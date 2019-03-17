More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

NCAA Tournament Bubble Watch: Toughest questions for the selection committee

By Rob DausterMar 17, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Today is the day that we have all been waiting for, the day that the NCAA tournament Selection Committee will announce the 68 teams that are in the NCAA tournament field. 

Here are the toughest questions they are going to have to answer today:

1. DOES THE ACC DESERVE THREE NO. 1 SEEDS?

Entering Championship Week, Virginia looked like they were the odds-on favorite to be given the No. 1 overall seed, but after losing to Florida State in the ACC tournament semifinals as Duke cruised to the title, that isn’t a lock anymore.

At this point, it appears that the Blue Devils will end up being the No. 1 overall seed. Virginia should keep a No. 1 seed as well. They won a share of the ACC regular season title, they have the most Q1 wins out of anyone in college basketball and they beat Carolina in Chapel Hill. But North Carolina also has a strong case for a No. 1 seed, as they swept Duke and beat Gonzaga while playing a monster schedule without a single loss that is not a Q1 loss.

All three deserve a No. 1 seed, which begs the question …

2. … WILL GONZAGA STILL BE THE NO. 1 SEED OUT WEST?

The Zags looked like they were assured of being a No. 1 seed going into Championship Week, but that was before a loss to Saint Mary’s in the WCC tournament title game. That gave us an excuse to question a profile that just doesn’t have the same juice as the likes of Michigan State, Michigan or Tennessee. They are only 4-3 against Q1 opponents, and while they beat a full-strength Duke back in the Maui title game, their best win since then is … at Creighton? Washington? A 48 point win over Saint Mary’s?

Tennessee, if they beat Auburn in the SEC title game, will have a strong case at a No. 1 seed, as will either Michigan program that ends up winning the Big Ten title. Michigan State, in particular, will have beat Virginia for the most Q1 wins in the country if they land their third win over Michigan, and as dual Big Ten champs, that might end up getting the job done.

3. HOW DOES THE COMMITTEE VALUE THE NET?

The NCAA created this metric. They spent a whole bunch of money developing it, promoting it and doing what they can to prove that this is better than the RPI. So when it comes to making important decisions about who gets seeded where, just how much will they pay attention to NET rating? For example, will they consider that St. John’s has a NET of 72 when deciding whether or not the Johnnies deserve a bid over someone like Texas, who has a NET of 37?

4. WILL THE COMMITTEE RESPECT BELMONT’S RESUME?

As much as I want the bubble to be stocked with teams from the mid-major conferences, I have come to accept the fact that being as good as Lipscomb and Furman were this season — cruising in good leagues, winning big road games against tournament teams, losing to top 60 teams in their league tournament — will get no respect.

It’s the way of the world.

Belmont, however, appears to be the one team that actually has a chance this year. They are 2-1 against Q1 competition, they have five wins over the top two quadrants and they won at UCLA. They also have three unimpressive losses to their name. In the past, the committee has sided with the big boys that go 7-11 in their league over the mid-majors that people actually want to see in the tournament, and I fully expect that to happen again.

5. WHICH BUBBLE TEAM GETS LEFT OUT WITH OREGON WINNING THE PAC-12 AND NOT-VCU WINNING THE ATLANTIC 10?

There are a number that certainly do not deserve to get in, but the most fascinating to see will be N.C. State and Texas.

The Wolfpack played the single-worst non-conference schedule in college basketball, and while they do have a couple of decent wins, including one over Auburn in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, that number is embarrassing and something that the committee has punished teams for before.

Texas is the other fascinating character here. The Longhorns have a top ten SOS, they have five Q1 wins and nine wins against Q1 and Q2, they beat North Carolina, Kansas, Kansas State, Purdue and Iowa State and they have great computer numbers. But they are also .500 this season. It would be a miracle if they got into the tournament.

Are those going to be the two bubble teams that get left out?

Bracketology: Duke grabs No. 1 overall seed

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenMar 17, 2019, 9:47 AM EDT
We could well be in for a few surprises when the Selection Committee announces its pairings this evening.  Duke being the No. 1 overall seed will not be one of them.

As for the remaining No. 1 seeds, Virginia seems like a sure bet for No. 2 overall, slotted to the South.  Then, the debate begins.  North Carolina is playing as well as anyone.  Gonzaga lost only three games all season, although two of those were to UNC and Tennessee.  The final spots will likely come down to UNC, Tennessee, Gonzaga and Michigan State, if the Spartans beat Michigan a third time.  We’ve also seen the Committee make a final decision about the Big 10 before the game is played.

Oregon threw one final wrench into the bubble last night by beating Washington in the Pac-12 title game.  Who the Ducks knocked out remains to be seen.  It could have been one the quality mid-majors on the board, or it could even be conference foe Arizona State.  Enjoy your Selection Sunday.

UPDATED: March 17, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
EAST REGION St. John’s vs. Arizona State
WEST REGION Temple vs. Ohio State
SOUTH REGION IONA vs. FAIR-DICKINSON
EAST REGION NO DAKOTA ST vs. NC CENTRAL
EAST Washington, DC   SOUTH – Louisville              
Columbia Columbia
1) DUKE 1) Virginia
16) IONA / FDU 16) PRAIRIE VIEW 
8) Ole Miss 8) Seton Hall
9) UCF 9) Baylor
Hartford Hartford
5) VILLANOVA 5) Kansas State
12) LIBERTY 12) MURRAY STATE
4) IOWA STATE 4) Purdue
13) NORTHEASTERN 13) VERMONT
Tulsa Salt Lake City
6) Cincinnati 6) Maryland
11) Arizona St / St. John’s 11) VCU
3) LSU 3) Texas Tech
14) Harvard 14) St. Bonaventure
Des Moines Columbus
7) Louisville 7) BUFFALO
10) Oklahoma 10) Washington
2) Michigan 2) Kentucky
15) COLGATE 15) GARDNER-WEBB
WEST – Anaheim MIDWEST – Kansas City
Columbus Jacksonville
1) Tennessee 1) North Carolina
16) AB CHRISTIAN 16) NC CENTRAL / ND STATE
8) Minnesota 8) Iowa
9) Syracuse 9) UTAH STATE
San Jose San Jose
5) Virginia Tech 5) Marquette
12) NEW MEXICO ST 12) SAINT MARY’S
4) Wisconsin 4) Kansas
13) UC-IRVINE 13) OLD DOMINION
Jacksonville Tulsa
6) Mississippi State 6) Auburn
11) Temple / Ohio State 11) OREGON
3) Florida State 3) Houston
14) Georgia State 14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Salt Lake City Des Moines
7) Nevada 7) WOFFORD
10) Florida 10) TCU
2) Gonzaga 2) Michigan State
15) MONTANA 15) BRADLEY
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Washington Ohio State Belmont NC Greensboro
TCU Temple NC State Furman
Florida St. John’s Indiana Xavier
VCU Arizona State Alabama Texas

TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (8): Michigan State, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State

SEC (7): Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida

ACC (7): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse

BIG 12 (7): IOWA STATE, Texas Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU

Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s

American (4): Houston, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (3): OREGON, Washington, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): UTAH STATE, Nevada

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Atlantic 10 (2): St. Bonaventure, VCU

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), IONA (MAAC), OLD DOMINION (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), MONTANA (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), ABILENE CHRISTIAN (SLND), UC-IRVINE (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), NORTHEASTERN (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), NC CENTRAL (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), NEW MEXICO STATE (WAC), VERMONT (AEAST), COLGATE (PAT), FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON (NEC), PRAIRIE VIEW (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

Saturday’s Things To Know: Duke wins, Kentucky loses, Oregon’s bubble-poppin’

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2019, 2:24 AM EDT
PLAYER OF THE DAY: Grant Williams, Tennessee

Williams absolutely took over down the stretch on Saturday afternoon, as Tennessee knocked off Kentucky and advanced to the title game of the SEC tournament. Williams scored eight of his 20 points during Tennessee’s game-winning, 18-4 run in the final six minutes. We wrote all about it here.

TEAM OF THE DAY: Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are dancing. After struggling through the first three months of the season, the Ducks turned it around down the stretch, winning the Pac-12 tournament in impressive fashion by knocking off regular season champ Washington in the title game. It is going to be very interesting to see where Oregon gets seeded tomorrow.

ONIONS OF THE DAY: Jared Harper, Auburn

Jared Harper scored 20 points, none bigger than this three that he hit with 11 seconds left to put the Tigers up by four points in a win over Florida in the SEC tournament semifinals:

EXTRA ONIONS: Lamonte Turner, Tennessee

Turner capped of the game-winning Tennessee run with this three:

SATURDAY’S WINNERS

DUKE’S NO. 1 OVERALL SEED HOPES: Duke knocked off Florida State in the title game of the ACC tournament, and the Blue Devils now look like they are going to be the favorite to get the No. 1 overall seed regardless of what happens in the SEC and Big Ten tournament title games.

IOWA STATE: It’s impossible to have any kind of feel on just how good this Iowa State team is, but right now I feel pretty good about them. They finished off a staggering run to the Big 12 tournament title on Saturday, becoming the first team seeded outside the top four to win that title in the history of the tournament.

VILLANOVA: For all the drama of the Villanova season, after a win over Seton Hall on Saturday, Villanova will head into Selection Sunday as the Big East regular season and tournament champion. It’s the third time in the last five years they’ve won both. Villanova now owns nine of a possible 12 Big East titles in the last six years.

BIG TEN FANS: Michigan State beat Wisconsin. Michigan beat Minnesota. Michigan plays Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament title game, our lead in for the Selection Show. This is going to be dope.

SATURDAY’S LOSERS

KENTUCKY’S NO. 1 SEED HOPES: The Wildcats lost to Tennessee in the SEC tournament semifinals and it likely will send them to the No. 2 seed line. Might that actually be a good thing?

SEC OFFICIALS: They were horrendous. For starters, this was not called a foul:

And then they did their best to ruin what was a phenomenal game between Kentucky and Tennessee. Luckily enough, they didn’t.

BID THIEVES: Five played on Saturday. One won, and it might have cost the team they beat. The update is here.

Introducing Cinderella: UC Irvine rolls to Big West title

David Becker/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 17, 2019, 2:15 AM EDT
One year after losing to Cal State Fullerton in the championship game of the Big West tournament, UC Irvine avenged the defeat in dominant fashion Saturday night in Anaheim. Max Hazzard and Collin Welp scored 23 points apiece to lead the Anteaters to the 92-64 victory, with UC Irvine shooting nearly 62% from the field and 10-for-14 from beyond the arc.

Russell Turner’s team, which earned the program’s second-ever NCAA tournament bid, was the class of the Big West all season long and the Anteaters backed that up this weekend. After beating UC Riverside in the quarterfinals UC Irvine avenged its lone conference loss, beating Long Beach State by eight to advance to the title game.

The last time UC Irvine gave Louisville all it wanted before losing by two in the first round of the 2015 NCAA tournament. While the 2018-19 version doesn’t have a 7-foot-7 center patrolling the paint, UC Irvine still defends at a high level and is a bit better offensively as well. Whichever team draws the Anteaters better be ready; this is a team that’s more than capable of advancing next week.

CONFERENCE: Big West

COACH: Russell Turner

RECORD: 30-5 (15-1 Big West)

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 81
  • NET: 73

PROJECTED SEED: The Anteaters will most likely be a 13-seed, although with their profile a 12-seed may be possible depending on which teams the selection committee tabs for the final at-large spots.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: 6-foot-10 senior forward Jonathan Galloway (8.6 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 1.1 bpg in conference games) was not only a first team All-Big West selection, but the conference’s best defender as well. And three other Anteaters received all-conference honors, with junior guard Max Hazzard (12.2 ppg, 2.5 apg) named second team All-Big West and junior guard Evan Leonard (11.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.3 apg) and junior forward Tommy Rutherford (7.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg) receiving honorable mention nods. And Collin Welp is an effective option off the bench, as he averaged 9.1 points per game in Big West play.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: UC Irvine went 2-3 in Quadrant 1/2 games with the wins coming on the road against Saint Mary’s (Quadrant 1) and Texas A&M (Quadrant 2). Saint Mary’s is one of two automatic qualifiers that the Anteaters picked up wins over, with the other being Big West champion Montana. UC Irvine went 17-1 in Quadrant 4 games, with the lone blemish being an 80-70 home loss to Long Beach State on January 16.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: As noted above this is one of the better defensive teams in the country, as they rank fourth in field goal percentage defense (37.9%), first in two-point percentage defense (40.2%) and 50th in adjusted defensive efficiency (96.5, per Ken Pomeroy’s numbers). Offensively, the Anteaters are averaging 72.3 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.3% from three. Those aren’t numbers that jump off the page, but they’ve been good enough for a team that’s won 30 games.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: As noted above four years ago UC Irvine nearly upset Louisville, and that team had four players listed at 6-foot-10 or taller including 7-foot-6 center Mamadou Ndiaye. Also, the Anteaters have been a fixture in the Big West title game in recent years. UC Irvine has appeared in five of the last seven finals, winning two.

Introducing Cinderella: Abilene Christian earns first-ever NCAA bid

AP Photo/Michael Wyke
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 17, 2019, 12:10 AM EDT
Gardner-Webb won’t be the only school making its NCAA Division I tournament debut, as Abilene Christian punched its ticket with a 77-60 win over New Orleans in the Southland Conference tournament title game Saturday night. Senior forward Jaren Lewis led the way with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals, but it’s worth noting that Abilene Christian pulled away from UNO while its leading scorer was on the bench with four fouls.

Senior guard Jaylen Franklin added 16 points and six assists, and forwards Hayden Farquhar and Joe Pleasant scored 14 points apiece while also combining to grab 14 rebounds. Abilene Christian shot better than 56% from the field Saturday night, and defensively the Wildcats forced New Orleans into 20 turnovers.

Joe Golding’s program, which won no more than 13 games in any of its first four years back in the Southland (as a provisional Division I member), has won a total of 43 games over the last two seasons. And now the Wildcats will be a part of of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament for the first time.

CONFERENCE: Southland

COACH: Joe Golding

RECORD: 27-6 (14-4 Southland)

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 151
  • NET: 155

PROJECTED SEED: Abilene Christian may land on the 16 line despite the impressive overall record. For selection purposes the team is 23-6 (only games vs. Division I opponents are counted), and it’s ranked 342nd in strength of schedule. The Wildcats played a total of five games against teams in the first three quadrants, going 2-3.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Seniors Jaren Lewis and Jaylen Franklin are two names to know, with the former being a second team All-Southland selection and the latter earning third team all-conference and all-defensive team honors. The 6-foot-6 Lewis entered Saturday averaging 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, with Franklin accounting for 10.0 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per. Another upperclassman who’s figured prominently in the team’s success is junior guard Payten Ricks, an honorable mention All-Southland pick who’s averaging 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: All five of Abilene Christian’s games against Quadrant 1/2/3 teams were played on the road, with wins over Pacific and Lamar and losses to Texas Tech, Pepperdine and Sam Houston State. The Wildcats’ worst defeat: a one-point loss at Stephen F. Austin back on January 23.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: Abilene Christian is allowing just 63.2 points per game, a figure that ranks 17th nationally. The Wildcats are also ranked seventh in steals per game (8.6) and 17th in turnover margin (plus-4.5). Offensively this is a team that is shooting 38.7% from three on the season, and they’re shooting 47.1% from the field overall.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: You may not know a great deal about Abilene Christian unless you hail from Texas. But there are some recognizable individuals who spent some time on the campus before going on to make a name for themselves. Professional boxer and actor Randall “Tex” Cobb briefly attended the school before leaving to take up karate in his first foray into combat sports, and former Dallas Cowboy Clint Longley played quarterback at ACU.

Also, Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard earned his master’s degree in education from Abilene Christian.

March Madness 2019 NCAA Tournament printable bracket

Via NCAA
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
It is now officially Selection Sunday, which means that you need a 2019 NCAA tournament bracket.

We have you covered.

If you prefer a .pdf version, you can find it by clicking this link.