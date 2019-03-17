NCAA Tournament 2019: College basketball national title futures

We could well be in for a few surprises when the Selection Committee announces its pairings this evening. Duke being the No. 1 overall seed will not be one of them.
As for the remaining No. 1 seeds, Virginia seems like a sure bet for No. 2 overall, slotted to the South. Then, the debate begins. North Carolina is playing as well as anyone. Gonzaga lost only three games all season, although two of those were to UNC and Tennessee. The final spots will likely come down to UNC, Tennessee, Gonzaga and Michigan State, if the Spartans beat Michigan a third time. We’ve also seen the Committee make a final decision about the Big 10 before the game is played.
Oregon threw one final wrench into the bubble last night by beating Washington in the Pac-12 title game. Who the Ducks knocked out remains to be seen. It could have been one the quality mid-majors on the board, or it could even be conference foe Arizona State. Enjoy your Selection Sunday.
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|EAST REGION
|St. John’s vs. Arizona State
|WEST REGION
|Temple vs. Ohio State
|SOUTH REGION
|IONA vs. FAIR-DICKINSON
|EAST REGION
|NO DAKOTA ST vs. NC CENTRAL
|EAST – Washington, DC
|
|SOUTH – Louisville
|Columbia
|
|Columbia
|1) DUKE
|
|1) Virginia
|16) IONA / FDU
|
|16) PRAIRIE VIEW
|8) Ole Miss
|
|8) Seton Hall
|9) UCF
|
|9) Baylor
|
|
|
|Hartford
|
|Hartford
|5) VILLANOVA
|
|5) Kansas State
|12) LIBERTY
|
|12) MURRAY STATE
|4) IOWA STATE
|
|4) Purdue
|13) NORTHEASTERN
|
|13) VERMONT
|
|
|
|Tulsa
|
|Salt Lake City
|6) Cincinnati
|
|6) Maryland
|11) Arizona St / St. John’s
|
|11) VCU
|3) LSU
|
|3) Texas Tech
|14) Harvard
|
|14) St. Bonaventure
|
|
|
|Des Moines
|
|Columbus
|7) Louisville
|
|7) BUFFALO
|10) Oklahoma
|
|10) Washington
|2) Michigan
|
|2) Kentucky
|15) COLGATE
|
|15) GARDNER-WEBB
|
|
|
|WEST – Anaheim
|
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|Columbus
|
|Jacksonville
|1) Tennessee
|
|1) North Carolina
|16) AB CHRISTIAN
|
|16) NC CENTRAL / ND STATE
|8) Minnesota
|
|8) Iowa
|9) Syracuse
|
|9) UTAH STATE
|
|
|
|San Jose
|
|San Jose
|5) Virginia Tech
|
|5) Marquette
|12) NEW MEXICO ST
|
|12) SAINT MARY’S
|4) Wisconsin
|
|4) Kansas
|13) UC-IRVINE
|
|13) OLD DOMINION
|
|
|
|Jacksonville
|
|Tulsa
|6) Mississippi State
|
|6) Auburn
|11) Temple / Ohio State
|
|11) OREGON
|3) Florida State
|
|3) Houston
|14) Georgia State
|
|14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|
|
|
|Salt Lake City
|
|Des Moines
|7) Nevada
|
|7) WOFFORD
|10) Florida
|
|10) TCU
|2) Gonzaga
|
|2) Michigan State
|15) MONTANA
|
|15) BRADLEY
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Washington
|Ohio State
|Belmont
|NC Greensboro
|TCU
|Temple
|NC State
|Furman
|Florida
|St. John’s
|Indiana
|Xavier
|VCU
|Arizona State
|Alabama
|Texas
TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (8): Michigan State, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State
SEC (7): Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida
ACC (7): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse
BIG 12 (7): IOWA STATE, Texas Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU
Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s
American (4): Houston, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple
Pac 12 (3): OREGON, Washington, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): UTAH STATE, Nevada
West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga
Atlantic 10 (2): St. Bonaventure, VCU
Southern (1): WOFFORD
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), IONA (MAAC), OLD DOMINION (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), MONTANA (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), ABILENE CHRISTIAN (SLND), UC-IRVINE (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), NORTHEASTERN (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), NC CENTRAL (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), NEW MEXICO STATE (WAC), VERMONT (AEAST), COLGATE (PAT), FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON (NEC), PRAIRIE VIEW (SWAC)
