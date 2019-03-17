March Madness 2019 NCAA Tournament printable bracket

It is now officially Selection Sunday, which means that you need a 2019 NCAA tournament bracket.
We have you covered.
If you prefer a .pdf version, you can find it by clicking this link.
Gardner-Webb won’t be the only school making its NCAA Division I tournament debut, as Abilene Christian punched its ticket with a 77-60 win over New Orleans in the Southland Conference tournament title game Saturday night. Senior forward Jaren Lewis led the way with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals, but it’s worth noting that Abilene Christian pulled away from UNO while its leading scorer was on the bench with four fouls.
Senior guard Jaylen Franklin added 16 points and six assists, and forwards Hayden Farquhar and Joe Pleasant scored 14 points apiece while also combining to grab 14 rebounds. Abilene Christian shot better than 56% from the field Saturday night, and defensively the Wildcats forced New Orleans into 20 turnovers.
Joe Golding’s program, which won no more than 13 games in any of its first four years back in the Southland (as a provisional Division I member), has won a total of 43 games over the last two seasons. And now the Wildcats will be a part of of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament for the first time.
CONFERENCE: Southland
COACH: Joe Golding
RECORD: 27-6 (14-4 Southland)
RATINGS:
PROJECTED SEED: Abilene Christian may land on the 16 line despite the impressive overall record. For selection purposes the team is 23-6 (only games vs. Division I opponents are counted), and it’s ranked 342nd in strength of schedule. The Wildcats played a total of five games against teams in the first three quadrants, going 2-3.
NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Seniors Jaren Lewis and Jaylen Franklin are two names to know, with the former being a second team All-Southland selection and the latter earning third team all-conference and all-defensive team honors. The 6-foot-6 Lewis entered Saturday averaging 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, with Franklin accounting for 10.0 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per. Another upperclassman who’s figured prominently in the team’s success is junior guard Payten Ricks, an honorable mention All-Southland pick who’s averaging 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: All five of Abilene Christian’s games against Quadrant 1/2/3 teams were played on the road, with wins over Pacific and Lamar and losses to Texas Tech, Pepperdine and Sam Houston State. The Wildcats’ worst defeat: a one-point loss at Stephen F. Austin back on January 23.
STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: Abilene Christian is allowing just 63.2 points per game, a figure that ranks 17th nationally. The Wildcats are also ranked seventh in steals per game (8.6) and 17th in turnover margin (plus-4.5). Offensively this is a team that is shooting 38.7% from three on the season, and they’re shooting 47.1% from the field overall.
HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: You may not know a great deal about Abilene Christian unless you hail from Texas. But there are some recognizable individuals who spent some time on the campus before going on to make a name for themselves. Professional boxer Randall “Tex” Cobb briefly attended the school before leaving to take up karate in his first foray into combat sports, and former Dallas Cowboy Clint Longley played quarterback at ACU.
Also, Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard earned his master’s degree in education from Abilene Christian.
Old Dominion won the Conference USA tournament for the first time in school history Saturday, beating Western Kentucky 62-56 in Frisco, Texas. Xavier Green scored 14 second half points, finishing with 16 to lead the way with B.J. Stith (13 points) and Ahmad Caver (ten) also scoring in double figures.
ODU won the C-USA regular season and tournament titles this season, allowing 70 points or more in just six of their 21 games against conference opponents. Jeff Jones’ team isn’t prolific offensively, but this is a group that has the potential to pull off an upset due to the presence of guards Stith and Caver, and the team’s ability to defend and control tempo.
The last time ODU reached the NCAA tournament: 2011, when Blaine Taylor was the head coach and the Monarchs were a member of the Colonial Athletic Association.
CONFERENCE: Conference USA
COACH: Jeff Jones
RECORD: 26-8 (13-5)
RATINGS:
PROJECTED SEED: ODU projects to be either a 13 or 14-seed when the bracket is revealed Sunday evening.
NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: There aren’t many guard tandems that have the combination of talent and experience that seniors B.J. Stith and Ahmad Caver boast. Stith, Conference USA’s Player of the Year, averaged 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season with Caver posting averages of 16.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. Both Stith and Caver were first team all-conference selections, and sophomore guard Xavier Green earned a spot on Conference USA’s All-Defensive team.
BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: ODU has two wins over NCAA tournament teams on its resume, as it beat VCU at home in late-November and picked up a win over Syracuse at the Carrier Dome in mid-December. As for “bad” losses, the Monarchs dropped a neutral site game to Northern Iowa on November 19 (they avenged that loss with a home win over UNI four days later) and a road game at Saint Joseph’s November 9. ODU is 11-6 in Quadrant 3 games this season.
STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: Old Dominion is ranked tenth in field goal percentage defense (39.2%) and seventh in two-point percentage defense (43.5%). The Monarchs aren’t the best offensive team however, as the team is shooting just 41.1% from the field overall and 44.6% inside of the arc, and its average of 66.3 points per game ranks 314th nationally. Old Dominion is also ranked 326th in adjusted tempo, so don’t expect to see this group attempting to get in a “track meet” next week.
HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: If you followed Virginia basketball at all during the 1990’s then a couple names should be familiar. Jones, who played at UVA for Terry Holland and is one of the school’s all-time assist leaders, served as an assistant at the school from 1982-90 before taking over as head coach following Holland’s retirement. Among Jones’ players during his eight seasons at head coach at Virginia was Bryant Stith, who’s now an assistant on his staff at ODU.
Jones’ story also has emotional pull, as in 2015 he underwent treatment for prostate cancer, and in September he announced that the disease had returned.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Zion Williamson had 21 points to cap a dominating three-game show at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, helping fifth-ranked Duke beat No. 12 Florida State 73-63 on Saturday night in the championship game.
RJ Barrett added 17 points and nine rebounds and the Blue Devils (29-5) took control after halftime to add to their conference-record total with their 21st tournament title.
And point guard Tre Jones had his own strong outing, part of Duke’s closing act that showed the Blue Devils — with Williamson healthy after missing nearly six full games with a knee sprain — are ready for their NCAA Tournament push.
Duke shot 58 percent after the break, turning a 36-all score into a 14-point lead by midway through the half and then holding on.
Mfiondu Kabengele scored 14 points for the Seminoles (27-7). They upset No. 2 Virginia in Friday’s semifinals but couldn’t recover after falling behind big.
BIG PICTURE
FSU: The Seminoles had been rolling since a 1-4 ACC start in January, winning 14 of 15 games with the only loss coming at third-ranked North Carolina. And they controlled most of the game against the Cavaliers, shooting nearly 57 percent to tear through Virginia’s stout defense. But by Saturday, they managed to stay right with Duke for a half before fading as the Blue Devils made their title-clinching move. FSU made just 8 of 32 shots (25 percent) after halftime as Duke’s defensive pressure caused problems, while the Seminoles’ defense had trouble getting its own stops as Duke got out in transition more.
Duke: This tournament was all about the 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson, whose Feb. 20 knee sprain — that included the image of his left foot tearing through the side of his shoe as he fell to the court — had threatened to derail the title potential of a team that has spent a national-best seven weeks at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. But Williamson’s return restored that confident edge that reaches throughout Duke’s lineup at both ends of the court, from his high-flying dunks to his rim-protecting leaps to swat away shots.
UP NEXT
FSU: The Seminoles are headed to the NCAA Tournament, where they hope for another deep run like last year’s push to within a game of the Final Four.
Duke: The Blue Devils have claimed the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, possibly as the No. 1 overall seed.
Montana is heading back to the NCAA tournament for the second straight season.
The Grizzlies dug themselves an early hole, trailing Eastern Washington by double-digits in the first half, but the best team in the Big Sky played like it in the second half.
Sayeed Pridgett scored 18 points to lead four players in double-figures in a 68-62 win.
CONFERENCE: Big Sky
COACH: Travis DeCuire
RECORD: 26-8
RATINGS
PROJECTED SEED: Montana was a No. 15 seed in the most recent NBC Sports bracket projection. Their 25-8 record is impressive, and they do have wins at South Dakota State (103) and against Georgia State (128) and North Dakota State (222) at home. They should avoid the 16 seed line.
NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Montana has played the majority of this season without their leading scorer and rebounder, Jamar Akoh, which has been a major blow. Without him in the middle, the Grizzlies rely even more on the play of their talented backcourt. Ahmaad Rorie is probably the best of the bunch, Michael Oguine has carried this roster at times this season as well. Sayeed Pridgett can play, too.
BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: Montana hasn’t really beaten anyone of note beyond a couple of the better mid-majors in college hoops.
STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: Without Akoh on the floor, the Grizzlies have become one of the better three-point shooting teams in college basketball. They make 37.9 percent of the three that they take, and they have been forced to use lineups that play five perimeter-oriented players. Donaven Dorsey, Bobby Moorehead and Pridgett play
HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: The Grizzlies have been one of the best programs in the Big Sky for a long time. This is their second NCAA tournament in a row and the fifth they’ve reached this decade. It’s also a place where a number of terrific coaches have launched their careers: Wayne Tinkle, Larry Krystkowiak, Blaine Taylor, Stew Morrill, Mike Montgomery, Jud Heathcote …
FINAL THOUGHT: … and it looks like the next guy on that list is going to be Travis DeCuire. Considering the job that he has done with the injuries that this team has dealt with throughout the season, that is going to get him noticed by bigger schools looking to make a relevant hire. DeCuire has made it to back-to-back NCAA tournaments and he has won three Big Sky titles. Someone is going to want to bring him into the fold.
NEW YORK (AP) — Villanova became the first team to win three consecutive Big East Tournaments, beating Seton Hall 74-72 on Saturday night behind seniors Eric Paschall and Phil Booth and key contributions from freshman Saddiq Bey.
Seton Hall star Myles Powell, guarded closely by Booth, missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds that could have won it. Booth was called for traveling as he tried to corral the rebound, however, and the Pirates got one more chance with 0.4 seconds left. Anthony Nelson’s long inbounds lob bounced off the backboard and was slapped away by the Wildcats, who got to party on the Madison Square Garden floor yet again.
The 25th-ranked and top-seeded Wildcats (25-9) were in the Big East final for a fifth straight year, and have won four of the last five championships. The only loss during that span was to Seton Hall in 2016, and Powell and the third-seeded Pirates (20-13) gave Villanova all it could handle once again.
Powell scored 25 points to cap a spectacular three days in Manhattan for the high-scoring guard.
Paschall had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Booth scored 16 points and was selected most outstanding player of the tournament. Bey, who Villanova fans hope will lead the next wave of championship teams, had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Villanova had a chance to seal it in the final 30 seconds but Paschall was called for a charge when he lowered his shoulder into Myles Cale with 24 seconds left. Powell quickly scored inside at the other end to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 73-72 with 15.5 seconds left.
The Pirates sent Paschall to the line with 13.7 seconds remaining and he made the first and missed the second. Seton Hall rebounded and called a timeout to set up a final play with 8.9 seconds left.
BIG PICTURE
Seton Hall: Nelson scored 12 points off the bench for the scrappy Pirates, but other than Powell, they had a hard time finding offense. They did force 14 turnovers. They’ll go as far as Powell and a tough defense will take them in the NCAAs.
Villanova: The Wildcats also got key contributions from sophomores Jermaine Samuels (12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals) and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (six points and seven rebounds). The inexperienced players have provided inconsistent production for Villanova much of the season. If coach Jay Wright’s team is going to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats will need more games like this one from the young guys.
UP NEXT
Seton Hall: The Pirates are headed to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament, matching a school best (1991-94).
Villanova: The defending national champions will be in the NCAA Tournament for the seventh straight season, but will probably be seeded worse than a 2 for the first time since 2013.