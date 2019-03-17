More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Introducing Cinderella: Yale’s going to upset someone again this season

By Rob DausterMar 17, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
Miye Oni is Yale’s superstar, and with 14 minutes left in the second half of the Ivy League title game, Oni left the floor having picked up his fourth foul.

That, however, did not matter.

The Elis were immediately go on a 20-4 run, opening up a 73-59 lead that eventually turned into an 97-85 win.

The star of the afternoon for Yale was point guard Alex Copeland. He finished with 25 points and seven assists, and while he did not outplay Harvard’s Bryce Aiken — Aiken went for 38 points on 11-for-21 shooting — he did make every big play and every big shot in the second half, picking up the slack for Oni.

This is the second NCAA tournament that Yale has reached in the last four seasons, and to put that into context, they had not been to the NCAA tournament since 1962 prior to 2016’s trip. The job that James Jones has done turning that New Haven school into a Ivy powerhouse should not be overlooked.

CONFERENCE: Ivy League

COACH: James Jones

RECORD: 22-7, 10-4 Ivy (1st)

RATINGS

  • KENPOM: 84
  • NET: 86

PROJECTED SEED: There’s a chance that Yale can sneak up to the No. 12 seed line, although I do think that is is more likely they end up being a No. 13 seed when the brackets are released.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Miye Oni is this team’s star. He’s a 6-foot-6 combo-guard with a 7-foot- wingspan that is going to be an NBA draft pick. He struggled on Saturday, but he absolutely took over down the stretch in the semifinals as Yale landed a come-from-behind win over Princeton.

but he’s far from alone. Copeland, as we saw Saturday, can take over a game. Jordan Bruner is the kind of skilled four that makes Yale so hard to guard — he averages 10.2 pints, 8.4 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals as a 6-foot-9 athlete. Blake Reynolds can play. Trey Phills is really good. Azar Swaim is a guy that can pop off for 15-20 points from time to time. This is a good, talented team that will be a threat to beat whoever they draw in the first round.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: Yale has a handful of wins that sound better than they look this season. They beat Miami on a neutral court. They won at Cal. They beat Iona and Albany at home, and also took Memphis to overtime in Memphis. The problem is that every one of those teams is in something of a down year this year, which is why we’re looking at Yale as more of a 13 seed than a borderline at-large like Lipscomb, Belmont and the like.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: The strength of this Yale team is on the offensive side of the ball. They were far and away the best offensive team in a pretty good Ivy League. They have guys that will play in the NBA. They can shoot it from three and they have multiple players that can create in the halfcourt. They’re just a good, well-coached team.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: Yale went out and beat Baylor in the 2016 NCAA tournament, which is memorable for two reasons: 1. Makai Mason going for 31 points and becoming an Ivy League legend. 2. That game led to this March moment:

FINAL THOUGHT: James Jones is a heckuva coach. Yale had no basketball history to speak of when he took over in 2000, and while it took a while for him to get here, he has this program absolutely rolling. The Bulldogs are heading to their second NCAA tournament in four seasons, and if it wasn’t for some unfortunate injuries that they had dealt with in recent seasons, that number might have been higher. Some high-academic school at a bigger level — Tulane? George Washington? Cal? — would be smart to give him a long, long look.

The Dummy’s Guide to filling out a 2019 NCAA tournament bracket

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 17, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
The NCAA tournament is back as college basketball dominates the American cultural landscape for the next month.

Filling out a bracket has become one of the greatest traditions in sports as it unites offices, classrooms and groups of friends and family all over the country. 

But before you fill out your 2019 NCAA tournament bracket, check out these 16 helpful tips to help you navigate the treacherous March waters.

The goal of every March should be to help newcomers get swept up in the madness so they see the light.

This basic guide should help both rookie and veteran NCAA tournament fans as they try to earn bragging rights for the next year.

1. Fill out one bracket and one bracket only. Multiple bracket people are cowards and should never be trusted. There’s only honor and glory in filling out one set of picks and riding and dying with those picks until the very end.

2. Avoid taking a No. 16 over a No. 1. Yes, No. 16 seed UMBC beat No. 1 seed Virginia last season. There’s a reason that’s only happened one. Every No. 1 seed is going to be on-guard after the Cavaliers became a national punchline.

3. Follow the news and be ready to make late changes to your bracket as needed. It’s a long time between Selection Sunday and the opening tips on Thursday. A lot of things can change before the tournament actually begins. Injuries and suspensions are something to monitor throughout the week.

4. Be sure to take a No. 12 seed over a No. 5 seed. It always happens at least once. If you’re a bracket newcomer, and need a talking point in Slack (do people even talk around water coolers anymore?), having a No. 12 seed to ride with is an easy way to stay in the casual tournament conversation.

5. Avoid No. 6 seeds going deep into the tournament at all costs. A No. 6 seed hasn’t been to the Final Four since 1992. Last season, two No. 6 seeds were upset in the first round. The other two were dispatched in the Round of 32.

6. Make sure your champion has a McDonald’s All-American on the roster. It’s really fun to pull for the underdog and root for another Loyola story. We’ve also only had two national champions since 1978 that didn’t feature a Burger Boy — UConn in 2014 and Maryland in 2002. Over 40 years of evidence tells us that elite talent is still a huge part of winning the whole thing.

7. Speaking of Loyola, I wouldn’t advise taking a double-digit seed all the way to the Final Four. Double-digit seeds have only made the Final Four five times in tournament history. None of them were a No. 12 seed or higher. And no team in the 2019 field has the direct backing of Sister Jean.

8. While we’re on the subject of double-digit seeds, find at least one to get behind early. Ride them until the Sweet 16. Maybe even the Elite Eight if you’re truly brave. This happens every year, and if you correctly the right pick, it makes for a memorable March experience.

9. It’s important to take upsets but don’t take too many upsets. Rooting for underdogs and small schools is a ton of fun in the Round of 64 until you realize that your upset-filled bracket has no chance of succeeding.

10. Try not to get hung up on No. 1 seeds. Definitely drop at least one of them before the Final Four. The only year all four No. 1 seeds made the Final Four was 2008.

11. Offense wins championships. You’ll probably hear some old-school uncle or colleague decree that “defense wins championships.” Modern basketball data says otherwise. Tell those pro-defense people to go pop in a VHS of the four corners offense if they’re pining for the old days. Have they not seen Steph Curry and the sport’s three-point revolution? Modern basketball is all about high skill level.

12. Don’t trust the Pac-12 or the Big East. While the other four main college hoops conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC) all have enticing potential title teams, the Pac-12 and Big East spent the year beating up on each other. This includes defending champion Villanova — a completely different team from last season’s title run.

13. Check where all of the games are being played while deciding picks. The NCAA tournament is technically played on a neutral floor. But there will be significant homecourt advantages for certain teams — particularly top seeds with traveling fanbases who get to play closer to home.

14. Monitor how a team has been playing the past few weeks. The committee has skewed away from the whole “last 10 games” metric. But sometimes it’s easy to tell which teams are hot and which teams are in a freefall entering the Big Dance. Just be careful doing this with juggernaut mid-majors who feasted on easy competition during conference play.

15. Pick teams that you like and root against teams that you hate. It’s a terrible feeling if you picked against your beloved alma mater or favorite team just because you put 10 bucks on a bracket challenge. It’s even worse when you pick your hated rival to go deep for those same reasons.

16. Don’t take any of this too seriously.

March Madness is special because all you have to do is fill out a bracket and have some hot takes to be just like everyone else in America. People love to believe they have the whole bracket figured out. There’s also a reason Warren Buffett once offered $1 billion to anyone who picked a perfect bracket. Because perfection is just not possible in this scenario.

The chaos and the highs and the lows of every March bring us all together. Pick some upsets, talk some trash and get lost in the spirit of March — the most magical time of the year. Best of luck to everyone filling out a bracket. We’re all going to need it.

NCAA Tournament 2019: College basketball national title futures

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

TEAM TITLE FINAL FOUR
 Duke 9/4 1/2
 Gonzaga 9/2 17/20
 Virginia 6/1 1/1
 North Carolina 10/1 2/1
 Kentucky 12/1 2/1
 Michigan State 12/1 2/1
 Tennessee 12/1 2/1
 Michigan 16/1 9/4
 Texas Tech 18/1 5/1
 Houston 30/1 7/1
 Kansas State 30/1 7/1
 Purdue 30/1 6/1
 Nevada 40/1 6/1
 LSU 55/1 7/1
 Marquette 55/1 23/2
 Florida State 60/1 23/2
 Villanova 60/1 9/1
 Iowa State 80/1 9/1
 Kansas 80/1 6/1
 Wisconsin 85/1 14/1
 Auburn 100/1 12/1
 Louisville 100/1 20/1
 Mississippi State 100/1 14/1
 Syracuse 100/1 20/1
 Virginia Tech 100/1 9/1
 Buffalo 150/1 14/1
 Maryland 150/1 20/1
 Cincinnati 200/1 20/1
 Washington 200/1 20/1
 Iowa 250/1 20/1
 Wofford 250/1 25/1
 Belmont 250/1 50/1
 Arizona State 300/1 50/1
 Baylor 300/1 20/1
 Central Florida 300/1 40/1
 Florida 300/1 20/1
 Hofstra 300/1 50/1
 Indiana 300/1 100/1
 NC State 300/1 100/1
 VCU 300/1 100/1
 Oregon 300/1 100/1
 Ole Miss 400/1 20/1
 Creighton 500/1 100/1
 Liberty 500/1 100/1
 Minnesota 500/1 100/1
 Murray State 500/1 50/1
 Oklahoma 500/1 30/1
 Seton Hall 500/1 50/1
 St. John’s 500/1 40/1
 TCU 500/1 40/1
 Texas 500/1 100/1
 Utah State 500/1 100/1
 Yale 500/1 100/1
 Saint Mary’s 500/1 100/1

Bracketology: Duke grabs No. 1 overall seed

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenMar 17, 2019, 9:47 AM EDT
We could well be in for a few surprises when the Selection Committee announces its pairings this evening.  Duke being the No. 1 overall seed will not be one of them.

As for the remaining No. 1 seeds, Virginia seems like a sure bet for No. 2 overall, slotted to the South.  Then, the debate begins.  North Carolina is playing as well as anyone.  Gonzaga lost only three games all season, although two of those were to UNC and Tennessee.  The final spots will likely come down to UNC, Tennessee, Gonzaga and Michigan State, if the Spartans beat Michigan a third time.  We’ve also seen the Committee make a final decision about the Big 10 before the game is played.

Oregon threw one final wrench into the bubble last night by beating Washington in the Pac-12 title game.  Who the Ducks knocked out remains to be seen.  It could have been one the quality mid-majors on the board, or it could even be conference foe Arizona State.  Enjoy your Selection Sunday.

UPDATED: March 17, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
EAST REGION St. John’s vs. Arizona State
WEST REGION Temple vs. Ohio State
SOUTH REGION IONA vs. FAIR-DICKINSON
EAST REGION NO DAKOTA ST vs. NC CENTRAL
EAST Washington, DC   SOUTH – Louisville              
Columbia Columbia
1) DUKE 1) Virginia
16) IONA / FDU 16) PRAIRIE VIEW 
8) Ole Miss 8) Seton Hall
9) UCF 9) Baylor
Hartford Hartford
5) VILLANOVA 5) Kansas State
12) LIBERTY 12) MURRAY STATE
4) IOWA STATE 4) Purdue
13) NORTHEASTERN 13) VERMONT
Tulsa Salt Lake City
6) Cincinnati 6) Maryland
11) Arizona St / St. John’s 11) VCU
3) LSU 3) Texas Tech
14) Harvard 14) St. Bonaventure
Des Moines Columbus
7) Louisville 7) BUFFALO
10) Oklahoma 10) Washington
2) Michigan 2) Kentucky
15) COLGATE 15) GARDNER-WEBB
WEST – Anaheim MIDWEST – Kansas City
Columbus Jacksonville
1) Tennessee 1) North Carolina
16) AB CHRISTIAN 16) NC CENTRAL / ND STATE
8) Minnesota 8) Iowa
9) Syracuse 9) UTAH STATE
San Jose San Jose
5) Virginia Tech 5) Marquette
12) NEW MEXICO ST 12) SAINT MARY’S
4) Wisconsin 4) Kansas
13) UC-IRVINE 13) OLD DOMINION
Jacksonville Tulsa
6) Mississippi State 6) Auburn
11) Temple / Ohio State 11) OREGON
3) Florida State 3) Houston
14) Georgia State 14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Salt Lake City Des Moines
7) Nevada 7) WOFFORD
10) Florida 10) TCU
2) Gonzaga 2) Michigan State
15) MONTANA 15) BRADLEY
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Washington Ohio State Belmont NC Greensboro
TCU Temple NC State Furman
Florida St. John’s Indiana Xavier
VCU Arizona State Alabama Texas

TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (8): Michigan State, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State

SEC (7): Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida

ACC (7): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse

BIG 12 (7): IOWA STATE, Texas Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU

Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s

American (4): Houston, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (3): OREGON, Washington, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): UTAH STATE, Nevada

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Atlantic 10 (2): St. Bonaventure, VCU

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), IONA (MAAC), OLD DOMINION (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), MONTANA (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), ABILENE CHRISTIAN (SLND), UC-IRVINE (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), NORTHEASTERN (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), NC CENTRAL (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), NEW MEXICO STATE (WAC), VERMONT (AEAST), COLGATE (PAT), FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON (NEC), PRAIRIE VIEW (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

NCAA Tournament Bubble Watch: Toughest questions for the selection committee

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Today is the day that we have all been waiting for, the day that the NCAA tournament Selection Committee will announce the 68 teams that are in the NCAA tournament field. 

Here are the toughest questions they are going to have to answer today:

1. DOES THE ACC DESERVE THREE NO. 1 SEEDS?

Entering Championship Week, Virginia looked like they were the odds-on favorite to be given the No. 1 overall seed, but after losing to Florida State in the ACC tournament semifinals as Duke cruised to the title, that isn’t a lock anymore.

At this point, it appears that the Blue Devils will end up being the No. 1 overall seed. Virginia should keep a No. 1 seed as well. They won a share of the ACC regular season title, they have the most Q1 wins out of anyone in college basketball and they beat Carolina in Chapel Hill. But North Carolina also has a strong case for a No. 1 seed, as they swept Duke and beat Gonzaga while playing a monster schedule without a single loss that is not a Q1 loss.

All three deserve a No. 1 seed, which begs the question …

2. … WILL GONZAGA STILL BE THE NO. 1 SEED OUT WEST?

The Zags looked like they were assured of being a No. 1 seed going into Championship Week, but that was before a loss to Saint Mary’s in the WCC tournament title game. That gave us an excuse to question a profile that just doesn’t have the same juice as the likes of Michigan State, Michigan or Tennessee. They are only 4-3 against Q1 opponents, and while they beat a full-strength Duke back in the Maui title game, their best win since then is … at Creighton? Washington? A 48 point win over Saint Mary’s?

Tennessee, if they beat Auburn in the SEC title game, will have a strong case at a No. 1 seed, as will either Michigan program that ends up winning the Big Ten title. Michigan State, in particular, will have beat Virginia for the most Q1 wins in the country if they land their third win over Michigan, and as dual Big Ten champs, that might end up getting the job done.

3. HOW DOES THE COMMITTEE VALUE THE NET?

The NCAA created this metric. They spent a whole bunch of money developing it, promoting it and doing what they can to prove that this is better than the RPI. So when it comes to making important decisions about who gets seeded where, just how much will they pay attention to NET rating? For example, will they consider that St. John’s has a NET of 72 when deciding whether or not the Johnnies deserve a bid over someone like Texas, who has a NET of 37?

4. WILL THE COMMITTEE RESPECT BELMONT’S RESUME?

As much as I want the bubble to be stocked with teams from the mid-major conferences, I have come to accept the fact that being as good as Lipscomb and Furman were this season — cruising in good leagues, winning big road games against tournament teams, losing to top 60 teams in their league tournament — will get no respect.

It’s the way of the world.

Belmont, however, appears to be the one team that actually has a chance this year. They are 2-1 against Q1 competition, they have five wins over the top two quadrants and they won at UCLA. They also have three unimpressive losses to their name. In the past, the committee has sided with the big boys that go 7-11 in their league over the mid-majors that people actually want to see in the tournament, and I fully expect that to happen again.

5. WHICH BUBBLE TEAM GETS LEFT OUT WITH OREGON WINNING THE PAC-12 AND NOT-VCU WINNING THE ATLANTIC 10?

There are a number that certainly do not deserve to get in, but the most fascinating to see will be N.C. State and Texas.

The Wolfpack played the single-worst non-conference schedule in college basketball, and while they do have a couple of decent wins, including one over Auburn in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, that number is embarrassing and something that the committee has punished teams for before.

Texas is the other fascinating character here. The Longhorns have a top ten SOS, they have five Q1 wins and nine wins against Q1 and Q2, they beat North Carolina, Kansas, Kansas State, Purdue and Iowa State and they have great computer numbers. But they are also .500 this season. It would be a miracle if they got into the tournament.

Are those going to be the two bubble teams that get left out?

Saturday’s Things To Know: Duke wins, Kentucky loses, Oregon’s bubble-poppin’

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2019, 2:24 AM EDT
PLAYER OF THE DAY: Grant Williams, Tennessee

Williams absolutely took over down the stretch on Saturday afternoon, as Tennessee knocked off Kentucky and advanced to the title game of the SEC tournament. Williams scored eight of his 20 points during Tennessee’s game-winning, 18-4 run in the final six minutes. We wrote all about it here.

TEAM OF THE DAY: Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are dancing. After struggling through the first three months of the season, the Ducks turned it around down the stretch, winning the Pac-12 tournament in impressive fashion by knocking off regular season champ Washington in the title game. It is going to be very interesting to see where Oregon gets seeded tomorrow.

ONIONS OF THE DAY: Jared Harper, Auburn

Jared Harper scored 20 points, none bigger than this three that he hit with 11 seconds left to put the Tigers up by four points in a win over Florida in the SEC tournament semifinals:

EXTRA ONIONS: Lamonte Turner, Tennessee

Turner capped of the game-winning Tennessee run with this three:

SATURDAY’S WINNERS

DUKE’S NO. 1 OVERALL SEED HOPES: Duke knocked off Florida State in the title game of the ACC tournament, and the Blue Devils now look like they are going to be the favorite to get the No. 1 overall seed regardless of what happens in the SEC and Big Ten tournament title games.

IOWA STATE: It’s impossible to have any kind of feel on just how good this Iowa State team is, but right now I feel pretty good about them. They finished off a staggering run to the Big 12 tournament title on Saturday, becoming the first team seeded outside the top four to win that title in the history of the tournament.

VILLANOVA: For all the drama of the Villanova season, after a win over Seton Hall on Saturday, Villanova will head into Selection Sunday as the Big East regular season and tournament champion. It’s the third time in the last five years they’ve won both. Villanova now owns nine of a possible 12 Big East titles in the last six years.

BIG TEN FANS: Michigan State beat Wisconsin. Michigan beat Minnesota. Michigan plays Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament title game, our lead in for the Selection Show. This is going to be dope.

SATURDAY’S LOSERS

KENTUCKY’S NO. 1 SEED HOPES: The Wildcats lost to Tennessee in the SEC tournament semifinals and it likely will send them to the No. 2 seed line. Might that actually be a good thing?

SEC OFFICIALS: They were horrendous. For starters, this was not called a foul:

And then they did their best to ruin what was a phenomenal game between Kentucky and Tennessee. Luckily enough, they didn’t.

BID THIEVES: Five played on Saturday. One won, and it might have cost the team they beat. The update is here.