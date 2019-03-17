More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Introducing Cinderella: UC Irvine rolls to Big West title

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 17, 2019, 2:15 AM EDT
One year after losing to Cal State Fullerton in the championship game of the Big West tournament, UC Irvine avenged the defeat in dominant fashion Saturday night in Anaheim. Max Hazzard and Collin Welp scored 23 points apiece to lead the Anteaters to the 92-64 victory, with UC Irvine shooting nearly 62% from the field and 10-for-14 from beyond the arc.

Russell Turner’s team, which earned the program’s second-ever NCAA tournament bid, was the class of the Big West all season long and the Anteaters backed that up this weekend. After beating UC Riverside in the quarterfinals UC Irvine avenged its lone conference loss, beating Long Beach State by eight to advance to the title game.

The last time UC Irvine gave Louisville all it wanted before losing by two in the first round of the 2015 NCAA tournament. While the 2018-19 version doesn’t have a 7-foot-7 center patrolling the paint, UC Irvine still defends at a high level and is a bit better offensively as well. Whichever team draws the Anteaters better be ready; this is a team that’s more than capable of advancing next week.

CONFERENCE: Big West

COACH: Russell Turner

RECORD: 30-5 (15-1 Big West)

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 81
  • NET: 73

PROJECTED SEED: The Anteaters will most likely be a 13-seed, although with their profile a 12-seed may be possible depending on which teams the selection committee tabs for the final at-large spots.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: 6-foot-10 senior forward Jonathan Galloway (8.6 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 1.1 bpg in conference games) was not only a first team All-Big West selection, but the conference’s best defender as well. And three other Anteaters received all-conference honors, with junior guard Max Hazzard (12.2 ppg, 2.5 apg) named second team All-Big West and junior guard Evan Leonard (11.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.3 apg) and junior forward Tommy Rutherford (7.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg) receiving honorable mention nods. And Collin Welp is an effective option off the bench, as he averaged 9.1 points per game in Big West play.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: UC Irvine went 2-3 in Quadrant 1/2 games with the wins coming on the road against Saint Mary’s (Quadrant 1) and Texas A&M (Quadrant 2). Saint Mary’s is one of two automatic qualifiers that the Anteaters picked up wins over, with the other being Big West champion Montana. UC Irvine went 17-1 in Quadrant 4 games, with the lone blemish being an 80-70 home loss to Long Beach State on January 16.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: As noted above this is one of the better defensive teams in the country, as they rank fourth in field goal percentage defense (37.9%), first in two-point percentage defense (40.2%) and 50th in adjusted defensive efficiency (96.5, per Ken Pomeroy’s numbers). Offensively, the Anteaters are averaging 72.3 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.3% from three. Those aren’t numbers that jump off the page, but they’ve been good enough for a team that’s won 30 games.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: As noted above four years ago UC Irvine nearly upset Louisville, and that team had four players listed at 6-foot-10 or taller including 7-foot-6 center Mamadou Ndiaye. Also, the Anteaters have been a fixture in the Big West title game in recent years. UC Irvine has appeared in five of the last seven finals, winning two.

Saturday’s Things To Know: Duke wins, Kentucky loses, Oregon’s bubble-poppin’

By Rob DausterMar 17, 2019, 2:24 AM EDT
PLAYER OF THE DAY: Grant Williams, Tennessee

Williams absolutely took over down the stretch on Saturday afternoon, as Tennessee knocked off Kentucky and advanced to the title game of the SEC tournament. Williams scored eight of his 20 points during Tennessee’s game-winning, 18-4 run in the final six minutes. We wrote all about it here.

TEAM OF THE DAY: Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are dancing. After struggling through the first three months of the season, the Ducks turned it around down the stretch, winning the Pac-12 tournament in impressive fashion by knocking off regular season champ Washington in the title game. It is going to be very interesting to see where Oregon gets seeded tomorrow.

ONIONS OF THE DAY: Jared Harper, Auburn

Jared Harper scored 20 points, none bigger than this three that he hit with 11 seconds left to put the Tigers up by four points in a win over Florida in the SEC tournament semifinals:

EXTRA ONIONS: Lamonte Turner, Tennessee

Turner capped of the game-winning Tennessee run with this three:

SATURDAY’S WINNERS

DUKE’S NO. 1 OVERALL SEED HOPES: Duke knocked off Florida State in the title game of the ACC tournament, and the Blue Devils now look like they are going to be the favorite to get the No. 1 overall seed regardless of what happens in the SEC and Big Ten tournament title games.

IOWA STATE: It’s impossible to have any kind of feel on just how good this Iowa State team is, but right now I feel pretty good about them. They finished off a staggering run to the Big 12 tournament title on Saturday, becoming the first team seeded outside the top four to win that title in the history of the tournament.

VILLANOVA: For all the drama of the Villanova season, after a win over Seton Hall on Saturday, Villanova will head into Selection Sunday as the Big East regular season and tournament champion. It’s the third time in the last five years they’ve won both. Villanova now owns nine of a possible 12 Big East titles in the last six years.

BIG TEN FANS: Michigan State beat Wisconsin. Michigan beat Minnesota. Michigan plays Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament title game, our lead in for the Selection Show. This is going to be dope.

SATURDAY’S LOSERS

KENTUCKY’S NO. 1 SEED HOPES: The Wildcats lost to Tennessee in the SEC tournament semifinals and it likely will send them to the No. 2 seed line. Might that actually be a good thing?

SEC OFFICIALS: They were horrendous. For starters, this was not called a foul:

And then they did their best to ruin what was a phenomenal game between Kentucky and Tennessee. Luckily enough, they didn’t.

BID THIEVES: Five played on Saturday. One won, and it might have cost the team they beat. The update is here.

Introducing Cinderella: Abilene Christian earns first-ever NCAA bid

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 17, 2019, 12:10 AM EDT
Gardner-Webb won’t be the only school making its NCAA Division I tournament debut, as Abilene Christian punched its ticket with a 77-60 win over New Orleans in the Southland Conference tournament title game Saturday night. Senior forward Jaren Lewis led the way with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals, but it’s worth noting that Abilene Christian pulled away from UNO while its leading scorer was on the bench with four fouls.

Senior guard Jaylen Franklin added 16 points and six assists, and forwards Hayden Farquhar and Joe Pleasant scored 14 points apiece while also combining to grab 14 rebounds. Abilene Christian shot better than 56% from the field Saturday night, and defensively the Wildcats forced New Orleans into 20 turnovers.

Joe Golding’s program, which won no more than 13 games in any of its first four years back in the Southland (as a provisional Division I member), has won a total of 43 games over the last two seasons. And now the Wildcats will be a part of of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament for the first time.

CONFERENCE: Southland

COACH: Joe Golding

RECORD: 27-6 (14-4 Southland)

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 151
  • NET: 155

PROJECTED SEED: Abilene Christian may land on the 16 line despite the impressive overall record. For selection purposes the team is 23-6 (only games vs. Division I opponents are counted), and it’s ranked 342nd in strength of schedule. The Wildcats played a total of five games against teams in the first three quadrants, going 2-3.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Seniors Jaren Lewis and Jaylen Franklin are two names to know, with the former being a second team All-Southland selection and the latter earning third team all-conference and all-defensive team honors. The 6-foot-6 Lewis entered Saturday averaging 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, with Franklin accounting for 10.0 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per. Another upperclassman who’s figured prominently in the team’s success is junior guard Payten Ricks, an honorable mention All-Southland pick who’s averaging 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: All five of Abilene Christian’s games against Quadrant 1/2/3 teams were played on the road, with wins over Pacific and Lamar and losses to Texas Tech, Pepperdine and Sam Houston State. The Wildcats’ worst defeat: a one-point loss at Stephen F. Austin back on January 23.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: Abilene Christian is allowing just 63.2 points per game, a figure that ranks 17th nationally. The Wildcats are also ranked seventh in steals per game (8.6) and 17th in turnover margin (plus-4.5). Offensively this is a team that is shooting 38.7% from three on the season, and they’re shooting 47.1% from the field overall.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: You may not know a great deal about Abilene Christian unless you hail from Texas. But there are some recognizable individuals who spent some time on the campus before going on to make a name for themselves. Professional boxer and actor Randall “Tex” Cobb briefly attended the school before leaving to take up karate in his first foray into combat sports, and former Dallas Cowboy Clint Longley played quarterback at ACU.

Also, Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard earned his master’s degree in education from Abilene Christian.

Introducing Cinderella: Old Dominion wins Conference USA tournament

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 16, 2019, 11:15 PM EDT
Old Dominion won the Conference USA tournament for the first time in school history Saturday, beating Western Kentucky 62-56 in Frisco, Texas. Xavier Green scored 14 second half points, finishing with 16 to lead the way with B.J. Stith (13 points) and Ahmad Caver (ten) also scoring in double figures.

ODU won the C-USA regular season and tournament titles this season, allowing 70 points or more in just six of their 21 games against conference opponents. Jeff Jones’ team isn’t prolific offensively, but this is a group that has the potential to pull off an upset due to the presence of guards Stith and Caver, and the team’s ability to defend and control tempo.

The last time ODU reached the NCAA tournament: 2011, when Blaine Taylor was the head coach and the Monarchs were a member of the Colonial Athletic Association.

CONFERENCE: Conference USA

COACH: Jeff Jones

RECORD: 26-8 (13-5)

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 116
  • NET: 101

PROJECTED SEED: ODU projects to be either a 13 or 14-seed when the bracket is revealed Sunday evening.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: There aren’t many guard tandems that have the combination of talent and experience that seniors B.J. Stith and Ahmad Caver boast. Stith, Conference USA’s Player of the Year, averaged 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season with Caver posting averages of 16.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. Both Stith and Caver were first team all-conference selections, and sophomore guard Xavier Green earned a spot on Conference USA’s All-Defensive team.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: ODU has two wins over NCAA tournament teams on its resume, as it beat VCU at home in late-November and picked up a win over Syracuse at the Carrier Dome in mid-December. As for “bad” losses, the Monarchs dropped a neutral site game to Northern Iowa on November 19 (they avenged that loss with a home win over UNI four days later) and a road game at Saint Joseph’s November 9. ODU is 11-6 in Quadrant 3 games this season.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: Old Dominion is ranked tenth in field goal percentage defense (39.2%) and seventh in two-point percentage defense (43.5%). The Monarchs aren’t the best offensive team however, as the team is shooting just 41.1% from the field overall and 44.6% inside of the arc, and its average of 66.3 points per game ranks 314th nationally. Old Dominion is also ranked 326th in adjusted tempo, so don’t expect to see this group attempting to get in a “track meet” next week.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: If you followed Virginia basketball at all during the 1990’s then a couple names should be familiar. Jones, who played at UVA for Terry Holland and is one of the school’s all-time assist leaders, served as an assistant at the school from 1982-90 before taking over as head coach following Holland’s retirement. Among Jones’ players during his eight seasons at head coach at Virginia was Bryant Stith, who’s now an assistant on his staff at ODU.

Jones’ story also has emotional pull, as in 2015 he underwent treatment for prostate cancer, and in September he announced that the disease had returned.

Williamson, No. 5 Duke beat No. 12 FSU 73-63 for ACC title

Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Zion Williamson had 21 points to cap a dominating three-game show at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, helping fifth-ranked Duke beat No. 12 Florida State 73-63 on Saturday night in the championship game.

RJ Barrett added 17 points and nine rebounds and the Blue Devils (29-5) took control after halftime to add to their conference-record total with their 21st tournament title.

And point guard Tre Jones had his own strong outing, part of Duke’s closing act that showed the Blue Devils — with Williamson healthy after missing nearly six full games with a knee sprain — are ready for their NCAA Tournament push.

Duke shot 58 percent after the break, turning a 36-all score into a 14-point lead by midway through the half and then holding on.

Mfiondu Kabengele scored 14 points for the Seminoles (27-7). They upset No. 2 Virginia in Friday’s semifinals but couldn’t recover after falling behind big.

BIG PICTURE

FSU: The Seminoles had been rolling since a 1-4 ACC start in January, winning 14 of 15 games with the only loss coming at third-ranked North Carolina. And they controlled most of the game against the Cavaliers, shooting nearly 57 percent to tear through Virginia’s stout defense. But by Saturday, they managed to stay right with Duke for a half before fading as the Blue Devils made their title-clinching move. FSU made just 8 of 32 shots (25 percent) after halftime as Duke’s defensive pressure caused problems, while the Seminoles’ defense had trouble getting its own stops as Duke got out in transition more.

Duke: This tournament was all about the 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson, whose Feb. 20 knee sprain — that included the image of his left foot tearing through the side of his shoe as he fell to the court — had threatened to derail the title potential of a team that has spent a national-best seven weeks at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. But Williamson’s return restored that confident edge that reaches throughout Duke’s lineup at both ends of the court, from his high-flying dunks to his rim-protecting leaps to swat away shots.

UP NEXT

FSU: The Seminoles are headed to the NCAA Tournament, where they hope for another deep run like last year’s push to within a game of the Final Four.

Duke: The Blue Devils have claimed the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, possibly as the No. 1 overall seed.