AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Introducing Cinderella: Georgia State is dancing again

By Rob DausterMar 17, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
Ron Hunter is headed back to the NCAA tournament for the third time in five years.

Georgia State shook off a slow start, taking over in the second half and holding on for a 73-64 win over UT-Arlington.

CONFERENCE: Sun Belt

COACH: Ron Hunter

RECORD: 23-9, 13-5 (1st Sun Belt)

RATINGS

  • KENPOM: 114
  • NET: 121

PROJECTED SEED: The Panthers were a No. 14 seed in the most recent bracket projection from NBC Sports, and considering that came after the majority of the automatic bids had been determined, it should not change all that much.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Georgia State’s star is D’Marcus Simonds. He’s a super athletic, 6-foot-3 guard with NBA potential and the ability to take over games. He had 29 points against Mississippi last season and 24 in the NCAA tournament loss to Cincinnati. He;s terrific, and one of five Panthers to average double-figures this season.

Oh, and he also called his shot in the Sun Belt tournament:

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: Georgia State actually has a pretty strong resume for a mid-major automatic bid. They won at Alabama (59) earlier this year, they beat East Tennessee State at home and they have a pair of Q2 road wins in league play — Georgia Southern (125) and Texas State (134). They also beat Saint Bonaventure and Georgia on neutral courts.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: My favorite thing about this Georgia State team is that they just do not care one iota about rebounding. They rank outside the top 300 in offensive and defensive rebounding percentage. Part of it is by design and part of it is that they play a lot of zone and that’s notoriously hard to rebound out of. Ron Hunter has said that he believes rebounding is the most overrated stat in college basketball, which is baffling, totally outside the box and has worked for him. To each their own.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: Ron Hunter produced the single-most memorable sideline moment in the history of college basketball. Hunter was forced to sit on a stool while coaching his team in the 2015 NCAA tournament because he tore his achilles celebrating GSU’s win in the Sun Belt tournament, which resulted in this:

NCAA tournament first round betting lines, odds and spreads

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
We are awaiting the bracket to come out so we can get our matchups and figure out what, exactly, the betting lines are going to be for each and every one of the games in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

That will happen on Sunday evening.

And when it does, this will be the landing page for you.

So as soon as that bracket gets released, come back here and check. We will have everything that you need.

NCAA Tournament 2019: Instant Analysis South Region

Via NCAA
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Today is the day!

It is Selection Sunday, the greatest day in the college basketball calendar, the moment that we all get our hands on that bracket and finally get a chance to fill it all in.

This is your landing page for the South Region.

Check back here after the bracket is released for all the analysis you can handle on the games that will be played in Louisville.

It’s almost time!

NCAA Tournament 2019: Instant Analysis West Region

Via NCAA
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Today is the day!

It is Selection Sunday, the greatest day in the college basketball calendar, the moment that we all get our hands on that bracket and finally get a chance to fill it all in.

This is your landing page for the West Region.

Check back here after the bracket is released for all the analysis you can handle on the games that will be played in Anaheim.

It’s almost time!

NCAA Tournament 2019: Instant Analysis Midwest Region

Via NCAA
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Today is the day!

It is Selection Sunday, the greatest day in the college basketball calendar, the moment that we all get our hands on that bracket and finally get a chance to fill it all in.

This is your landing page for the Midwest Region.

Check back here after the bracket is released for all the analysis you can handle on the games that will be played in Kansas City.

It’s almost time!

NCAA Tournament 2019: Instant Analysis East Region

Via NCAA
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Today is the day!

It is Selection Sunday, the greatest day in the college basketball calendar, the moment that we all get our hands on that bracket and finally get a chance to fill it all in.

This is your landing page for the East Region.

Check back here after the bracket is released for all the analysis you can handle on the games that will be played in Washington, D.C.

It’s almost time!