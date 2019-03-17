More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Tip times, channels and broadcast crews announced for 2019 NCAA tournament

By Scott PhillipsMar 17, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT
Here is the full TV schedule, with announcer pairings, tip-times and channels, for every game for the first four days of the NCAA tournament.

FIRST FOUR

TUESDAY, March 19: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson

  • 6:40 p.m.: 16. Prairie View A&M vs. 16. Fairleigh Dickinson, truTV
  • After conc. 1.: 11. Temple vs. 11. Belmont, truTV

WEDNESDAY, March 20: Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Jim Jackson and Ros Gold-Onwude

  • 6:40 p.m.: 16. NC Central vs. 16. North Dakota State, truTV
  • After conc. 1: 11. St. John’s vs. 11. Arizona State, truTV

FIRST ROUND

THURSDAY, March 21

Des Moines: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson

  • 12:15 p.m.: 7. Louisville vs. 10. Minnesota, CBS
  • Approx 2:45 p.m.: 2. Michigan State vs. 15. Bradley, CBS
  • 6:50 p.m.: 7. Nevada vs. 10. Florida, TNT
  • Approx 9:20 p.m.: 2. Michigan vs. 15. Montana, TNT

Jacksonville: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Jamie Erdahl

  • 12:40 p.m.: 3. LSU vs. 14. Yale , truTV
  • Approx 3:10 p.m.: 6. Maryland vs. 11. Temple/Belmont, truTV
  • 7:10 p.m.: 2. Kentucky vs. 15. Abilene Christian, CBS
  • Approx 9:57 p.m.: 7. Wofford vs. 10. Seton Hall, CBS

Salt Lake City: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Lisa Byington

  • 1:30 p.m.: 5. Auburn vs. 12. New Mexico State, TNT
  • Approx 4 p.m.: 4. Kansas vs. 13 Northeastern, TNT
  • 7:27 p.m.: 1. Gonzaga vs. 16. Fairleigh Dickinson/Prairie View A&M, truTV
  • Approx 9:57 p.m.: 8. Syracuse vs. 9. Baylor, truTV

Hartford: Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli and John Schriffen

  • 2 p.m.: 4. Florida vs. 13. Vermont, TBS
  • Approx 4:30 p.m.: 5. Marquette vs. 12. Murray State, TBS
  • 7:20 p.m.: 6. Villanova vs. 11. Saint Mary’s, TBS
  • 9:50 p.m.: 3. Purdue vs. 14. Old Dominion, TBS

FRIDAY, March 22

Columbus: Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Allie LaForce

  • 12:15 p.m.: 7. Cincinnati vs. 10 Iowa, CBS
  • Approx 2:45 p.m.: 2. Tennessee vs. 15. Colgate, CBS
  • 6:50 p.m.: 8. Utah State vs. 9. Washington, TNT
  • Approx 9:20 p.m.: 1. North Carolina vs. 16. Iona, TNT

Columbia: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson

  • 12:40 p.m.: 8. Ole Miss vs. 9. Oklahoma, truTV
  • Approx 3 p.m.: 1. Virginia vs. 16. Gardner-Webb, truTV
  • 7:10 p.m.: 1. Duke vs. 16. NC Central/North Dakota State, CBS
  • Approx 9:40 p.m.: 8. VCU vs. 9. UCF, CBS

Tulsa: Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Jim Jackson and Evan Washburn

  • 1:30 p.m.: 3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Northern Kentucky, TNT
  • Approx 4 p.m.: 6. Buffalo vs. 11. Arizona State/St. John’s, TNT
  • 7:20 p.m.: 3. Houston vs. 14. Georgia State, TBS
  • Approx 9:50 p.m.: 6. Iowa State vs. 11. Ohio State, TBS

San Jose: Spero Dedes, Len Elmore, Steve Smith and Ros Gold-Onwude

  • 2 p.m.: 4. Kansas vs. 13. UC Irvine, TBS
  • Approx 4:30 p.m.: 5. Wisconsin vs. 12. Oregon, TBS
  • 7:27 p.m.: 5. Mississippi State vs. 12. Liberty, truTV
  • Approx 9:57 p.m.: 4. Saint Louis vs. 13. Saint Louis, truTV

2019 NCAA tournament: Bid breakdown by conference

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 17, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
The Big Ten and the ACC were among the conferences at the head of the class when the 2019 NCAA tournament bracket was revealed Sunday evening. The Big Ten leads the way with eight teams in the field, with two-seeds Michigan and Michigan State highest on the seed list.

The ACC, one of two conferences with seven teams in the field, claimed three of the four one-seeds (Duke, Virginia and North Carolina). The SEC also received seven bids, with Kentucky and Tennessee both being given two-seeds by the selection committee.

The Big 12 has six teams in the field with three-seed Texas Tech receiving the best seed. Next in line are the American (four bids), Big East (four) and Pac-12 (three), with the latter seeing its total boosted by Oregon winning the league’s automatic bid. In total 11 conferences have at least two teams in the field, with the West Coast Conference claiming the fourth one-seed (Gonzaga).

Below is a list of the NCAA participants by conference, with the automatic bid recipient in caps.

Big Ten: 8 (Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin)
ACC: 7 (DUKE, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech)
SEC: 7 (AUBURN, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee)
Big 12: 6 (Baylor, IOWA STATE, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech)
American: 4 (CINCINNATI, Houston, Temple, UCF)
Big East: 4 (Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall, VILLANOVA)
Pac-12: 3 (Arizona State, OREGON, Washington)
Atlantic 10: 2 (VCU, SAINT LOUIS)
Mountain West: 2 (Nevada, UTAH STATE)
OVC: 2 (Belmont, MURRAY STATE)
WCC: 2 (Gonzaga, SAINT MARY’S)

ONE-BID LEAGUES

America East: 1 (VERMONT)
Atlantic Sun: 1 (LIBERTY)
Big Sky: 1 (MONTANA)
Big South: 1 (GARDNER-WEBB)
Big West: 1 (UC IRVINE)
Colonial: 1 (NORTHEASTERN)
Conference USA: 1 (OLD DOMINION)
Horizon: 1 (NORTHERN KENTUCKY)
Ivy: 1 (YALE)
Metro Atlantic: 1 (IONA)
Mid-American: 1 (BUFFALO)
MEAC: 1 (NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL)
Missouri Valley: 1 (BRADLEY)
Northeast: 1 (FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON)
Patriot: 1 (COLGATE)
Southern: 1 (WOFFORD)
Southland: 1 (ABILENE CHRISTIAN)
SWAC: 1 (PRAIRIE VIEW A&M)
Summit: 1 (NORTH DAKOTA STATE)
Sun Belt: 1 (GEORGIA STATE)
WAC: 1 (NEW MEXICO STATE)

Official 2019 NCAA tournament seed list released

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 17, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
The official 2019 NCAA tournament seed list was released shortly after the bracket was unveiled on Sunday night.

The most notable development is three ACC teams finishing as the top three overall teams on this list — showing just how top-heavy the league was this season. With a healthy Zion Williamson, the Blue Devils are the No. 1 overall seed while the No. 68 seed belongs to North Carolina Central.

Here’s the official seed list and how the committee ranked each team in the field from top to bottom.

1. Duke (29-5)
2. Virginia (29-3)
3. North Carolina (27-6)
4. Gonzaga (30-3)
5. Tennessee (29-4)
6. Michigan State (28-6)
7. Kentucky (27-6)
8. Michigan (28-6)
9. Houston (31-3)
10. Texas Tech (26-6)
11. LSU (26-6)
12. Purdue (23-9)
13. Kansas (25-9)
14. Florida State (27-7)
15. Kansas State (25-8)
16. Virginia Tech (24-8)
17. Marquette (24-9)
18. Auburn (25-9)
19. Wisconsin (23-10)
20. Mississippi State (23-10)
21. Villanova (25-9)
22. Maryland (22-10)
23. Buffalo (31-3)
24. Iowa State (23-11)
25. Louisville (20-13)
26. Nevada (29-4)
27. Cincinnati (28-6)
28. Wofford (29-4)
29. VCU (25-7)
30. Syracuse (20-13)
31. Ole Miss (20-12)
32. Utah State (28-6)
33. Washington (26-8)
34. UCF (23-8)
35. Baylor (19-13)
36. Oklahoma (19-13)
37. Iowa (22-11)
38. Seton Hall (20-13)
39. Minnesota (21-13)
40. Florida (19-15)
41. Ohio State (19-14)
42. Belmont (26-5)
43. Temple (23-9)
44. Saint Mary’s (22-11)
45. Arizona State (22-10)
46. Murray State (27-4)
47. St. John’s (21-12)
48. Oregon (23-12)
49. New Mexico State (30-4)
50. Liberty (28-6)
51. UC Irvine (30-5)
52. Vermont (27-6)
53. Saint Louis (22-12)
54. Northeastern (23-10)
55. Yale (21-7)
56. Old Dominion (26-8)
57. Georgia State (23-9)
58. Northern Kentucky (26-8)
59. Montana (26-8)
60. Colgate (24-10)
61. Bradley (20-14)
62. Abilene Christian (27-6)
63. Gardner-Webb (23-11)
64. Iona (17-15)
65. Prairie View A&M (22-12)
66. Fairleigh Dickinson (20-13)
67. North Dakota State (18-15)
68. North Carolina Central (18-15)

2019 NCAA tournament: Did the committee pick the right bubble teams?

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 17, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
It’s an argument that takes place every Selection Sunday: did the selection committee pick the right bubble teams? Every year it’s stated that the bubble is the worst that it’s ever been, and figuring out which teams should be in the field and which should be relegated to the NIT is an exhausting task.

The last four teams into the 2019 NCAA tournament field were (in order of their place on the seed list) Belmont, Temple, Arizona State and St. John’s. All four programs are headed to Dayton, with the Bruins facing the Owls in one First Four matchup and the Sun Devils and Red Storm playing in the other.

Belmont went 25-5 against Division I opponents, and Rick Byrd’s team finished with a NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) ranking of 47 and a Ken Pomeroy ranking of 54. In Quadrant 1/2 games Belmont posted a record of 5-3, with their best wins being road wins over Murray State, UCLA and Austin Peay, and two wins over Lipscomb.

For programs in lower-profile conferences scheduling enough quality non-conference games can be difficult, especially when the competition for at-large bids hail from power conferences. In the case of Belmont the selection committee splitting the difference; not enough high-level wins to justify placing them directly into the main bracket, but understanding the difficulty that a program like Belmont can have in finding those non-conference games.

Temple, 43rd on the seed list, broke even in Quadrant 1/2 games (8-8) with six of the wins being of the Quadrant 2 variety. Home wins over Houston and UCF were the highlights for Fran Dunphy’s team, which was also a combined 15-1 (Penn being the loss) against Quadrant 3/4 opponents. Temple’s non-conference strength of schedule ranking of 223 wasn’t great, but its overall strength of schedule (84th) and strength of record (47th) numbers were helped by the strength at the top of the American.

Arizona State can claim three Quadrant 1 wins (11-6 vs. Quadrant 1/2) over non-conference opponents that are in the NCAA tournament field, as the Sun Devils picked up neutral site wins over Mississippi State and Utah State and beat Kansas at home. The issue for Arizona State was the perceived weakness of the Pac-12, which to the surprise of some ended up with three teams in the field.

Bobby Hurley’s team was a combined 2-1 against Washington and Oregon, with the loss coming at the hands of the Ducks in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament. The Sun Devils also had a total of four losses in Quadrant 3/4 games, including home losses to Princeton and Washington State.

While Arizona State can claim a couple high-profile non-conference wins, the same cannot be said for St. John’s. The Red Storm, who did pick up home wins over Villanova, Marquette and Seton Hall, had just one Quadrant 1 non-conference victory (VCU). St. John’s was a combined 10-10 in Quadrant 1/2 games, with eight of the wins being picked up in Big East play. The Red Storm’s non-conference slate wasn’t particularly impressive, but it was ranked higher than Temple’s (219).

So which of the first four teams left out, UNCG, Alabama, TCU and Indiana, has the best argument for inclusion into the field? UNCG, ranked 60th in the NET, was 26-6 against Division I opponents but won just two of its eight Quadrant 1 games. Add in Quadrant 2 results and the Spartans were 4-6 in those games with the best wins coming at the expense of Furman and ETSU (two apiece).

UNCG’s non-conference schedule was ranked (127th) significantly higher than those of Temple and St. John’s with regards to strength, so Wes Miller’s program can’t be blamed for feeling hard done by. Could the lack of “variety” in those quality wins be what kept UNCG out of the field? It’s certainly worth considering.

TCU also had a good argument for inclusion, but the lack of variety may have been an issue for Jamie Dixon’s team as well. All 12 of the Horned Frogs’ Quadrant 1 games were played in conference, with its Quadrant 2 win over Florida being the best non-conference result. TCU didn’t have any “bad” losses, going 11-0 in Quadrant 3/4 games, and the non-conference slate was ranked 117th with regards to strength.

Indiana, which at one point this season lost 12 of 13 games, had some really good wins on its profile including a sweep of Big Ten champion Michigan State. The Hoosiers were 8-15 against Quadrant 1/2 opponents, but the combination of that mid-season slump and a non-conference slate that was ranked 209th may have been too much to overcome despite it including wins over Louisville and Marquette.

Alabama was a combined 10-13 in Quadrant 1/2 games, with its best non-conference wins coming against Murray State, Penn State and Liberty. Avery Johnson’s Crimson Tide had a non-conference strength of schedule ranking of 40, which in most cases would be enough to get a team into the field. But it wasn’t meant to be for Alabama, which will now be a one-seed in the Postseason NIT.

And if Alabama couldn’t get into the field with its non-conference strength of schedule, NC State may have been a non-starter (352nd NCSOS) despite having other numbers in its favor. The Wolfpack had an overall strength of schedule of 49 and the 31st-ranked strength of record, and going 9-9 in a conference that produced three one-seeds is nothing to scoff at either. But the non-conference numbers, despite having beaten Auburn, were too much to overcome.

2019 NCAA Tournament: Did the committee get the No. 1 seeds right?

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 17, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Atlantic Coast Conference accomplished a rare feat Sunday, as Duke (East), Virginia (South) and North Carolina (Midwest) received one-seeds in the NCAA tournament. The last time one conference received three one-seeds was in 2009, when three Big East teams (Louisville, Connecticut and Pittsburgh) were on the top line.

Rounding out the quartet on the top line is West Coast Conference regular season champion Gonzaga (West), which received a one despite losing to Saint Mary’s in the conference tournament final.

So did the committee get these picks correct? In the case of the three ACC teams it’s difficult to argue against any of the three teams.

While Duke finished a game behind Virginia and North Carolina in the regular season standings, the Blue Devils winning the ACC tournament with a healthy Zion Williamson obviously made a impression on the selection committee. Mike Krzyzewski’s team is ranked third in both the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) and Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, and it can be argued that the team’s loss to Gonzaga in the title game of the Maui Invitational was its only defeat with a complete roster.

ANALYSIS: East | South | West | Midwest

Duke was 11-4 in Quadrant 1 games and 6-1 in Quadrant 2 games, with the 17 combined wins being one more than Virginia and North Carolina. Once Williamson showed no ill-effects from the time missed due to his knee sprain — and Duke won the ACC’s automatic bid — there was no justification for the Blue Devils to at the very least be a one-seed. And they’re the top overall seed in this year’s field, which comes as no surprise.

With regards to Virginia and North Carolina, as noted above both picked up 16 wins in Quadrant 1/2 games and they shared the ACC regular season crown. All three of Virginia’s losses, a regular season sweep at the hands of Duke and an ACC semifinal loss to Florida State, came in Quadrant 1 games.

Tony Bennett’s team is ranked first in both the NET and KenPom, and those numbers combined with an eight-point win over the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill likely placed the Cavaliers right behind Duke in the pecking order.

North Carolina’s case for a one-seed may call into question how much the emphasis the selection committee placed on the NET. The Tar Heels are seventh in the NET, four spots behind Duke and five behind Gonzaga. North Carolina is also sixth in KenPom, but ultimately the 16 wins against Quadrant 1/2 opponents and finishing atop the ACC proved to be too much to overlook. Also, North Carolina beat Gonzaga by 13 in mid-December.

Gonzaga, as has been the case in prior years in which the Bulldogs received a one-seed, are the most-debated choice. Mark Few’s team was dominant in the WCC until the conference tournament title game, and the Bulldogs did beat Duke without Killian Tillie and Geno Crandall. Gonzaga went 10-3 in Quadrant 1/2 games, with all three losses (Tennessee, North Carolina and Saint Mary’s) being Quadrant 1 defeats. And the computers favor Gonzaga, as the team was ranked second in both the NET and KenPom.

Based upon the committee’s ranking of the 68 teams Tennessee (South) was the biggest threat to Gonzaga for the final one-seed. The Volunteers, who were blown out by Auburn in the SEC title game Sunday afternoon, were ranked fifth in the NET and went 15-5 in Quadrant 1/2 games. While the impact of Sunday’s conference tournament finals on the bracket is debatable, it’s fair to wonder if Tennessee’s 20-point loss to Auburn gave the committee all the evidence it needed to keep Rick Barnes’ team off the top line.

Michigan State (East), ranked sixth on the committee’s seed list, was 19-6 in Quadrant 1/2 games (13 in Quadrant 1) and won the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles. The bigger problem for Michigan State than the seeding was the Spartans’ placement, as they’ve been paired with the tournament’s top overall seed in Duke. Rounding out the two seeds in order of their placement on the seed list were Kentucky (Midwest) and Michigan (West), with the Wolverines being paired with Gonzaga.

Bracketing principles may have been an issue, but the two-seeds (and where they’re headed) may be the bigger issue than which teams landed on the top line.

NCAA tournament first round betting lines, odds and spreads

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT
Here are the betting lines, totals and spreads for every first round NCAA tournament matchup.

TUESDAY, 3/19

No. 16 FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (-1.5) vs. No. 16 PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
No. 11 BELMONT (-3) vs. No. 11 TEMPLE

WEDNESDAY, 3/20

No. 16 NORTH DAKOTA STATE (-5) vs. No. 16 NORTH CAROLINA-CENTRAL
No. 11 ARIZONA STATE (-2) vs. No. 11 ST. JOHN’S

THURSDAY, 3/21

No. 6 VILLANOVA (-5) vs. No. 11 SAINT MARY’S
No. 3 PURDUE (-12.5) vs. No. 14 OLD DOMINION
No. 5 MARQUETTE (-4.5) vs. No. 12 MURRAY STATE
No. 3 LSU (-8) vs. No. 14 YALE
No. 7 WOFFORD (-2.5) vs. No. 10 SETON HALL
No. 2 KENTUCKY (-22) vs. No. 15 ABILENE CHRISTIAN
No. 7 LOUISVILLE (-4.5) vs. No. 10 MINNESOTA
No. 2 MICHIGAN STATE (-20) vs. No. 15 BRADLEY
No. 10 FLORIDA (-1) vs. No. 7 NEVADA
No. 2 MICHIGAN (-18) vs. No. 15 MONTANA
No. 5 AUBURN (-8) vs. No. 12 NEW MEXICO STATE
No. 4 KANSAS (-8.5) vs. No. 13 NORTHEASTERN
No. 8 SYRACUSE (-1.5) vs. No. 9 BAYLOR

FRIDAY, 3/22

No. 8 VCU (-1.5) vs. No. 9 UCF
No. 1 VIRGINIA (-24) vs. No. 16 GARDNER-WEBB
No. 9 OLE MISS (-1.5) vs. No. 8 OKLAHOMA
No. 7 CINCINNATI (-4) vs. No. 10 IOWA
No. 2 TENNESSEE (-17.5) vs. No. 15 COLGATE
No. 1 NORTH CAROLINA (-24.5) vs. No. 16 IONA
No. 8 UTAH STATE (-2.5) vs. No. 9 WASHINGTON
No. 6 IOWA STATE (-6) vs. No. 11 OHIO STATE
No. 6 KANSAS STATE (-6) vs. No. 11 UC IRVINE
No. 3 HOUSTON (-12.5) vs. No. 14 GEORGIA STATE
No. 3 TEXAS TECH (-15) vs. No. 14 NORTHERN KENTUCKY
No. 5 MISSISSIPPI STATE (-8) vs. No. 12 LIBERTY
No. 4 VIRGINIA TECH (-10.5) vs. No. 13 SAINT LOUIS
No. 5 WISCONSIN (-2) vs. No. 12 OREGON