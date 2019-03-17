Tip times, channels and broadcast crews announced for 2019 NCAA tournament

Here is the full TV schedule, with announcer pairings, tip-times and channels, for every game for the first four days of the NCAA tournament.
FIRST FOUR
TUESDAY, March 19: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson
- 6:40 p.m.: 16. Prairie View A&M vs. 16. Fairleigh Dickinson, truTV
- After conc. 1.: 11. Temple vs. 11. Belmont, truTV
WEDNESDAY, March 20: Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Jim Jackson and Ros Gold-Onwude
- 6:40 p.m.: 16. NC Central vs. 16. North Dakota State, truTV
- After conc. 1: 11. St. John’s vs. 11. Arizona State, truTV
FIRST ROUND
THURSDAY, March 21
Des Moines: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson
- 12:15 p.m.: 7. Louisville vs. 10. Minnesota, CBS
- Approx 2:45 p.m.: 2. Michigan State vs. 15. Bradley, CBS
- 6:50 p.m.: 7. Nevada vs. 10. Florida, TNT
- Approx 9:20 p.m.: 2. Michigan vs. 15. Montana, TNT
Jacksonville: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Jamie Erdahl
- 12:40 p.m.: 3. LSU vs. 14. Yale , truTV
- Approx 3:10 p.m.: 6. Maryland vs. 11. Temple/Belmont, truTV
- 7:10 p.m.: 2. Kentucky vs. 15. Abilene Christian, CBS
- Approx 9:57 p.m.: 7. Wofford vs. 10. Seton Hall, CBS
Salt Lake City: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Lisa Byington
- 1:30 p.m.: 5. Auburn vs. 12. New Mexico State, TNT
- Approx 4 p.m.: 4. Kansas vs. 13 Northeastern, TNT
- 7:27 p.m.: 1. Gonzaga vs. 16. Fairleigh Dickinson/Prairie View A&M, truTV
- Approx 9:57 p.m.: 8. Syracuse vs. 9. Baylor, truTV
Hartford: Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli and John Schriffen
- 2 p.m.: 4. Florida vs. 13. Vermont, TBS
- Approx 4:30 p.m.: 5. Marquette vs. 12. Murray State, TBS
- 7:20 p.m.: 6. Villanova vs. 11. Saint Mary’s, TBS
- 9:50 p.m.: 3. Purdue vs. 14. Old Dominion, TBS
FRIDAY, March 22
Columbus: Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Allie LaForce
- 12:15 p.m.: 7. Cincinnati vs. 10 Iowa, CBS
- Approx 2:45 p.m.: 2. Tennessee vs. 15. Colgate, CBS
- 6:50 p.m.: 8. Utah State vs. 9. Washington, TNT
- Approx 9:20 p.m.: 1. North Carolina vs. 16. Iona, TNT
Columbia: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson
- 12:40 p.m.: 8. Ole Miss vs. 9. Oklahoma, truTV
- Approx 3 p.m.: 1. Virginia vs. 16. Gardner-Webb, truTV
- 7:10 p.m.: 1. Duke vs. 16. NC Central/North Dakota State, CBS
- Approx 9:40 p.m.: 8. VCU vs. 9. UCF, CBS
Tulsa: Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Jim Jackson and Evan Washburn
- 1:30 p.m.: 3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Northern Kentucky, TNT
- Approx 4 p.m.: 6. Buffalo vs. 11. Arizona State/St. John’s, TNT
- 7:20 p.m.: 3. Houston vs. 14. Georgia State, TBS
- Approx 9:50 p.m.: 6. Iowa State vs. 11. Ohio State, TBS
San Jose: Spero Dedes, Len Elmore, Steve Smith and Ros Gold-Onwude
- 2 p.m.: 4. Kansas vs. 13. UC Irvine, TBS
- Approx 4:30 p.m.: 5. Wisconsin vs. 12. Oregon, TBS
- 7:27 p.m.: 5. Mississippi State vs. 12. Liberty, truTV
- Approx 9:57 p.m.: 4. Saint Louis vs. 13. Saint Louis, truTV