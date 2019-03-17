More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
2019 NCAA Tournament: Six teams that can win it all

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 17, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Now that the 68-team NCAA tournament bracket has been announced, the next step is to attempt to figure out who will cut down the nets April 8 in Minneapolis. While there have been some surprises in the “one and done” era, more often than not the national champion has high-level guard play, at least one NBA-caliber talent and credible experience.

There can be outliers, especially when it comes to the experience factor, but after Duke’s freshman-led team won it all in 2015 the last three champions have been considerably older. Below are six teams that can win the NCAA tournament, a high-seed you should fade and a team seeded fourth or lower that can go on a run.

Duke: The top overall seed, the Blue Devils are back to full strength as elite freshman forward Zion Williamson made his return for the ACC tournament. Williamson and classmate R.J. Barrett are in the eyes of more than a few the top two NBA draft-eligible prospects in college basketball. Add in fellow freshmen Tre Jones and Cam Reddish, and Mike Krzyzewski’s team has the high-end talent needed to win six straight over the next three weeks.

As for the supporting cast, the Blue Devils received quality contributions from the likes of Javin DeLaurier, Jordan Goldwire and even Antonio Vrankovic during the ACC tournament. Forward Jack White and guard Alex O’Connell are also part of the rotation, so the bodies are there even with Marques Bolden (knee) out of the lineup. The youth of this team may be a concern for some, but when you have a Hall of Fame head coach like Coach K on the sideline that helps matters.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels won 27 games and finished tied atop the ACC standings with Virginia, ranking in the top ten in both adjusted offensive and adjusted defensive efficiency. There’s a good combination of youth and experience, with seniors Luke Maye, Cam Johnson and Kenny Williams working with talented freshman point guard Coby White and sophomore center Garrison Brooks.

The depth is provided by another freshman in Nassir Little, with juniors Brandon Robinson and Seventh Woods part of the rotation as well. In addition to the talent and guard play, North Carolina also has a Hall of Fame head coach on its sideline in Roy Williams. Williams has led his alma mater to three national titles, and North Carolina was a one-seed in all three. They’re on the top seed line this time around as well.

Gonzaga: Mark Few’s Bulldogs are questioned by some on a consistent basis, thanks in large part to the fact that they ply their trade in the WCC. But to state that Gonzaga doesn’t have a shot at winning a national title solely because of its conference affiliation would be a mistake; this is a deep, talented roster that still has contributors who two years ago reached the championship game.

Junior forwards Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke have been outstanding, with the former winning WCC Player of the Year honors and the latter being one of college basketball’s best defenders. And if Killian Tillie, who’s had to deal with injuries for much of this season, is able to contribute Gonzaga will have a front court that can match up with any team. The perimeter attack is headlined by senior point guard Josh Perkins and redshirt sophomore Zach Norvell, with guard Geno Crandall and wing Corey Kispert providing additional depth. The Zags have the nation’s most efficient offense by a decent margin, and they’re solid defensively as well.

Kentucky: Kentucky is ranked just outside of the top 10 in both adjusted offensive (13th) and adjusted defensive (12th) efficiency, and they go eight deep with talent both on the perimeter and in the paint. Sophomore forward P.J. Washington (14.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg) leads four double-digit scorers, with guards Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson and forward Reid Travis next in line. Ashton Hagans can apply pressure defensively at the point while also being the team’s best distributor on the other end.

Kentucky is young, as it has been most seasons during Calipari’s tenure, but like his best teams there’s some experience mixed in. There’s certainly value in experience this time of year, but talent is key as well. The Midwest bracket projects to be very difficult to navigate, but like top-seed North Carolina the Wildcats are capable of making the run to Minneapolis.

Tennessee: Rick Barnes’ Volunteers have wins over two of the teams on this list, as they beat Gonzaga in Phoenix in early December and also won two of their three meetings with Kentucky. Tennessee has depth, talent and experience, with two-time SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams and senior forward Admiral Schofield leading the way. Tennessee is deep in the front court, and on the perimeter Jordan Bone, Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner are the headliners.

Tennessee enters the tournament ranked third in adjusted offensive efficiency, and while this group isn’t elite defensively it’s solid on that end of the floor. Winners of 29 games, the Volunteers should be motivated by the way in which their 2018 season ended (a second-round loss to Loyola University Chicago). At minimum, Tennessee has enough to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2010.

Michigan: With Michigan State having beaten Michigan three times this season, and the Spartans being one of four teams ranked in the top 10 in both adjusted offensive and adjusted defensive efficiency (Virginia, Duke and North Carolina being the others), some may wonder how the Wolverines are the team listed here. Well it’s all about the path to the Final Four, and Michigan’s road to Minneapolis may be smoother than Michigan State’s.

One year after reaching the national title game Michigan has the pieces needed to duplicate that feat, beginning with point guard Zavier Simpson. Jordan Poole and Charles Matthews provide scoring on the wings, and in the front court Iggy Brazdeikis and Jon Teske have combined to average 24.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game. John Beilein’s team is ranked second in adjusted defensive efficiency, with the offense currently ranked 18th with regards to efficiency.

One top-two seed to fade: Virginia

Given Virginia’s lack of a Final Four appearance during this current run of success, this may be a case of grabbing the low-hanging fruit. Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers are healthy, which wasn’t the case last season (De’Andre Hunter’s thumb), and with the additions of Kihei Clark and Braxton Key this group is deeper with Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome leading the way. But until Virginia gets over the hump they’re going to be questioned. Maybe Virginia will do what Villanova did in 2016, escaping the first weekend demons and then going on to win the national title.

One sleeper seeded four or lower: Auburn

Bruce Pearl’s Tigers dodged a bullet in Saturday’s SEC tournament semifinals, beating Florida by three in what was a controversial finish. Auburn left no doubt Sunday however, as it blew out Tennessee and was then given a 5-seed in the Midwest Region. The perimeter tandem of Jared Harper and Bryce Brown is averaging 31.1 points per game, and sophomore forward Chuma Okeke is the leading scorer for a front court that doesn’t lack for depth or athleticism.

Auburn has a tough first round matchup (New Mexico State), but this is a team that can go on a run after being bounced in the second round by Clemson last season.

2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket Breakdown Podcast

NCAA Tournament 2019 bracket
NCAA
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2019, 11:44 PM EDT
The boys are back in town! Rob Dauster was joined by the one and only Brian Snow for the third annual Why Your Team Sucks bracket breakdown, which is kicked off by an epic rant from the Snow-man about how the Selection Committee officially ruined the sport of college basketball with the way they seeded the tournament this year.

The rundown:

OPEN: Snow’s rant, and why Temple should be sent home.

11:30: East Region.

27:00: West Region.

45:30: South Region.

57:15: Midwest Region.

1:11:00: Final Four.

2019 NCAA tournament: Bid breakdown by conference

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 17, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
The Big Ten and the ACC were among the conferences at the head of the class when the 2019 NCAA tournament bracket was revealed Sunday evening. The Big Ten leads the way with eight teams in the field, with two-seeds Michigan and Michigan State highest on the seed list.

The ACC, one of two conferences with seven teams in the field, claimed three of the four one-seeds (Duke, Virginia and North Carolina). The SEC also received seven bids, with Kentucky and Tennessee both being given two-seeds by the selection committee.

The Big 12 has six teams in the field with three-seed Texas Tech receiving the best seed. Next in line are the American (four bids), Big East (four) and Pac-12 (three), with the latter seeing its total boosted by Oregon winning the league’s automatic bid. In total 11 conferences have at least two teams in the field, with the West Coast Conference claiming the fourth one-seed (Gonzaga).

Below is a list of the NCAA participants by conference, with the automatic bid recipient in caps.

Big Ten: 8 (Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Wisconsin)
ACC: 7 (DUKE, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech)
SEC: 7 (AUBURN, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee)
Big 12: 6 (Baylor, IOWA STATE, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech)
American: 4 (CINCINNATI, Houston, Temple, UCF)
Big East: 4 (Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall, VILLANOVA)
Pac-12: 3 (Arizona State, OREGON, Washington)
Atlantic 10: 2 (VCU, SAINT LOUIS)
Mountain West: 2 (Nevada, UTAH STATE)
OVC: 2 (Belmont, MURRAY STATE)
WCC: 2 (Gonzaga, SAINT MARY’S)

ONE-BID LEAGUES

America East: 1 (VERMONT)
Atlantic Sun: 1 (LIBERTY)
Big Sky: 1 (MONTANA)
Big South: 1 (GARDNER-WEBB)
Big West: 1 (UC IRVINE)
Colonial: 1 (NORTHEASTERN)
Conference USA: 1 (OLD DOMINION)
Horizon: 1 (NORTHERN KENTUCKY)
Ivy: 1 (YALE)
Metro Atlantic: 1 (IONA)
Mid-American: 1 (BUFFALO)
MEAC: 1 (NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL)
Missouri Valley: 1 (BRADLEY)
Northeast: 1 (FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON)
Patriot: 1 (COLGATE)
Southern: 1 (WOFFORD)
Southland: 1 (ABILENE CHRISTIAN)
SWAC: 1 (PRAIRIE VIEW A&M)
Summit: 1 (NORTH DAKOTA STATE)
Sun Belt: 1 (GEORGIA STATE)
WAC: 1 (NEW MEXICO STATE)

Official 2019 NCAA tournament seed list released

By Scott PhillipsMar 17, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
The official 2019 NCAA tournament seed list was released shortly after the bracket was unveiled on Sunday night.

The most notable development is three ACC teams finishing as the top three overall teams on this list — showing just how top-heavy the league was this season. With a healthy Zion Williamson, the Blue Devils are the No. 1 overall seed while the No. 68 seed belongs to North Carolina Central.

Here’s the official seed list and how the committee ranked each team in the field from top to bottom.

1. Duke (29-5)
2. Virginia (29-3)
3. North Carolina (27-6)
4. Gonzaga (30-3)
5. Tennessee (29-4)
6. Michigan State (28-6)
7. Kentucky (27-6)
8. Michigan (28-6)
9. Houston (31-3)
10. Texas Tech (26-6)
11. LSU (26-6)
12. Purdue (23-9)
13. Kansas (25-9)
14. Florida State (27-7)
15. Kansas State (25-8)
16. Virginia Tech (24-8)
17. Marquette (24-9)
18. Auburn (25-9)
19. Wisconsin (23-10)
20. Mississippi State (23-10)
21. Villanova (25-9)
22. Maryland (22-10)
23. Buffalo (31-3)
24. Iowa State (23-11)
25. Louisville (20-13)
26. Nevada (29-4)
27. Cincinnati (28-6)
28. Wofford (29-4)
29. VCU (25-7)
30. Syracuse (20-13)
31. Ole Miss (20-12)
32. Utah State (28-6)
33. Washington (26-8)
34. UCF (23-8)
35. Baylor (19-13)
36. Oklahoma (19-13)
37. Iowa (22-11)
38. Seton Hall (20-13)
39. Minnesota (21-13)
40. Florida (19-15)
41. Ohio State (19-14)
42. Belmont (26-5)
43. Temple (23-9)
44. Saint Mary’s (22-11)
45. Arizona State (22-10)
46. Murray State (27-4)
47. St. John’s (21-12)
48. Oregon (23-12)
49. New Mexico State (30-4)
50. Liberty (28-6)
51. UC Irvine (30-5)
52. Vermont (27-6)
53. Saint Louis (22-12)
54. Northeastern (23-10)
55. Yale (21-7)
56. Old Dominion (26-8)
57. Georgia State (23-9)
58. Northern Kentucky (26-8)
59. Montana (26-8)
60. Colgate (24-10)
61. Bradley (20-14)
62. Abilene Christian (27-6)
63. Gardner-Webb (23-11)
64. Iona (17-15)
65. Prairie View A&M (22-12)
66. Fairleigh Dickinson (20-13)
67. North Dakota State (18-15)
68. North Carolina Central (18-15)

Tip times, channels and broadcast crews announced for 2019 NCAA tournament

By Scott PhillipsMar 17, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT
Here is the full TV schedule, with announcer pairings, tip-times and channels, for every game for the first four days of the NCAA tournament.

FIRST FOUR

TUESDAY, March 19: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson

  • 6:40 p.m.: 16. Prairie View A&M vs. 16. Fairleigh Dickinson, truTV
  • After conc. 1.: 11. Temple vs. 11. Belmont, truTV

WEDNESDAY, March 20: Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Jim Jackson and Ros Gold-Onwude

  • 6:40 p.m.: 16. NC Central vs. 16. North Dakota State, truTV
  • After conc. 1: 11. St. John’s vs. 11. Arizona State, truTV

FIRST ROUND

THURSDAY, March 21

Des Moines: Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson

  • 12:15 p.m.: 7. Louisville vs. 10. Minnesota, CBS
  • Approx 2:45 p.m.: 2. Michigan State vs. 15. Bradley, CBS
  • 6:50 p.m.: 7. Nevada vs. 10. Florida, TNT
  • Approx 9:20 p.m.: 2. Michigan vs. 15. Montana, TNT

Jacksonville: Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Jamie Erdahl

  • 12:40 p.m.: 3. LSU vs. 14. Yale , truTV
  • Approx 3:10 p.m.: 6. Maryland vs. 11. Temple/Belmont, truTV
  • 7:10 p.m.: 2. Kentucky vs. 15. Abilene Christian, CBS
  • Approx 9:57 p.m.: 7. Wofford vs. 10. Seton Hall, CBS

Salt Lake City: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Lisa Byington

  • 1:30 p.m.: 5. Auburn vs. 12. New Mexico State, TNT
  • Approx 4 p.m.: 4. Kansas vs. 13 Northeastern, TNT
  • 7:27 p.m.: 1. Gonzaga vs. 16. Fairleigh Dickinson/Prairie View A&M, truTV
  • Approx 9:57 p.m.: 8. Syracuse vs. 9. Baylor, truTV

Hartford: Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli and John Schriffen

  • 2 p.m.: 4. Florida vs. 13. Vermont, TBS
  • Approx 4:30 p.m.: 5. Marquette vs. 12. Murray State, TBS
  • 7:20 p.m.: 6. Villanova vs. 11. Saint Mary’s, TBS
  • 9:50 p.m.: 3. Purdue vs. 14. Old Dominion, TBS

FRIDAY, March 22

Columbus: Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Allie LaForce

  • 12:15 p.m.: 7. Cincinnati vs. 10 Iowa, CBS
  • Approx 2:45 p.m.: 2. Tennessee vs. 15. Colgate, CBS
  • 6:50 p.m.: 8. Utah State vs. 9. Washington, TNT
  • Approx 9:20 p.m.: 1. North Carolina vs. 16. Iona, TNT

Columbia: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson

  • 12:40 p.m.: 8. Ole Miss vs. 9. Oklahoma, truTV
  • Approx 3 p.m.: 1. Virginia vs. 16. Gardner-Webb, truTV
  • 7:10 p.m.: 1. Duke vs. 16. NC Central/North Dakota State, CBS
  • Approx 9:40 p.m.: 8. VCU vs. 9. UCF, CBS

Tulsa: Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Jim Jackson and Evan Washburn

  • 1:30 p.m.: 3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Northern Kentucky, TNT
  • Approx 4 p.m.: 6. Buffalo vs. 11. Arizona State/St. John’s, TNT
  • 7:20 p.m.: 3. Houston vs. 14. Georgia State, TBS
  • Approx 9:50 p.m.: 6. Iowa State vs. 11. Ohio State, TBS

San Jose: Spero Dedes, Len Elmore, Steve Smith and Ros Gold-Onwude

  • 2 p.m.: 4. Kansas vs. 13. UC Irvine, TBS
  • Approx 4:30 p.m.: 5. Wisconsin vs. 12. Oregon, TBS
  • 7:27 p.m.: 5. Mississippi State vs. 12. Liberty, truTV
  • Approx 9:57 p.m.: 4. Saint Louis vs. 13. Saint Louis, truTV

2019 NCAA tournament: Did the committee pick the right bubble teams?

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 17, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
It’s an argument that takes place every Selection Sunday: did the selection committee pick the right bubble teams? Every year it’s stated that the bubble is the worst that it’s ever been, and figuring out which teams should be in the field and which should be relegated to the NIT is an exhausting task.

The last four teams into the 2019 NCAA tournament field were (in order of their place on the seed list) Belmont, Temple, Arizona State and St. John’s. All four programs are headed to Dayton, with the Bruins facing the Owls in one First Four matchup and the Sun Devils and Red Storm playing in the other.

Belmont went 25-5 against Division I opponents, and Rick Byrd’s team finished with a NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) ranking of 47 and a Ken Pomeroy ranking of 54. In Quadrant 1/2 games Belmont posted a record of 5-3, with their best wins being road wins over Murray State, UCLA and Austin Peay, and two wins over Lipscomb.

For programs in lower-profile conferences scheduling enough quality non-conference games can be difficult, especially when the competition for at-large bids hail from power conferences. In the case of Belmont the selection committee splitting the difference; not enough high-level wins to justify placing them directly into the main bracket, but understanding the difficulty that a program like Belmont can have in finding those non-conference games.

Temple, 43rd on the seed list, broke even in Quadrant 1/2 games (8-8) with six of the wins being of the Quadrant 2 variety. Home wins over Houston and UCF were the highlights for Fran Dunphy’s team, which was also a combined 15-1 (Penn being the loss) against Quadrant 3/4 opponents. Temple’s non-conference strength of schedule ranking of 223 wasn’t great, but its overall strength of schedule (84th) and strength of record (47th) numbers were helped by the strength at the top of the American.

Arizona State can claim three Quadrant 1 wins (11-6 vs. Quadrant 1/2) over non-conference opponents that are in the NCAA tournament field, as the Sun Devils picked up neutral site wins over Mississippi State and Utah State and beat Kansas at home. The issue for Arizona State was the perceived weakness of the Pac-12, which to the surprise of some ended up with three teams in the field.

Bobby Hurley’s team was a combined 2-1 against Washington and Oregon, with the loss coming at the hands of the Ducks in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament. The Sun Devils also had a total of four losses in Quadrant 3/4 games, including home losses to Princeton and Washington State.

While Arizona State can claim a couple high-profile non-conference wins, the same cannot be said for St. John’s. The Red Storm, who did pick up home wins over Villanova, Marquette (who they also beat in Milwaukee) and Seton Hall, had just one Quadrant 1 non-conference victory (VCU). St. John’s was a combined 10-10 in Quadrant 1/2 games, with eight of the wins being picked up in Big East play. The Red Storm’s non-conference slate wasn’t particularly impressive, but it was ranked higher than Temple’s (219).

So which of the first four teams left out, UNCG, Alabama, TCU and Indiana, has the best argument for inclusion into the field? UNCG, ranked 60th in the NET, was 26-6 against Division I opponents but won just two of its eight Quadrant 1 games. Add in Quadrant 2 results and the Spartans were 4-6 in those games with the best wins coming at the expense of Furman and ETSU (two apiece).

UNCG’s non-conference schedule was ranked (127th) significantly higher than those of Temple and St. John’s with regards to strength, so Wes Miller’s program can’t be blamed for feeling hard done by. Could the lack of “variety” in those quality wins be what kept UNCG out of the field? It’s certainly worth considering.

TCU also had a good argument for inclusion, but the lack of variety may have been an issue for Jamie Dixon’s team as well. All 12 of the Horned Frogs’ Quadrant 1 games were played in conference, with its Quadrant 2 win over Florida being the best non-conference result. TCU didn’t have any “bad” losses, going 11-0 in Quadrant 3/4 games, and the non-conference slate was ranked 117th with regards to strength.

Indiana, which at one point this season lost 12 of 13 games, had some really good wins on its profile including a sweep of Big Ten champion Michigan State. The Hoosiers were 8-15 against Quadrant 1/2 opponents, but the combination of that mid-season slump and a non-conference slate that was ranked 209th may have been too much to overcome despite it including wins over Louisville and Marquette.

Alabama was a combined 10-13 in Quadrant 1/2 games, with its best non-conference wins coming against Murray State, Penn State and Liberty. Avery Johnson’s Crimson Tide had a non-conference strength of schedule ranking of 40, which in most cases would be enough to get a team into the field. But it wasn’t meant to be for Alabama, which will now be a one-seed in the Postseason NIT.

And if Alabama couldn’t get into the field with its non-conference strength of schedule, NC State may have been a non-starter (352nd NCSOS) despite having other numbers in its favor. The Wolfpack had an overall strength of schedule of 49 and the 31st-ranked strength of record, and going 9-9 in a conference that produced three one-seeds is nothing to scoff at either. But the non-conference numbers, despite having beaten Auburn, were too much to overcome.