Elsa/Getty Images

Whistles, technicals mar Seton Hall-Marquette Big East semifinal

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 16, 2019, 1:07 AM EDT
With two of the best scoring guards in college basketball sharing the court, Friday’s Big East semifinal matchup between 3-seed Seton Hall and 2-seed Marquette was expected to be a thriller. And it was, as the Pirates won by the final score of 81-79 as Markus Howard’s three-point attempt fell short as time expired.

Unfortunately the discussions of this game will focus on the fact that three players were ejected, four others fouled out and the two teams combined to commit 57 fouls (nine technicals) and attempt 85 free throws. Seton Hall and Marquette needed two hours and 40 minutes to determine the winner in a game that didn’t even go to overtime.

It didn’t take long for things to get going, as Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Marquette’s Sacar Anim got into it with 13:06 remaining in the first half. Powell, who like Howard was a first team All-Big East pick, was given a flagrant 1 for his elbow to Anim’s chest with the Marquette guard receiving a technical foul.

The three officials never seemed to fully get the game under control, and things boiled over with 12:48 remaining in the second half.

An exchange between the two teams led to three players, Anim, Marquette’s Theo John and Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili, receiving flagrant 2 fouls. And in the confusion Powell, who received a technical foul, ran off to the locker room thinking that he was ejected as well. An assistant coach ultimately brought Powell back onto the court, and he would eventually hit two key three-pointers as Seton Hall rallied and ultimately took the lead for good.

Down the stretch Seton Hall’s Quincy McKnight and Jared Rhoden both received technical fouls, with the former rung up for protesting a foul call by running to the other end of the court and the latter for attempting to grab the ball while hanging onto the rim after he missed a dunk.

And to top it all off, Powell and Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski exchanged words in the handshake line after the two did not shake hands. Both teams were reportedly given the option close their locker rooms to the media after the game, which both accepted. Generally speaking, the locker rooms are open to media during postseason tournaments.

Most tight games provide all involved, from the fans to the players and coaches themselves, with the desire for more despite being given everything in a sporting sense. However with this game, it would be hard to blame anyone who feels unfulfilled.

Duke outlasts North Carolina in ACC tournament thriller

AP Photo/Chuck Burton
By Rob DausterMar 15, 2019, 11:36 PM EDT
In his first — and only? — game that he will play against North Carolina, Zion Williamson certainly made his presence known.

The 6-foot-7 freshman phenom tipped in his own miss with 30 seconds left, giving him 31 points and 11 boards and Duke a 74-73 lead, that turned out to be the final points of the game as the Blue Devils knocked off the Tar Heels to advance to the ACC tournament title game.

And boy, what a difference Zion makes.

This was the third time that the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels played this season, but the first time all year that they did so with Williamson healthy. In the first matchup, you might have heard, a busted shoe 30 seconds into the first half ended Williamson’s regular season, which in turn meant that he was not available for the annual regular season finale.

Duke, you can imagine, lost both of those games.

On Friday night with the big fella back on the floor, it was a different story, as he willed the Blue Devils back from a 12 point first half deficit. Williamson finished 13-for-19 from the floor, hitting a pair of threes and grabbing three offensive rebounds, despite a slow start to the evening. And on a night where R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish combined for 21 points on 8-for-22 shooting to go along with eight turnovers, it’s something that the Blue Devils desperately needed.

And here’s why it matters: Because Duke, with a win over Florida State in the ACC tournament title game, could very well end up getting one a No. 1 seed.

For my money, Virginia has a No. 1 seed locked up. I think that Gonzaga should have a No. 1 seed locked up, too. The question, then, becomes whether or not one can be given to Duke after they lost three games with Zion Williamson, and if North Carolina should get the no. 1 seed over them; after all, they have beaten Duke twice, and it would not be fair to punish the Tar Heels for the fact that Williamson was not on the floor.

But that’s neither here nor there.

Because if there was anything that was apparent on Friday night in Charlotte, it’s that Duke and Carolina both are good enough to be No. 1 seeds.

My take on Duke is well known by now. I think that the Blue Devils are the best team in college basketball with Zion Williamson playing like this. Coming from behind to beat this North Carolina team is not insignificant, especially when it happened on a night where Coach K didn’t get much from Barrett and Reddish.

But the ceiling for North Carolina is massive, and I think this group is playing together as well as they have all season long. I don’t know if it will end up this way when the seeding come out, but I think there is a very real chance that three of the four best teams in the country reside in the ACC.

And we should all hope that, at some point in the next three and a half weeks, we get Round 4 of Duke vs. UNC.

WATCH: Admiral Schofield puts Robert Woodard on a poster

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 15, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT
Tennessee senior wing Admiral Schofield is one of the most powerful athletes in college basketball, and that can result in some impressive highlights. During the second half of Friday’s SEC quarterfinal matchup with Mississippi State that’s exactly what happened, as Mississippi State’s Robert Woodard paid the price for rotating over late as the help-side defender.

And here’s a look at the still photo tweeted out by the Tennessee basketball program’s official account. Poor Robert.

No. 4 Kentucky easily beats Alabama 73-55 at SEC Tournament

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyler Herro scored 20 points and the fourth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats started their quest for a fifth straight Southeastern Conference Tournament title by beating Alabama 73-55 Friday night in the quarterfinals.

With a heavy contingent of Big Blue Nation on hand, the Wildcats (27-5) improved to 17-2 all-time at this tournament against Alabama, and they got a measure of revenge for opening SEC play with a 77-75 road loss to the Crimson Tide back on Jan. 5. Kentucky will play either No. 8 Tennessee or Mississippi State in the semifinals Saturday.

Alabama (18-15) needed to beat Kentucky again to burnish its resume for the NCAA Tournament after going 8-10 in conference play during the regular season. Beating Mississippi in the second round likely won’t be enough for the Tide. Coach Avery Johnson is 6-0 against everybody not named Kentucky in this tournament but has yet to beat the Wildcats, who’ve ended the Tide’s run each of his four seasons.

P.J. Washington, Kentucky’s lone representative on the AP All-SEC team, finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. He also had four blocks. Immanuel Quickley added 12 points.

Kentucky held Alabama to a season-low 30.4 percent shooting. Kira Lewis Jr. came in averaging a team-high 13.9 points a game and finished with three points. Tevin Mack scored 22 in helping Alabama upset Kentucky in January. This time, the junior missed all seven shots and was held scoreless.

That left opportunity for Alex Reese, a sophomore who came in averaging just 5.5 points a game, and he only played seven minutes for Alabama in the second round. Reese led Alabama with 15 points.

Alabama, trying to get back to the semifinals for a third straight year, led twice in the opening minutes with Herbert Jones’ jumper putting the Tide up 6-4. Washington hit a 3, then Herro added a pair of free throws to start Kentucky on a 17-2 run that Richards capped with a dunk and a pair of free throws midway through the half.

The Tide got within 33-27 on a 3-pointer by Dazon Ingram with 2:24 left, but they couldn’t get any closer as Kentucky scored the next six. The Wildcats led 39-29 at halftime.

Kentucky just kept padding the lead, struggling to push the margin past 15. Herro finally gave the Wildcats their biggest lead with a 3 with 48 seconds left for the final margin.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide hurt their NCAA hopes having lost seven of the last 10. They also didn’t help themselves during the nonconference slate with losses to Northeastern, UCF and Georgia State that not even a win over Murray State could ease.

Kentucky: The Wildcats are dangerous enough when they’re running the floor and knocking down shots. They showed off their length and defense early with five steals they converted into eight points. They also finished with a season-high 10 blocks.

HE’S BACK

The Wildcats got Reid Travis back from a sprained right knee that kept him out of the past five games since being hurt Feb. 19 at Missouri. He came off the bench and didn’t hit his first shot until 19:12 to go in the second half. Travis finished with eight points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes.

Murphy, Coffey lead Minnesota over No. 13 Purdue 75-73

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
CHICAGO — Jordan Murphy scored 27 points, Amir Coffey added 21 points and Minnesota beat No. 13 Purdue 75-73 on Friday night to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Murphy drove for a go-ahead three-point play and hit two free throws in the closing minutes, and the Gophers (21-12) beat the Boilermakers (23-9) for the second time in 10 days when Carsen Edwards missed a 3 as time expired.

Murphy finished three points shy of his season high. He also had eight rebounds.

Coffey made 7 of 13 shots. Daniel Oturu added 13 points and 10 rebounds, helping Minnesota advance to the semifinals for the second time in three years. The Gophers will face the Michigan-Iowa winner.

Matt Haarms scored 16 points for Purdue. Ryan Cline added 14 points and eight assists. But after winning 17 of 20 to surge to a share of their second conference regular-season championship in three years, the Boilermakers never really found their rhythm.

Purdue made just 6 of 24 3-pointers, with Carsen Edwards missing seven of eight from beyond the arc. The Big Ten’s leading scorer, he finished with 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

Minnesota led by as much as 10 in the second half. But Trevion Williams put back a missed 3 by Edwards to give Purdue a 71-69 lead with about 3:30 remaining.

Murphy drove for a three-point play to put Minnesota back on top and hit two free throws with 1:17 remaining to make it a three-point game.

After a week miss by Haarms inside, Minnesota committed a shot-clock violation with 27 seconds left.

Haarms scored in the post to cut it to 74-73 with 12 seconds left. Purdue immediately fouled Dupree McBrayer, who hit the first free throw but missed the second.

Haarms grabbed the rebound, but Edwards missed the potential winning 3 from the left corner as time expired.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers were already a good bet to make the NCAA coming into this tournament. They might have avoided a play-in game with their overtime victory over Penn State on Thursday and followed it up with an impressive win.

Purdue: The Boilermakers missed their share of open shots and paid in a big way. Instead of making a push for their second Big Ten Tournament title, they’ll try to regroup for the NCAAs.

Shayok sends Iowa State past K-State in Big 12 semifinals

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marial Shayok hit back-to-back 3-pointers right in front of his own bench to give Iowa State the lead in the final minute, and the fifth-seeded Cyclones held on at the foul line to beat No. 15 Kansas State 63-59 on Friday night in the Big 12 semifinals.

The Cyclones (22-11) trailed 55-52 when Shayok’s first 3-point bounced off the rim, then off the glass and dropped through. Then, after the Wildcats’ Cartier Diarra missed a 3 at the other end, the Cyclones’ senior guard dropped a 3 that gave his team the lead.

Barry Brown’s driving layup got Kansas State (25-8) to 59-57 with 20.3 seconds left, but Nick Weiler-Babb answered with a pair of free throws. Shayok answered by Kansas State’s Xavier Sneed with two of his own, and the Cyclones began to celebrate another trip to the finals.

Shayok finished with 21 points, and Weiler-Babb had 12, as Iowa State advanced to play Kansas or West Virginia on Saturday night. The Cyclones are 4-0 when playing for the title.

Cartier had 15 points to lead five players in double figures for the Wildcats, who shared the regular-season title with Texas Tech. The Red Raiders were knocked out in the quarterfinals.

The Wildcats once again played without All-Big 12 forward Dean Wade, who sat on the bench with a walking boot on his right foot. It remains unclear whether he’ll be ready for the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State got off to a hot start, unlike its quarterfinal win over TCU, but the Cyclones and their massive contingent of fans slowly turned the tide late in the first half.

It began when Sneed missed a layup for the Wildcats and Tyrese Haliburton scored a third-chance basket at the other end for Iowa State. Kansas State went on to miss 12 straight field-goal attempts while the high-flying Cyclones went on a 21-4 charge to end the half.

Momentum promptly switched in the locker room.

The Wildcats, who had the Big 12’s best defense this season, buckled down to start the second half, and they put together an 11-0 run that made it 38-all with 15 minutes to go.

They kept the run going, too, when Diarra was whacked on the way to the basket and needed to get treatment on the sideline after his free throws. Sneed finally knocked down a 3-pointer, Mawien added a bucket in the paint, and Brown’s fast-break layup forced Iowa State to call timeout.

The Cyclones eventually got back on track, wiping out a five-point deficit in the final couple minutes with a couple of big 3-pointers from Shayok and some clutch foul shots down the stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State won despite committing 17 turnovers and struggling from the field for most of the second half. The Cyclones also won without much help from sharpshooter Talen Horton-Tucker, who had six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Kansas State could use Wade if it expects to do damage in the NCAA Tournament. He’s the go-to guy when times get tough, and the 6-foot-10 forward probably couldn’t have helped stop the Cyclones’ big run at the end of the first half.