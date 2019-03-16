More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Twitter

WATCH: Florida loses to Auburn after bad no-call

By Rob DausterMar 16, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT
3 Comments

Florida fans should be thrilled that they were able to lock up an NCAA tournament bid with a win over LSU on Friday afternoon, because if that game never happened, today would be a very, very bad day.

Why?

Because they did not get a chance to tie their SEC semifinal matchup with No. 22 Auburn at 65 thanks to one of the worst no-calls that you are going to see this March. After Jared Harper went 1-for-2 from the line with 6.2 seconds left, Florida’s Andrew Nembhard went the length of the court and tried to shoot a game-tying three when he was very clearly fouled by not one, not two but three Auburn Tigers.

Seriously, check this out:

If you think that looks bad, check out the replays:

I has absolutely no idea what these officials are looking at here.

It looks like Auburn is actually trying to foul Florida intentionally, to force them to go to the free throw line instead of having a chance to tie the game.

And Florida still couldn’t get a whistle.

Unbelievable.

Davis, defense help No. 11 Houston hold off Memphis 61-58

Bob Levey/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Corey Davis Jr. scored 17 points and No. 11 Houston weathered a late Memphis rally to defeat the Tigers 61-58 in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Jeremiah Martin led Memphis with 23 points, most of them from the free throw line, as he made only 5 of 24 shots, including going 1 of 7 from outside the arc.

Memphis (21-13), which struggled offensively throughout the contest, crafted a 10-1 run to pull within 61-58 with a minute left. During that stretch, Houston (31-2), the tournament’s top seed, missed 10 straight shots and failed to score for more than four minutes. That included missing five of six free throws down the stretch.

But Martin missed a 3-point attempt with 20 seconds left. On the final Memphis possession, Tyler Harris missed a 3-pointer, then he attempted a final one that was blocked by Fabian White as time expired.

Houston, the tournament’s top seed, moves on to Sunday’s championship game against the winner of the second semifinal between No. 24 Cincinnati and sixth-seed Wichita State.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: Houston almost let a stellar defensive performance go for naught down the stretch as Memphis made its comeback. The Houston defense was stifling any Memphis offense and thwarting everything Martin tried. In the end, Houston had enough of a lead to hold off Memphis’ final run, although the Tigers had their opportunities.

Memphis: The Tigers, in some circles, were considered a bit of a favorite in the tournament because they lost only twice at home. But both of those were by ranked teams — Tennessee and Cincinnati. Houston, which didn’t play at Memphis during the regular season, made the third as Martin could never get untracked against the Cougar defense

UP NEXT

Houston: Awaits the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal game between Cincinnati and Wichita State to play for the championship on Sunday.

Memphis: With a 21-13 record, the Tigers will wait to see if they are invited to play in a postseason tournament.

Livers scores 21, No. 10 Michigan pounds Minnesota 76-49

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHICAGO — Isaiah Livers scored a career-high 21 points, and No. 10 Michigan closed in on a record third straight Big Ten Tournament championship with a 76-49 romp over Minnesota in the semifinals on Saturday.

The third-seeded Wolverines (28-5) took control with a big run in the first half and put the game away in the second. They will try to become the first team to win the conference tournament three years in a row when they face No. 6 Michigan State — a 67-55 winner over Wisconsin — on Sunday.

Livers matched a personal best by nailing four 3-pointers. Zavier Simpson added 15 points and nine assists, helping Michigan win its 10th straight Big Ten Tournament game — the conference’s longest such streak.

Amir Coffey led Minnesota (21-13) with 14 points. But after squeezing out tight victories over Penn State and No. 13 Purdue to reach the semifinals for the second time in three years, the Gophers were simply overmatched.

The game was tied at 13 midway through the first half before the Wolverines broke it open with an 18-2 run, holding Minnesota scoreless for nearly six minutes.

Livers drove the baseline for a two-handed dunk and Simpson finished it with a 3, making it 31-15 with 3:34 left.

After Murphy scored in the paint to end the drought for Minnesota, Jon Teske buried a 3 for Michigan that hit the flat part of the back of the rim. And Simpson went nearly the length of the court for a buzzer-beating layup off a miss by Coffey, making it 38-19.

Michigan put the game away in the second half with a 9-0 run that made it 56-30 with about 14 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers put themselves on more solid ground for the NCAA Tournament with two conference tournament victories.

Michigan: The Wolverines would love nothing more than to get some payback against Michigan State after blowing a chance to win the regular-season title by losing to their rival twice in the final four games. A conference tournament championship would also be a nice prize before they set their sights on another deep NCAA run. Michigan lost to Villanova in the national championship game last season.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Awaits an NCAA invitation.

Michigan: Faces Michigan State on Sunday.

Tennessee outlasts Kentucky in SEC tournament thriller

AP Photo
By Rob DausterMar 16, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The rubber match lived up to the hype and then some.

After Kentucky and Tennessee traded blowouts on their home floor during the regular season, we finally got the instant classic we all were waiting for in the semifinals of the SEC tournament. Grant Williams scored eight of his 20 points and Tennessee, who had missed their first eight threes of the second half, made three straight in an 18-4 run to close out an 82-78 come-from-behind thriller in Nashville.

While it was Williams that sparked the run, he was not the only guy on the roster that made big shots and big plays. Admiral Schofield hit a big three that was assisted by Jordan Bone. Williams’ three was also assisted by Bone, who hit four free throws in the final seconds to ice the game. And it was Lamonte Turner that buried a three with 30 seconds left — after a monster offensive rebound from Williams — that put Tennessee up 78-76

With the win, the Volunteers will advance to take on Auburn in the SEC tournament title game on Sunday afternoon.

More importantly, they take a step closer to being a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament tomorrow when the brackets are released.

The way the latest NBC Sports bracket projection shook out entering Saturday was that the Wildcats were the No. 1 seed in the midwest while Tennessee was stuck in Duke’s region as the No. 2 seed in the south. This win — and a potential Tennessee win over Auburn in the title game — could end up changing that calculus.

And while it ends any hope of Kentucky vaulting past the Blue Devils to take over the No. 1 seed in the south, which would send them to Louisville for the regional final, it may not be all bad. Kentucky may end up being the No. 2 seed in Louisville, and that would set up an unbelievable rematch of the Champions Classic headline game, only this time in front of a raucous stable of Big Blue fans in the Yum! Center.

Because when it comes down to it, what we saw on Saturday afternoon was two of the six best teams in the country. We can debate whether or not Tennessee is better than Kentucky, or Gonzaga, or North Carolina. We are all going to have opinions about just how good Duke actually is and whether or not Virginia belongs in that conversation as well.

But the fact of the matter is that all six of those teams are among the nation’s elite, and I know I am not the only one that is sitting here hoping that we get some combination of that group in the Final Four.

And if it ends up being a fourth interation of Kentucky-Tennessee in Minneapolis, I, for one, would be thrilled.

Winston, Goins lead No. 6 Michigan State into Big Ten final

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CAGO — Cassius Winston scored 21 points and Kenny Goins keyed Michigan State’s fast start, helping the sixth-ranked Spartans beat No. 19 Wisconsin 67-55 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Goins, Aaron Henry and Xavier Tillman also led a dominant rebounding effort as Michigan State earned its seventh consecutive win in its series against Wisconsin. Goins finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots, and Henry grabbed a career-high 11 boards to power the Spartans to a 44-30 advantage on the glass.

Winston shook out his left foot a bit after he accidentally kicked Wisconsin guard Brad Davison with about 4 minutes left in the first half. But the Big Ten Player of the Year stayed in the game and showed no sign of trouble while going 9 for 17 from the field and passing for six assists.

The Spartans (27-6) earned their ninth win in 10 games and will go for their sixth Big Ten tourney title on Sunday against the winner of the Minnesota-Michigan semifinal.

Wisconsin star Ethan Happ bounced back nicely from a shaky performance in the quarterfinals against Nebraska, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots. Kobe King had 13 points for the low-scoring Badgers.

Nate Reuvers, who had 14 points in the victory over the Cornhuskers, was 0 for 7 from the field and failed to score. D’Mitrik Trice had seven points on 3-for-10 shooting before fouling out with about a minute left.

The Badgers (23-10) got off to a slow start and didn’t recover.

The 6-foot-7 Goins swished his first three 3-point attempts in the first 6 minutes of the game. Tillman made a foul shot and then converted a three-point play to give the Spartans a 27-10 lead with 7:42 left in the first half.

Wisconsin closed to 35-27 at the break, helped by a missed dunk by Goins in the final seconds. The Badgers challenged the Spartans at a few points down the stretch, but Winston and Goins had an answer every time.

After Happ’s driving layup got Wisconsin within seven early in the second half, Goins found Tillman under the basket for a big jam. The Badgers closed to 47-41 on Khalil Iverson’s three-point play before Winston converted a layup and Goins rattled home a 3-pointer to help run the lead back out to nine with 9:12 to go.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: Happ looked like his usual self, but the Badgers shot just 35 percent from the field. They also managed just three fast-break points.

Michigan State: Typical Spartans in March. Tillman’s performance likely delighted coach Tom Izzo. He finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Introducing Cinderella: LeVelle Moton gets North Carolina-Central back to the dance

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 16, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It wasn’t pretty, but North Carolina Central got the job done.

The No. 3 seed in the MEAC tournament, NCCU erased a 10 point halftime deficit and held top seed Norfolk State to just 15 second half points in a 50-47 win in the MEAC tournament title game on Saturday.

The Eagles were led by 10 points and eight boards from senior big man Zaccary Douglas in a game that featured plenty of defense.

CONFERENCE: MEAC

COACH: LeVelle Moton

RECORD: 18-15

RATINGS

  • KENPOM: 308
  • NET: 305

PROJECTED SEED: The Eagles are a lock to end up as a No. 16 seed, and I would be shocked if they don’t end up in one of the play-in games.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: The best player on the floor for NCCU is almost always going to be star center Raasean Davis, a 6-foot-8 senior from Chicago that has averaging 15 points and eight boards over the course of the last two seasons.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: NCCU has won 17 games this season. Two of them came against non-Division I competition. The other 15 wins came against teams that are Q4 opponents. This was the third-place team in the MEAC, they aren’t going to put up 25 wins against a murderer’s row schedule.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: The Eagles rank 340th nationally in offensive turnover rate and 294th nationally in three-point shooting. That’s not a good competition of things for teams looking to pull off an upset.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: The Eagles are the best program in the MEAC and LeVelle Moton is the best coach in the conference. This is the third straight year and the fourth time in six seasons that NCCU has won the MEAC tournament.