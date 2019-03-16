More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Elsa/Getty Images

Villanova edges Seton Hall 74-72 for 3rd straight Big East title

Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Villanova became the first team to win three consecutive Big East Tournaments, beating Seton Hall 74-72 on Saturday night behind seniors Eric Paschall and Phil Booth and key contributions from freshman Saddiq Bey.

Seton Hall star Myles Powell, guarded closely by Booth, missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds that could have won it. Booth was called for traveling as he tried to corral the rebound, however, and the Pirates got one more chance with 0.4 seconds left. Anthony Nelson’s long inbounds lob bounced off the backboard and was slapped away by the Wildcats, who got to party on the Madison Square Garden floor yet again.

The 25th-ranked and top-seeded Wildcats (25-9) were in the Big East final for a fifth straight year, and have won four of the last five championships. The only loss during that span was to Seton Hall in 2016, and Powell and the third-seeded Pirates (20-13) gave Villanova all it could handle once again.

Powell scored 25 points to cap a spectacular three days in Manhattan for the high-scoring guard.

Paschall had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Booth scored 16 points and was selected most outstanding player of the tournament. Bey, who Villanova fans hope will lead the next wave of championship teams, had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Villanova had a chance to seal it in the final 30 seconds but Paschall was called for a charge when he lowered his shoulder into Myles Cale with 24 seconds left. Powell quickly scored inside at the other end to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 73-72 with 15.5 seconds left.

The Pirates sent Paschall to the line with 13.7 seconds remaining and he made the first and missed the second. Seton Hall rebounded and called a timeout to set up a final play with 8.9 seconds left.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: Nelson scored 12 points off the bench for the scrappy Pirates, but other than Powell, they had a hard time finding offense. They did force 14 turnovers. They’ll go as far as Powell and a tough defense will take them in the NCAAs.

Villanova: The Wildcats also got key contributions from sophomores Jermaine Samuels (12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals) and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (six points and seven rebounds). The inexperienced players have provided inconsistent production for Villanova much of the season. If coach Jay Wright’s team is going to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats will need more games like this one from the young guys.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: The Pirates are headed to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament, matching a school best (1991-94).

Villanova: The defending national champions will be in the NCAA Tournament for the seventh straight season, but will probably be seeded worse than a 2 for the first time since 2013.

Introducing Cinderella: Prairie View A&M earns first NCAA trip since 1998

Sam Wasson/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 16, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT
In the six seasons prior to the 2018-19 campaign, either Texas Southern (four times) or Southern (two) represented the SWAC in the NCAA tournament. Prairie View A&M, the league’s best team this season, broke through Saturday night with its 92-86 win over Texas Southern to win the SWAC tournament title.

Of the eight players who scored in the win six reached double figures, led by senior guards Gary Blackston and Dennis Jones (17 points apiece). The Panthers shot 53% from the field and took advantage of Texas Southern’s mistakes, as TSU finished the game with 25 turnovers.

Prairie View will make its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1998, and that group entered the Big Dance with a 13-16 record. The 2018-19 edition lost just one game against conference competition (20-1), and the Panthers played just one home non-conference game (vs. Huston-Tillotson).

CONFERENCE: SWAC

COACH: Byron Smith

RECORD: 22-12, 17-1 SWAC

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 216
  • NET: 207

PROJECTED SEED: The Panthers may land on the 16 line, but there’s a good chance that they’ll be placed in the main bracket immediately as opposed to being sent to Dayton for the First Four.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: 6-foot-2 guard Gary Blackston leads the team in both scoring (15.2 ppg) and rebounding (7.1 rpg), with 6-foot-1 guard Dennis Jones leading the way in assists (4.4 apg). 6-foot-7 junior forward Devonte Patterson is the team’s best front court player, and he entered Saturday averaging 13.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: Prairie View picked up just one non-conference win over a Division I opponent, beating Santa Clara in its season opener. Among the quality non-conference opponents the Panthers faced, PVAMU managed to remain competitive in road losses to Baylor and UNCG and they also dropped an 83-67 decision at Murray State.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: Two things that Bryon Smith’s team has done very well this season are win the turnover battle and get to the foul line. Prairie View is ranked 5th in the country in turnover margin (plus-5.3), fifth in free throw attempts (836) and seventh in free throws made (571). The Panthers are also ranked 11th nationally in total steals (286). This isn’t a particularly big team, which could be an issue against most teams they’ll see in a first round matchup, but the Panthers make up for it by using their speed and guards to make teams uncomfortable.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: This particular team you may not know very well, but the school does boast some recognizable alumni. Included on that list are Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame members Cynthia Cooper-Dyke and Zelmo Beatty, DJ Premier (one half of Gangstarr) and Mr. T.

Iowa State romps past KU to win Big 12 tourney

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner
Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Something about the Big 12 Tournament brings out the best in Iowa State.

The fifth-seeded Cyclones raced to a big early lead against No. 17 Kansas, then leaned on some balanced scoring and enough stops down the stretch to beat the Jayhawks 78-66 on Saturday night and remain unbeaten in five championship game appearances.

Lindell Wigginton had 17 points, Marial Shayok had 15 and Michael Jacobson 14 for the Cyclones (23-11). They became the lowest-seeded team ever to win the conference tournament and improved to 2-0 against Kansas (25-9) in the finals.

Dedric Lawson had 18 points and Devon Dotson added 17 for the third-seeded Jayhawks, whose last chance to win some hardware will be the NCAA tournament. Their run of 14 consecutive regular-season crowns ended last weekend, and they failed to defend their Big 12 Tournament title.

Meanwhile, the Cyclones made a tremendous about-face during their stay in Kansas City.

They arrived having lost five of their past six regular-season games, and they looked rudderless in losses to Texas and lowly West Virginia. But beginning with a blowout of Baylor and continuing with a quarterfinal win over regular-season champ Kansas State, the Cyclones found their stride.

The Jayhawks, who are still looking for their own, were fortunate to trail 32-22 at halftime.

Lawson, who had 24 points in the semifinals, was 2-of-11 from the field. Marcus Garrett was 0-for-6 from the floor and 1-of-4 from the foul line. Quentin Grimes was 0-or-4 from beyond the arc after hitting five 3-pointers in their win over the Mountaineers on Friday night.

All told, the Jayhawks shot 27.8 percent from the field and missed all nine of their 3-point attempts in the first half. They also were just 2-of-8 from the free throw line.

Iowa State had its own trouble on the offensive end of the floor, getting five shots swatted into the seats. But the Cyclones were effective at getting to the rim, and easy layups by Wigginton and Tyrese Haliburton allowed them to take control.

Their lead swelled to 41-24 early in the second half. And even when the Jayhawks managed to nip into it, they would inevitably miss an open layup or throw the ball away.

Or, Jacobson would knock down an unlikely 3-pointer.

That was the case when the Jayhawks trimmed the deficit to 45-35 with 14 minutes to go. Iowa State’s big man calmly drained one from the top of the arc — all Kansas coach Bill Self could do was smile in disbelief — and Steve Prohm’s squad promptly ripped off seven straight points.

Frustration eventually set in for the Jayhawks down the stretch.

After cutting their deficit to single digits on several occasions, including 72-63 with 1:21 to go, the Cyclones kept answering. And after Grimes was called for a foul on Wigginton, Lawson spiked the ball under the basket and was whistled for a technical foul.

Shayok made the two technical foul shots, Wigginton made two more, and the chants of “Let’s Go, Cyclones!” began to reverberate throughout Sprint Center in celebration of another title.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State has leaned on Shayok and Talen Horton-Tucker much of the season, but Wigginton and Haliburton shined in Kansas City. Wigginton is averaging more than 15 points over his past five games, and Haliburton continues to lead the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Kansas started freshman center David McCormack, but the Cyclones’ guard-oriented lineup forced the Jayhawks to match their personnel. Charlie Moore and the rest of their guards struggled shooting the ball, and they were unable to get crucial defensive stops down the stretch.

No. 24 Cincinnati holds off Wichita State for 66-63 victory

AP Photo/Troy Glasgow
Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nysier Brooks scored 13 points and Cane Broome hit the go-ahead layup with 23.5 seconds left to give No. 24 Cincinnati a 66-63 victory over Wichita State in Saturday’s semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Tre Scott had 12 points and eight rebounds, Jarron Cumberland, the conference player of the year was limited to 11 points going 3 of 16 from the field.

Markis McDuffie had 18 for the Shockers (19-14), the tournament’s No. 6 seed, while Samajae Haynes-Jones had 17, despite missing six of his seven 3-point attempts.

Cincinnati (27-6), the tournament’s No. 2 seed, will face No. 11 Houston in Sunday’s championship game. The Cougars defeated Memphis 61-58 in the first semifinal game on Saturday

The teams were tied at 63 after Wichita State’s Jaime Echenique split a pair of free throws with 46.7 seconds left.

On the ensuing Cincinnati possession Broome got to the rim for a layup and a Bearcat lead of 65-63 with 23.5 second left.

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall called timeout to set up a play. McDuffie drove on Cincinnati’s Keith Williams, but missed in close. The Bearcats grabbed the rebound and Cumberland split a pair of free throws for the final margin.

Cincinnati held a 60-53 lead with 5:20 left when the Shockers went on a 9-2 run to tie the game at 62 with 3:08 left on a drive by Haynes-Jones

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers entered the game having won six straight, including beating No. 3 seed Temple on Friday night. Despite trailing by seven — 62-55 with 4:44 left — the Shockers made seven of their next eight shots and put together a 9-2 run to deadlock the game. But Broome’s layup kept the Shockers from extending their winning streak.

Cincinnati: Cumberland struggled throughout the game, and dealt with foul trouble in the second half. But while he was out, the Bearcats were able to extend their lead. That was significant in providing a buffer as Wichita State made its comeback.

Davis, defense help No. 11 Houston hold off Memphis 61-58

Bob Levey/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Corey Davis Jr. scored 17 points and No. 11 Houston weathered a late Memphis rally to defeat the Tigers 61-58 in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Jeremiah Martin led Memphis with 23 points, most of them from the free throw line, as he made only 5 of 24 shots, including going 1 of 7 from outside the arc.

Memphis (21-13), which struggled offensively throughout the contest, crafted a 10-1 run to pull within 61-58 with a minute left. During that stretch, Houston (31-2), the tournament’s top seed, missed 10 straight shots and failed to score for more than four minutes. That included missing five of six free throws down the stretch.

But Martin missed a 3-point attempt with 20 seconds left. On the final Memphis possession, Tyler Harris missed a 3-pointer, then he attempted a final one that was blocked by Fabian White as time expired.

Houston, the tournament’s top seed, moves on to Sunday’s championship game against the winner of the second semifinal between No. 24 Cincinnati and sixth-seed Wichita State.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: Houston almost let a stellar defensive performance go for naught down the stretch as Memphis made its comeback. The Houston defense was stifling any Memphis offense and thwarting everything Martin tried. In the end, Houston had enough of a lead to hold off Memphis’ final run, although the Tigers had their opportunities.

Memphis: The Tigers, in some circles, were considered a bit of a favorite in the tournament because they lost only twice at home. But both of those were by ranked teams — Tennessee and Cincinnati. Houston, which didn’t play at Memphis during the regular season, made the third as Martin could never get untracked against the Cougar defense

UP NEXT

Houston: Awaits the winner of Saturday’s second semifinal game between Cincinnati and Wichita State to play for the championship on Sunday.

Memphis: With a 21-13 record, the Tigers will wait to see if they are invited to play in a postseason tournament.

Livers scores 21, No. 10 Michigan pounds Minnesota 76-49

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
CHICAGO — Isaiah Livers scored a career-high 21 points, and No. 10 Michigan closed in on a record third straight Big Ten Tournament championship with a 76-49 romp over Minnesota in the semifinals on Saturday.

The third-seeded Wolverines (28-5) took control with a big run in the first half and put the game away in the second. They will try to become the first team to win the conference tournament three years in a row when they face No. 6 Michigan State — a 67-55 winner over Wisconsin — on Sunday.

Livers matched a personal best by nailing four 3-pointers. Zavier Simpson added 15 points and nine assists, helping Michigan win its 10th straight Big Ten Tournament game — the conference’s longest such streak.

Amir Coffey led Minnesota (21-13) with 14 points. But after squeezing out tight victories over Penn State and No. 13 Purdue to reach the semifinals for the second time in three years, the Gophers were simply overmatched.

The game was tied at 13 midway through the first half before the Wolverines broke it open with an 18-2 run, holding Minnesota scoreless for nearly six minutes.

Livers drove the baseline for a two-handed dunk and Simpson finished it with a 3, making it 31-15 with 3:34 left.

After Murphy scored in the paint to end the drought for Minnesota, Jon Teske buried a 3 for Michigan that hit the flat part of the back of the rim. And Simpson went nearly the length of the court for a buzzer-beating layup off a miss by Coffey, making it 38-19.

Michigan put the game away in the second half with a 9-0 run that made it 56-30 with about 14 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers put themselves on more solid ground for the NCAA Tournament with two conference tournament victories.

Michigan: The Wolverines would love nothing more than to get some payback against Michigan State after blowing a chance to win the regular-season title by losing to their rival twice in the final four games. A conference tournament championship would also be a nice prize before they set their sights on another deep NCAA run. Michigan lost to Villanova in the national championship game last season.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Awaits an NCAA invitation.

Michigan: Faces Michigan State on Sunday.