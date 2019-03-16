More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Introducing Cinderella: Vermont is headed back to the Big Dance

By Rob DausterMar 16, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
At the very least, now Virginia knows that they won’t have to get matched up with UMBC again in this year’s NCAA tournament.

The Retrievers had their bid to make a second straight NCAA tournament ended on Saturday afternoon as top seed Vermont ended Ryan Odom’s run, 66-49. Anthony Lamb, who is one of the best mid-major players in the country, scored 24 of the first 34 points for the Catamounts, finishing with 28 as John Becker reached his third NCAA tournament in eight seasons at the helm.

And with that, another potential upset comes into play. Vermont is a very, very solid and well-coached team that has a star than can go and get 30 against the biggest teams in college hoops. They can defend, they can shoot, they are old and, most importantly, they’ve had a taste of March success.

Vermont has won a tournament game before, and with the Cats seemingly headed for a No. 13 seed, there is a chance that this is the year they can win again.

Let’s get to know the Vermont Catamounts.

CONFERENCE: America East

COACH: John Becker

RECORD: 26-6

RATINGS

  • KENPOM: 84
  • NET: 75

PROJECTED SEED: According to the latest NBC Sports bracket projection, Vermont is a No. 13 seed. That’s relevant, because the most famous moment in the history of Vermont basketball came as a No. 13 seed.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Anthony Lamb. He is one of the best mid-major players in the country, averaging 21.8 points, 7.8 boards and 2.2 assists while shooting 36.4 percent from three at a 6-foot-6 combo-forward. He’s the second-coming of Georges Niang. He had 24 at Kansas, 25 at Louisville, 37 against Harvard and 42 against St. Bonaventure.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: The Catamounts didn’t pick off any high major programs this season, but they did land a couple wins over good programs in New England. They knocked off Northeastern and Yale in Burlington and won at George Mason and George Washington.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: Vermont is the best defensive team in the America East. They dominate the defensive glass. They don’t let anyone get a clean look at the rim inside the arc. They make threes, they get fouled, they now how to executed offensively. To be frank, there really isn’t a single stat that you need to know about this group beyond their 26 wins. They are a good, well-coached basketball team.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: This:

FINAL THOUGHT: I really think that this is a year that Vermont can go out and win a game in the tournament. The four seeds in this year’s tournament — Kansas State who may be without Dean Wade, Wisconsin, Purdue — are not exactly world-beaters, and this is a Vermont team that is old, well-coached and stocked with really, really good mid-major players.

But the bigger question for me is whether or not this is the year that John Becker ends up getting a bigger job. He has been a star in Burlington for eight years now, and while there have been offers coming in, he has not yet jumped at one of them. At some point he is going to, and there may be no better time than to find a job after a season where he wins both America East title and a game or two in the tournament.

Winston, Goins lead No. 6 Michigan State into Big Ten final

Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT
CAGO — Cassius Winston scored 21 points and Kenny Goins keyed Michigan State’s fast start, helping the sixth-ranked Spartans beat No. 19 Wisconsin 67-55 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Goins, Aaron Henry and Xavier Tillman also led a dominant rebounding effort as Michigan State earned its seventh consecutive win in its series against Wisconsin. Goins finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots, and Henry grabbed a career-high 11 boards to power the Spartans to a 44-30 advantage on the glass.

Winston shook out his left foot a bit after he accidentally kicked Wisconsin guard Brad Davison with about 4 minutes left in the first half. But the Big Ten Player of the Year stayed in the game and showed no sign of trouble while going 9 for 17 from the field and passing for six assists.

The Spartans (27-6) earned their ninth win in 10 games and will go for their sixth Big Ten tourney title on Sunday against the winner of the Minnesota-Michigan semifinal.

Wisconsin star Ethan Happ bounced back nicely from a shaky performance in the quarterfinals against Nebraska, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots. Kobe King had 13 points for the low-scoring Badgers.

Nate Reuvers, who had 14 points in the victory over the Cornhuskers, was 0 for 7 from the field and failed to score. D’Mitrik Trice had seven points on 3-for-10 shooting before fouling out with about a minute left.

The Badgers (23-10) got off to a slow start and didn’t recover.

The 6-foot-7 Goins swished his first three 3-point attempts in the first 6 minutes of the game. Tillman made a foul shot and then converted a three-point play to give the Spartans a 27-10 lead with 7:42 left in the first half.

Wisconsin closed to 35-27 at the break, helped by a missed dunk by Goins in the final seconds. The Badgers challenged the Spartans at a few points down the stretch, but Winston and Goins had an answer every time.

After Happ’s driving layup got Wisconsin within seven early in the second half, Goins found Tillman under the basket for a big jam. The Badgers closed to 47-41 on Khalil Iverson’s three-point play before Winston converted a layup and Goins rattled home a 3-pointer to help run the lead back out to nine with 9:12 to go.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: Happ looked like his usual self, but the Badgers shot just 35 percent from the field. They also managed just three fast-break points.

Michigan State: Typical Spartans in March. Tillman’s performance likely delighted coach Tom Izzo. He finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.

WATCH: Florida loses to Auburn after the worst no-ball you’ll see this March

By Rob DausterMar 16, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT
Florida fans should be thrilled that they were able to lock up an NCAA tournament bid with a win over LSU on Friday afternoon, because if that game never happened, today would be a very, very bad day.

Why?

Because they did not get a chance to tie their SEC semifinal matchup with No. 22 Auburn at 65 thanks to one of the worst no-calls that you are going to see this March. After Jared Harper went 1-for-2 from the line with 6.2 seconds left, Florida’s Andrew Nembhard went the length of the court and tried to shoot a game-tying three when he was very clearly fouled by not one, not two but three Auburn Tigers.

Seriously, check this out:

If you think that looks bad, check out the replays:

I has absolutely no idea what these officials are looking at here.

It looks like Auburn is actually trying to foul Florida intentionally, to force them to go to the free throw line instead of having a chance to tie the game.

And Florida still couldn’t get a whistle.

Unbelievable.

Introducing Cinderella: LeVelle Moton gets North Carolina-Central back to the dance

By Rob DausterMar 16, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT
It wasn’t pretty, but North Carolina Central got the job done.

The No. 3 seed in the MEAC tournament, NCCU erased a 10 point halftime deficit and held top seed Norfolk State to just 15 second half points in a 50-47 win in the MEAC tournament title game on Saturday.

The Eagles were led by 10 points and eight boards from senior big man Zaccary Douglas in a game that featured plenty of defense.

CONFERENCE: MEAC

COACH: LeVelle Moton

RECORD: 18-15

RATINGS

  • KENPOM: 308
  • NET: 305

PROJECTED SEED: The Eagles are a lock to end up as a No. 16 seed, and I would be shocked if they don’t end up in one of the play-in games.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: The best player on the floor for NCCU is almost always going to be star center Raasean Davis, a 6-foot-8 senior from Chicago that has averaging 15 points and eight boards over the course of the last two seasons.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: NCCU has won 17 games this season. Two of them came against non-Division I competition. The other 15 wins came against teams that are Q4 opponents. This was the third-place team in the MEAC, they aren’t going to put up 25 wins against a murderer’s row schedule.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: The Eagles rank 340th nationally in offensive turnover rate and 294th nationally in three-point shooting. That’s not a good competition of things for teams looking to pull off an upset.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: The Eagles are the best program in the MEAC and LeVelle Moton is the best coach in the conference. This is the third straight year and the fourth time in six seasons that NCCU has won the MEAC tournament.

Bubble Banter: A day full of Bid Thievery

By Rob DausterMar 16, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
The most recent NBC Sports bracket projection can be found here.

At this point, I do not believe that there are any bubble teams that are still playing.

For my money, Florida, Minnesota and Utah State have all done enough this year that they will not need to sweat out Selection Sunday even if they do end up losing today. Washington is not dropping out with a loss to Oregon, and Memphis probably doesn’t get in even if they beat Houston today and lose in the title game.

What that means is today is all about the teams currently sitting right around the bubble — according to our Dave Ommen, that includes TCU, Temple, St. John’s, Arizona State, Belmont, N.C. State, Indiana, Alabama, UNC Greensboro, Furman and Texas — avoiding the dreaded Bid Thief.

There are five games today involving four potential bid thieves. Memphis and Wichita State will play Houston and Cincinnati, respectively, in the AAC semifinals, and if either of them get to the title game, they will be playing for the right to pop someone’s bubble. Utah State is in the tournament at this point, which means that a win for San Diego State in the Mountain West title game would end the tournament dream for someone. Bowling Green, who has already beaten Buffalo once this season, will have a chance to do it against and earn the MAC’s automatic bid, while Oregon has a chance to knock off Washington and turn the Pac-12 into a multiple bid conference. There is also a world where Washington wins along with the other three bid thieves in action today, which forces Arizona State to the wrong side of the bubble and makes the Pac-12 a one-bid conference.

There is a lot to play for today.

For those currently on the bubble, these are the five games that you need to pay attention to:

  • Memphis vs. No. 11 Houston, 3:00 p.m. ESPN
  • Wichita State vs. No. 24 Cincinnati, 5:00 p.m.
  • San Diego State vs. Utah State, 6:00 p.m. CBS
  • Bowling Green vs. No. 18 Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
  • Oregon vs. Washington, 10:30 p.m. ESPN

Bracketology: Duke once again a No. 1 seed

By Dave OmmenMar 16, 2019, 10:41 AM EDT
With a host of changes coming today as conference champions are crowned, we’ll keep this brief.

Duke likely solidified a No. 1 seed by beating North Carolina; the Blue Devils will be evaluated with their full team intact.  Now it’s a race for the final two spots on the top line – Kentucky, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Michigan State and Tennessee are all in play.  I stuck with Gonzaga this morning, but the Committee could easily put three ACC teams in that position if Kentucky or Michigan State fall short of conference tourney titles.  Let’s see how the day plays out.

By my count, we have five potential bid thieves in play today – so the cutline could change by two or three spots come tomorrow morning.

Championship Week: Teams in all CAPS reflect automatic bid (exceptions made to traditional teams with acronyms (VCU, UCF, etc.)

UPDATED: March 16, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
SOUTH REGION St. John’s vs. Arizona State
WEST REGION Temple vs. Belmont
SOUTH REGION IONA vs. FAIR-DICKINSON
EAST REGION NO DAKOTA ST vs. Norfolk State
EAST Washington, DC   SOUTH – Louisville                     
Columbia Columbia
1) Virginia 1) Duke
16) ND STATE / Norfolk State 16) Abilene Christian
8) Iowa 8) Ole Miss
9) UCF 9) Washington
San Jose Hartford
5) Villanova 5) Marquette
12) SAINT MARY’S 12) MURRAY STATE
4) Kansas State 4) Purdue
13) Vermont 13) NORTHEASTERN
Tulsa Tulsa
6) Cincinnati 6) Iowa State
11) TCU 11) Florida
3) LSU 3) Houston
14) Georgia State 14) Old Dominion
Des Moines Columbus
7) Louisville 7) WOFFORD
10) Utah State 10) VCU
2) Michigan 2) Tennessee
15) GARDNER-WEBB 15) COLGATE
WEST – Anaheim MIDWEST – Kansas City
Salt Lake City Columbus
1) Gonzaga 1) Kentucky
16) Prairie View AM 16) IONA / FDU
8) Minnesota 8) Seton Hall
9) Syracuse 9) Baylor
San Jose Hartford
5) Mississippi State 5) Virginia Tech
12) New Mexico State 12) Davidson
4) Texas Tech 4) Wisconsin
13) UC-IRVINE 13) LIBERTY
Jacksonville Salt Lake City
6) Auburn 6) Maryland
11) Temple / Belmont 11) St. John’s / Arizona State
3) Florida State 3) Kansas
14) Harvard 14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Des Moines Jacksonville
7) Nevada 7) Buffalo
10) Oklahoma 10) Ohio State
2) Michigan State 2) North Carolina
15) Montana 15) BRADLEY
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
VCU Temple NC State Furman
Ohio State St. John’s Indiana Xavier
Florida Arizona State Alabama Oregon
TCU Belmont NC Greensboro Texas

TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Duke, Kentucky, and Gonzaga

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio State

SEC (7): KENTUCKY, Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida

ACC (7): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse

BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU

Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): UTAH STATE, Nevada

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Atlantic 10 (2): DAVIDSON, VCU

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), IONA (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), Abilene Christian (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), NORTHEASTERN (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), COLGATE (PAT), FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.