Bubble Banter: Day full of Bid Thievery

The most recent NBC Sports bracket projection can be found here.
At this point, I do not believe that there are any bubble teams that are still playing.
For my money, Florida, Minnesota and Utah State have all done enough this year that they will not need to sweat out Selection Sunday even if they do end up losing today. Washington is not dropping out with a loss to Oregon, and Memphis probably doesn’t get in even if they beat Houston today and lose in the title game.
What that means is today is all about the teams currently sitting right around the bubble — according to our Dave Ommen, that includes TCU, Temple, St. John’s, Arizona State, Belmont, N.C. State, Indiana, Alabama, UNC Greensboro, Furman and Texas — avoiding the dreaded Bid Thief.
There are five games today involving four potential bid thieves. Memphis and Wichita State will play Houston and Cincinnati, respectively, in the AAC semifinals, and if either of them get to the title game, they will be playing for the right to pop someone’s bubble. Utah State is in the tournament at this point, which means that a win for San Diego State in the Mountain West title game would end the tournament dream for someone. Bowling Green, who has already beaten Buffalo once this season, will have a chance to do it against and earn the MAC’s automatic bid, while Oregon has a chance to knock off Washington and turn the Pac-12 into a multiple bid conference. There is also a world where Washington wins along with the other three bid thieves in action today, which forces Arizona State to the wrong side of the bubble and makes the Pac-12 a one-bid conference.
There is a lot to play for today.
For those currently on the bubble, these are the five games that you need to pay attention to:
- Memphis vs. No. 11 Houston, 3:00 p.m. ESPN
- Wichita State vs. No. 24 Cincinnati, 5:00 p.m.
- San Diego State vs. Utah State, 6:00 p.m. CBS
- Bowling Green vs. No. 18 Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
- Oregon vs. Washington, 10:30 p.m. ESPN