Bubble Banter: A day full of Bid Thievery

By Rob DausterMar 16, 2019, 12:49 PM EDT
The most recent NBC Sports bracket projection can be found here.

At this point, I do not believe that there are any bubble teams that are still playing.

For my money, Florida, Minnesota and Utah State have all done enough this year that they will not need to sweat out Selection Sunday even if they do end up losing today. Washington is not dropping out with a loss to Oregon, and Memphis probably doesn’t get in even if they beat Houston today and lose in the title game.

What that means is today is all about the teams currently sitting right around the bubble — according to our Dave Ommen, that includes TCU, Temple, St. John’s, Arizona State, Belmont, N.C. State, Indiana, Alabama, UNC Greensboro, Furman and Texas — avoiding the dreaded Bid Thief.

There are five games today involving four potential bid thieves. Memphis and Wichita State will play Houston and Cincinnati, respectively, in the AAC semifinals, and if either of them get to the title game, they will be playing for the right to pop someone’s bubble. Utah State is in the tournament at this point, which means that a win for San Diego State in the Mountain West title game would end the tournament dream for someone. Bowling Green, who has already beaten Buffalo once this season, will have a chance to do it against and earn the MAC’s automatic bid, while Oregon has a chance to knock off Washington and turn the Pac-12 into a multiple bid conference. There is also a world where Washington wins along with the other three bid thieves in action today, which forces Arizona State to the wrong side of the bubble and makes the Pac-12 a one-bid conference.

There is a lot to play for today.

For those currently on the bubble, these are the five games that you need to pay attention to:

  • Memphis vs. No. 11 Houston, 3:00 p.m. ESPN
  • Wichita State vs. No. 24 Cincinnati, 5:00 p.m.
  • San Diego State vs. Utah State, 6:00 p.m. CBS
  • Bowling Green vs. No. 18 Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
  • Oregon vs. Washington, 10:30 p.m. ESPN

Introducing Cinderella: Vermont is headed back to the Big Dance

By Rob DausterMar 16, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
At the very least, now Virginia knows that they won’t have to get matched up with UMBC again in this year’s NCAA tournament.

The Retrievers had their bid to make a second straight NCAA tournament ended on Saturday afternoon as top seed Vermont ended Ryan Odom’s run, 66-49. Anthony Lamb, who is one of the best mid-major players in the country, scored 24 of the first 34 points for the Catamounts, finishing with 28 as John Becker reached his third NCAA tournament in eight seasons at the helm.

And with that, another potential upset comes into play. Vermont is a very, very solid and well-coached team that has a star than can go and get 30 against the biggest teams in college hoops. They can defend, they can shoot, they are old and, most importantly, they’ve had a taste of March success.

Vermont has won a tournament game before, and with the Cats seemingly headed for a No. 13 seed, there is a chance that this is the year they can win again.

Let’s get to know the Vermont Catamounts.

CONFERENCE: America East

COACH: John Becker

RECORD: 26-6

RATINGS

  • KENPOM: 84
  • NET: 75

PROJECTED SEED: According to the latest NBC Sports bracket projection, Vermont is a No. 13 seed. That’s relevant, because the most famous moment in the history of Vermont basketball came as a No. 13 seed.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Anthony Lamb. He is one of the best mid-major players in the country, averaging 21.8 points, 7.8 boards and 2.2 assists while shooting 36.4 percent from three at a 6-foot-6 combo-forward. He’s the second-coming of Georges Niang. He had 24 at Kansas, 25 at Louisville, 37 against Harvard and 42 against St. Bonaventure.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: The Catamounts didn’t pick off any high major programs this season, but they did land a couple wins over good programs in New England. They knocked off Northeastern and Yale in Burlington and won at George Mason and George Washington.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: Vermont is the best defensive team in the America East. They dominate the defensive glass. They don’t let anyone get a clean look at the rim inside the arc. They make threes, they get fouled, they now how to executed offensively. To be frank, there really isn’t a single stat that you need to know about this group beyond their 26 wins. They are a good, well-coached basketball team.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: This:

FINAL THOUGHT: I really think that this is a year that Vermont can go out and win a game in the tournament. The four seeds in this year’s tournament — Kansas State who may be without Dean Wade, Wisconsin, Purdue — are not exactly world-beaters, and this is a Vermont team that is old, well-coached and stocked with really, really good mid-major players.

But the bigger question for me is whether or not this is the year that John Becker ends up getting a bigger job. He has been a star in Burlington for eight years now, and while there have been offers coming in, he has not yet jumped at one of them. At some point he is going to, and there may be no better time than to find a job after a season where he wins both America East title and a game or two in the tournament.

Bracketology: Duke once again a No. 1 seed

By Dave OmmenMar 16, 2019, 10:41 AM EDT
1 Comment

With a host of changes coming today as conference champions are crowned, we’ll keep this brief.

Duke likely solidified a No. 1 seed by beating North Carolina; the Blue Devils will be evaluated with their full team intact.  Now it’s a race for the final two spots on the top line – Kentucky, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Michigan State and Tennessee are all in play.  I stuck with Gonzaga this morning, but the Committee could easily put three ACC teams in that position if Kentucky or Michigan State fall short of conference tourney titles.  Let’s see how the day plays out.

By my count, we have five potential bid thieves in play today – so the cutline could change by two or three spots come tomorrow morning.

Championship Week: Teams in all CAPS reflect automatic bid (exceptions made to traditional teams with acronyms (VCU, UCF, etc.)

UPDATED: March 16, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
SOUTH REGION St. John’s vs. Arizona State
WEST REGION Temple vs. Belmont
SOUTH REGION IONA vs. FAIR-DICKINSON
EAST REGION NO DAKOTA ST vs. Norfolk State
EAST Washington, DC   SOUTH – Louisville                     
Columbia Columbia
1) Virginia 1) Duke
16) ND STATE / Norfolk State 16) Abilene Christian
8) Iowa 8) Ole Miss
9) UCF 9) Washington
San Jose Hartford
5) Villanova 5) Marquette
12) SAINT MARY’S 12) MURRAY STATE
4) Kansas State 4) Purdue
13) Vermont 13) NORTHEASTERN
Tulsa Tulsa
6) Cincinnati 6) Iowa State
11) TCU 11) Florida
3) LSU 3) Houston
14) Georgia State 14) Old Dominion
Des Moines Columbus
7) Louisville 7) WOFFORD
10) Utah State 10) VCU
2) Michigan 2) Tennessee
15) GARDNER-WEBB 15) COLGATE
WEST – Anaheim MIDWEST – Kansas City
Salt Lake City Columbus
1) Gonzaga 1) Kentucky
16) Prairie View AM 16) IONA / FDU
8) Minnesota 8) Seton Hall
9) Syracuse 9) Baylor
San Jose Hartford
5) Mississippi State 5) Virginia Tech
12) New Mexico State 12) Davidson
4) Texas Tech 4) Wisconsin
13) UC-IRVINE 13) LIBERTY
Jacksonville Salt Lake City
6) Auburn 6) Maryland
11) Temple / Belmont 11) St. John’s / Arizona State
3) Florida State 3) Kansas
14) Harvard 14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Des Moines Jacksonville
7) Nevada 7) Buffalo
10) Oklahoma 10) Ohio State
2) Michigan State 2) North Carolina
15) Montana 15) BRADLEY
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
VCU Temple NC State Furman
Ohio State St. John’s Indiana Xavier
Florida Arizona State Alabama Oregon
TCU Belmont NC Greensboro Texas

TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Duke, Kentucky, and Gonzaga

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio State

SEC (7): KENTUCKY, Tennessee, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida

ACC (7): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse

BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU

Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): UTAH STATE, Nevada

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Atlantic 10 (2): DAVIDSON, VCU

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), IONA (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), Abilene Christian (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), NORTHEASTERN (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), COLGATE (PAT), FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

Friday’s Things To Know: Thrillers in the ACC and Big East, lurking bid thieves and Minnesota advances

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 16, 2019, 2:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Markis McDuffie, Wichita State

Duke’s Zion Williamson has a really good argument to be in this spot, as he went for 31 points and 11 rebounds and scored the game-winning basket in Duke’s ACC semifinal win over North Carolina. But since he was one of the choices Thursday we’ll spread the wealth a bit and go with Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie, who accounted for 34 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocked shots in the Shockers’ 80-74 win over Temple.

There are two potential bid thieves lurking in the American, with both Wichita State and and host Memphis in the semifinals. And with Gregg Marshall’s group having won six straight and 11 of its last 13 games, Cincinnati will be dealing with a team that is playing its best basketball of the season at the right time Saturday afternoon.

FRIDAY’S BUBBLE BANTER

TEAM OF THE DAY: Minnesota

Facing Purdue for the second time in ten days, Richard Pitino’s team had the opportunity to strengthen its standing with regards to an at-large bid. The Golden Gophers did just that, beating the Boilermakers 75-73 to advance to the Big Ten semifinals where they’ll face Michigan Saturday afternoon. Jordan Murphy scored 27 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists, and Minnesota limited Carsen Edwards to 4-for-17 shooting from the field.

ONIONS OF THE DAY: Andrew Nembhard, Florida

One of the bubble teams that improved its NCAA tournament profiles Friday was Florida, which beat top-seed LSU 76-73 in the first SEC quarterfinal of the day. Nembhard’s three-pointer with one second remaining, which came 13 seconds after LSU’s Naz Reid tied the game with a triple of his own, was the difference.

FRIDAY’S WINNERS

Florida State: Leonard Hamilton’s Seminoles controlled the action for much of their ACC semifinal matchup with Virginia, winning by the final score of 69-59. Florida State controlled the glass, shot 57% from the field and its reserves outscored Virginia’s by a 28-8 margin. Regardless of what happens against Duke Saturday night, keep an eye on where Florida State is seeded on Sunday. This group can do some damage.

Duke: As noted above, Zion Williamson’s put-back was the difference in the Blue Devils’ thrilling win over North Carolina. But it’s worth noting that Duke received valuable contributions from Jordan Goldwire and Antonio Vrankovic when the game could have gotten away from them in the first half. For a team that isn’t the deepest, that could be the most important development moving forward.

San Diego State: For the second consecutive year Nevada has failed to reach the Mountain West final as the top seed, with Brian Dutcher’s Aztecs pulling away for the 65-56 win in Las Vegas. The Aztecs, who won the automatic bid last year, is now one win away from a repeat. Utah State, which whipped Fresno State in the other semifinal, will be the opponent. And if San Diego State wins, a bubble will burst.

Oregon: For all the jokes made about the Pac-12 possibly being a one-bid league earlier this season, the conference is now 40 minutes away from getting three teams in. Dana Altman’s Ducks outlasted 2-seed Arizona State 79-75 in overtime to advance to Saturday’s final, where top-seed Washington will be the opposition.

Iowa State: The Cyclones haven’t been the most consistent team this season, but Steve Prohm’s team advanced to the Big 12 title game with a 63-59 win over top-seed Kansas State. Marial Shayok scored 21 points and Michael Jacobson grabbed 16 rebounds for Iowa State, which will face three-seed Kansas Saturday night in Kansas City.

Michigan and Kentucky: Not only did both teams win their respective conference tournament openers in comfortable fashion, with the Wolverines handling Iowa and the Wildcats beating Alabama, both welcomed back key contributors that missed time due to injury. Michigan’s Charles Matthews played 25 minutes against Iowa, and while he didn’t shoot the ball well (1-for-9 from the field, five points) the redshirt senior’s defense was key. As for Kentucky, Reid Travis accounted for eight points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots in 23 minutes of action.

Rhode Island: The Rams’ dream of a third straight NCAA tournament appearance isn’t dead yet, as URI beat Atlantic 10 regular season champion VCU 75-70 in an Atlantic 10 quarterfinal. Another winner here: the Atlantic 10, which will be a two-bid league with VCU now in need of an at-large bid.

Admiral Schofield: Instead of listing Mississippi State’s Robert Woodard in the category below, we’ll be positive and list Schofield as a winner for what he did in the second half of the Volunteers’ 83-76 win over the Bulldogs.

FRIDAY’S LOSERS

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers’ stay at the Big Ten tournament came to an end Friday, as Tim Miles’ depleted team ran out of gas down the stretch in a quarterfinal loss to Wisconsin. And let’s just say that athletic director Bill Moos’ statement did not provide much in the way of clarity when it comes to Miles’ status moving forward. He’ll make a decision whenever Nebraska’s season comes to an end, as the team waits to see if it will receive an NIT bid.

Ohio State: Depending upon who’s asked the Buckeyes may have locked up an NCAA tournament bid with their second round win over Indiana on Thursday. Chris Holtmann’s team missed out on an opportunity to remove any doubt Friday, as it fell behind top-seed Michigan State by a significant margin before having its second half rally fall short. Ohio State may be in good shape, but the best thing for a bubble team at this point is to “live to fight another day.”

Temple: Could the American end up receiving five NCAA tournament bids? It’s certainly possible as Memphis and Wichita State are still alive. But Temple, which lost to Wichita State Friday night, will have an uncomfortable wait for Selection Sunday. And with this being Fran Dunphy’s final season at the helm, to not reach the Big Dance at this point would be crushing.

Xavier: The Musketeers survived Creighton on Thursday, and were just one stop away from knocking off Villanova in Friday’s Big East semifinals. But Eric Paschall’s follow tied the game in the final seconds of regulation, and Villanova would go on to win 71-67 in overtime. Travis Steele’s team missed out on what would have been a huge win for their NCAA tournament hopes, which could have used the boost.

Sam Houston State: The Bearkats entered the Southland tournament as the top seed after going 16-2 in conference play, with the league bracket advancing the team directly to the semifinals. Their hopes of an NCAA tournament bid slipped away Friday, as 4-seed New Orleans won 79-76 with Jorge Rosa scoring 18 points to lead the way. Sam Houston State’s loss also means that there’s one less available at-large bid in the Postseason NIT. New Orleans will face 2-seed Abilene Christian, which has yet to reach the NCAA tournament as a Division I member, in Saturday’s final.

The officials in the Seton Hall vs. Marquette game: Three ejections, 57 personal fouls, nine technicals and 85 free throws in a game the Pirates won 81-79. While the game didn’t lack for excitement, it was quite clear early on that the officials needed to do a bit more to keep things under control. They didn’t do that.

FINAL THOUGHT

Practically every year the conversation regarding the NCAA tournament bubble is that it’s the weakest that it’s ever been, and this year is no exception. One team that finds itself in the conversation for an at-large bid is Texas, which dropped to 16-16 with its Big 12 quarterfinal loss to Kansas Thursday night.

Shaka Smart’s team is 9-15 in Quadrant 1/2 games this season, with the Longhorns’ best win coming against North Carolina on a neutral court Thanksgiving night. Ranked 37th in the NET and boasting the fifth-toughest schedule in the country, there are some numbers that work in Texas’ favor. But with a .500 record and a strength of record ranking of 57, there are numbers that work against the Longhorns as well…as is the case for any team.

Will the selection committee make history and select an at-large team with a .500 record for the first time ever? Or will a team like a Belmont (5-3 vs. Quadrant 1/2) or UNCG (4-6), which put up gaudy win totals but also don’t have as many opportunities to pick up Quadrant 1/2 victories, hear its name called on Sunday? This is a question that comes up every March regardless of the metrics used, but the Texas question makes this year’s process even more interesting.

I’m betting that at least one of the exceptional at-large candidates that hail from non-power conferences will be sent to Dayton.

Kansas beats West Virginia 88-74 to reach Big 12 finals

Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 2:50 AM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dedric Lawson transferred to Kansas in part to win championships.

He’ll have that chance Saturday night.

The former Memphis standout scored 24 points and the No. 17 Jayhawks, who failed to win a share of the Big 12 regular-season title for the first time in 15 years, roared into the conference tournament title game with an 88-74 victory over West Virginia on Friday night.

“It wasn’t our best game,” Lawson said, “but looking forward to going out there and playing for a championship. Looking forward to going out there and winning something meaningful.”

Quentin Grimes added 18 points before leaving late with cramps, Devon Dotson had 13 and Marcus Garrett 11 for the third-seeded and reigning champion Jayhawks (25-8). They advanced to the final for the third time in four years and will face fifth-seeded Iowa State.

“We need to learn how to close something out, and we get that opportunity tomorrow,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said. “They have the same opportunity. It’s going to make for a great game.”

The 10th-seeded Mountaineers (14-20) led much of the first half and hung tough early in the second, but three games in three days finally caught up to them. Tough wins over Oklahoma and No. 8 Texas Tech left them with tired legs — probably minds, too — and the Jayhawks eventually went on a 13-2 run midway through the second half to seize control.

The lead reached 20 with 7 1/2 minutes to go, and the Jayhawks cruised the rest of the way.

Lamont West led West Virginia with 16 points. Derek Culver had 14.

“I don’t want to blame fatigue,” Culver said. “Just lack of paying attention to what is going on around you. I’ll be the first one to blame. We just got to go back to the drawing board.”

Kansas has won the tournament 11 times, and Iowa State is unbeaten in four championship trips, but the two teams have met in the finals just once: The Cyclones won 70-66 in 2015.

Grimes has struggled with his shot most of the season, to say nothing of living up to his five-star status out of high school. But the freshman guard found his stroke from the opening minute, when he buried the first of five first-half 3-pointers to get the Jayhawks off and running.

West Virginia pulled ahead midway through the half, but Grimes added three more 3s to regain the lead, then hit a buzzer-beater from 30 feet to give the Jayhawks a 48-40 advantage.

“He was the reason for the run,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. “He was very good.”

Lawson fueled their clinching run, getting it started with an easy basket and added another bucket and a 3-pointer during the 13-2 charge. By the time Garrett finished it off, a crowd heavily in favor of Kansas was buzzing about the opportunity to face the Cyclones.

“I bet Iowa State has 70 percent of the building tomorrow,” Self said. “You play that first game and you win, you can hustle the tickets off the team that doesn’t win. And they’re pros at hustling tickets in Kansas City. It’ll be the first time in a long time we haven’t had a comparable home court, I’d predict. It should be a fun game.”

OOPS MOMENT

The Jayhawks were ahead 75-58 with 6:33 left when West hit a pair of free throws. Freshman big man David McCormack gathered the ball while standing out of bounds and tossed it to Garrett for the inbounds. But when Garrett stepped over the out-of-bounds line, it wound up being a turnover, and Self immediately called timeout to lay into his team on the bench.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia lost four players to injuries, transfers and dismissals, and it left them with very little depth. That appeared to play a factor in the second half, when the Jayhawks began to get up and down the floor and the Mountaineers were unable to keep up.

Kansas has played this week with a chip on its shoulder after failing to win a share of the regular-season title. Now, the Jayhawks have a chance to match the 1999 team by winning the tournament as a No. 3 seed, and perhaps help their NCAA Tournament seeding on Selection Sunday.

San Diego State beats No 14 Nevada 65-56 in MWC semifinals

Associated PressMar 16, 2019, 2:43 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Trailing by double-digits for the second straight day at the Mountain West Conference tournament, the Nevada Wolf Pack rallied again.

But this time against San Diego State and without starter Jordan Caroline, the No. 14 Wolf Pack ran out of gas with seven minutes left Friday night.

The Aztecs took advantage.

Devin Watson had 20 points and five assists and San Diego State held Nevada scoreless for a late 7:06 stretch a 65-56 victory in the Mountain West Conference semifinals.

Jalen McDaniels added 12 points and 10 rebounds for fourth-seeded San Diego State (21-12). The Aztecs will play the Fresno State-Utah State winner in the championship game Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“We’re playing good basketball right now,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “What that means for tomorrow, I don’t know. And if we do enough right things, we’ll give ourselves a chance to make it back to the NCAA Tournament again.”

San Diego State also had a home victory over Nevada on Feb. 20, but lost to the Wolf Pack in Reno last Saturday.

“It was not revenge,” Watson said. “I feel like every time we match up with Nevada it’s going to be a great game and the fans love it. They play hard and they’re a competitive team. We actually like playing them.”

Cody Martin led the top-seeded Wolf Pack (29-4) with 16 points and six rebounds, and Tre’Shawn Thurman had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Nevada awaits word on an NCAA Tournament berth.

NO CAROLINE

Caroline, averaging 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds, did not play due to an injury.

“Caroline was held out for precautionary reasons,” Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. “It’s been a long season. He’s got a lingering injury and that’s what it is.”

Dutcher made a few adjustments.

“Well, obviously, we were a bit surprised when Caroline wasn’t in the lineup,” he said. “But it’s like anything else. It’s a wounded animal. We knew they were dangerous anyways.”

AZTECS MAKE RUN, WOLF PACK RESPOND

Leading 34-29 at halftime, the Aztecs kept momentum starting the second half on Watson’s consecutive 3-pointers. And after Jeremy Hemsley’s basket, San Diego State led 42-29.

Nevada responded with an 18-4 run that included Caleb Martin’s first point and first field goal, a 3-pointer with 12:01 left. Nevada took the lead on Cody Martin’s fast-break layup with 10:02 left.

“We just hung in there,” Dutcher said. “So every time we play them, it’s a back-and-forth affair. No matter what kind of run they were on we kept looking at the scoreboard, it was a two-point game. So it wasn’t like they ran out on us by 11 points.”

CALEB IN FOUL TROUBLE EARLY

Nevada’s Caleb Martin committed two fouls in the first 1:04. He did not score in the half, only playing four minutes. There were eight lead changes and the game was tied for 6:17 of the first half before the Aztecs created a little distance at intermission.

“I had two all-league players not play in the first half. I thought our effort was phenomenal,” Musselman said. “I think our record speaks for itself, the body of work in the non-conference, conference play. Unfortunately, we weren’t fully healthy tonight.”

THE BIG PICTURE

San Diego State: The Aztecs reached the MWC semifinals for the 12th consecutive season. They are 4-0 against Nevada in neutral-site games. San Diego State has won 23 straight games holding opponents under 60 points. With the 20th win of the season, the Aztecs have reached the mark in 13 of the past 14 seasons.