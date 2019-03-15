More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Winston, Loyer lead No. 6 Michigan St. over Ohio St., 77-72

Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT
CHICAGO — Cassius Winston scored 18 points, Foster Loyer provided a lift off the bench with a career-high 14 points, and No. 6 Michigan State gave Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo his 600th career win, a 77-70 victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

With their sights set on a sixth conference tournament title and a deep NCAA run, the Spartans (26-6) pulled away in the second half for their third win over the Buckeyes (19-14) this season. They will meet the Nebraska-Wisconsin winner in the semifinals on Saturday.

Izzo improved to 600-231 in 24 seasons.

Winston, the Big Ten Player of the Year, had seven rebounds and five assists.

Loyer nailed 4 of 5 3-pointers in 18 minutes after making just 4 of 20 during the regular season.

The freshman guard’s previous best was 10 points against Green Bay on Dec. 16, and he had not played more than 12 minutes in a game. But he scored nine points in the first half and hit some key shots down the stretch on Friday.

The Buckeyes lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Keyshawn Woods scored 16 points for Ohio State, and Andre Wessson had 14. But his brother Kaleb Wesson fouled out with seven points and three rebounds midway through the second half.

Ohio State went on an 8-0 run early in the second half to grab a 40-38 lead. But the Spartans responded by scoring nine straight, with Loyer hitting a 3 and pull-up jumper to make it 47-40 with just under 15 minutes left.

A 3 by Kenny Goins and a layup by Aaron Henry made it 56-46 midway through the half.

Kaleb Wesson fouled out with 9:42 left when he bumped Winston going for the loose ball after missing a shot for Ohio State.

It was 61-49 when Henry threw down an alley-oop dunk off a long feed from Winston, drawing a roar from a large contingent of Spartans fans. Michigan State led by as many as 21 before going cold over the final four minutes, allowing the Buckeyes to trim the margin.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes can feel better about their NCAA Tournament hopes thanks to their win over Indiana on Thursday.

Michigan State: The Spartans took a while to get rolling. But they sure looked good once they did. If they keep this up, a No. 1 seed in the NCAAs might be in reach.

Davis scores 22 to lead No. 11 Houston past UConn 84-45

AP Photo
Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Corey Davis Jr. scored 22 points and No. 11 Houston defeated UConn 84-45 in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.

Galen Robinson Jr. finished with 16 points, missing only one of his eight shots. Nate Hinton added 15 points for Houston (30-2), the tournament’s top seed.

Houston will face the winner of the game between Memphis and Central Florida.

Jalen Adams led UConn (16-17) with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Josh Carlton added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

UConn missed its first five shots, helping the Cougars to an 11-0 start. But the buffer was short-lived as UConn went on a 7-0 run. The Cougars eventually extended the advantage to 16 in the closing minutes of the first half. They led 39-25 at the break behind 15 points by Davis.

Houston continued its surge, using an 11-0 run to extend the lead to 52-29.

Eight minutes into the second half, the Cougars had made 11 of their 17 shots and stretched the lead to 32.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies already were underdogs against the nationally ranked Cougars. In the second half, the Huskies started 2 of 13, and missed all six 3-pointers. UConn reached the quarterfinals after an 80-73 victory over the eighth-seed South Florida.

Houston: The Cougars showed why they are ranked near the Top 10 in the country. The tournament’s top seed used balanced scoring and a stifling defense against a struggling UConn. They held the Huskies to 26-percent shooting for the game, including 3 of 26 from 3-point range.

WATCH: Andrew Nembhard punches Florida’s ticket to the NCAA tournament

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
By Rob DausterMar 15, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
Andrew Nembhard punched Florida’s ticket to the NCAA tournament on Friday afternoon, hitting a three with 1.0 seconds left to break a 73-all tie:

The importance of that shot cannot be overstated.

Heading into the day, the Gators were one of the handful of teams that were sitting squarely on the cut-line. LSU is a top 15 team, according to the NET. This is precisely the kind of win that will vault the Gators far enough up the seed list that they should not be in danger of missing out on Selection Sunday.

Naz Reid led the way with 26 points and 14 boards, hitting a pair of threes in the final minute that gave LSU a chance.

Bubble Banter: Three bid thieves take the floor hoping to shrink the bubble

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 15, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT
Throughout the day, we will be tracking how every result impacts the teams currently sitting on the bubble. You can find our most recent bracket projection right here. This story will be updated throughout the afternoon and evening.

Big Thievery is alive and well in the Atlantic 10, as Rhode Island upset No. 1 seed VCU in the quarterfinals. Assuming that the Rams handle this Marcus Evans injury the smart way — play it close to the vest, if it’s a serious knee injury don’t announce that he’s out until after Selection Sunday — and they should be OK. They entered the day with a NET of 31, and with a pair of Q1 wins, winning at Texas (37) and at Dayton (66). They do now have three Q3 losses, but a 25-7 record and a non-conference SOS that ranks No. 2 nationally should be enough to get them in. VCU was a No. 8 seed in our most recent bracket projection. They’re not going to fall out of the tournament.

WINNERS

FLORIDA (NET: 32, SOS: 42): Andrew Nembhard hit a three with 1.0 seconds left to break a tie and give the Gators their second win over LSU (14) this season. For my money, that is going to be enough to get them onto the right side of the bubble. They have four Q1 wins — including a win at LSU in February — and they are 8-12 against Q1 and Q2 opponents.

LOSERS

OHIO STATE (NET: 55, SOS: 56): Ohio State fell against Michigan State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament on Friday afternoon, but despite the loss, I think they are going to end up being OK. They have four Q1 wins, including a road win at Cincinnati (26) in their season-opener. That is their only elite win of the season, but with just one Q3 loss and a 9-13 mark against Q1 and Q2 opponents, I think that they did enough, but they are going to want to see Nevada and Buffalo win.

LEFT TO PLAY

NEBRASKA (NET: 49, SOS: 44) vs. No. 19 Wisconsin, 2:55 p.m. BTN
XAVIER (NET: 70, SOS: 51) vs. No. 25 Villanova, 6:30 p.m. FS1
ALABAMA (NET: 58, SOS: 22) vs. No. 4 Kentucky, 7:00 p.m. SECN
MINNESOTA (NET: 57, SOS: 49) vs. No. 13 Purdue, 7:00 p.m. BTN
Wichita State vs. TEMPLE (NET: 51, SOS: 78), 9:30 p.m. ESPNU
Fresno State vs. UTAH STATE (NET: 30, SOS: 106), 11:30 p.m. CBSSN

BID THIEVES TO MONITOR

Central Michigan vs. No. 18 Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
San Diego State vs. No. 14 Nevada, 9:00 p.m. CBSSN

WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 tournament action on NBCSN

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 15, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT
The quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament get going all day on Friday, and NBCSN will be there at Barclays to carry all of the March Madness for you.

The real intrigue with this year’s A-10 tournament is the potential for bid thievery. VCU seems fairly assured as an at-large bid, but no one else in the league is even on the bubble. If the Rams don’t cut down the nets, some bubble team’s chances to dance bursts.

There are four games on the network today:

No. 8 Rhode Island vs. No. 1 VCU, 12:00 PM (stream)

No. 5 George Mason vs. No. 4 St. Bonaventure, 2:30 PM (stream)

No. 3 Davidson vs. No. 10 Saint Joseph’s, 6:00 PM (stream)

No. 6 Saint Louis vs. No. 3 Dayton, 8:30 PM (stream)

Bracketology: Zion’s impact for Duke

AP Photo/Gerry Broome
By Dave OmmenMar 15, 2019, 9:36 AM EDT
2 Comments

Zion Williamson returned to Duke’s lineup Thursday night and put on quite a show with the Selection Committee watching in New York.  If the Blue Devils beat North Carolina in the ACC semifinals, they will likely be a No. 1 seed on Sunday night.

Other teams in play for the top line?  That would be your aforementioned Tar Heels, who could all but wrap up a No. 1 seed themselves by ousting the Blue Devils a third time.  We also have Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU from the SEC and Michigan State from the Big 10.

Hefty debates continue along the cutline.  There are a couple of major conference bid thieves still alive (West Virginia, Nebraska).  Xavier is surging in the Big East.  And favorites in the Mid American, Mountain West, and Atlantic 10 continue play today.

Let’s see how the next 24 hours play out.

Championship Week: Teams in all CAPS reflect automatic bid (exceptions made to traditional teams with acronyms (VCU, UCF, etc.)

UPDATED: March 15, 2019  |  7:00 a.m. ET

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
SOUTH REGION Florida vs. Belmont
EAST REGION TCU vs. Alabama
EAST REGION IONA vs. FAIR-DICKINSON
WEST REGION NO DAKOTA ST vs. Norfolk State
EAST Washington, DC         WEST – Anaheim      
Columbia Salt Lake City
1) Virginia 1) Gonzaga
16) IONA / FDU 16) NO DAKOTA ST / Norfolk St
8) Seton Hall 8) Iowa
9) Washington 9) Baylor
San Jose San Jose
5) Mississippi State 5) Nevada
12) MURRAY STATE 12) New Mexico St
4) Kansas State 4) Florida State
13) NORTHEASTERN 13) UC-Irvine
Des Moines Tulsa
6) Cincinnati 6) Auburn
11) TCU / Alabama 11) Temple
3) Michigan 3) Texas Tech
14) Old Dominion 14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Jacksonville Des Moines
7) Louisville 7) WOFFORD
10) Minnesota 10) Utah State
2) LSU 2) Michigan State
15) COLGATE 15) BRADLEY
MIDWEST – Kansas City SOUTH – Louisville
Columbus Columbia
1) Kentucky 1) North Carolina
16) Prairie View AM 16) Sam Houston State
8) UCF 8) VCU
9) Syracuse 9) Ole Miss
Hartford Hartford
5) Virginia Tech 5) Marquette
12) SAINT MARY’S 12) Florida / Belmont
4) Wisconsin 4) Kansas
13) LIBERTY 13) Vermont
Salt Lake City Tulsa
6) Maryland 6) Villanova
11) St. John’s 11) Arizona State
3) Houston 3) Purdue
14) Montana 14) Georgia State
Jacksonville Columbus
7) Iowa State 7) Buffalo
10) Ohio State 10) Oklahoma
2) Duke 2) Tennessee
15) Harvard 15) GARDNER-WEBB
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Ohio State TCU NC State Xavier
Temple Alabama Indiana Creighton
Arizona State Florida NC Greensboro Georgetown
St. John’s Belmont Furman Clemson

TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State

SEC (8): LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida

ACC (7): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse

BIG 12 (7): KANSAS STATE, Texas Tech, Kansas, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU

Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), IONA (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), NORTHEASTERN (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), COLGATE (PAT), FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.