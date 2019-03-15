More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

No. 22 Auburn beats South Carolina 73-64 in SEC quarterfinal

Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Auburn’s Jared Harper didn’t attempt a single free throw in the first half. South Carolina couldn’t keep him off the foul line the rest of the game.

Harper scored 19 of his 27 points after halftime as the 22nd-ranked Tigers pulled away down the stretch to beat South Carolina 73-64 in a Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinal Friday.

“In the postseason, I think these tournament games come down to guard play,” said Harper, a 5-foot-11 junior. “I kind of put pressure on myself on being able to perform for my team. My team is going to go as I go. I’m a leader for this team, so if I want to win, I have to make game-winning plays and just lead my team.”

The fifth-seeded TIgers (24-9) carry a six-game winning streak into a Saturday semifinal against No. 8 seed Florida (19-14). The Gators eliminated the top seed in this tournament Friday with a 76-73 quarterfinal upset of No. 9 LSU.

Auburn went 13 of 34 from 3-point range Saturday and broke the SEC record for 3-point baskets in a single season by increasing its total to 368. That surpasses the record that had been held by Arkansas, which made 361 during its drive to an NCAA Tournament runner-up finish in 1995.

“Auburn basketball probably doesn’t have many records in the history of the SEC,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said, “but we’ve got one now.”

Bryce Brown had 19 points and Samir Doughty added 10 for Auburn. Chris Silva led South Carolina with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Felipe Haase and Tre Campbell each added 12 points.

While Auburn tries to improve its NCAA Tournament seeding, South Carolina (16-16) waits to see whether it merits an NIT invitation, even though its coach believes his team’s capable of much more. The Gamecocks went 5-8 in nonconference action this season but earned the fourth seed in this tournament by going 11-7 in SEC play.

“Now, are we an NCAA Tournament team today? I say yes,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. “But the bottom line is we didn’t win enough to get into the NCAA Tournament. Me saying that doesn’t mean we belong. I’m just saying we’re good enough to be in that. We didn’t do enough early in the year to put ourselves in that situation.”

South Carolina beat Auburn 80-77 in the regular season thanks to a career-high 32 points from Silva. The senior forward was nearly as good in the rematch and helped South Carolina lead for much of the first half before Auburn rallied to forge a 36-all tie at the intermission.

Auburn pulled ahead early in the second half and stayed in front thanks to Harper, who continually drew fouls driving to the basket and even once while attempting a 3-pointer.

Harper was 12 of 14 from the line in the second half. He scored as many points from the foul line in the second half as South Carolina’s team did for the entire game. Harper had six assists and six rebounds to go along with his 27 points.

“He kind of makes it look easy when it’s late in the game, three minutes left, a lot of pressure on the line,” Brown said. “When you have a guard that’s just able to get past the man at will, like easily, that’s not real easy. He makes it look easy.”

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers won their lone SEC Tournament title in 1985 and haven’t reached the championship game since 2000, but they have reason to feel confident that could change this year. Auburn beat Florida 76-62 at home on Feb. 9 in their lone regular-season matchup.

South Carolina: Depth has been a problem for South Carolina all season, and it showed up again Friday as Auburn outscored the Gamecocks 23-2 in bench points. South Carolina still managed to stay close most of the way, as neither team ever led by more than six points until the final four minutes of the game.

KEY STAT

South Carolina outscored Auburn by seven points when Silva was on the floor. During the five minutes when Silva was on the bench, Auburn outscored the Gamecocks by 16 points.

WILEY’S RETURN

Auburn’s Austin Wiley made a brief return to action Friday after missing five games with a lower right leg injury. Wiley scored two points in only three minutes.

UP NEXT

Auburn plays Florida in an SEC semifinal Saturday.

South Carolina waits to learn whether it gets an NIT invitation.

Former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person to plead guilty

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 15, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday to a conspiracy charge in a scandal that involved bribes paid to entice young athletes to go to top schools.

The change-of-plea hearing was revealed in a filing late Friday by prosecutors in Manhattan federal court.

Person was scheduled to go to trial in June. The former NBA player will be the fourth and final assistant coach from a major college basketball program charged in the case to change his plea.

His plea deal is expected to be roughly the same as that offered to the other coaches with a recommended sentencing guideline range of two to 2 1/2 years in prison.

The amount of money involved in Person’s case was $91,500. His lawyer declined comment.

UNLV announces firing of head coach Marvin Menzies

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 15, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
UNLV athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois announced Friday afternoon that the school has parted ways with head coach Marvin Menzies. Menzies, who took over after Chris Beard left the school for Texas Tech shortly after being hired, was 48-48 in three seasons at UNLV.

The Runnin’ Rebels, who lost to San Diego State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament, finished the 2018-19 season with a 17-14 overall record.

Menzies, who won 198 games and made five NCAA tournament appearances during his time at New Mexico State, was unable to carry that success over to UNLV. The program last reached the NCAA tournament in 2013, which marked the end of a run of six appearances in a seven-year span.

UNLV has hovered around the middle of the Mountain West in recent years, with in-state rival Nevada becoming the conference’s top program. This upcoming hire is a very important one for Reed-Francois, as the program is in need of a boost.

Billy Kennedy out as Texas A&M head coach

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 15, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT
One day after Texas A&M’s season came to an end with a loss to Mississippi State in the second round of the SEC tournament, the school announced Friday that it has relieved Billy Kennedy of his head coaching duties.

The Aggies finished the 2018-19 season with a 14-18 record, finishing the year with just seven available scholarship players. In eight seasons at Texas A&M Kennedy amassed a record of 151 wins and 116 losses, leading the Aggies to two NCAA tournament appearances and an SEC regular season title (2015-16).

Given the conference and location the Texas A&M job will be one of the best available on the coaching carousel this spring. Multiple outlets have mentioned Virginia Tech head coach and Texas native Buzz Williams as someone the powers that be at Texas A&M will look to discuss the job opening with. Williams was an assistant on Billy Gillispie’s staff at Texas A&M from 2004-06.

No. 19 Wisconsin tops Nebraska 66-62 in Big Ten tourney

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — Nate Reuvers scored 14 points, D’Mitrik Trice hit a clutch 3-pointer with 58 seconds left and No. 19 Wisconsin beat pesky Nebraska 66-62 on Friday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Khalil Iverson also scored 14 points as the Badgers (23-9) won for the sixth time in seven games despite a shaky performance by Ethan Happ. The 6-foot-10 forward, who was averaging 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds coming into the tourney, had a season-low four points and committed seven of the team’s 17 turnovers.

Reuvers, Iverson, Aleem Ford and Brad Davison stepped up to help make up for Happ’s tough day. Ford and Davison each had 11 points.

Next up for the Badgers is No. 6 Michigan State. The top-seeded Spartans advanced with a 77-70 victory over Ohio State.

Nebraska (18-16) fell just short in its bid for a third win in three days. The Cornhuskers had a six-man rotation because of injuries and backup guard Nana Akenten’s suspension, and it looked as if their lack of depth caught up to them in the final moments.

Glynn Watson Jr. scored 23 points for Nebraska, and James Palmer Jr. finished with 15 on 6-for-21 shooting. Isaiah Roby scored 13.

Watson, Palmer and Roby each played the entire game. Watson and Palmer played every minute of the Cornhuskers’ stay in the conference tourney.

Nebraska was down just 57-55 when Trice connected from long range with 58 seconds left. After Watson missed a 3 on the other end, Davison made two free throws to make it 62-55 with 39 seconds remaining.

Davison made two more foul shots and Trice also hit two from the line to help Wisconsin close out the win. The Badgers made 11 of 12 free throws for the game, while the Cornhuskers went 6 for 8.

Nebraska trailed by as many as 13, but got back into the game with a 13-2 run spanning halftime. Watson closed the first half with eight straight points on two 3s and a driving layup, and Roby’s 3 trimmed Wisconsin’s lead to 36-34 with 17:58 remaining.

After the Cornhuskers went in front for the first time on Palmer’s layup with 10:18 left, Reuvers got the lead back for the Badgers when he banked in a 3 from the top of the key. The 6-foot-11 Reuvers grinned as ran back down the court to play defense.

It was tight the rest of the way, but Wisconsin had an answer for every push by Nebraska. After Watson scored five straight points to get the Cornhuskers within two again, Ford responded with a tough jumper for the Badgers with 3:55 left.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers looked a little tired down the stretch, shooting 33.3 percent (12 for 36) from the field in the second half.

Wisconsin: It was ugly, but the Badgers found a way. They outrebounded Nebraska 36-30.

UP NEXT

Nebraska likely is headed for the NIT.

Wisconsin looks to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume when it takes on No. 6 Michigan State.

Davis scores 22 to lead No. 11 Houston past UConn 84-45

Bob Levey/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Corey Davis Jr. scored 22 points and No. 11 Houston defeated UConn 84-45 in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.

Galen Robinson Jr. finished with 16 points, missing only one of his eight shots. Nate Hinton added 15 points for Houston (30-2), the tournament’s top seed.

Houston will face the winner of the game between Memphis and Central Florida.

Jalen Adams led UConn (16-17) with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Josh Carlton added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

UConn missed its first five shots, helping the Cougars to an 11-0 start. But the buffer was short-lived as UConn went on a 7-0 run. The Cougars eventually extended the advantage to 16 in the closing minutes of the first half. They led 39-25 at the break behind 15 points by Davis.

Houston continued its surge, using an 11-0 run to extend the lead to 52-29.

Eight minutes into the second half, the Cougars had made 11 of their 17 shots and stretched the lead to 32.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies already were underdogs against the nationally ranked Cougars. In the second half, the Huskies started 2 of 13, and missed all six 3-pointers. UConn reached the quarterfinals after an 80-73 victory over the eighth-seed South Florida.

Houston: The Cougars showed why they are ranked near the Top 10 in the country. The tournament’s top seed used balanced scoring and a stifling defense against a struggling UConn. They held the Huskies to 26-percent shooting for the game, including 3 of 26 from 3-point range.