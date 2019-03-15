More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
No. 19 Wisconsin tops Nebraska 66-62 in Big Ten tourney

Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — Nate Reuvers scored 14 points, D’Mitrik Trice hit a clutch 3-pointer with 58 seconds left and No. 19 Wisconsin beat pesky Nebraska 66-62 on Friday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Khalil Iverson also scored 14 points as the Badgers (23-9) won for the sixth time in seven games despite a shaky performance by Ethan Happ. The 6-foot-10 forward, who was averaging 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds coming into the tourney, had a season-low four points and committed seven of the team’s 17 turnovers.

Reuvers, Iverson, Aleem Ford and Brad Davison stepped up to help make up for Happ’s tough day. Ford and Davison each had 11 points.

Next up for the Badgers is No. 6 Michigan State. The top-seeded Spartans advanced with a 77-70 victory over Ohio State.

Nebraska (18-16) fell just short in its bid for a third win in three days. The Cornhuskers had a six-man rotation because of injuries and backup guard Nana Akenten’s suspension, and it looked as if their lack of depth caught up to them in the final moments.

Glynn Watson Jr. scored 23 points for Nebraska, and James Palmer Jr. finished with 15 on 6-for-21 shooting. Isaiah Roby scored 13.

Watson, Palmer and Roby each played the entire game. Watson and Palmer played every minute of the Cornhuskers’ stay in the conference tourney.

Nebraska was down just 57-55 when Trice connected from long range with 58 seconds left. After Watson missed a 3 on the other end, Davison made two free throws to make it 62-55 with 39 seconds remaining.

Davison made two more foul shots and Trice also hit two from the line to help Wisconsin close out the win. The Badgers made 11 of 12 free throws for the game, while the Cornhuskers went 6 for 8.

Nebraska trailed by as many as 13, but got back into the game with a 13-2 run spanning halftime. Watson closed the first half with eight straight points on two 3s and a driving layup, and Roby’s 3 trimmed Wisconsin’s lead to 36-34 with 17:58 remaining.

After the Cornhuskers went in front for the first time on Palmer’s layup with 10:18 left, Reuvers got the lead back for the Badgers when he banked in a 3 from the top of the key. The 6-foot-11 Reuvers grinned as ran back down the court to play defense.

It was tight the rest of the way, but Wisconsin had an answer for every push by Nebraska. After Watson scored five straight points to get the Cornhuskers within two again, Ford responded with a tough jumper for the Badgers with 3:55 left.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers looked a little tired down the stretch, shooting 33.3 percent (12 for 36) from the field in the second half.

Wisconsin: It was ugly, but the Badgers found a way. They outrebounded Nebraska 36-30.

UP NEXT

Nebraska likely is headed for the NIT.

Wisconsin looks to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume when it takes on No. 6 Michigan State.

Billy Kennedy out as Texas A&M head coach

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 15, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT
One day after Texas A&M’s season came to an end with a loss to Mississippi State in the second round of the SEC tournament, the school announced Friday that it has relieved Billy Kennedy of his head coaching duties.

The Aggies finished the 2018-19 season with a 14-18 record, finishing the year with just seven available scholarship players. In eight seasons at Texas A&M Kennedy amassed a record of 151 wins and 116 losses, leading the Aggies to two NCAA tournament appearances and an SEC regular season title (2015-16).

Given the conference and location the Texas A&M job will be one of the best available on the coaching carousel this spring. Multiple outlets have mentioned Virginia Tech head coach and Texas native Buzz Williams as someone the powers that be at Texas A&M will look to discuss the job opening with. Williams was an assistant on Billy Gillispie’s staff at Texas A&M from 2004-06.

Davis scores 22 to lead No. 11 Houston past UConn 84-45

Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Corey Davis Jr. scored 22 points and No. 11 Houston defeated UConn 84-45 in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.

Galen Robinson Jr. finished with 16 points, missing only one of his eight shots. Nate Hinton added 15 points for Houston (30-2), the tournament’s top seed.

Houston will face the winner of the game between Memphis and Central Florida.

Jalen Adams led UConn (16-17) with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Josh Carlton added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

UConn missed its first five shots, helping the Cougars to an 11-0 start. But the buffer was short-lived as UConn went on a 7-0 run. The Cougars eventually extended the advantage to 16 in the closing minutes of the first half. They led 39-25 at the break behind 15 points by Davis.

Houston continued its surge, using an 11-0 run to extend the lead to 52-29.

Eight minutes into the second half, the Cougars had made 11 of their 17 shots and stretched the lead to 32.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies already were underdogs against the nationally ranked Cougars. In the second half, the Huskies started 2 of 13, and missed all six 3-pointers. UConn reached the quarterfinals after an 80-73 victory over the eighth-seed South Florida.

Houston: The Cougars showed why they are ranked near the Top 10 in the country. The tournament’s top seed used balanced scoring and a stifling defense against a struggling UConn. They held the Huskies to 26-percent shooting for the game, including 3 of 26 from 3-point range.

Winston, Loyer lead No. 6 Michigan St. over Ohio St., 77-72

Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT
CHICAGO — Cassius Winston scored 18 points, Foster Loyer provided a lift off the bench with a career-high 14 points, and No. 6 Michigan State gave Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo his 600th career win, a 77-70 victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

With their sights set on a sixth conference tournament title and a deep NCAA run, the Spartans (26-6) pulled away in the second half for their third win over the Buckeyes (19-14) this season. They will meet the Nebraska-Wisconsin winner in the semifinals on Saturday.

Izzo improved to 600-231 in 24 seasons.

Winston, the Big Ten Player of the Year, had seven rebounds and five assists.

Loyer nailed 4 of 5 3-pointers in 18 minutes after making just 4 of 20 during the regular season.

The freshman guard’s previous best was 10 points against Green Bay on Dec. 16, and he had not played more than 12 minutes in a game. But he scored nine points in the first half and hit some key shots down the stretch on Friday.

The Buckeyes lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Keyshawn Woods scored 16 points for Ohio State, and Andre Wessson had 14. But his brother Kaleb Wesson fouled out with seven points and three rebounds midway through the second half.

Ohio State went on an 8-0 run early in the second half to grab a 40-38 lead. But the Spartans responded by scoring nine straight, with Loyer hitting a 3 and pull-up jumper to make it 47-40 with just under 15 minutes left.

A 3 by Kenny Goins and a layup by Aaron Henry made it 56-46 midway through the half.

Kaleb Wesson fouled out with 9:42 left when he bumped Winston going for the loose ball after missing a shot for Ohio State.

It was 61-49 when Henry threw down an alley-oop dunk off a long feed from Winston, drawing a roar from a large contingent of Spartans fans. Michigan State led by as many as 21 before going cold over the final four minutes, allowing the Buckeyes to trim the margin.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes can feel better about their NCAA Tournament hopes thanks to their win over Indiana on Thursday.

Michigan State: The Spartans took a while to get rolling. But they sure looked good once they did. If they keep this up, a No. 1 seed in the NCAAs might be in reach.

WATCH: Andrew Nembhard punches Florida’s ticket to the NCAA tournament

By Rob DausterMar 15, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
Andrew Nembhard punched Florida’s ticket to the NCAA tournament on Friday afternoon, hitting a three with 1.0 seconds left to break a 73-all tie:

The importance of that shot cannot be overstated.

Heading into the day, the Gators were one of the handful of teams that were sitting squarely on the cut-line. LSU is a top 15 team, according to the NET. This is precisely the kind of win that will vault the Gators far enough up the seed list that they should not be in danger of missing out on Selection Sunday.

Naz Reid led the way with 26 points and 14 boards, hitting a pair of threes in the final minute that gave LSU a chance.

If you think the fans in Nashville were excited, just check out this video of Florida’s football team:

Bubble Banter: Three bid thieves take the floor hoping to shrink the bubble

By Rob DausterMar 15, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT
Throughout the day, we will be tracking how every result impacts the teams currently sitting on the bubble. You can find our most recent bracket projection right here. This story will be updated throughout the afternoon and evening.

Big Thievery is alive and well in the Atlantic 10, as Rhode Island upset No. 1 seed VCU in the quarterfinals. Assuming that the Rams handle this Marcus Evans injury the smart way — play it close to the vest, if it’s a serious knee injury don’t announce that he’s out until after Selection Sunday — and they should be OK. They entered the day with a NET of 31, and with a pair of Q1 wins, winning at Texas (37) and at Dayton (66). They do now have three Q3 losses, but a 25-7 record and a non-conference SOS that ranks No. 2 nationally should be enough to get them in. VCU was a No. 8 seed in our most recent bracket projection. They’re not going to fall out of the tournament.

WINNERS

FLORIDA (NET: 32, SOS: 42): Andrew Nembhard hit a three with 1.0 seconds left to break a tie and give the Gators their second win over LSU (14) this season. For my money, that is going to be enough to get them onto the right side of the bubble. They have four Q1 wins — including a win at LSU in February — and they are 8-12 against Q1 and Q2 opponents.

LOSERS

OHIO STATE (NET: 55, SOS: 56): Ohio State fell against Michigan State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament on Friday afternoon, but despite the loss, I think they are going to end up being OK. They have four Q1 wins, including a road win at Cincinnati (26) in their season-opener. That is their only elite win of the season, but with just one Q3 loss and a 9-13 mark against Q1 and Q2 opponents, I think that they did enough, but they are going to want to see Nevada and Buffalo win.

LEFT TO PLAY

XAVIER (NET: 70, SOS: 51) vs. No. 25 Villanova, 6:30 p.m. FS1
ALABAMA (NET: 58, SOS: 22) vs. No. 4 Kentucky, 7:00 p.m. SECN
MINNESOTA (NET: 57, SOS: 49) vs. No. 13 Purdue, 7:00 p.m. BTN
Wichita State vs. TEMPLE (NET: 51, SOS: 78), 9:30 p.m. ESPNU
Fresno State vs. UTAH STATE (NET: 30, SOS: 106), 11:30 p.m. CBSSN

BID THIEVES TO MONITOR

Central Michigan vs. No. 18 Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
San Diego State vs. No. 14 Nevada, 9:00 p.m. CBSSN