No. 17 Kansas beats Texas 66-57 in Big 12 quarterfinals

Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 1:10 AM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas took the first step toward redemption against Texas on Thursday night.

After the No. 17 Jayhawks failed to win a piece of the Big 12 regular-season title, ending their record streak of 14 straight crowns, they leaned on freshmen Devon Dotson and David McCormack in a 65-57 victory over the Longhorns in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Two more wins and they’ll hoist some hardware after all.

Dotson finished with 17 points and McCormack had 13 points and a career-best nine rebounds for the third-seeded Jayhawks (24-8), who advanced to play West Virginia in the semifinals Friday night.

The No. 10 seed Mountaineers upset second-seeded Texas Tech earlier in the day.

“The team I watched tonight is hungry, they’re playing with a free mind and they’re rebounding,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said of the Mountaineers. “Forget about the records and whatnot, when Kansas and West Virginia play you usually get your money’s worth for a game.”

Dedric Lawson also had 16 points and Quentin Grimes had 12 for the Jayhawks, who improved to 20-3 in quarterfinals since the inaugural tournament in 1997.

Dylan Osetkowski had 18 points to lead the sixth-seeded Longhorns (16-16), who may have needed a win at the Sprint Center to help their NCAA Tournament resume. They have a strong strength of schedule but have lost five of their last six games overall.

“No question about it, regardless of our record,” Osetkowski said. “We’ve been in every game. It’s tough to leave it up to the committee now, but I think we’ve definitely done enough.”

The Jayhawks and Longhorns split in the regular season with each winning at home, so perhaps it was no surprise that they played to a 29-29 stalemate in the first half.

Kansas got out to a quick 9-2 lead but languished through long periods, unable to get anything going offensively. The Longhorns did their best work attacking the paint and getting to the foul line, even though 6-foot-11 freshman Jaxson Hayes sat most of the half with two fouls.

The Jayhawks began to edge ahead early in the second half.

Lawson scored a couple of quick baskets to build a lead, and the brutish, 6-foot-10 McCormack went to work on the glass. He made one nifty rebound off a miss by Ochai Agbaji and spun around for a lay-in, helping Kansas stretch its lead to the biggest of the game.

“I was trying to use my size and strength to my advantage,” McCormack said.

Texas tinkered with a 2-3 zone and a half-court trap to slow the Jayhawks, and to some extent they succeeded. But the Longhorns were unable to capitalize at the other end.

“We were locked in and played great defensively,” the Jayhawks’ Marcus Garrett said.

When they closed to within 56-51, Grimes drew a foul and triggered the bonus, making both free throws. When the Longhorns added a foul shot of their own, Dotson breezed to the bucket for another contested layup to extend the Jayhawks’ lead.

The Jayhawks held on the rest of the way.

“We got some stops, but we didn’t score enough points,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “I think the difference in transition baskets was one of the key factors that led to Kansas winning the game.”

ROACH STRUGGLES

Kerwin Roach II returned from a five-game suspension for violating team rules. He checked in early in the game but finished with just eight points on 2-for-7 shooting.

HAYES HURT

The Longhorns lost Hayes, one of their bright young stars, when he appeared to hurt his left knee during a scrum with 1:58 left in the game. He was helped off without putting any weight on it.

BIG PICTURE

Texas had the nation’s sixth-toughest scheduled according to the NET, the new analytics used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. But the Longhorns were just 8-10 in the Big 12 in the regular season, and they may have needed a win over Kansas to help their postseason cause.

Kansas started 15-2 but was just 8-6 down the stretch, when injuries and absences began to wreak havoc with the lineup. But the emergence of McCormack gives the Jayhawks hope they can defend their tournament title after failing to win the regular-season crown.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play the Mountaineers for a spot in the finals.

Williamson has 29 points in return, No. 5 Duke rolls in ACCs

Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 1:06 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zion Williamson made all 13 of his shots, five on high-flying dunks, and scored 29 points in his return to lead No. 5 Duke to an 84-72 victory over Syracuse on Thursday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinals.

RJ Barrett added 23 points and six rebounds to help Duke (27-5) set up a semifinal showdown with No. 3 North Carolina. The Tar Heels swept both games from the Blue Devils in the regular season, with Williamson injured in the first minute of the first meeting.

Williamson got off to a rousing start two minutes into the game when he stole a pass and drove the length of the floor before cocking his right hand back and throwing down a highlight-reel dunk that brought the crowd to its feet. He added three more soaring dunks in the first half — including one off an alley-oop pass from Barrett — and finished the first half with 21 points on 9-of-9 shooting and nine rebounds as Duke built a 34-28 lead.

It was Williamson’s first game since his left Nike Paul George shoe broke during a Feb. 20 game against the Tar Heels, causing him to miss nearly six full games with a sprained right knee. Williamson wore modified Nike Kyrie 4’s this time specifically designed to lend extra support to his 6-foot-7, 285-pound frame.

He showed no signs of any lingering knee issue and cracked a smile several times throughout the game.

Frank Howard scored 28 points, and Buddy Boeheim had 15 for Syracuse (20-13).

Despite Williamson’s highlight-reel display, the Orange battled until the end without leading scorer Tyus Battle, who missed his second straight game with a back injury.

Syracuse tied it with 13 minutes remaining on back-to-back 3-pointers from Boeheim.

But Duke wore down Syracuse down the stretch between the inside game of Williamson and the shooting of Barrett, who punctuated the win with a windmill dunk with 1:14 remaining.

Tre Jones added 15 points and eight assists for Duke.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: Despite the emotional return of Williamson, Syracuse stayed close with one of the nation’s best teams despite playing without their leading scorer which is good news for Jim Boeheim’s club heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Duke: The Blue Devils are in contention for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Williamson’s return looks likely to help by making the Blue Devils look more like the team that spent a national-best seven weeks at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Will await word on an NCAA Tournament berth.

Duke: Will face No. 3 North Carolina for a third time in the semifinals. The Tar Heels won the previous two games — 88-72 on the road and 79-70 at home.

Report: NCAA serves Georgia Tech with notice of allegations

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 14, 2019, 11:05 PM EDT
A couple days after its 2018-19 season came to an end in the ACC tournament, the Georgia Tech basketball program now finds itself in the crosshairs of the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

Thursday night it was reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the school has been given a notice of allegations in connection with alleged rules violations by former assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie and Pastner’s friend-turned-adversary Ron Bell.

Per the report two of the three violations are of the Level I variety, the most severe when it comes to the NCAA rules structure.

LaBarrie is alleged to have taken a prospective recruit and a team member to a strip club during a visit in November 2016. Also, the recruit and team member are alleged to have been given $300 by another individual who was not identified.

Lastly, the NCAA has alleged that there was an impermissible meeting between the recruit and a person who is considered by the governing body to be a “representative of the school’s athletics interest.” Meetings of that variety are not allowed to occur during the recruitment of a prospective student-athlete.

With regards to Bell, who was alleged to have attempted to blackmail and extort Pastner in a lawsuit filed by the coach in January 2018, his involvement in this case comes as a result of contact with former Georgia Tech players Tadric Jackson and Josh Okogie.

According to the Journal-Constitution, the NCAA states in the notice that Bell gave Jackson and Okogie $1,400 in travel expenses, clothing, shoes and meals when the tandem visited Bell in Arizona in November 2017. It was also stated that Bell purchased plane tickets for Markel Crawford, who at the time decided to transfer from Memphis. Crawford would ultimately transfer to Ole Miss instead of Georgia Tech, with Bell cancelling the tickets as a result.

It goes without saying that this isn’t a good situation for Pastner and Georgia Tech, especially when taking into consideration the program’s 2018-19 performance. Per the report the head coach is not directly blamed in the NCAA’s notice, but in recent years the governing body has placed more responsibility on coaches when it comes to knowing what’s going on in their programs.

Georgia Tech will have until May 16 to respond to the allegations in the notice.

WATCH: Syracuse’s Frank Howard tries to trip Zion Williamson

By Rob DausterMar 14, 2019, 10:52 PM EDT
As Zion Williamson was in the midst of putting up 21 points and nine boards on 9-for-9 shooting in the first half of his ACC tournament quarterfinal game against Syracuse, Orange guard Frank Howard was trying his best to figure out a way to slow him down.

What he came up with?

A trip!

This was, quite clearly, intentional and it was, obviously, on a player that had just returned from a knee injury.

That’s not the best way to go about making friends.

Nothing came of the trip, because it was not spotted by officials or anyone on Duke’s bench. And the fact that Zion Williamson is actually an 18-wheeler clad in Nike gear probably played a role in that, too.

Howard scores 30 as No. 23 Marquette routs SJU to end skid

Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Markus Howard scored 12 of his 30 points in a game-breaking 23-2 second-half run, and No. 23 Marquette snapped its four-game losing streak with an 86-54 rout of St. John’s in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night.

Fellow guard Sacar Anim added 13 points as the second-seeded Golden Eagles (24-8) beat seventh-seeded St. John’s (21-12) for the first time in three tries this season. Sam Hauser had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

“It was as complete a performance as we’ve had in some time,” coach Steve Wojciechowski said.

The win advanced Marquette to its first Big East semifinal since 2010 against No. 3 seed Seton Hall or No. 6 seed Georgetown, who played in the late quarterfinal at Madison Square Garden. The Golden Eagles split with both teams.

Justin Simon had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Red Storm, who haven’t reached the conference semifinals since 2000. Leading scorer Shamorie Ponds was held to 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

The loss leaves St. John’s on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, with five losses in its final seven games.

Marquette came into the tournament as somewhat of a question mark. After excelling all season, the Golden Eagles blew four second-half leads in hitting the skids.

And the trend seemed to be continuing when St. John’s opened the second half with an 11-5 run to cut Marquette’s 12-point halftime lead to 43-37 on a slam by Simon.

That had Madison Square Garden rocking with 14:57 left and prompted Wojciechowski to take a 30-second timeout.

Whatever he said, it worked.

Howard, the Big East player of the year, sandwiched two layups around three free throws to push the lead to 50-37.

After Ponds scored on a drive, Joey Hauser scored on one of his own, Howard hit a wild, off-balance layup and a 3-pointer, and Ed Morrow had a dunk to make 59-39.

Marquette scored the next seven points to open a 66-39 lead, ending a 16-point run.

Howard, held to 25 points combined in the two regular-season losses to St. John’s, finished 8 of 15 from the field in his 10th 30-point game of the season.

BIG PICTURE

St. John’s: Will find out Sunday where it plays next. The Red Storm, who defeated DePaul in the opening round Wednesday night, are hoping for their first NCAA Tournament berth in four years under coach Chris Mullin.

Marquette: Going to the NCAAs, but still wants to end defending national champion Villanova’s run of back-to-back titles in this event.

UP NEXT

St. John’s: The NCAA Tournament or NIT.

Marquette: Plays in the semifinals on Friday night

West Virginia beats No. 7 Texas Tech 79-74 in Big 12 tourney

Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emmitt Matthews scored a career-high 28 points as 10th-seeded West Virginia upset No. 7 Texas Tech 79-74 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday night.

West Virginia (14-19) advances to the semifinals, against either No. 17 Kansas or Texas, on Friday night.

Jarrett Culver scored 26 points, Tariq Owens had 14, and Matt Mooney had 12 for Texas Tech (26-6).

Matthews hit a corner 3 to give West Virginia a 16-point lead with nine minutes to go, but Texas Tech scored 16 of the next 18 to get within four.

The Red Raiders took a 69-68 lead on a basket by Culver, their first lead since it was 7-5. But the Mountaineers scored seven of the next nine to regain the lead, 75-71.

Culver missed a 3 with 20 seconds left and Tech trailing 77-74, and Matthews sealed the victory with two free throws.

The Red Raiders, one of the hottest teams in the country entering the game, were outrebounded 44-30.

The Mountaineers went on an 11-2 run early and led by 10 just eight minutes into the game.

The Red Raiders, co-regular season champs, trailed 28-11 in the first half before switching to a zone defense and thwarting the Mountaineer offense as they began to mount a rally.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: Mountaineers live to see another day and sit two wins from a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas Tech: The loss hurts the resume and is the worst of the year for the Red Raiders. It was also their first defeat since a Feb. 2 loss at Kansas.

UP NEXT

The Mountaineers will take on the winner of Kansas and Texas on Friday night.

Texas Tech will find out its NCAA Tournament berth on Sunday.