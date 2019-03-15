More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

No. 12 Florida State takes care of No. 2 Virginia

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 15, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Outside of the return of Duke’s Zion Williamson, the biggest talking point heading into the ACC tournament was whether or not the conference can earn three No. 1-seeds in next week’s NCAA tournament.

And once the ACC tournament ends there should be another talking point: No. 12 Florida State is every bit as capable as Virginia, Duke and North Carolina of getting to Minneapolis.

Friday night Leonard Hamilton’s Seminoles were the aggressors for the majority of their matchup with second-ranked Virginia, winning by the final score of 69-59 in Charlotte.

The combination of depth, athleticism and execution proved to be too much for Virginia, which will still be a No. 1-seed when the 68-team NCAA tournament bracket is revealed Sunday evening. How Tony Bennett’s team deals with athletic teams that can spread them out on the defensive end is a question that has come up quite often during his program’s current run of excellence, and it’s likely to come up again in the aftermath of Friday’s loss.

But what should also be acknowledged in those discussions is that there aren’t many teams like Florida State.

Four players scored in double figures for the Seminoles, including reserves David Nichols (14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals) and Mfiondu Kabengele (ten points, six rebounds and two blocked shots). Kabengele was the ACC’s best sixth man, and in Nichols the Seminoles have an experienced point guard who joined the program last summer as a grad transfer after a standout career at Albany.

Sixth-year senior Phil Cofer scored ten points and Trent Forrest ten, and in total six players scored at least nine points. Not included in that group: talented guard Terence Mann, who attempted just three shots and finished the night with two points. For most teams a quiet night from a player the caliber of Mann would spell doom; not for Florida State.

The Seminoles were able to disrupt Virginia’s offensive actions for much of the night, and on the other end they relentlessly attacked mismatches. Virginia freshman guard Kihei Clark, whose presence on the floor frees up Ty Jerome to play off the ball more on the offensive end, found himself being backed down on multiple occasions and couldn’t do a whole lot to stop it.

The issue for Virginia with regards to the possibility of replacing Clark with a taller defender, thus putting Jerome back on the ball: they didn’t get enough production from the bench to justify this move. Virginia’s reserves scored a total of eight points, with Florida State getting 28 from its bench.

While the Cavaliers are deeper than they were a season ago (De’Andre Hunter getting hurt was a problem), they’ll need consistent production from Braxton Key and Mamadi Diakite if they’re to play deep into the NCAA tournament.

Should Virginia be a one-seed? Yes, and their body of work for the entire season backs that up. The Cavaliers’ loss will spark questions about their vulnerability, but this result was more about what Florida State was able to do.

Last year’s group caught fire late, surprising many with the run to the Elite Eight. This time around the Seminoles, who still have work to do in Charlotte, have the look of a group that can go even further. And it won’t be a surprise, either.

Duke outlasts North Carolina in ACC tournament thriller

AP Photo/Chuck Burton
By Rob DausterMar 15, 2019, 11:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In his first — and only? — game that he will play against North Carolina, Zion Williamson certainly made his presence known.

The 6-foot-7 freshman phenom tipped in his own miss with 30 seconds left, giving him 31 points and 11 boards and Duke a 74-73 lead, that turned out to be the final points of the game as the Blue Devils knocked off the Tar Heels to advance to the ACC tournament title game.

And boy, what a difference Zion makes.

This was the third time that the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels played this season, but the first time all year that they did so with Williamson healthy. In the first matchup, you might have heard, a busted shoe 30 seconds into the first half ended Williamson’s regular season, which in turn meant that he was not available for the annual regular season finale.

Duke, you can imagine, lost both of those games.

On Friday night with the big fella back on the floor, it was a different story, as he willed the Blue Devils back from a 12 point first half deficit. Williamson finished 13-for-19 from the floor, hitting a pair of threes and grabbing three offensive rebounds, despite a slow start to the evening. And on a night where R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish combined for 21 points on 8-for-22 shooting to go along with eight turnovers, it’s something that the Blue Devils desperately needed.

WATCH: Admiral Schofield puts Robert Woodard on a poster

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 15, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tennessee senior wing Admiral Schofield is one of the most powerful athletes in college basketball, and that can result in some impressive highlights. During the second half of Friday’s SEC quarterfinal matchup with Mississippi State that’s exactly what happened, as Mississippi State’s Robert Woodard paid the price for rotating over late as the help-side defender.

And here’s a look at the still photo tweeted out by the Tennessee basketball program’s official account. Poor Robert.

No. 4 Kentucky easily beats Alabama 73-55 at SEC Tournament

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyler Herro scored 20 points and the fourth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats started their quest for a fifth straight Southeastern Conference Tournament title by beating Alabama 73-55 Friday night in the quarterfinals.

With a heavy contingent of Big Blue Nation on hand, the Wildcats (27-5) improved to 17-2 all-time at this tournament against Alabama, and they got a measure of revenge for opening SEC play with a 77-75 road loss to the Crimson Tide back on Jan. 5. Kentucky will play either No. 8 Tennessee or Mississippi State in the semifinals Saturday.

Alabama (18-15) needed to beat Kentucky again to burnish its resume for the NCAA Tournament after going 8-10 in conference play during the regular season. Beating Mississippi in the second round likely won’t be enough for the Tide. Coach Avery Johnson is 6-0 against everybody not named Kentucky in this tournament but has yet to beat the Wildcats, who’ve ended the Tide’s run each of his four seasons.

P.J. Washington, Kentucky’s lone representative on the AP All-SEC team, finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. He also had four blocks. Immanuel Quickley added 12 points.

Kentucky held Alabama to a season-low 30.4 percent shooting. Kira Lewis Jr. came in averaging a team-high 13.9 points a game and finished with three points. Tevin Mack scored 22 in helping Alabama upset Kentucky in January. This time, the junior missed all seven shots and was held scoreless.

That left opportunity for Alex Reese, a sophomore who came in averaging just 5.5 points a game, and he only played seven minutes for Alabama in the second round. Reese led Alabama with 15 points.

Alabama, trying to get back to the semifinals for a third straight year, led twice in the opening minutes with Herbert Jones’ jumper putting the Tide up 6-4. Washington hit a 3, then Herro added a pair of free throws to start Kentucky on a 17-2 run that Richards capped with a dunk and a pair of free throws midway through the half.

The Tide got within 33-27 on a 3-pointer by Dazon Ingram with 2:24 left, but they couldn’t get any closer as Kentucky scored the next six. The Wildcats led 39-29 at halftime.

Kentucky just kept padding the lead, struggling to push the margin past 15. Herro finally gave the Wildcats their biggest lead with a 3 with 48 seconds left for the final margin.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide hurt their NCAA hopes having lost seven of the last 10. They also didn’t help themselves during the nonconference slate with losses to Northeastern, UCF and Georgia State that not even a win over Murray State could ease.

Kentucky: The Wildcats are dangerous enough when they’re running the floor and knocking down shots. They showed off their length and defense early with five steals they converted into eight points. They also finished with a season-high 10 blocks.

HE’S BACK

The Wildcats got Reid Travis back from a sprained right knee that kept him out of the past five games since being hurt Feb. 19 at Missouri. He came off the bench and didn’t hit his first shot until 19:12 to go in the second half. Travis finished with eight points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes.

Murphy, Coffey lead Minnesota over No. 13 Purdue 75-73

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHICAGO — Jordan Murphy scored 27 points, Amir Coffey added 21 points and Minnesota beat No. 13 Purdue 75-73 on Friday night to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Murphy drove for a go-ahead three-point play and hit two free throws in the closing minutes, and the Gophers (21-12) beat the Boilermakers (23-9) for the second time in 10 days when Carsen Edwards missed a 3 as time expired.

Murphy finished three points shy of his season high. He also had eight rebounds.

Coffey made 7 of 13 shots. Daniel Oturu added 13 points and 10 rebounds, helping Minnesota advance to the semifinals for the second time in three years. The Gophers will face the Michigan-Iowa winner.

Matt Haarms scored 16 points for Purdue. Ryan Cline added 14 points and eight assists. But after winning 17 of 20 to surge to a share of their second conference regular-season championship in three years, the Boilermakers never really found their rhythm.

Purdue made just 6 of 24 3-pointers, with Carsen Edwards missing seven of eight from beyond the arc. The Big Ten’s leading scorer, he finished with 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

Minnesota led by as much as 10 in the second half. But Trevion Williams put back a missed 3 by Edwards to give Purdue a 71-69 lead with about 3:30 remaining.

Murphy drove for a three-point play to put Minnesota back on top and hit two free throws with 1:17 remaining to make it a three-point game.

After a week miss by Haarms inside, Minnesota committed a shot-clock violation with 27 seconds left.

Haarms scored in the post to cut it to 74-73 with 12 seconds left. Purdue immediately fouled Dupree McBrayer, who hit the first free throw but missed the second.

Haarms grabbed the rebound, but Edwards missed the potential winning 3 from the left corner as time expired.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers were already a good bet to make the NCAA coming into this tournament. They might have avoided a play-in game with their overtime victory over Penn State on Thursday and followed it up with an impressive win.

Purdue: The Boilermakers missed their share of open shots and paid in a big way. Instead of making a push for their second Big Ten Tournament title, they’ll try to regroup for the NCAAs.

Shayok sends Iowa State past K-State in Big 12 semifinals

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Associated PressMar 15, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marial Shayok hit back-to-back 3-pointers right in front of his own bench to give Iowa State the lead in the final minute, and the fifth-seeded Cyclones held on at the foul line to beat No. 15 Kansas State 63-59 on Friday night in the Big 12 semifinals.

The Cyclones (22-11) trailed 55-52 when Shayok’s first 3-point bounced off the rim, then off the glass and dropped through. Then, after the Wildcats’ Cartier Diarra missed a 3 at the other end, the Cyclones’ senior guard dropped a 3 that gave his team the lead.

Barry Brown’s driving layup got Kansas State (25-8) to 59-57 with 20.3 seconds left, but Nick Weiler-Babb answered with a pair of free throws. Shayok answered by Kansas State’s Xavier Sneed with two of his own, and the Cyclones began to celebrate another trip to the finals.

Shayok finished with 21 points, and Weiler-Babb had 12, as Iowa State advanced to play Kansas or West Virginia on Saturday night. The Cyclones are 4-0 when playing for the title.

Cartier had 15 points to lead five players in double figures for the Wildcats, who shared the regular-season title with Texas Tech. The Red Raiders were knocked out in the quarterfinals.

The Wildcats once again played without All-Big 12 forward Dean Wade, who sat on the bench with a walking boot on his right foot. It remains unclear whether he’ll be ready for the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State got off to a hot start, unlike its quarterfinal win over TCU, but the Cyclones and their massive contingent of fans slowly turned the tide late in the first half.

It began when Sneed missed a layup for the Wildcats and Tyrese Haliburton scored a third-chance basket at the other end for Iowa State. Kansas State went on to miss 12 straight field-goal attempts while the high-flying Cyclones went on a 21-4 charge to end the half.

Momentum promptly switched in the locker room.

The Wildcats, who had the Big 12’s best defense this season, buckled down to start the second half, and they put together an 11-0 run that made it 38-all with 15 minutes to go.

They kept the run going, too, when Diarra was whacked on the way to the basket and needed to get treatment on the sideline after his free throws. Sneed finally knocked down a 3-pointer, Mawien added a bucket in the paint, and Brown’s fast-break layup forced Iowa State to call timeout.

The Cyclones eventually got back on track, wiping out a five-point deficit in the final couple minutes with a couple of big 3-pointers from Shayok and some clutch foul shots down the stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State won despite committing 17 turnovers and struggling from the field for most of the second half. The Cyclones also won without much help from sharpshooter Talen Horton-Tucker, who had six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Kansas State could use Wade if it expects to do damage in the NCAA Tournament. He’s the go-to guy when times get tough, and the 6-foot-10 forward probably couldn’t have helped stop the Cyclones’ big run at the end of the first half.