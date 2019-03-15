Bubble Banter: Three bid thieves take the floor hoping to shrink the bubble

Throughout the day, we will be tracking how every result impacts the teams currently sitting on the bubble. You can find our most recent bracket projection right here. This story will be updated throughout the afternoon and evening.

Big Thievery is alive and well in the Atlantic 10, as Rhode Island upset No. 1 seed VCU in the quarterfinals. Assuming that the Rams handle this Marcus Evans injury the smart way — play it close to the vest, if it’s a serious knee injury don’t announce that he’s out until after Selection Sunday — and they should be OK. They entered the day with a NET of 31, and with a pair of Q1 wins, winning at Texas (37) and at Dayton (66). They do now have three Q3 losses, but a 25-7 record and a non-conference SOS that ranks No. 2 nationally should be enough to get them in. VCU was a No. 8 seed in our most recent bracket projection. They’re not going to fall out of the tournament.

WINNERS

FLORIDA (NET: 32, SOS: 42): Andrew Nembhard hit a three with 1.0 seconds left to break a tie and give the Gators their second win over LSU (14) this season. For my money, that is going to be enough to get them onto the right side of the bubble. They have four Q1 wins — including a win at LSU in February — and they are 8-12 against Q1 and Q2 opponents.

LOSERS

OHIO STATE (NET: 55, SOS: 56): Ohio State fell against Michigan State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament on Friday afternoon, but despite the loss, I think they are going to end up being OK. They have four Q1 wins, including a road win at Cincinnati (26) in their season-opener. That is their only elite win of the season, but with just one Q3 loss and a 9-13 mark against Q1 and Q2 opponents, I think that they did enough, but they are going to want to see Nevada and Buffalo win.

LEFT TO PLAY

NEBRASKA (NET: 49, SOS: 44) vs. No. 19 Wisconsin, 2:55 p.m. BTN

XAVIER (NET: 70, SOS: 51) vs. No. 25 Villanova, 6:30 p.m. FS1

ALABAMA (NET: 58, SOS: 22) vs. No. 4 Kentucky, 7:00 p.m. SECN

MINNESOTA (NET: 57, SOS: 49) vs. No. 13 Purdue, 7:00 p.m. BTN

Wichita State vs. TEMPLE (NET: 51, SOS: 78), 9:30 p.m. ESPNU

Fresno State vs. UTAH STATE (NET: 30, SOS: 106), 11:30 p.m. CBSSN

BID THIEVES TO MONITOR

Central Michigan vs. No. 18 Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. CBSSN

San Diego State vs. No. 14 Nevada, 9:00 p.m. CBSSN