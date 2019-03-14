WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 tournament action on NBCSN

The battle for No. 1 Seeds revs up today as three candidates take the floor in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Virginia, North Carolina and Duke begin their post-season treks with eyes on the East and South Regions, in particular.
Tomorrow, SEC candidates Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU hit the court in Nashville. As do Big Ten contenders Michigan State and Michigan in Chicago.
It’s also a busy day along the bubble. The next 48 hours are critical for a list of teams too long to mention. Action also continues in the Mid-American Conference, where bubble teams will be rooting for Buffalo to win the league’s automatic bid.
Championship Week: Teams in all CAPS reflect automatic bid (exceptions made to traditional teams with acronyms (VCU, UCF, etc.)
UPDATED: March 14, 2019
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|SOUTH REGION
|Ohio State vs. NC State
|MIDWEST REGION
|Creighton vs. Indiana
|EAST REGION
|IONA vs. FAIR-DICKINSON
|WEST REGION
|NO DAKOTA ST vs. Norfolk State
|EAST – Washington, DC
|
|WEST – Anaheim
|Columbia
|
|Salt Lake City
|1) Virginia
|
|1) Gonzaga
|16) IONA / FDU
|
|16) NO DAKOTA ST / Norfolk St
|8) Ole Miss
|
|8) Iowa
|9) Seton Hall
|
|9) Baylor
|
|
|
|San Jose
|
|Hartford
|5) Maryland
|
|5) Mississippi State
|12) SAINT MARY’S
|
|12) LIBERTY
|4) Kansas State
|
|4) Florida State
|13) New Mexico State
|
|13) Vermont
|
|
|
|Des Moines
|
|Tulsa
|6) Cincinnati
|
|6) Nevada
|11) Arizona State
|
|11) Minnesota
|3) Michigan
|
|3) Texas Tech
|14) Old Dominion
|
|14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|
|
|
|Jacksonville
|
|Des Moines
|7) Louisville
|
|7) WOFFORD
|10) St. John’s
|
|10) Temple
|2) LSU
|
|2) Michigan State
|15) COLGATE
|
|15) BRADLEY
|
|
|
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|
|SOUTH – Louisville
|Columbus
|
|Columbia
|1) Kentucky
|
|1) North Carolina
|16) Prairie View AM
|
|16) Sam Houston State
|8) VCU
|
|8) UCF
|9) Syracuse
|
|9) Washington
|
|
|
|Hartford
|
|San Jose
|5) Virginia Tech
|
|5) Marquette
|12) MURRAY STATE
|
|12) Ohio State / NC State
|4) Wisconsin
|
|4) Kansas
|13) NORTHEASTERN
|
|13) UC-Irvine
|
|
|
|Salt Lake City
|
|Tulsa
|6) Auburn
|
|6) Villanova
|11) Indiana / Creighton
|
|11) TCU
|3) Houston
|
|3) Purdue
|14) Montana
|
|14) Georgia State
|
|
|
|Jacksonville
|
|Columbus
|7) Iowa State
|
|7) Buffalo
|10) Utah State
|
|10) Oklahoma
|2) Duke
|
|2) Tennessee
|15) Harvard
|
|15) GARDNER-WEBB
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Temple
|Indiana
|Georgetown
|Furman
|Minnesota
|Ohio State
|Belmont
|Florida
|TCU
|NC State
|NC Greensboro
|Alabama
|Arizona State
|Creighton
|Clemson
|Texas
TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio State
ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, NC State
BIG 12 (7): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU
SEC (6): LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss
Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Creighton
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga
Southern (1): WOFFORD
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), IONA (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), NORTHEASTERN (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), COLGATE (PAT), FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)
