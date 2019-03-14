More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Washington State fires Ernie Kent after five seasons

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 14, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One day after its season ended with a loss to Oregon in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament, Washington State has parted ways with head coach Ernie Kent. News of the firing was first reported by SI.com’s Jon Rothstein.

Kent spent five seasons in Pullman, posting an overall record of 58 wins and 98 losses. Against Pac-12 competition the Cougars were just 22-68 during Kent’s tenure, with the program’s best conference mark being a 7-11 record during the 2014-15 season (Kent’s first at the school).

Washington State finished the 2018-19 season with an 11-21 overall record (4-14 Pac-12), losing six straight and seven of its last eight games. Senior forward Robert Franks and freshman guard C.J. Elleby both earned postseason honors, with Franks being a first team all-conference selection and Elleby being named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

No. 14 Nevada rallies to beat Boise State in MWC quarters

Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada got an early scare in the Mountain West Conference quarterfinals.

After trailing Boise State by 15 points in the first half, the Wolf Pack slowly responded. And not until the final minute of the game — did they feel comfortable.

Jazz Johnson scored 20 points, Caleb Martin had 19 and No. 14 Nevada rallied to beat Boise State 77-69 on Thursday .

Tre’Shawn Thurman added 17 points, and Cody Martin had 10 to help top-seeded Nevada (29-3) tie the school record for victories in a season. The Wolf Pack will face San Diego State in the semifinals Friday night.

Derrick Alston led Boise State (13-20) with 21 points, and Justinian Jessup had 18.

Boise State led 11-3 and had a 27-12 advantage with 7:37 left in the first half. The Wolf Pack opened 2 of 14 from the field.

“We stunk for the first 12 minutes of the game,” Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. “It was hard to watch. I’d rather go the dentist and get some teeth pulled. But the thing with our ballclub is down 15, no panic. We’ve been in those situations where we’ve gotten down and figured away to come from behind on a big stage. At halftime, we got our minds cleared.”

Down 34-29 at intermission, Nevada shot 62 percent from the field in the second half, going 5 of 11 from 3-point range.

“In the three games we lost, we never found that spurt,” Musselman said. “Today, we found that spurt. I want to compliment (Boise State) coach Leon Rice, he had them over prepared. They didn’t back down.”

After the Wolf Pack took a 57-50 lead with 9:33 left, the Broncos went on a 10-0 run. Nevada took the lead for good on Cody Martin’s jumper with 3:37 left. The Wolf Pack slowly pulled away, converting all eight free throws in the final 51 seconds.

BOISE LOOKS TO FUTURE

The Broncos hung around thanks to 8-of-17 shooting from 3-point range and an 11-of-13 mark from the free-throw line.

“Nevada has big-time tough guys, big-time character,” said Rice, who now looks ahead to next season. “(As for the season), there were positives. A lot of teams would be able to do what went through. We got our hearts ripped out many times. We competed night in and night out. (Alston and Jessup) have some great days ahead of them. That’s a heck of a cornerstone going ahead.”

THE BIG PICTURE

Nevada: The comeback win was tied the team’s season mark from 15, also rallying against then No. 20 Arizona in December. Coach Eric Musselman is 6-2 in the MWC tournament.

Boise State: The Broncos are 8-51 against AP Top 25 teams. Marcus Dickinson had 12 points, while Zach Haney, who fouled out with 4:44 left, had 10.

UP NEXT

Nevada will face the San Diego State in the semifinals Friday. The Aztecs beat UNLV 63-55.

Nebraska surprises No. 21 Maryland 69-61 in Big Ten tourney

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHICAGO — James Palmer scored 24 points and Nebraska shut down No. 21 Maryland for the first big surprise of the Big Ten Tournament, holding off the Terrapins for a 69-61 victory on Thursday.

Using a seven-man rotation because of injuries and backup guard Nana Akenten’s suspension, the Cornhuskers harassed the Terrapins into 36 percent (18 for 50) shooting and 11 turnovers. Glynn Watson Jr. added 19 points and Isaiah Roby finished with 15.

Nebraska (17-15) earned a second win in the Big Ten tourney for the first time since 2016 and will face fourth-seeded Wisconsin on Friday afternoon. The Cornhuskers advanced with a 68-61 victory against Rutgers on Wednesday night.

Maryland (22-10) swept Nebraska during the regular season, including a 60-45 win in Lincoln on Feb. 6. But the Terrapins struggled offensively in their third loss in their last four games.

Bruno Fernando, who entered with averages of 14 points and 10.5 rebounds, was held to three points and eight boards. Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 of his 18 points in the second half, and Darryl Morsell finished with 14.

The Terrapins trailed by as many as 13 in the first half, but they closed to 35-30 on Morsell’s jam with 14:49 left. The Cornhuskers responded with a 9-0 run, capped by Watson’s 3-pointer with 11:59 to go.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon was whistled for a technical foul with 8:25 left after no foul was called as Morsell drove up the court on a fast break. Watson then made two foul shots and Roby converted a three-point play, extending Nebraska’s lead to 51-37 with 8:12 left.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: A third game in three days is one tough order for the Cornhuskers, but they have won three in a row since a four-game losing streak.

Maryland: The Terrapins showed some fight in the second half, but they had to chase the Cornhuskers after a shaky start. They had just 20 points in the first half on 29 percent shooting.

UP NEXT

Nebraska lost 62-51 to Wisconsin on Jan. 29 in their only meeting this season.

Maryland waits to see where it’s going in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 12 FSU beats No. 16 Virginia Tech 65-63 in OT at ACC tournament

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — With the clock winding down in a tie game, Florida State’s Terance Mann pushed upcourt and launched a twisting off-balance shot that ended with him flat on his back, his feet up in the air and the ball rattling around the rim.

Never a doubt, right?

“I knew,” Mann said. “I knew it was going in.”

Mann’s shot with 1.8 seconds left helped the No. 12 Seminoles edge No. 16 Virginia Tech 65-63 on Thursday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals, keeping the Seminoles’ hot hand with the wildest-looking — yet nonetheless effective — of shots.

Mann’s shot broke a 63-all tie for the fourth-seeded Seminoles (26-6), who secured the win when Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed a long 3-pointer at the horn on a desperation inbounds play from the far end.

Mann had the biggest shot of the game, but the Seminoles had two other big ones to secure this one in a testament to their balance. That included freshman Devin Vassell hitting a contested 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

“That’s just how our team is,” said Mann, who had 10 points and nine rebounds. “Whoever feels comfortable with the position they’re in, they’re going to do it. And we all have full faith in here in everybody to do so.”

Vassell scored 14 points to lead the Seminoles, who started the game with a 17-4 lead yet ended up in that tense finish.

It finally came down to Alexander-Walker missing a contested shot in the paint with about 10 seconds left in overtime. The Seminoles didn’t call timeout, opting instead to push the ball back the other way.

“I was going to live and die with whatever happened as a result of that,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said.

Alexander-Walker finished with 21 points for the Hokies, including a 3 that bounced up off the front rim and dropped through the net for a 63-60 lead with 1:40 left in OT.

The lead didn’t hold up in the second overtime matchup between the teams in the past 10 days — both won by FSU.

“He made a great drive, I just tried not to foul,” Virginia Tech’s Ahmed Hill said of Mann’s shot. “He made a beautiful floater and it happened to go in.”

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have been grinding through games without injured point guard Justin Robinson (foot) since late January. The Hokies fought their way to win six wins in their final 10 regular-season games, then beat Miami in Wednesday’s second round to advance. They just couldn’t protect that final lead, with FSU’s Phil Cofer hitting the tying 3 at the 1:15 mark of OT to set the stage for Mann’s winner.

Florida State: The Seminoles arrived in Charlotte as one of the hottest teams in the country, winning 12 of 13 games to secure a double-round bye into the quarterfinals. They found a wild way to add to that streak.

QUICK THINKER

Mann said he was looking to drive to the rim when he took a pass near halfcourt on that final transition chance. He pushed to the right against Hill and felt a bump, so he lifted off for a shot that ultimately bounced around the rim, touched the backboard and dropped through the net.

“I knew it wasn’t a hard-enough bump to get the whistle,” Mann said. “So once I was in the air, I knew I had to shoot it. I’m used to doing it.”

Mann paused.

“It’s like a 0.5-second thinking process right there,” he said with a laugh.

ROBINSON’S STATUS

Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams had ruled out Robinson for the ACC Tournament last week but said Thursday he’s “making progress.”

Williams said team medical staff will take new pictures of foot injury Sunday to see how he has progressed. He said Robinson had also been able to participate in at least some practice work Monday and Tuesday.

“He was able to do a little bit more than Monday,” Williams said. “So God’s the ultimate healer and we’re praying that it works.”

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies will wait for Selection Sunday to find out their NCAA Tournament destination.

Florida State: The Seminoles advanced to Friday’s semifinals to face second-ranked and top-seeded Virginia, which beat eighth-seeded North Carolina State earlier Thursday.

No. 15 K-State beats TCU 70-61 in Big 12 quarterfinals

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xavier Snead scored 19 points, none bigger than a 3-pointer as the shot clock sounded in the final minute, and No. 15 Kansas State rallied from a slow start to beat TCU 70-61 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Barry Brown added 12 points, Kamau Stokes had 11 and Makol Mawien had 10 for the tournament’s top seed, which advanced to play No. 5 seed Iowa State in the semifinals Friday night.

The Wildcats (25-7) played without forward Dean Wade, who is sidelined once again with a foot injury. The senior watched the game from the sideline with a boot on his right foot, and probably had a hard time not leaping from his seat when Kansas State seized control in the second half.

Desmond Bane had 16 points to lead the eighth-seeded Horned Frogs (20-13), who split with the Wildcats in the regular season. Alex Robinson added 12 points and Kevin Samuel had 11.

Now, coach Jamie Dixon’s team must wait for Sunday to find out whether it has done enough to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The Horned Frogs held on to beat Oklahoma State in the tournament’s opening round, but they went just 7-11 against the league during the regular season.

TCU was in the flow right from the tip, perhaps having benefited from that down-to-the-wire win over the Cowboys. The Horned Frogs were hot from the arc and solid on defense, and soon had built a double-digit lead on the regular-season champs.

They also took a crowd tinted Kansas State purple right out of the game.

The Wildcats finally clawed back into the game, getting a big lift from Cartier Diarra, their backup guard who returned after missing several weeks with a hand injury. He slammed an alley-oop dunk to ignite the crowd, and Sneed’s buzzer-beating 3 got the Wildcats within 34-32 at the break.

They used a 15-2 run to take their first lead midway through the second half.

The Wildcats’ lead eventually reached 10 before TCU mounted a comeback of its own. But after Mebane’s basket made it 55-52 with 5 1/2 minutes to go, Snead buried his third 3-pointer while getting fouled. He converted the free throw and gave Kansas State some breathing room again.

The Horned Frogs were never able to catch all the way up.

WADE WATCH

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said Wade was unlikely to play this weekend, and would instead get treatment on his injured. Weber is hopeful the All-Big 12 forward is ready for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but he refused to commit to it earlier this week.

BIG PICTURE

TCU was likely out of the NCAA Tournament if it lost to Oklahoma State. Now, the question is whether a win over the Cowboys and a competitive loss to Kansas State is enough to get in.

Kansas State spent the first 10 minutes as if in a post-title malaise, and the last five minutes trying to hold on for dear life. In between, the Wildcats looked capable of playing with anyone.

UP NEXT

Kansas State plays the fifth-seeded Cyclones in the first semifinal Friday night.

Guy, Salt Help No. 2 Virginia Beat NC State 76-56 In ACCs

AP Photo/Chuck Burton
Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and second-ranked Virginia rallied to beat North Carolina State 76-56 in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Big man Jack Salt provided an unexpected offensive boost with a career-high 18 points for the top-seeded Cavaliers (29-2), who trailed 29-27 at halftime. But Virginia shot 63 percent after the break and scored 49 points, with long runs of efficient offense to go with tough defense.

Guy made 10 of 13 shots and 7 of 9 from 3-point range for Virginia, which is trying to win back-to-back tournament titles. That was enough offense to offset a rough shooting day for Ty Jerome, who had two points on 1-for-11 shooting but had 10 assists.

Markell Johnson had 13 points to lead the eighth-seeded Wolfpack (22-11), who shot 39 percent and made only 15 of 25 free throws.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack arrived in Charlotte on the NCAA Tournament bubble and on the cut line for many mock brackets. But N.C. State helped itself with Wednesday’s second-round win against fellow bubble team Clemson. N.C. State had a good start in pursuit of an even bigger win, leading by six midway through the first half. But the team faded after halftime, shooting 8 of 21 after the break and missing too many free throws.

Virginia: While Guy’s shooting led the way, Salt’s performance was perhaps even more welcome. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound New Zealander provides primarily a physical interior presence and had cracked double figures in scoring just once all season, including five straight scoreless games coming into Charlotte. But he made 7 of 8 shots — including an off-balance driving reverse layup while drawing a foul — to go with six rebounds. Getting reliable interior production from him behind Guy, Jerome and De’Andre Hunter would be a significant boost to Virginia’s postseason chances.