Report: NCAA serves Georgia Tech with notice of allegations

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 14, 2019, 11:05 PM EDT
A couple days after its 2018-19 season came to an end in the ACC tournament, the Georgia Tech basketball program now finds itself in the crosshairs of the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

Thursday night it was reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the school has been given a notice of allegations in connection with alleged rules violations by former assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie and Pastner’s friend-turned-adversary Ron Bell.

Per the report two of the three violations are of the Level I variety, the most severe when it comes to the NCAA rules structure.

LaBarrie is alleged to have taken a prospective recruit and a team member to a strip club during a visit in November 2016. Also, the recruit and team member are alleged to have been given $300 by another individual who was not identified.

Lastly, the NCAA has alleged that there was an impermissible meeting between the recruit and a person who is considered by the governing body to be a “representative of the school’s athletics interest.” Meetings of that variety are not allowed to occur during the recruitment of a prospective student-athlete.

With regards to Bell, who was alleged to have attempted to blackmail and extort Pastner in a lawsuit filed by the coach in January 2018, his involvement in this case comes as a result of contact with former Georgia Tech players Tadric Jackson and Josh Okogie.

According to the Journal-Constitution, the NCAA states in the notice that Bell gave Jackson and Okogie $1,400 in travel expenses, clothing, shoes and meals when the tandem visited Bell in Arizona in November 2017. It was also stated that Bell purchased plane tickets for Markel Crawford, who at the time decided to transfer from Memphis. Crawford would ultimately transfer to Ole Miss instead of Georgia Tech, with Bell cancelling the tickets as a result.

It goes without saying that this isn’t a good situation for Pastner and Georgia Tech, especially when taking into consideration the program’s 2018-19 performance. Per the report the head coach is not directly blamed in the NCAA’s notice, but in recent years the governing body has placed more responsibility on coaches when it comes to knowing what’s going on in their programs.

Georgia Tech will have until May 16 to respond to the allegations in the notice.

WATCH: Syracuse’s Frank Howard tries to trip Zion Williamson

By Rob DausterMar 14, 2019, 10:52 PM EDT
As Zion Williamson was in the midst of putting up 21 points and nine boards on 9-for-9 shooting in the first half of his ACC tournament quarterfinal game against Syracuse, Orange guard Frank Howard was trying his best to figure out a way to slow him down.

What he came up with?

A trip!

This was, quite clearly, intentional and it was, obviously, on a player that had just returned from a knee injury.

That’s not the best way to go about making friends.

Nothing came of the trip, because it was not spotted by officials or anyone on Duke’s bench. And the fact that Zion Williamson is actually an 18-wheeler clad in Nike gear probably played a role in that, too.

Howard scores 30 as No. 23 Marquette routs SJU to end skid

Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Markus Howard scored 12 of his 30 points in a game-breaking 23-2 second-half run, and No. 23 Marquette snapped its four-game losing streak with an 86-54 rout of St. John’s in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night.

Fellow guard Sacar Anim added 13 points as the second-seeded Golden Eagles (24-8) beat seventh-seeded St. John’s (21-12) for the first time in three tries this season. Sam Hauser had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

“It was as complete a performance as we’ve had in some time,” coach Steve Wojciechowski said.

The win advanced Marquette to its first Big East semifinal since 2010 against No. 3 seed Seton Hall or No. 6 seed Georgetown, who played in the late quarterfinal at Madison Square Garden. The Golden Eagles split with both teams.

Justin Simon had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Red Storm, who haven’t reached the conference semifinals since 2000. Leading scorer Shamorie Ponds was held to 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

The loss leaves St. John’s on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, with five losses in its final seven games.

Marquette came into the tournament as somewhat of a question mark. After excelling all season, the Golden Eagles blew four second-half leads in hitting the skids.

And the trend seemed to be continuing when St. John’s opened the second half with an 11-5 run to cut Marquette’s 12-point halftime lead to 43-37 on a slam by Simon.

That had Madison Square Garden rocking with 14:57 left and prompted Wojciechowski to take a 30-second timeout.

Whatever he said, it worked.

Howard, the Big East player of the year, sandwiched two layups around three free throws to push the lead to 50-37.

After Ponds scored on a drive, Joey Hauser scored on one of his own, Howard hit a wild, off-balance layup and a 3-pointer, and Ed Morrow had a dunk to make 59-39.

Marquette scored the next seven points to open a 66-39 lead, ending a 16-point run.

Howard, held to 25 points combined in the two regular-season losses to St. John’s, finished 8 of 15 from the field in his 10th 30-point game of the season.

BIG PICTURE

St. John’s: Will find out Sunday where it plays next. The Red Storm, who defeated DePaul in the opening round Wednesday night, are hoping for their first NCAA Tournament berth in four years under coach Chris Mullin.

Marquette: Going to the NCAAs, but still wants to end defending national champion Villanova’s run of back-to-back titles in this event.

UP NEXT

St. John’s: The NCAA Tournament or NIT.

Marquette: Plays in the semifinals on Friday night

West Virginia beats No. 7 Texas Tech 79-74 in Big 12 tourney

Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emmitt Matthews scored a career-high 28 points as 10th-seeded West Virginia upset No. 7 Texas Tech 79-74 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday night.

West Virginia (14-19) advances to the semifinals, against either No. 17 Kansas or Texas, on Friday night.

Jarrett Culver scored 26 points, Tariq Owens had 14, and Matt Mooney had 12 for Texas Tech (26-6).

Matthews hit a corner 3 to give West Virginia a 16-point lead with nine minutes to go, but Texas Tech scored 16 of the next 18 to get within four.

The Red Raiders took a 69-68 lead on a basket by Culver, their first lead since it was 7-5. But the Mountaineers scored seven of the next nine to regain the lead, 75-71.

Culver missed a 3 with 20 seconds left and Tech trailing 77-74, and Matthews sealed the victory with two free throws.

The Red Raiders, one of the hottest teams in the country entering the game, were outrebounded 44-30.

The Mountaineers went on an 11-2 run early and led by 10 just eight minutes into the game.

The Red Raiders, co-regular season champs, trailed 28-11 in the first half before switching to a zone defense and thwarting the Mountaineer offense as they began to mount a rally.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: Mountaineers live to see another day and sit two wins from a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas Tech: The loss hurts the resume and is the worst of the year for the Red Raiders. It was also their first defeat since a Feb. 2 loss at Kansas.

UP NEXT

The Mountaineers will take on the winner of Kansas and Texas on Friday night.

Texas Tech will find out its NCAA Tournament berth on Sunday.

No. 3 North Carolina beats Louisville 83-70 in ACC quarters

Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Luke Maye had 19 points and nine rebounds, Coby White added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists and No. 3 North Carolina beat Louisville 83-70 on Thursday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinals.

Cameron Johnson scored all of his 14 points in the first half to help the Tar Heels (27-5) extend their winning streak to eight games.

Dwayne Sutton had 14 points for Louisville (20-13). The Cardinals shot just 10 of 34 from 3-point range.

The Cardinals beat North Carolina by 19 on Jan. 12 in Chapel Hill — Roy Williams’ worst home loss ever as Tar Heels coach — using their size and length to disrupt shooters and control the glass.

North Carolina had no trouble in the rubber match between the teams.

The Tar Heels got things going early and built a 45-35 lead at the half behind Johnson and White. The versatile Maye scored from down low and stepped out beyond the arc to display his silky smooth jumper.

The lead hovered around 10 for most of the second half until the Tar Heels got their transition game going with eight straight points on run outs — including four by Kenny Williams — to stretch the lead to 18 with 6:24 left.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: Despite the loss, the Cardinals appear to have a good chance to get an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament as a 20-win team in a tough conference.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels arrived in Charlotte chasing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and got that effort going with a balanced scoring attack.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Will await word on an NCAA Tournament bid.

North Carolina: Will face the winner Duke-Syracuse winner in the semifinals Friday night.

Washington State fires Ernie Kent after five seasons

By Raphielle JohnsonMar 14, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT
One day after its season ended with a loss to Oregon in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament, Washington State has parted ways with head coach Ernie Kent. News of the firing was first reported by SI.com’s Jon Rothstein.

Kent spent five seasons in Pullman, posting an overall record of 58 wins and 98 losses. Against Pac-12 competition the Cougars were just 22-68 during Kent’s tenure, with the program’s best conference mark being a 7-11 record during the 2014-15 season (Kent’s first at the school).

Washington State finished the 2018-19 season with an 11-21 overall record (4-14 Pac-12), losing six straight and seven of its last eight games. Senior forward Robert Franks and freshman guard C.J. Elleby both earned postseason honors, with Franks being a first team all-conference selection and Elleby being named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.