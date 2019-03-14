Paschall Sends No. 25 Nova Past Friars 73-62 In Big East

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Paschall had 20 points and 10 rebounds Thursday, and No. 25 Villanova took control in final nine minutes to beat Providence 73-62 in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament.
Collin Gillespie added 19 points and six assists for the top-seeded and two-time defending champion Wildcats (23-9). Villanova capitalized on a 17-5 run to beat the Friars (18-15) for the third time this season.
Villanova will face the winner of the Xavier-Creighton game in the semifinals Friday at Madison Square Garden.
Nate Watson had 15 points to lead Providence, which was playing its second game in 18 hours. Alpha Diallo and Isaiah Jackson added 14 apiece for the Friars, who rallied from eight down to tie the game at 44 on a 3-point play by Diallo with 9:18 left.
Gillespie then took over. He hit a pair of 3-pointers in the big run while Paschall had a basket and 3-pointer. Providence drew to 63-58 on two free throws by Jackson but came no closer.
The opening 20 minutes was a series of runs. Providence took a 9-2 lead and the Wildcats responded with 15 straight points. The Friars came back and led 23-22, but Villanova closed the half with a 9-1 run that featured 3-point baskets by Gillespie, Cole Swider and a three-point play by Phil Booth.
Guy, Salt Help No. 2 Virginia Beat NC State 76-56 In ACCs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and second-ranked Virginia rallied to beat North Carolina State 76-56 in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Big man Jack Salt provided an unexpected offensive boost with a career-high 18 points for the top-seeded Cavaliers (29-2), who trailed 29-27 at halftime. But Virginia shot 63 percent after the break and scored 49 points, with long runs of efficient offense to go with tough defense.
Guy made 10 of 13 shots and 7 of 9 from 3-point range for Virginia, which is trying to win back-to-back tournament titles. That was enough offense to offset a rough shooting day for Ty Jerome, who had two points on 1-for-11 shooting but had 10 assists.
Markell Johnson had 13 points to lead the eighth-seeded Wolfpack (22-11), who shot 39 percent and made only 15 of 25 free throws.
BIG PICTURE
N.C. State: The Wolfpack arrived in Charlotte on the NCAA Tournament bubble and on the cut line for many mock brackets. But N.C. State helped itself with Wednesday’s second-round win against fellow bubble team Clemson. N.C. State had a good start in pursuit of an even bigger win, leading by six midway through the first half. But the team faded after halftime, shooting 8 of 21 after the break and missing too many free throws.
Virginia: While Guy’s shooting led the way, Salt’s performance was perhaps even more welcome. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound New Zealander provides primarily a physical interior presence and had cracked double figures in scoring just once all season, including five straight scoreless games coming into Charlotte. But he made 7 of 8 shots — including an off-balance driving reverse layup while drawing a foul — to go with six rebounds. Getting reliable interior production from him behind Guy, Jerome and De’Andre Hunter would be a significant boost to Virginia’s postseason chances.
Buffaloed: No. 18 Bulls Bowl Over Akron In MAC Quarterfinals
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jeremy Harris touched the blue construction worker’s hard hat sitting before him on the dais and smiled.
He earned it.
“I’m going to sleep with it tonight,” he said.
Buffalo wouldn’t mind if he kept it for another month.
Harris, who recently emerged from a puzzling shooting slump, scored 23 points and Dontay Caruthers added 12 as No. 18 Buffalo impressively opened the postseason with an 82-46 win over Akron in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament on Thursday.
The top-seeded Bulls (29-3), a team to watch in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, put a defensive stranglehold on Akron (17-16), built a 20-point lead in the first half and pushed it to 30 points midway through the second half.
Buffalo, which is seeking its fourth MAC title in five years and has much bigger aspirations, will play the Kent State-Central Michigan winner in Friday’s semifinals.
One of three senior starters, Harris struggled with his shot for much of February. But after getting in some extra work with coach Nate Oats, the smooth left-hander has found his touch at the right time. And just as he did in last year’s MAC tourney, Harris seems to like the rims at Quicken Loans Arena.
“I just hope its big arenas and big lights,” Oats said when asked to explain Harris’ comfort in Cleveland. “Because every game we play from here on out is going to be in big arenas with a lot of media coverage. He’s a big-time player.”
Harris didn’t do well only on offense. He added eight rebounds, made several deflections and got down on the floor. The extra effort resulted in receiving the team’s hard hat award, bestowed after every win.
“For the dirty work,” Oats said.
Buffalo got just 10 points from C.J. Massinburg, the MAC’s Player of the Year, and still rolled to its 10th straight win.
Loren Cristian Jackson scored 16 to lead No. 8-seeded Akron (17-16). The Zips were held to just 24 percent shooting.
Without much fanfare, Buffalo has been one of college basketball’s most consistent teams all season. The Bulls’ three losses were all on the road and they pulled off wins at West Virginia and Syracuse. They’ve already done enough to deserve an NCAA at-large berth, but if their first performance in the MAC tournament is any indication, the Bulls aren’t going to assume anything.
And there’s plenty to improve upon.
Buffalo won handily despite shooting 44 percent from the field and missing 10 free throws.
“This is a good start,” Harris said. “But we can definitely play better.”
FAIR OR FOUL?
Akron coach John Groce wasn’t happy with the officiating. The Zips were in early foul trouble, whistled for 17 before halftime.
“It’s the first game I’ve coached, I believe in my career, where I had two players with four fouls and two players with three fouls at halftime,” he said. “I thought it really disrupted some of the rhythm. So the game was called that way. Again we had a great (officiating) crew. I know all three. They do a great job. That wasn’t worth 35 to 40 points, so I don’t want to come across that way.”
FEEDING OATS
Oats’ agent is in negotiations with the school about another contract extension. He received a five-year one during last year’s MAC tourney.
His current deal runs through 2023 and pays Oats a $600,000 base salary. Buffalo’s success has raised his profile and the school would like to keep him — for the right price. Oats, who is in his fourth season at Buffalo, has had the Bulls in the national rankings for most of this season. And while he’ll graduate five seniors, Buffalo has two junior college transfers as well as some highly touted recruits coming in.
BIG PICTURE
Akron: Poor-shooting in the first half doomed the Zips. They started 1 of 12 from the field and couldn’t figure out a way to penetrate Buffalo’s defense. … Guard Jimond Ivey is the only senior and graduating player on the roster, so Groce will have a solid nucleus to work with next season. … Lost seven of its last nine.
Buffalo: The Bulls are the first MAC team ranked in the AP Top 25 to play in the conference tournament since Ball State in 1989. … The Bulls are no longer a national secret after stunning Arizona in the NCAA Tournament last year. They’ll likely be the highest seeded team in MAC history when the NCAA pairings are announced on Sunday.
Through The Fire: North Dakota State advances to NCAA tournament after coach loses house to fire
She knows that there is a window in her bedroom, one right above the crate where the family’s french bulldog Penny had been sleeping. She’s on the first floor of the rambler the Browns bought six months ago. If she can’t army crawl her way under the thick, black smoke that has taken up residence in her home, or if the fire that she hears burning away in the kitchen grows too big, she has an escape route. She’s wearing boots; it is, after all, a cold February night in North Dakota. If it comes to it, she’ll just kick out the window.
Because her two daughters are standing in the driveway.
She’s not going to let this be the last time they see their mom.
But she knows what the fire is going to do. She knew it as soon as she unloaded a fire extinguisher on the flames, watching a spot next to the stove go out as the flames kept climbing. Up past the backsplash, through the cabinets, to the ceiling. This will change everything. Even if the firefighters make it in time to save the house, everything in it is a lost cause. Their clothes, their beds, their blankets, the flat-screen TVs they had just hung in their newly-finished basement.
All ruined.
Suzanne Brown knows this is going to turn her family’s life upside-down, and she’ll be damned if she is going to let that happen while her kids mourn Penny.
So off she goes, into her burning home, under the smoke and past the burning insulation falling from the ceiling, to get to that crate and free that yappy little pup from her tomb.
No one is quite sure how the fire started.
What they do know is that it began in the kitchen; at the stove, to be exact. At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 21st, Suzanne was cooking dinner for the family when the power in the neighborhood went out. Kyan Brown, Suzanne’s husband and an assistant coach on the North Dakota State men’s basketball team, had just arrived back in Fargo after two days on the road recruiting. He went straight to his practice, which ended at 6 p.m., and then was en route to watch his 12-year old son Caleb’s practice. Suzanne met him there after they lost power, and she stayed until she got the call that the power was back on in the neighborhood.
So she headed home with their daughters, Khloe and Sophie.
Not 15 minutes later, Kyan got the call.
“She was hysterical,” he said. “I couldn’t make out if she was laughing or crying. I couldn’t hear words.” It reminded him, he said, of the scene from Anchorman when Ron Burgundy was in the phone booth, trapped in a glass case of emotion. He left the gym, where he heard the words that changed everything: “The house is burning to the ground.”
Kyan lined up a ride home for his son and sped home, passing people on two-lane roads, hoping that he’d pull into his driveway and find out Suzanne was exaggerating.
“I got eight or nine blocks away and I could smell the smoke,” he said. “Holy sh-t, that’s not good.”
Their street was completely blocked by fire engines. Kyan stopped, left his car in the middle of the road and took off running. What he found when he got to his driveway was that the fire department had done their job. They put the fire out before it spread beyond the kitchen. They put it out before it compromised the integrity of the structure.
The house will survive.
But nothing inside the house did. None of their furniture. None of the drywall. They will hopefully be able to salvage some of the windows and some of their clothes, but not much more than that. The morning after the fire, when the family walked into the house with their insurance agent to assess the damage, the first thing she said was, “Your wife really ran back in here?” Soot stained the top three feet of sheetrock for the entirety of the main floor of the house. The insulation covering kitchen and living room made it look like the house had received a dusting of snow overnight.
The repairs — which, thankfully, will be covered by insurance — are not going to be cheap, they’re not going to be quick and they’re not going to be easy.
The working theory is that the fire started with the stove, that it either malfunctioned when the power came back on or that it was not properly turned off when the house lost power, but the truth is that doesn’t really matter to the Brown family.
What matters is no one got hurt.
What matters is that all seven members of the family made it out OK.
When Suzanne first arrived at the house that night, she opened the door and the family’s massive and aptly-named mastiff Smokey came sprinting out of the house, but unbeknownst to her, when she went in to save Penny, Smokey, ever the protector, followed her in. He eventually made his way into the basement, where he was taken out in his crate by the firefighters.
It wasn’t until that moment that Suzanne knew her family was intact, that whatever hardships they had in front of them they would endure together.
“We’re OK,” Khloe, who is wise beyond her 14 years, said, consoling her mom. “We’re all going to be OK. We have everything we need right here.”
This isn’t a story about a team rallying around a member of the program. It’s not a story about someone overcoming adversity to achieve their dreams.
This is about a community coming together to take care of one of their own. It is a story about a family trying to find a way back to normalcy when their existence is anything but.
The life of a college basketball coach is never going to be simple. For six months out of the year, they see their co-workers more than their families, a dynamic that is exacerbated once February and March come around. There are games to scout, players to recruit, practices to plan, flights to catch.
Put another way, scrambling to keep a household with three kids that have jam-packed schedules running smoothly is the norm for Suzanne.
“The hardest part,” she said, “was feeling displaced. At the end of all the crazy, we always have home. That’s our safe place. The hardest part is knowing that at the end of the day, you’re not going home. You’re going to sit in a hotel.”
It’s more than just the comfort of your own coach or the privacy of your own living room.
It’s impossible to fathom just how much stuff you need to keep life running smoothly on a day-to-day basis, and Suzanne was facing the impossible task of trying to replace all of that without a home. She didn’t want her kids to fall behind in class so they were back in school the Monday after the fire, but they needed clothes — shirts, pants, underwear, socks — to wear.
Take Khloe, for example. Her safe space is on the volleyball court. That’s where things are familiar. That’s where she can find normalcy, but going to practice during the week and traveling to games on the weekend. She wasn’t going to stop playing volleyball, but her gym bag with all of her volleyball gear — from a ball and shoes and a jersey to things as simple athletic socks, spandex and sports bras — was sitting on the kitchen table just feet from the fire. Hell, she needed a new gym bag to keep it all in.
Even Kyan needed help. The Bison played that Saturday, and he needed a suit. At 6-foot-8, 260 pounds, he can’t exactly buy off the rack.
“You don’t think about all the things you need,” Suzanne said, “until you don’t have them.”
Head coach Dave Richman helped him out with that. He made a call to Halberstadt’s in Fargo and got Kyan lined up for a suit the next day. The NDSU women’s volleyball program hooked Khloe up with the gear she needed. Caleb’s teammates made sure he had what he needed and always had a ride to and from games. A GoFundMe for the family has raised nearly $10,000 to date. When Suzanne was moving into the house this week, Richman’s wife loaded up their minivan with two loads of stuff — all the things that you need to make a house a home. Cleaning supplies, toilet paper, all the way down to the simplest things in life, like a bottle of ketchup for the fridge.
“My wife, the coaches’ wives, they’ve been doing laundry and soaking clothes, going over and over and over again, to try and get the smoke out of them,” Richman said.
Even the players did their part to help out. Junior forward Deng Geu asked Kyan what his favorite restaurant is to take someone on a date, and then he and junior guard Chris Quayle surprised Kyan and Suzanne with a gift card for dinner, a night out on the guys.
For Kyan, the impact and amount of what they lost didn’t hit him until someone offered to help him move.
“There’s nothing to move,” he said.
There were some things that the family was able to salvage. Sophie’s old stuffed animals aren’t exactly in mint condition, but Suzanne was able to keep them. A blanket she had made out of all of Caleb’s old t-shirts survived, although it may not be clean enough to be anything other than a memento that’s kept out of sight. Kyan’s father passed away six years ago and the dresser he passed down survived, although it’s no longer functional.
The saying goes ‘things can be replaced, people can’t.’
But that’s not entirely accurate.
A hard drive can be replaced.
The thousands of pictures on that hard drive that documented college sweethearts becoming parents three times over?
Those can’t.
March Madness has come to take on an entirely new meaning for the Brown family this year.
They spent nearly three weeks living out of a hotel room. Mom, dad, three kids and two dogs tasked with navigating the unrelenting schedule of a sports family without any semblance of personal space.
But that, mercifully, came to an end this week, as the Browns were finally able to move into their rental home on Tuesday. They will be there for the foreseeable future, and while it isn’t their home, it is a home.
That’s a start.
Suzanne did most of the heavy-lifting herself; Tuesday night just so happened to be the night of the Summit League tournament title game. NDSU, the No. 4 seed, knocked off Omaha to earn the program’s second trip to the NCAA tournament under Richman.
It was the first time in 20 years in college basketball as a player and a coach that Kyan earned a trip to the NCAA tournament.
“I had been in this game once as a player and three times before as a coach,” he said. “Never broken through. She’s been with me the whole time.”
She was not with him on Tuesday night, and it wasn’t just because of the move. “I had already taken some days off work,” Suzanne said. “I wanted to save the rest of my days off for the NCAA tournament. I just had a feeling we were going to win this.”
When the final buzzer sounded, as everyone’s family started making their way down to the court, deputy athletic director Todd Phelps noticed that Kyan was the only guy that wasn’t hugging his wife, or his kids, or his mom.
So Phelps did the only thing he could do.
He FaceTimed Suzanne.
“She was crying,” Kyan said. “I was crying.”
“It’s something I’ll never forget.”
LSU Says Wade Still Suspended; Coach Seeks To Resume Duties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — LSU says Will Wade won’t resume his duties as men’s basketball coach unless he speaks to university officials about the reports of an FBI wire-tap that resulted in his suspension.
The statement from the school Thursday comes amid reports that Wade wants to resume his duties as the ninth-ranked Tigers prepare for the postseason.
LSU suspended Wade indefinitely last week in the wake of reports that FBI wire-tap captured his telephone conversations with a person convicted last year of funneling money to the families of basketball recruits. Tony Benford has been serving as interim coach.
Thomas Skinner, a general counsel for LSU, says Wade will remain suspended until he speaks to school officials about the situation.
Wade told Sports Illustrated on Thursday that he was put on leave because he didn’t submit to an interview with LSU and NCAA officials. The coach says he wasn’t speaking on the advice of his counsel and added that “given these facts, I don’t believe it is appropriate for me to be relieved of my duties.”
Bubble Banter: All of today’s bubble action in one place
Throughout the day, we will be tracking how every result impacts the teams currently sitting on the bubble. You can find our most recent bracket projection right here. This story will be updated throughout the afternoon and evening.
LEFT TO PLAY
N.C. STATE (NET: 32, SOS: 207) vs. No. 2 Virginia, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN) INDIANA (NET: 51, SOS: 49) vs. OHIO STATE (NET: 55, SOS: 55), 12:30 p.m. (BTN)
Arkansas vs. FLORIDA (NET: 33, SOS: 40), 1:00 p.m. (SECN) TCU (NET: 48, SOS: 42) vs. No. 15 Kansas State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2) CREIGHTON (NET: 54, SOS: 14) vs. XAVIER (NET: 70, SOS: 50), 2:30 p.m. (FS1) ST. JOHN’S (NET: 64, SOS: 80) vs. No. 23 Marquette, 7:00 p.m. (FS1)
Penn State vs. MINNESOTA (NET: 56, SOS: 38), 7:00 p.m. (BTN) ALABAMA (NET: 59, SOS: 23) vs. Ole Miss, 7:00 p.m. (SECN) TEXAS (NET: 38, SOS: 6) vs. No. 17 Kansas, 900 p.m. (ESPN2) UTAH STATE (NET: 30, SOS: 101) vs. New Mexico, 9:00 p.m. (CBSSN)
UCLA vs. ARIZONA STATE (NET: 67, SOS: 71), 9:00 p.m. (Pac-12) GEORGETOWN (NET: 78, SOS: 79) vs. SETON HALL (NET: 62, SOS: 34), 9:30 p.m. (FS1)