Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

No. 12 FSU beats No. 16 Virginia Tech 65-63 in OT at ACC tournament

Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terance Mann hit a wild off-balance runner with 1.8 seconds left in overtime to help No. 12 Florida State beat No. 16 Virginia Tech 65-63 on Thursday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Mann’s shot from the right side rattled around the rim before dropping through the net to break a tie for the fourth-seeded Seminoles (26-6). The fifth-seeded Hokies (24-8) had a final chance, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed a long desperation 3-pointer at the horn.

Devin Vassell scored 14 points to lead the Seminoles, including a contested 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Alexander-Walker finished with 21 points for the Hokies, including a 3 that bounced up off the front rim and dropped through the net for a 63-60 lead with 1:40 left in OT.

It was the second overtime game between the teams in a week, with FSU winning both times.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have been grinding through games without injured point guard Justin Robinson (foot) since late January. The Hokies fought their way to win six wins in their final 10 regular-season games, then beat Miami in Wednesday’s second round to advance. They just couldn’t protect that final lead, with FSU’s Phil Cofer hitting a tying 3 then Alexander-Walker missing a contested drive with about 10 seconds left to set up Mann’s basket going the other way.

Florida State: The Seminoles arrived in Charlotte as one of the hottest teams in the country, winning 12 of 13 games to secure a double-round bye into the quarterfinals. They found a wild way to add to that streak, with Vassell, Cofer and Mann knocking down huge shots to earn the win.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies will wait for Selection Sunday to find out their NCAA Tournament destination.

Florida State: The Seminoles advanced to Friday’s semifinals to face second-ranked and top-seeded Virginia, which beat eighth-seeded North Carolina State earlier Thursday.

Nebraska surprises No. 21 Maryland 69-61 in Big Ten tourney

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT
CHICAGO — James Palmer scored 24 points and Nebraska shut down No. 21 Maryland for the first big surprise of the Big Ten Tournament, holding off the Terrapins for a 69-61 victory on Thursday.

Using a seven-man rotation because of injuries and backup guard Nana Akenten’s suspension, the Cornhuskers harassed the Terrapins into 36 percent (18 for 50) shooting and 11 turnovers. Glynn Watson Jr. added 19 points and Isaiah Roby finished with 15.

Nebraska (17-15) earned a second win in the Big Ten tourney for the first time since 2016 and will face fourth-seeded Wisconsin on Friday afternoon. The Cornhuskers advanced with a 68-61 victory against Rutgers on Wednesday night.

Maryland (22-10) swept Nebraska during the regular season, including a 60-45 win in Lincoln on Feb. 6. But the Terrapins struggled offensively in their third loss in their last four games.

Bruno Fernando, who entered with averages of 14 points and 10.5 rebounds, was held to three points and eight boards. Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 of his 18 points in the second half, and Darryl Morsell finished with 14.

The Terrapins trailed by as many as 13 in the first half, but they closed to 35-30 on Morsell’s jam with 14:49 left. The Cornhuskers responded with a 9-0 run, capped by Watson’s 3-pointer with 11:59 to go.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon was whistled for a technical foul with 8:25 left after no foul was called as Morsell drove up the court on a fast break. Watson then made two foul shots and Roby converted a three-point play, extending Nebraska’s lead to 51-37 with 8:12 left.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: A third game in three days is one tough order for the Cornhuskers, but they have won three in a row since a four-game losing streak.

Maryland: The Terrapins showed some fight in the second half, but they had to chase the Cornhuskers after a shaky start. They had just 20 points in the first half on 29 percent shooting.

UP NEXT

Nebraska lost 62-51 to Wisconsin on Jan. 29 in their only meeting this season.

Maryland waits to see where it’s going in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 15 K-State beats TCU 70-61 in Big 12 quarterfinals

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xavier Snead scored 19 points, none bigger than a 3-pointer as the shot clock sounded in the final minute, and No. 15 Kansas State rallied from a slow start to beat TCU 70-61 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

Barry Brown added 12 points, Kamau Stokes had 11 and Makol Mawien had 10 for the tournament’s top seed, which advanced to play No. 5 seed Iowa State in the semifinals Friday night.

The Wildcats (25-7) played without forward Dean Wade, who is sidelined once again with a foot injury. The senior watched the game from the sideline with a boot on his right foot, and probably had a hard time not leaping from his seat when Kansas State seized control in the second half.

Desmond Bane had 16 points to lead the eighth-seeded Horned Frogs (20-13), who split with the Wildcats in the regular season. Alex Robinson added 12 points and Kevin Samuel had 11.

Now, coach Jamie Dixon’s team must wait for Sunday to find out whether it has done enough to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The Horned Frogs held on to beat Oklahoma State in the tournament’s opening round, but they went just 7-11 against the league during the regular season.

TCU was in the flow right from the tip, perhaps having benefited from that down-to-the-wire win over the Cowboys. The Horned Frogs were hot from the arc and solid on defense, and soon had built a double-digit lead on the regular-season champs.

They also took a crowd tinted Kansas State purple right out of the game.

The Wildcats finally clawed back into the game, getting a big lift from Cartier Diarra, their backup guard who returned after missing several weeks with a hand injury. He slammed an alley-oop dunk to ignite the crowd, and Sneed’s buzzer-beating 3 got the Wildcats within 34-32 at the break.

They used a 15-2 run to take their first lead midway through the second half.

The Wildcats’ lead eventually reached 10 before TCU mounted a comeback of its own. But after Mebane’s basket made it 55-52 with 5 1/2 minutes to go, Snead buried his third 3-pointer while getting fouled. He converted the free throw and gave Kansas State some breathing room again.

The Horned Frogs were never able to catch all the way up.

WADE WATCH

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said Wade was unlikely to play this weekend, and would instead get treatment on his injured. Weber is hopeful the All-Big 12 forward is ready for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but he refused to commit to it earlier this week.

BIG PICTURE

TCU was likely out of the NCAA Tournament if it lost to Oklahoma State. Now, the question is whether a win over the Cowboys and a competitive loss to Kansas State is enough to get in.

Kansas State spent the first 10 minutes as if in a post-title malaise, and the last five minutes trying to hold on for dear life. In between, the Wildcats looked capable of playing with anyone.

UP NEXT

Kansas State plays the fifth-seeded Cyclones in the first semifinal Friday night.

Guy, Salt Help No. 2 Virginia Beat NC State 76-56 In ACCs

AP Photo/Chuck Burton
Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and second-ranked Virginia rallied to beat North Carolina State 76-56 in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Big man Jack Salt provided an unexpected offensive boost with a career-high 18 points for the top-seeded Cavaliers (29-2), who trailed 29-27 at halftime. But Virginia shot 63 percent after the break and scored 49 points, with long runs of efficient offense to go with tough defense.

Guy made 10 of 13 shots and 7 of 9 from 3-point range for Virginia, which is trying to win back-to-back tournament titles. That was enough offense to offset a rough shooting day for Ty Jerome, who had two points on 1-for-11 shooting but had 10 assists.

Markell Johnson had 13 points to lead the eighth-seeded Wolfpack (22-11), who shot 39 percent and made only 15 of 25 free throws.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack arrived in Charlotte on the NCAA Tournament bubble and on the cut line for many mock brackets. But N.C. State helped itself with Wednesday’s second-round win against fellow bubble team Clemson. N.C. State had a good start in pursuit of an even bigger win, leading by six midway through the first half. But the team faded after halftime, shooting 8 of 21 after the break and missing too many free throws.

Virginia: While Guy’s shooting led the way, Salt’s performance was perhaps even more welcome. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound New Zealander provides primarily a physical interior presence and had cracked double figures in scoring just once all season, including five straight scoreless games coming into Charlotte. But he made 7 of 8 shots — including an off-balance driving reverse layup while drawing a foul — to go with six rebounds. Getting reliable interior production from him behind Guy, Jerome and De’Andre Hunter would be a significant boost to Virginia’s postseason chances.

Buffaloed: No. 18 Bulls Bowl Over Akron In MAC Quarterfinals

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jeremy Harris touched the blue construction worker’s hard hat sitting before him on the dais and smiled.

He earned it.

“I’m going to sleep with it tonight,” he said.

Buffalo wouldn’t mind if he kept it for another month.

Harris, who recently emerged from a puzzling shooting slump, scored 23 points and Dontay Caruthers added 12 as No. 18 Buffalo impressively opened the postseason with an 82-46 win over Akron in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament on Thursday.

The top-seeded Bulls (29-3), a team to watch in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, put a defensive stranglehold on Akron (17-16), built a 20-point lead in the first half and pushed it to 30 points midway through the second half.

Buffalo, which is seeking its fourth MAC title in five years and has much bigger aspirations, will play the Kent State-Central Michigan winner in Friday’s semifinals.

One of three senior starters, Harris struggled with his shot for much of February. But after getting in some extra work with coach Nate Oats, the smooth left-hander has found his touch at the right time. And just as he did in last year’s MAC tourney, Harris seems to like the rims at Quicken Loans Arena.

“I just hope its big arenas and big lights,” Oats said when asked to explain Harris’ comfort in Cleveland. “Because every game we play from here on out is going to be in big arenas with a lot of media coverage. He’s a big-time player.”

Harris didn’t do well only on offense. He added eight rebounds, made several deflections and got down on the floor. The extra effort resulted in receiving the team’s hard hat award, bestowed after every win.

“For the dirty work,” Oats said.

Buffalo got just 10 points from C.J. Massinburg, the MAC’s Player of the Year, and still rolled to its 10th straight win.

Loren Cristian Jackson scored 16 to lead No. 8-seeded Akron (17-16). The Zips were held to just 24 percent shooting.

Without much fanfare, Buffalo has been one of college basketball’s most consistent teams all season. The Bulls’ three losses were all on the road and they pulled off wins at West Virginia and Syracuse. They’ve already done enough to deserve an NCAA at-large berth, but if their first performance in the MAC tournament is any indication, the Bulls aren’t going to assume anything.

And there’s plenty to improve upon.

Buffalo won handily despite shooting 44 percent from the field and missing 10 free throws.

“This is a good start,” Harris said. “But we can definitely play better.”

FAIR OR FOUL?

Akron coach John Groce wasn’t happy with the officiating. The Zips were in early foul trouble, whistled for 17 before halftime.

“It’s the first game I’ve coached, I believe in my career, where I had two players with four fouls and two players with three fouls at halftime,” he said. “I thought it really disrupted some of the rhythm. So the game was called that way. Again we had a great (officiating) crew. I know all three. They do a great job. That wasn’t worth 35 to 40 points, so I don’t want to come across that way.”

FEEDING OATS

Oats’ agent is in negotiations with the school about another contract extension. He received a five-year one during last year’s MAC tourney.

His current deal runs through 2023 and pays Oats a $600,000 base salary. Buffalo’s success has raised his profile and the school would like to keep him — for the right price. Oats, who is in his fourth season at Buffalo, has had the Bulls in the national rankings for most of this season. And while he’ll graduate five seniors, Buffalo has two junior college transfers as well as some highly touted recruits coming in.

BIG PICTURE

Akron: Poor-shooting in the first half doomed the Zips. They started 1 of 12 from the field and couldn’t figure out a way to penetrate Buffalo’s defense. … Guard Jimond Ivey is the only senior and graduating player on the roster, so Groce will have a solid nucleus to work with next season. … Lost seven of its last nine.

Buffalo: The Bulls are the first MAC team ranked in the AP Top 25 to play in the conference tournament since Ball State in 1989. … The Bulls are no longer a national secret after stunning Arizona in the NCAA Tournament last year. They’ll likely be the highest seeded team in MAC history when the NCAA pairings are announced on Sunday.

Paschall Sends No. 25 Nova Past Friars 73-62 In Big East

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Associated PressMar 14, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Paschall had 20 points and 10 rebounds Thursday, and No. 25 Villanova took control in final nine minutes to beat Providence 73-62 in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament.

Collin Gillespie added 19 points and six assists for the top-seeded and two-time defending champion Wildcats (23-9). Villanova capitalized on a 17-5 run to beat the Friars (18-15) for the third time this season.

Villanova will face the winner of the Xavier-Creighton game in the semifinals Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Nate Watson had 15 points to lead Providence, which was playing its second game in 18 hours. Alpha Diallo and Isaiah Jackson added 14 apiece for the Friars, who rallied from eight down to tie the game at 44 on a 3-point play by Diallo with 9:18 left.

Gillespie then took over. He hit a pair of 3-pointers in the big run while Paschall had a basket and 3-pointer. Providence drew to 63-58 on two free throws by Jackson but came no closer.

The opening 20 minutes was a series of runs. Providence took a 9-2 lead and the Wildcats responded with 15 straight points. The Friars came back and led 23-22, but Villanova closed the half with a 9-1 run that featured 3-point baskets by Gillespie, Cole Swider and a three-point play by Phil Booth.