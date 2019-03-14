More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Bracketology: The battle for No. 1 seeds begins

By Dave OmmenMar 14, 2019, 9:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The battle for No. 1 Seeds revs up today as three candidates take the floor in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.  Virginia, North Carolina and Duke begin their post-season treks with eyes on the East and South Regions, in particular.

Tomorrow, SEC candidates Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU hit the court in Nashville.  As do Big Ten contenders Michigan State and Michigan in Chicago.

It’s also a busy day along the bubble.  The next 48 hours are critical for a list of teams too long to mention.  Action also continues in the Mid-American Conference, where bubble teams will be rooting for Buffalo to win the league’s automatic bid.

Championship Week: Teams in all CAPS reflect automatic bid (exceptions made to traditional teams with acronyms (VCU, UCF, etc.)

UPDATED: March 14, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
SOUTH REGION Ohio State vs. NC State
MIDWEST REGION Creighton vs. Indiana
EAST REGION IONA vs. FAIR-DICKINSON
WEST REGION NO DAKOTA ST vs. Norfolk State
EAST Washington, DC         WEST – Anaheim      
Columbia Salt Lake City
1) Virginia 1) Gonzaga
16) IONA / FDU 16) NO DAKOTA ST / Norfolk St
8) Ole Miss 8) Iowa
9) Seton Hall 9) Baylor
San Jose Hartford
5) Maryland 5) Mississippi State
12) SAINT MARY’S 12) LIBERTY
4) Kansas State 4) Florida State
13) New Mexico State 13) Vermont
Des Moines Tulsa
6) Cincinnati 6) Nevada
11) Arizona State 11) Minnesota
3) Michigan 3) Texas Tech
14) Old Dominion 14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Jacksonville Des Moines
7) Louisville 7) WOFFORD
10) St. John’s 10) Temple
2) LSU 2) Michigan State
15) COLGATE 15) BRADLEY
MIDWEST – Kansas City SOUTH – Louisville
Columbus Columbia
1) Kentucky 1) North Carolina
16) Prairie View AM 16) Sam Houston State
8) VCU 8) UCF
9) Syracuse 9) Washington
Hartford San Jose
5) Virginia Tech 5) Marquette
12) MURRAY STATE 12) Ohio State / NC State
4) Wisconsin 4) Kansas
13) NORTHEASTERN 13) UC-Irvine
Salt Lake City Tulsa
6) Auburn 6) Villanova
11) Indiana / Creighton 11) TCU
3) Houston 3) Purdue
14) Montana 14) Georgia State
Jacksonville Columbus
7) Iowa State 7) Buffalo
10) Utah State 10) Oklahoma
2) Duke 2) Tennessee
15) Harvard 15) GARDNER-WEBB
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Temple Indiana Georgetown Furman
Minnesota Ohio State Belmont Florida
TCU NC State NC Greensboro Alabama
Arizona State Creighton Clemson Texas

TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio State

ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, NC State

BIG 12 (7): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU

SEC (6): LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Creighton

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), IONA (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), NORTHEASTERN (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), COLGATE (PAT), FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

WATCH LIVE: Atlantic 10 tournament action on NBCSN

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 14, 2019, 10:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Atlantic 10 tournament kicks off in earnest on Thursday, and NBCSN will be there to carry all of the March Madness for you.

The real intrigue with this year’s A-10 tournament is the potential for bid thievery. VCU seems fairly assured as an at-large bid, but no one else in the league is even on the bubble. If the Rams don’t cut down the nets, some bubble team’s chances to dance bursts.

There are four games on the network today:

No. 8 Rhode Island vs. No. 9 La Salle, 12:00 PM (stream)

No. 5 George Mason vs. No. 12 George Washington, 2:30 PM (stream)

No. 7 Duquesne vs. No. 10Saint Joseph’s, 6:00 PM (stream)

No. 6 Saint Louis vs. No. 11 Richmond, 8:30 PM (stream)

Wednesday’s Things to Know: N.C. State ends Clemson’s NCAA hopes; Colgate makes NCAAs for first time in 23 years

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 14, 2019, 12:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Wednesday was a slower night for Championship Week as only one autobid was decided and a lot of conference tournaments getting into key matchups beginning on Thursday. But the bubble still had some important movement while the night’s only autobid has a fun story to follow for the next week. 

N.C. State stuns Clemson with wild ACC tournament comeback

Two bubble teams collided in the ACC tournament second round on Wednesday afternoon as N.C. State rallied to knock out Clemson. Trailing by 16 at the half, the Wolfpack stormed back to win as the Tigers went over 10 minutes without a field goal in the second half. Markell Johnson hit two free throws with 2.6 seconds left to give N.C. State the win on what some considered a controversial late foul call.

But N.C. State’s comeback is secondary to the impact this game has on the bubble.

With both of these teams clinging for their at-large lives, the Wolfpack extended their season while Clemson is likely going to be left out of the Field of 68. The win for N.C. State is also nice, but they might still have work to do when they get a crack at No. 1 Virginia on Thursday.

CBT’s Rob Dauster has more on both of these teams in the latest edition of Bubble Banter.

Colgate makes first NCAA tournament appearance in 23 years

Wednesday night’s only autobid went to the Patriot League as Colgate outlasted Bucknell to earn its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1996.

Sophomore guard Jordan Burns erupted for a career-high 35 points during a night in which the Raiders’ best player, Rapolas Ivanauskas, was battling foul trouble. Ivanauskas, the Patriot League Player of the Year, finished with 14 points and eight rebounds while junior Will Rayman finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

While Colgate isn’t projected to be any sort of major threat as a likely No. 15 seed, they have a fun story as a program with minimal success since the mid-’90s. Learn more about the Raiders with our in-depth look here.

TCU, St. John’s survive the bubble (for at least another day)

The only other bubble teams to play outside of the Clemson/N.C. State matchup on Wednesday was TCU in the Big 12 tournament and St. John’s in the Big East tournament.

Holding off Oklahoma State to advance, the Horned Frogs avoided a potentially disastrous loss as Kouat Noi tallied a team-high 20 points in the victory. TCU advances to face No. 1 seed Kansas State in the Big 12 quarterfinals on Thursday, as the Wildcats will likely be without senior forward Dean Wade (foot).

St. John’s finally got the best of DePaul with a win in Madison Square Garden after the Blue Demons swept the regular-season series. Shamorie Ponds, Mustapha Heron and Justin Simon all had 18 points each to pace the Red Storm as Simon also deserves credit for slowing down DePaul star Max Strus (14 points, 4-for-12 shooting). St. John’s could gain more at-large credibility tomorrow with a matchup against Marquette in the Big East quarterfinals.

CBT’s Rob Dauster examines more on St. John’s and TCU’s bubble cases in Bubble Banter.

March Madness 2019 NCAA Tournament printable bracket

via NCAA
By Rob DausterMar 14, 2019, 12:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Below you will find a printable JPEG of the 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.

We will not know how teams are seeded in the bracket until the Selection Show, which will air on March 17th at 6 p.m. ET.

If you prefer a .pdf version, you can find it by clicking this link.

Introducing Cinderella: Colgate makes NCAA tournament for first time in 23 years

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 13, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

Colgate is heading to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 23 years after defeating Bucknell for a 94-80 home win. The program’s first NCAA trip since back-to-back appearances in 1995 and 1996, the Raiders will enter the NCAA tournament riding an impressive 11-game winning streak.

On Wednesday night, sophomore Jordan Burns was the hero for Colgate as he finished with a career-high 35 points on a blistering 6-for-9 performance from three-point range. With Patriot League Player of the Year Rapolas Ivanauskas (14 points, eight rebounds) battling foul trouble, Burns and junior forward Will Rayman (18 points, seven rebounds) stepped up to put the game away after Bucknell made an early second-half run.

CONFERENCE: Patriot League

COACH: Matt Langel

RECORD: 24-10, 13-5 in the Patriot League

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 133
  • NET: 135

PROJECTED SEED: Colgate projects as a No. 15 seed in our latest NBC Sports bracket. Although the Raiders are riding a recent winning streak, they don’t have great metrics nor any notable wins.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Patriot League Player of the Year Rapolas Ivanauskas (16.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg) is a double-double threat who can also extend the floor with 43 percent three-point shooting. The former Northwestern transfer has been a revelation at Colgate as the junior is finally healthy after two years of shoulder issues. Sophomore Jordan Burns (15.1 ppg, 5.8 apg, 3.2 rpg) is another notable threat at lead guard while junior forward Will Rayman (13.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.5 apg) is the team’s third double-figure scorer.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: Going 0-4 against Q1 and Q2 teams this season, Colgate’s two best wins of the season are home wins over Bucknell. The Raiders lost to Syracuse, Penn State, USF and Pitt — all by double-digits. With three Q4 losses to Boston (228), Loyola-Maryland (280) and Navy (281) the Raiders are also susceptible to some duds against bad teams.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: One of the hotter teams entering the 2019 NCAA tournament, Colgate has won 11 straight games. Three-point shooting will be the key for the Raiders to stay with a top seed as they’re a very good 38.6 percent as a team on the season (19th in the nation). Defensively, Colgate is No. 203 in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency, so the Raiders will almost assuredly need a hot-shooting night to win in the tournament.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: Colgate doesn’t have a lot of men’s basketball notoriety but the program did produce NBA veteran big man Adonal Foyle — as he helped the Raiders to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances in 1995 and ’96. U.S. Congressman Antonio Delgado (New York’s 19th congressional district) is also a men’s basketball alum of Colgate who played from 1995 through 1999.

FINAL THOUGHT: This is what Championship Week and March Madness is all about. Even though Colgate is likely to get bounced in the opening round, seeing the Raiders make their first NCAA tournament appearance in 23 years is a really fun storyline. And with Ivanauskas, Burns and Rayman all retaining eligibility after this season, this could be a nice building-block for Colgate heading into what could be another great year next season.

Syracuse’s Tyus Battle will reportedly miss time in ACC tournament with injury

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 13, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Syracuse star Tyus Battle will miss the Orange’s ACC tournament opener against Pitt on Wednesday, according to a report from Mike Waters of Syracuse.com.

Battle suffered a bruised hip during Syracuse’s game at Clemson over the weekend, and according to Waters, an MRI revealed no structural damage. But the junior guard was seen walking gingerly with ice packs on him after the game.

Waters also reports that if Syracuse advances past the Panthers on Wednesday that Battle would be doubtful to play against Duke in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday.

Putting up a team-leading 17.2 points per game to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, the Orange’s offense could struggle without their best shot creator. While the Panthers are an ACC afterthought and Syracuse took both games from them during the season series, it’ll be interesting to see how the Orange play without their best player.