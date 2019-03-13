More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Big Ten tournament preview and postseason awards

By Rob DausterMar 13, 2019, 10:01 AM EDT
POSTSEASON AWARDS

BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cassius Winston, Michigan State

The top three for Player of the Year in the Big Ten is a tight race, but the way the season ended solidified Winston as the recipient in my mind. Michigan State lost two of their three best players to injury this year, which meant that the entire load of the offense was thrust upon Winston’s shoulders. Not only did he deliver, but he did so while winning a share of the Big Ten regular season title and sweeping in-state rival Michigan in the process. Should I mention that he won a pair of duels against his nemesis Zavier Simpson, too?

BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Painter, Purdue

Purdue was a borderline top 25 team heading into the season, but in hindsight, that was probably a poor choice. The Boilermakers rolled through the Big Ten and shook off a slow start to the season en route to a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Carsen Edwards put up numbers all season long, but it was the emergence of players like Grady Eifert, Ryan Cline and Trevion Williams that made all the difference in the world for this team.

FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

  • CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State
  • CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
  • ZAVIER SIMPSON, Michigan
  • BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
  • ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

  • ANTHONY COWAN, Maryland
  • ROMEO LANGFORD, Indiana
  • IGNAS BRAZDEIKIS, Michigan
  • JORDAN MURPHY, Minnesota
  • LAMAR STEVENS, Penn State

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

WHEN: March 13-17
WHERE: Chicago
FINAL: March 17, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

FAVORITE: Michigan State (+175)

For my money, Michigan State is probably the most likely team to win this tournament. I say that because I trust them on both sides of the ball more than I trust just about anyone else in the conference. Regardless of who has been on the floor for them this season, the Spartans have been elite defensively. They are the ninth-best defense in college hoops, according to KenPom, and they are actually better offensively than they are defensively — that is the Cassius Winston factor.

That said, the concern for me here would be Winston’s legs. At what point does he get tired having to carry such a massive load game in and game out? Maybe it’s not the second game in two days, but three games in three days against good basketball teams is enough to tire anyone, let alone a player that gets the usage Winston gets.

But … I mean, is there anyone else you think you can trust fully in this conference? WISCONSIN (+500) has a superstar that gets Hack-a-Happed late in games. MICHIGAN (+250) can go weeks without scoring. PURDUE (+350) has been great, but I’ll always have a tough time trusting a team where the best player is a streaky, inefficient volume scorer.

So it’s the Spartans, I guess.

SLEEPER: Maryland (+900)

The Terps ended up as the No. 5 seed in this tournament, but they actually have a pretty good draw here. If they can get out of the first round they draw the Badgers in the quarterfinals where they can put two different NBA big men on Ethan Happ. I think they can beat Michigan State, assuming Michigan State gets past Indiana, and there is nothing about Purdue or Michigan that truly scares me if I’m Mark Turgeon … other than Zavier Simpson’s sky-hooks.

BEST VALUE: Indiana (+2500)

The two hottest teams in the Big Ten right now were both dumpster fires in January. Indiana lost 12 of 13 games at one point this season while PENN STATE (+1500) opened league play with 10 straight losses.

Indiana is the better value here. They have won four in a row heading into the Big Ten tournament — including wins over Michigan State and Wisconsin — and look like they are finally playing with some confidence. Not only are they getting much better odds, but the way the bracket shakes out works for them. OHIO STATE (+6000) really shouldn’t scare anyone even with Kaleb Wesson back in the mix, and if the Hoosiers get to the quarterfinals, they will play a Michigan State team they swept this season.

The Nittany Lions don’t have quite as good of a draw. They get Minnesota in the first round and Purdue in the quarterfinals. They lost to the Golden Gophers and got swept by the Boilermakers. That said, this is a different Penn State team now. They’ve won five of their last six and seven of their last ten, giving Pat Chambers a puncher’s chance at keeping his job. I like Indiana significantly more in this spot, but that’s mostly because of what they payout with a win.

BUBBLE DWELLERS

MINNESOTA (NET: 56, SOS: 37): Minnesota is probably going to be in the tournament regardless of what happens in Chicago. Penn State, at this point, is a Q1 opponent on a neutral court, so a loss to the Nittany Lions would only drop Minnesota to 3-10 against Q1 opponents. That said, I do think they could stand to win one more game. As of today, they are 3-9 against Q1 and 10-12 against Q1 and Q2 with three sub-100 road losses that all qualify as Q2. The win at Wisconsin (15) is going to look very good on Selection Sunday.

INDIANA (NET: 51, SOS: 45)
OHIO STATE (NET: 55, SOS: 53): Another play-out game to kick off a conference tournament!!! Indiana and Ohio State face-off in the 4-5 game of the Big Ten tournament at noon on Thursday, and it will be for the right to still be on the bubble come Selection Sunday. At this point, I think Indiana is in a much better spot. The Buckeyes had a good non-conference season, but they’ve fallen off a cliff in the last month. They lost their last three games without Kaleb Wesson and have lost six of their last eight in total. Indiana, on the other hand, has won four in a row — including Michigan State and Wisconsin — to put themselves in a spot where one win here could end up being enough.

WHAT ELSE IS ON THE LINE?

Can anyone in the Big Ten climb up to the No. 1 seed line? I’m not sure that they can. Michigan State will likely be the closest if they can find a way to win the Big Ten tournament, and the Wolverines will also have a shot if things break their way, but I have a hard time seeing either of them leapfrog enough teams to get there. Part of the reason for that is I think Gonzaga and Virginia both have No. 1 seeds just about locked up, and Kentucky will likely play Tennessee and Duke will likely play North Carolina before the finals of their conference tournaments.

There are also some jobs on the line. Is this going to be the end of the Tim Miles era in Lincoln? Will this be the last that we see of Pat Chambers?

PREDICTION

I think that it gets wild in this event. I think Indiana gets to the finals. I think that Illinois wins two games. I think that Penn State can win two games. I would love to see Michigan-Michigan State part three or Indiana-Purdue for the tournament title, but I have a feeling we are going to be watching Maryland play Penn State, or something else totally off the board, before the Selection Show commences.

Bracketology: Saint Mary’s crashes the Dance

AP Photo/John Locher
By Dave OmmenMar 13, 2019, 9:27 AM EDT
And so it begins …

Saint Mary’s upset Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference final Tuesday night, crashing into the Dance and leaving a yet unknown bubble team in its wake.  We could be in for a wild few days.

Bubble action revs up today as power conference tournaments advance.  Nowhere is that more true than in the Big East, ACC, and Big 12.  Tomorrow, additional bubble teams take the court in the Big Ten and SEC.  Stay tuned.

Championship Week: Teams in all CAPS reflect automatic bid (exceptions made to traditional teams with acronyms (VCU, UCF, etc.)

UPDATED: March 13, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
SOUTH REGION Ohio State vs. Clemson
MIDWEST REGION Creighton vs. Indiana
EAST REGION IONA vs. FAIR-DICKINSON
WEST REGION NO DAKOTA ST vs. Norfolk State
EAST Washington, DC         WEST – Anaheim      
Columbia Salt Lake City
1) Virginia 1) Gonzaga
16) IONA / FDU 16) NO DAKOTA ST / Norfolk St
8) Ole Miss 8) Iowa
9) VCU 9) Baylor
San Jose Hartford
5) Maryland 5) Mississippi State
12) SAINT MARY’S 12) LIBERTY
4) Kansas State 4) Florida State
13) New Mexico State 13) Vermont
Des Moines Tulsa
6) Cincinnati 6) Nevada
11) Arizona State 11) St. John’s
3) Michigan 3) Texas Tech
14) NORTHEASTERN 14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Jacksonville Des Moines
7) Louisville 7) WOFFORD
10) Utah State 10) Syracuse
2) LSU 2) Michigan State
15) Colgate 15) BRADLEY
MIDWEST – Kansas City SOUTH – Louisville
Columbus Columbia
1) Kentucky 1) North Carolina
16) Prairie View AM 16) Sam Houston State
8) Oklahoma 8) UCF
9) Seton Hall 9) Washington
Hartford San Jose
5) Virginia Tech 5) Marquette
12) MURRAY STATE 12) Ohio State / Clemson
4) Wisconsin 4) Kansas
13) Old Dominion 13) UC-Irvine
Salt Lake City Tulsa
6) Auburn 6) Villanova
11) Indiana / Creighton 11) TCU
3) Houston 3) Purdue
14) Montana 14) Georgia State
Jacksonville Columbus
7) Iowa State 7) Buffalo
10) Minnesota 10) Temple
2) Duke 2) Tennessee
15) Harvard 15) GARDNER-WEBB
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Minnesota Indiana NC State Furman
TCU Ohio State Georgetown Florida
St. John’s Creighton Belmont Alabama
Arizona State Clemson NC-Greensboro Texas

TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio State

ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, Clemson

BIG 12 (7): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU

SEC (6): LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Creighton

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), IONA (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), NORTHEASTERN (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

Introducing Cinderella: Fairleigh Dickinson is headed to the NCAA tournament

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
By Rob DausterMar 13, 2019, 1:08 AM EDT
Fairleigh Dickinson had three players put up 20 points on Tuesday night as they went on the road to St. Francis (PA) and knocked off the Red Flash, 85-76, to win the automatic bid from the NEC.

Darnell Edge led the way with 21 points while Kaleb Bishop and Jahlil Jenkins chipped in with 20 points apiece.

It’s the second time in four years that the Knights are dancing.

CONFERENCE: NEC

COACH: Greg Herenda

RECORD: 20-13, 12-6 (2nd NEC)

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 211
  • NET: 215

PROJECTED SEED: Fairleigh Dickinson will almost assuredly be a No. 16 seed come Selection Sunday, and there’s a real chance that they are one of the four teams that end up in a play-in game.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Darnell Edge is the best scorer on the roster for Greg Herenda, as he put up 16.3 points during the regular season while shooting 46.9 percent from three, but there is an argument to be made that point guard Jahlil Jenkins is actually the team’s best player. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 assists, 3.2 boards and 1.6 steals this season.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: The Knights have played just one Q1 game and two Q2 games. They lost all of them. They do have one Q3 win — which came at Princeton (188) — but that is their only win against a team that is in the top 235 of the NET. Playing in the NEC is not exactly a murderer’s row for scheduling.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: I think the thing to know with this group is that, despite starting the year 6-11 and NEC play 1-4, they found a way to win 11 of their last 13 regular season games before reeling off three straight during the conference tournament. That said, I find it hard to imagine a team that ranks 295th nationally in defensive efficiency has a chance to pick off a No. 1 seed, but you never know.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: You probably don’t.

FINAL THOUGHT: Greg Herenda spent 15 days in the hospital in San Antonio at last year’s Final Four recovering for a blood clot scare. This year he is headed back to the NCAA tournament. You have to be happy for him.

Introducing Cinderella: North Dakota State upends Omaha to claim Summit title

Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 12, 2019, 11:36 PM EDT
When South Dakota State inexplicably became the first top-seed ever in the Summit League tournament to lose to an eight seed as the Jacks did last week, suddenly the conference’s automatic NCAA bid became a free-for-all.

North Dakota State just went and got it.

The fourth-seeded Bison upended No. 2 Omaha, 73-63, in Sioux Falls in book its trip to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015, coach Dave Richman’s first season at the helm.

Vinnie Shahid scored 21 points to lead NDSU while Tyson Ward had 15 points and seven rebounds and Cameron Hunter scored 12 off the bench. The Bison led by as many as 14 points, but saw that lead disappear when Omaha knotted things with just under 9 minutes to play. Shahid, though, connected on a 3 to kickstart a 9-0 Bison run that would prove to be the difference.

For Omaha, it’s the second time in three years its fallen in the Summit League title game as the recently-christened Division I program continues to look for its first NCAA tournament appearance in program history. Mitch Hahn had 16 points and seven rebounds while Matt Pile had 12 and 14 in the losing effort.

CONFERENCE: Summit

COACH: Dave Richman

RECORD: 18-15, 9-7 Summit

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 207
  • NET: 225

PROJECTED SEED: Given the Bison were only the fourth-best team in the Summit League, there’s a good chance they’ll have one of the weaker resumes in the field. They’re likely headed toward a 16 seed this weekend.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Vinnie Shahid is the Bison’s best player, averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc. Jared Samuelson doesn’t accumulate a ton of stats, but he’s ultra-efficient.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: There isn’t really a win on NDSU’s resume that would qualify as “big” other than the one they earned Tuesday night that clinched an NCAA tournament spot. Bad losses? There’s a couple of those, like Incarnate Word (KenPom 345), Denver (312) and South Dakota (230).

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW:The Bison are Me. Thod. Ic. al. That spells methodical, if it was a little confusing. They rank 330th nationally in average offensive possession length at 19.1 seconds. When they do pull the trigger, though, they’ll fire away from 3-point range as 48.3 percent of their overall attempts come from beyond the arc. Defensively, they keep teams off the line, but that’s about the extent of their strengths on that end.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: Do you live in Fargo? Then you definitely know Dave Richman. Maybe you’ve seen him at a Hornbacher’s grocery store, the Chili’s at the mall or a game at the Fargodome sometime over the last 20 years or so. Richman is a 2002 graduate of NDSU and has been a graduate assistant, assistant, associate head coach and now is in his fifth-year helming the Bison. So you’ve probably seen him around town.

FINAL THOUGHT: North Dakota State had lost three of four heading into the postseason, so this run to the NCAA tournament is a welcome surprise in Fargo, but the win against the Mavericks is overwhelmingly likely the last one of the season for the Bison.

Introducing Cinderella: Saint Mary’s upsets No. 1 Gonzaga to earn WCC automatic bid

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
By Rob DausterMar 12, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT
That noise you hear is bubbles popping in around the country.

Saint Mary’s proved the old axiom true: The hardest thing to do in college basketball is to beat a team three times in one season, as they took out Gonzaga, the No. 1 team in the nation, 60-47, to earn the WCC’s automatic bid and end the dream of one unsuspecting bubble team.

Jordan Ford had an off-night but he still finished with 17 points while Jordan Hunter added 12 points and 15 boards, but the story of this game was what the Gaels were able to do defensively. Gonzaga shot 38.3 percent from the floor. They were just 2-for 17 from beyond the arc. The 47 points Mark Few’s team scored was their lowest offensive output since they mustered just 41 points in a loss at Duke in Dec. 2009.

Should I mention that the Zags entered the game as one of the most efficient offenses that we’ve ever seen? They managed all of 0.783 points-per-possession on Tuesday night.

And while it would be easy to point the finger at Josh Perkins, who struggled mightily, or note just how poorly Zach Norvell shot, the truth is that this win came down to Randy Bennett’s game-plan and the way that St. Mary’s executed it. They did not allow the Zags to get out in transition. They did not take bad shot, and they exploited mismatches offensively when they found them. They controlled tempo and made Gonzaga work for every stop they got.

For a team that lost to the Zags by 48 points earlier this season, I’m sure that this win feels great.

Because twice in the last three years, the Gaels found themselves in the NIT with a 28-5 record thanks to a loss in the WCC tournament, including last season.

What’s more interesting is that this Saint Mary’s win ends the bubble life of … well, of someone. As of this morning, that someone would have been N.C. State, who was the last team in the field in our most recent bracket projection. Clemson is the second to last team in the field, meaning that when those two square off Wednesday at noon they will be playing in what should be a de facto play-out game.

All of that is subject to change.

What is not going to change, however, is where Saint Mary’s will be playing their postseason basketball.

They are tournament bound, and there is nothing a Selection Committee can do about it.

Anyway, let’s get to know the Gaels.

CONFERENCE: WCC

COACH: Randy Bennett

RECORD: 22-11, 11-5 WCC (2nd)

RATINGS

  • KENPOM: 29
  • NET: 37

PROJECTED SEED: The Gaels are likely looking at being somewhere around the 12 seed line. They cannot end up in a play-in game, but since they were not considered to be a real candidate for an at-large bid, it’s hard to imagine them passing too many of those at-large teams.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: The best player on the Gaels is their starting point guard Jordan Ford. He’s a Patty Mills clone in the way he plays, a super-quick, dynamic playmaker capable of getting 30 on any given night. Malik Fitts has grown into an effective player after transferring into the program from South Florida, while Jordan Hunter, Tommy Kuhse and Tanner Krebs have all popped up for big games this year.

But, to be frank, it’s Ford. He’s the difference-maker.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: Saint Mary’s beat Gonzaga on a neutral floor. That’s pretty good! It’s also one of just two Q1 wins (New Mexico State on the road) to go along a pair of Q3 losses.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: For me, the most important number to know here is 63.0. They average just 63 possessions per game, 347th nationally, and if slowing down Gonzaga on Tuesday night is any indication, the Gaels can do this against just about anyone.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: Everyone should know who Saint Mary’s is at this point. They’ve been the best program in the WCC not named Gonzaga for more than a decade. It may be hard to believe, but it’s now been nine years since Omar Samhan carried Gonzaga to the Sweet 16 in 2010.

FINAL THOUGHT: I don’t know if this Saint Mary’s team is actually good enough to win a game in the NCAA tournament. What I do know is that they actually earned their way in by getting the wins they needed to advance. I, for one, am glad that someone like the Gaels will play in the NCAA tournament instead of, say, a Clemson team with one Q1 win on the season.

Introducing Cinderella: Northeastern defeats top-seed Hofstra to win CAA crown

AP Photo/Mic Smith
By Travis HinesMar 12, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT
Hofstra spent much of this season living the good life. The Pride had a stumble in November against Marshall and then took expected losses at Maryland and VCU before ripping off 16-straight victories to emerge as on of the more intriguing mid-majors in the country. Northeastern then got them in Boston – no big deal – before eyebrow-raising losses to UNC Wilmington and James Madison, the latter coming at home. Still, a pretty great regular season.

That’ll likely be the pinnacle for the Pride.

Hofstra’s bid for an NCAA tournament berth came to a close Tuesday when CAA runner-up Northeastern knocked them off in the title game in impressive fashion with an 82-74 win in which the Huskies led by as many as 18 points.

Hofstra shot just 39 percent from the floor and 30 percent on 20 3-point attempts while the Huskies were 14 of 31 from 3 and shot 50 percent from the floor overall. Northeastern’s Vasa Pusica scored 21 to lead the Huskies, who actually coughed up their huge lead and were tied with the Pride by the 9-minute mark but eventually pulled back away to nab their first tourney berth since 2015.

Justin Wright-Foreman scored 29 to lead Hofstra, but he was just 9 of 22 from the floor and 2 of 9 from 3-point range, doing much of his damage at the free-throw line for Hofstra, which hasn’t made the NCAA tournament under coach Joe Mihalich despite winning or sharing the CAA regular-season title twice in four years.

CONFERENCE: Colonial Athletic Association

COACH: Bill Coen

RECORD: 23-10, 14-4 CAA

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 79
  • NET: 82

PROJECTED SEED: Northeastern has some truly nice wins on its resume, including two over Hofstra, but some nasty losses are likely to relegate the Huskies to something close to a 14. That’ll give them a difficult first-round matchup, but they won’t be completely overmatched against whichever 3-seed they get matched up against.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Vasa Pusica, a great name with plenty of game. The Serbian national and San Diego transfer shootings 49.5 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from 3-point range to lead the Huskies in scoring at 17.6 per game, and he also is tops in assists (4.4) and steals (1.5). Jordan Roland puts up 14.8 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: The Huskies got a huge win in November when they knocked of Alabama on a neutral floor. They also beat Harvard in Cambridge, and beat Hofstra once in the regular season before claiming a second win against the Pride in Tuesday night’s title bout. On the other side of the ledger, losses to Delaware (KenPom 259) and Towson (289) are going to get noticed by the committee.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: Northeastern is going to concern whatever high-major coaching staff that will be tasked with scouting it because of everything they can do from the 3-point line. The Huskies convert from distance at a 38.8 percent clip, which is 14th-best in the country. Perhaps the scarier thing, though, is they shoot a ton of 3s, ranking 21st nationally with 46.3 percent of their overall attempts coming from beyond the arc. They’re going to hoist a whole handful of triples in their first-round matchup and if they get hot, that’s an upset waiting to happen.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: If you’re a college basketball junky, you might recognize some Huskies from previous stops as the roster is has a number of transfers, including Vasa Pusica (San Diego), Greg Eboigbodin (Detroit), Jordan Roland (George Washington) and Shaquille Walters (Santa Clara).

FINAL THOUGHT: Pusica is the real deal, and the Huskies’ ability to convert from 3-point range are going to make them a pesky opponent. If they’re able to get up their customary amount of 3-point attempts, it could be a real problem for opponents and a magical run for the Huskies.