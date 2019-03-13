More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Introducing Cinderella: Fairleigh Dickinson is headed to the NCAA tournament

By Rob DausterMar 13, 2019, 1:08 AM EDT
Fairleigh Dickinson had three players put up 20 points on Tuesday night as they went on the road to St. Francis (PA) and knocked off the Red Flash, 85-76, to win the automatic bid from the NEC.

Darnell Edge led the way with 21 points while Kaleb Bishop and Jahlil Jenkins chipped in with 20 points apiece.

It’s the second time in four years that the Knights are dancing.

CONFERENCE: NEC

COACH: Greg Herenda

RECORD: 20-13, 12-6 (2nd NEC)

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 211
  • NET: 215

PROJECTED SEED: Fairleigh Dickinson will almost assuredly be a No. 16 seed come Selection Sunday, and there’s a real chance that they are one of the four teams that end up in a play-in game.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Darnell Edge is the best scorer on the roster for Greg Herenda, as he put up 16.3 points during the regular season while shooting 46.9 percent from three, but there is an argument to be made that point guard Jahlil Jenkins is actually the team’s best player. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 assists, 3.2 boards and 1.6 steals this season.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: The Knights have played just one Q1 game and two Q2 games. They lost all of them. They do have one Q3 win — which came at Princeton (188) — but that is their only win against a team that is in the top 235 of the NET. Playing in the NEC is not exactly a murderer’s row for scheduling.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: I think the thing to know with this group is that, despite starting the year 6-11 and NEC play 1-4, they found a way to win 11 of their last 13 regular season games before reeling off three straight during the conference tournament. That said, I find it hard to imagine a team that ranks 295th nationally in defensive efficiency has a chance to pick off a No. 1 seed, but you never know.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: You probably don’t.

FINAL THOUGHT: Greg Herenda spent 15 days in the hospital in San Antonio at last year’s Final Four recovering for a blood clot scare. This year he is headed back to the NCAA tournament. You have to be happy for him.

Introducing Cinderella: North Dakota State upends Omaha to claim Summit title

Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 12, 2019, 11:36 PM EDT
When South Dakota State inexplicably became the first top-seed ever in the Summit League tournament to lose to an eight seed as the Jacks did last week, suddenly the conference’s automatic NCAA bid became a free-for-all.

North Dakota State just went and got it.

The fourth-seeded Bison upended No. 2 Omaha, 73-63, in Sioux Falls in book its trip to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015, coach Dave Richman’s first season at the helm.

Vinnie Shahid scored 21 points to lead NDSU while Tyson Ward had 15 points and seven rebounds and Cameron Hunter scored 12 off the bench. The Bison led by as many as 14 points, but saw that lead disappear when Omaha knotted things with just under 9 minutes to play. Shahid, though, connected on a 3 to kickstart a 9-0 Bison run that would prove to be the difference.

For Omaha, it’s the second time in three years its fallen in the Summit League title game as the recently-christened Division I program continues to look for its first NCAA tournament appearance in program history. Mitch Hahn had 16 points and seven rebounds while Matt Pile had 12 and 14 in the losing effort.

CONFERENCE: Summit

COACH: Dave Richman

RECORD: 18-15, 9-7 Summit

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 207
  • NET: 225

PROJECTED SEED: Given the Bison were only the fourth-best team in the Summit League, there’s a good chance they’ll have one of the weaker resumes in the field. They’re likely headed toward a 16 seed this weekend.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Vinnie Shahid is the Bison’s best player, averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc. Jared Samuelson doesn’t accumulate a ton of stats, but he’s ultra-efficient.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: There isn’t really a win on NDSU’s resume that would qualify as “big” other than the one they earned Tuesday night that clinched an NCAA tournament spot. Bad losses? There’s a couple of those, like Incarnate Word (KenPom 345), Denver (312) and South Dakota (230).

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW:The Bison are Me. Thod. Ic. al. That spells methodical, if it was a little confusing. They rank 330th nationally in average offensive possession length at 19.1 seconds. When they do pull the trigger, though, they’ll fire away from 3-point range as 48.3 percent of their overall attempts come from beyond the arc. Defensively, they keep teams off the line, but that’s about the extent of their strengths on that end.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: Do you live in Fargo? Then you definitely know Dave Richman. Maybe you’ve seen him at a Hornbacher’s grocery store, the Chili’s at the mall or a game at the Fargodome sometime over the last 20 years or so. Richman is a 2002 graduate of NDSU and has been a graduate assistant, assistant, associate head coach and now is in his fifth-year helming the Bison. So you’ve probably seen him around town.

FINAL THOUGHT: North Dakota State had lost three of four heading into the postseason, so this run to the NCAA tournament is a welcome surprise in Fargo, but the win against the Mavericks is overwhelmingly likely the last one of the season for the Bison.

Introducing Cinderella: Saint Mary’s upsets No. 1 Gonzaga to earn WCC automatic bid

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
By Rob DausterMar 12, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT
That noise you hear is bubbles popping in around the country.

Saint Mary’s proved the old axiom true: The hardest thing to do in college basketball is to beat a team three times in one season, as they took out Gonzaga, the No. 1 team in the nation, 60-47, to earn the WCC’s automatic bid and end the dream of one unsuspecting bubble team.

Jordan Ford had an off-night but he still finished with 17 points while Jordan Hunter added 12 points and 15 boards, but the story of this game was what the Gaels were able to do defensively. Gonzaga shot 38.3 percent from the floor. They were just 2-for 17 from beyond the arc. The 47 points Mark Few’s team scored was their lowest offensive output since they mustered just 41 points in a loss at Duke in Dec. 2009.

Should I mention that the Zags entered the game as one of the most efficient offenses that we’ve ever seen? They managed all of 0.783 points-per-possession on Tuesday night.

And while it would be easy to point the finger at Josh Perkins, who struggled mightily, or note just how poorly Zach Norvell shot, the truth is that this win came down to Randy Bennett’s game-plan and the way that St. Mary’s executed it. They did not allow the Zags to get out in transition. They did not take bad shot, and they exploited mismatches offensively when they found them. They controlled tempo and made Gonzaga work for every stop they got.

For a team that lost to the Zags by 48 points earlier this season, I’m sure that this win feels great.

Because twice in the last three years, the Gaels found themselves in the NIT with a 28-5 record thanks to a loss in the WCC tournament, including last season.

What’s more interesting is that this Saint Mary’s win ends the bubble life of … well, of someone. As of this morning, that someone would have been N.C. State, who was the last team in the field in our most recent bracket projection. Clemson is the second to last team in the field, meaning that when those two square off Wednesday at noon they will be playing in what should be a de facto play-out game.

All of that is subject to change.

What is not going to change, however, is where Saint Mary’s will be playing their postseason basketball.

They are tournament bound, and there is nothing a Selection Committee can do about it.

Anyway, let’s get to know the Gaels.

CONFERENCE: WCC

COACH: Randy Bennett

RECORD: 22-11, 11-5 WCC (2nd)

RATINGS

  • KENPOM: 29
  • NET: 37

PROJECTED SEED: The Gaels are likely looking at being somewhere around the 12 seed line. They cannot end up in a play-in game, but since they were not considered to be a real candidate for an at-large bid, it’s hard to imagine them passing too many of those at-large teams.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: The best player on the Gaels is their starting point guard Jordan Ford. He’s a Patty Mills clone in the way he plays, a super-quick, dynamic playmaker capable of getting 30 on any given night. Malik Fitts has grown into an effective player after transferring into the program from South Florida, while Jordan Hunter, Tommy Kuhse and Tanner Krebs have all popped up for big games this year.

But, to be frank, it’s Ford. He’s the difference-maker.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: Saint Mary’s beat Gonzaga on a neutral floor. That’s pretty good! It’s also one of just two Q1 wins (New Mexico State on the road) to go along a pair of Q3 losses.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: For me, the most important number to know here is 63.0. They average just 63 possessions per game, 347th nationally, and if slowing down Gonzaga on Tuesday night is any indication, the Gaels can do this against just about anyone.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: Everyone should know who Saint Mary’s is at this point. They’ve been the best program in the WCC not named Gonzaga for more than a decade. It may be hard to believe, but it’s now been nine years since Omar Samhan carried Gonzaga to the Sweet 16 in 2010.

FINAL THOUGHT: I don’t know if this Saint Mary’s team is actually good enough to win a game in the NCAA tournament. What I do know is that they actually earned their way in by getting the wins they needed to advance. I, for one, am glad that someone like the Gaels will play in the NCAA tournament instead of, say, a Clemson team with one Q1 win on the season.

Introducing Cinderella: Northeastern defeats top-seed Hofstra to win CAA crown

AP Photo/Mic Smith
By Travis HinesMar 12, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT
Hofstra spent much of this season living the good life. The Pride had a stumble in November against Marshall and then took expected losses at Maryland and VCU before ripping off 16-straight victories to emerge as on of the more intriguing mid-majors in the country. Northeastern then got them in Boston – no big deal – before eyebrow-raising losses to UNC Wilmington and James Madison, the latter coming at home. Still, a pretty great regular season.

That’ll likely be the pinnacle for the Pride.

Hofstra’s bid for an NCAA tournament berth came to a close Tuesday when CAA runner-up Northeastern knocked them off in the title game in impressive fashion with an 82-74 win in which the Huskies led by as many as 18 points.

Hofstra shot just 39 percent from the floor and 30 percent on 20 3-point attempts while the Huskies were 14 of 31 from 3 and shot 50 percent from the floor overall. Northeastern’s Vasa Pusica scored 21 to lead the Huskies, who actually coughed up their huge lead and were tied with the Pride by the 9-minute mark but eventually pulled back away to nab their first tourney berth since 2015.

Justin Wright-Foreman scored 29 to lead Hofstra, but he was just 9 of 22 from the floor and 2 of 9 from 3-point range, doing much of his damage at the free-throw line for Hofstra, which hasn’t made the NCAA tournament under coach Joe Mihalich despite winning or sharing the CAA regular-season title twice in four years.

CONFERENCE: Colonial Athletic Association

COACH: Bill Coen

RECORD: 23-10, 14-4 CAA

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 79
  • NET: 82

PROJECTED SEED: Northeastern has some truly nice wins on its resume, including two over Hofstra, but some nasty losses are likely to relegate the Huskies to something close to a 14. That’ll give them a difficult first-round matchup, but they won’t be completely overmatched against whichever 3-seed they get matched up against.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Vasa Pusica, a great name with plenty of game. The Serbian national and San Diego transfer shootings 49.5 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from 3-point range to lead the Huskies in scoring at 17.6 per game, and he also is tops in assists (4.4) and steals (1.5). Jordan Roland puts up 14.8 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: The Huskies got a huge win in November when they knocked of Alabama on a neutral floor. They also beat Harvard in Cambridge, and beat Hofstra once in the regular season before claiming a second win against the Pride in Tuesday night’s title bout. On the other side of the ledger, losses to Delaware (KenPom 259) and Towson (289) are going to get noticed by the committee.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: Northeastern is going to concern whatever high-major coaching staff that will be tasked with scouting it because of everything they can do from the 3-point line. The Huskies convert from distance at a 38.8 percent clip, which is 14th-best in the country. Perhaps the scarier thing, though, is they shoot a ton of 3s, ranking 21st nationally with 46.3 percent of their overall attempts coming from beyond the arc. They’re going to hoist a whole handful of triples in their first-round matchup and if they get hot, that’s an upset waiting to happen.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: If you’re a college basketball junky, you might recognize some Huskies from previous stops as the roster is has a number of transfers, including Vasa Pusica (San Diego), Greg Eboigbodin (Detroit), Jordan Roland (George Washington) and Shaquille Walters (Santa Clara).

FINAL THOUGHT: Pusica is the real deal, and the Huskies’ ability to convert from 3-point range are going to make them a pesky opponent. If they’re able to get up their customary amount of 3-point attempts, it could be a real problem for opponents and a magical run for the Huskies.

Introducing Cinderella: Northern Kentucky back in the Dance after winning Horizon League tourney

AP Photo/Paul Sancya
By Travis HinesMar 12, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT
Top-seed Wright State got the first bucket of the game…and never led again.

No. 2 Northern Kentucky got out in front early and never looked back, claiming its second Horizon League tournament title in three years with a 77-66 victory Tuesday over the Raiders.

The Norse had a dominant first half before Wright State battled back right before halftime and had the deficit cut to nine in the opening minutes of the second half, but then Northern Kentucky built its lead back to 19 points before the midway point of the second half and wasn’t threatened the rest of the way.

Northern Kentucky made 12 of 21 from 3 and shot 60.3 percent overall from the floor. Five Norse players scored in double figures, led by Jalen Tate’s 17 points. Dantez Walton had a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds. Wright State as done in not only by its porous defense but by an offense that couldn’t find its footing. The Raiders shot 7 of 24 (29.2 percent) from 3-point range.

CONFERENCE: Horizon

COACH: John Brannen

RECORD: 26-8, 13-5 Horizon

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 105
  • NET: 117

PROJECTED SEED: Given the lack of a signature win or two along with a number of tough Ls, the Norse are likely headed for a 15 seed. The relative strength of the Horizon should help Northern Kentucky avoid the dreaded 16-line and perhaps Dayton, but they’re going to be heavy underdogs in their return to the NCAA tournament since going one-and-done in 2017.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Drew McDonald was named the Horizon League player of the year after averaging team-bests in scoring (19.3) and rebounds (9.5) while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from 3-point range as a 6-foot-8 senior. Six-foot-6 sophomore Jalen Tate is one of the country’s top assist men at 4.1 per game at a rate of 31.6 percent while also averaging 13.9 points per game. Tyler Sharpe (14.2) and Dantez Walton (10.9) also average double-digit scoring.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: Their defeat of Wright State (118 KenPom) was their second of the season with both those wins being the best on the Norse’s resume, though non-conference wins against Miami (OH) and Northern Illinois will help their cause some. Losses to Eastern Kentucky (237) and Cleveland State (281), the latter being at home, won’t, though.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: McDonald was just a fraction shy of averaging 20-10, which is impressive enough, but it’s the Norse’s ability to share the ball that’s made them successful and their offense notable. Northern Kentucky assists on 61.6 percent of its baskets, which ranks as the ninth-highest percentage in the nation.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: Those of you who follow hoops closely in the Bluegrass State might remember the Norse’s Tyler Sharpe as a former Louisville player. The Mount Washington, Ky. native and Kentucky Mr. Basketball finalist walked-on with the Cardinals as a freshman in 2016-17 before joining the Norse.

FINAL THOUGHT: McDonald might be a tough cover for Horizon defenses, but it’ll be tougher for him to be a matchup problem against whatever Power 5 powerhouse the Norse are likely to draw in the first round. Northern Kentucky also surrenders a lot of 3-point attempts, which could spell trouble if they draw a skilled team. There’s enough experienced talent here that high seeds should be wary, but this team isn’t going to be a popular upset pick.

Report: Billy Kennedy out at Texas A&M after SEC tourney

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 12, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT
1 Comment

Billy Kennedy’s tenure at Texas A&M is reportedly drawing to a close.

The eighth-year head coach will not be retained by the school beyond the SEC tournament, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Kennedy’s ouster has been rumored for weeks as the Aggies mired in a 13-17 season. Texas A&M made the Sweet 16 in 2016 and 2018 but are 150-115 overall during Kennedy’s tenure, which began in 2011 after he went to one NCAA tournament in five seasons at Murray State.

He was asked Tuesday if he anticipated being back in College Station for a ninth season.

“I do,” he said, per the Houston Chronicle. “I think we’ve done a lot of good things in this program when you look at winning a (league) championship, our guys academically are doing well and our program is in good shape.
We’ve got a good (recruiting) class coming in, and we’ve got some solid guys returning who’ve proven they can win in this league. I feel very confident about where we’re at as a program.”

Virginia Tech’s Buzz Williams and Houston’s Kelvin Sampson are expected to be the frontrunners to replace Kennedy, sources told NBC Sports.

Williams is a former Texas A&M assistant while Sampson helped build Houston into an AAC powerhouse that has spent much of the year ranked in the top-15.

Texas A&M begins SEC tournament play Wednesday against Vanderbilt.