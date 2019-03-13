More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Introducing Cinderella: Colgate makes NCAA tournament for first time in 23 years

By Scott PhillipsMar 13, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT
Colgate is heading to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 23 years after defeating Bucknell for a 94-80 home win. The program’s first NCAA trip since back-to-back appearances in 1995 and 1996, the Raiders will enter the NCAA tournament riding an impressive 11-game winning streak.

On Wednesday night, sophomore Jordan Burns was the hero for Colgate as he finished with a career-high 35 points on a blistering 6-for-9 performance from three-point range. With Patriot League Player of the Year Rapolas Ivanauskas (14 points, eight rebounds) battling foul trouble, Burns and junior forward Will Rayman (18 points, seven rebounds) stepped up to put the game away after Bucknell made an early second-half run.

CONFERENCE: Patriot League

COACH: Matt Langel

RECORD: 24-10, 13-5 in the Patriot League

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 133
  • NET: 135

PROJECTED SEED: Colgate projects as a No. 15 seed in our latest NBC Sports bracket. Although the Raiders are riding a recent winning streak, they don’t have great metrics nor any notable wins.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Patriot League Player of the Year Rapolas Ivanauskas (16.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg) is a double-double threat who can also extend the floor with 43 percent three-point shooting. The former Northwestern transfer has been a revelation at Colgate as the junior is finally healthy after two years of shoulder issues. Sophomore Jordan Burns (15.1 ppg, 5.8 apg, 3.2 rpg) is another notable threat at lead guard while junior forward Will Rayman (13.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.5 apg) is the team’s third double-figure scorer.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: Going 0-4 against Q1 and Q2 teams this season, Colgate’s two best wins of the season are home wins over Bucknell. The Raiders lost to Syracuse, Penn State, USF and Pitt — all by double-digits. With three Q4 losses to Boston (228), Loyola-Maryland (280) and Navy (281) the Raiders are also susceptible to some duds against bad teams.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: One of the hotter teams entering the 2019 NCAA tournament, Colgate has won 11 straight games. Three-point shooting will be the key for the Raiders to stay with a top seed as they’re a very good 38.6 percent as a team on the season (19th in the nation). Defensively, Colgate is No. 203 in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency, so the Raiders will almost assuredly need a hot-shooting night to win in the tournament.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: Colgate doesn’t have a lot of men’s basketball notoriety but the program did produce NBA veteran big man Adonal Foyle — as he helped the Raiders to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances in 1995 and ’96. U.S. Congressman Antonio Delgado (New York’s 19th congressional district) is also a men’s basketball alum of Colgate who played from 1995 through 1999.

FINAL THOUGHT: This is what Championship Week and March Madness is all about. Even though Colgate is likely to get bounced in the opening round, seeing the Raiders make their first NCAA tournament appearance in 23 years is a really fun storyline. And with Ivanauskas, Burns and Rayman all retaining eligibility after this season, this could be a nice building-block for Colgate heading into what could be another great year next season.

Syracuse’s Tyus Battle will reportedly miss time in ACC tournament with injury

By Scott PhillipsMar 13, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Syracuse star Tyus Battle will miss the Orange’s ACC tournament opener against Pitt on Wednesday, according to a report from Mike Waters of Syracuse.com.

Battle suffered a bruised hip during Syracuse’s game at Clemson over the weekend, and according to Waters, an MRI revealed no structural damage. But the junior guard was seen walking gingerly with ice packs on him after the game.

Waters also reports that if Syracuse advances past the Panthers on Wednesday that Battle would be doubtful to play against Duke in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday.

Putting up a team-leading 17.2 points per game to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, the Orange’s offense could struggle without their best shot creator. While the Panthers are an ACC afterthought and Syracuse took both games from them during the season series, it’ll be interesting to see how the Orange play without their best player.

Blackshear, No. 16 Virginia Tech beat Miami 71-56 in ACCs

Associated PressMar 13, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ty Outlaw and No. 16 Virginia Tech got a quick offensive start. The Hokies didn’t need a whole lot more to advance in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Outlaw hit three 3-pointers during the Hokies’ game-opening 11-point run and they never trailed in beating Miami 71-56 on Wednesday in the second round.

Kerry Blackshear had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the fifth-seeded Hokies (24-7). They ran out to a 20-point lead before halftime, then turned away Miami’s last serious push early in the second half with a 20-5 run that drove the margin past 20 again.

“When you have teammates like ours, it makes the game a lot easier from the start, whether we’re hitting or not, because everybody is a threat,” Blackshear said. “We know that when somebody is hot, that’s the person we’re going to find.

“We know that each person is going to make the right basketball play for our team, whether that be taking their own shot, finding somebody else, setting a screen, anything like that.”

The numbers sure looked good for Virginia Tech, which shot 50 percent and made 11 of 27 3-pointers to beat the 12th-seeded Hurricanes for a third time this season — all by double-figure margins.

Virginia Tech twice made at least five straight shots during the game.

“They move the ball extremely fast to basically four guards on the perimeter and a big guy who can really handle,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. “All five guys shoot the 3. They spread you out.

“Their touches — where it’s in your hand and out of your hand without dribbling — gives them a chance to get open shots. The defense can’t move as fast as the ball can.”

Chris Lykes scored 19 points for Miami (14-18) which never gave itself much of a chance by falling behind big from the jump and shooting just 34 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes’ first-round win against Wake Forest on Tuesday ensured they would win at least one game in the ACC Tournament in seven of Larranaga’s eight seasons as coach. That turned out to be the only highlight in a two-day stay in Charlotte at the end of a frustrating season, which included never having 6-foot-11 forward Dewan Hernandez — who was ruled ineligible by the NCAA because of his dealings with an agent and ultimately left school to pursue a professional career. Larranaga has his first losing season since going 9-18 in his first year at George Mason in 1997-98, and he had won at least 20 games in six of his first seven seasons with the Hurricanes.

“It was very, very challenging to have only seven scholarship players available to us,” Larranaga said. “It was very hard to prepare and practice properly. Because, amongst those seven players, they were dealing with injuries.”

Virginia Tech: The Hokies won’t have point guard Justin Robinson for the ACC Tournament as he continues to deal with a foot injury that has sidelined him since late January. That wasn’t a problem in their tournament debut.

LYKES’ INJURY

The 5-7 Lykes, Miami’s leading scorer at 16.2 points, was helped off after he suffered a right-ankle injury when landing on a layup with 3:24 left. Larranaga said afterward that Lykes was getting an X-ray.

Larranaga said he was “hoping it’s not bad, but I’m not optimistic.”

OUTLAW’S START

Outlaw scored all 14 of his points in the first half, including the three 3s in the first 4 1/2 minutes in a sign of how Outlaw says he’s “ready to shoot whenever (teammates kick it out.”

“If he has space and he has 10 toes to the rim, I think he’s an elite level shooter,” Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said.

RUN IT BACK

Virginia Tech closed the regular season with a loss at Florida State followed by a home win against Miami. Now, after beating the Hurricanes, they’re playing the Seminoles again.

“It’s strange, right?” Williams said. “We’re living last week in reverse this week.”

UP NEXT

The Hokies will face 12th-ranked and fourth-seeded Florida State in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Auburn suspends hoops assistant amid bribery allegations

Associated PressMar 13, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Ira Bowman indefinitely amid allegations that he was involved in a bribery scheme during his time at the University of Pennsylvania.

The university sent a statement Wednesday announcing the suspension, saying “we continue to gather information regarding a situation that recently arose.” Auburn didn’t elaborate on reasons for the suspension, but ex-Penn coach Jerome Allen implicated Bowman during testimony last week at a federal trial of a former health care executive, according to reports.

Allen testified that after he left Penn in 2015, Bowman was aware of the alleged scheme to have a son of Miami businessman Philip Esformes on the Penn basketball team, according to reports. Bowman was a Penn assistant for six seasons.

Allen’s testimony was during a Medicare fraud case involving Esformes, but unrelated to the college admissions bribery case that was announced Tuesday. Esformes is on trial in Miami for an alleged scheme that included falsely billing Medicare for $1 billion.

Now an assistant with the Boston Celtics, Allen pleaded guilty last year to accepting about $18,000 in bribes from Esformes while at Penn. He testified that he received about $300,000 in bribes.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl hired Bowman to replace Chuck Person, who was fired before last season and charged in an unrelated federal corruption case.

Pearl said Tuesday that “we and our administration are gathering facts” on the situation. He declined to answer questions on the allegations against Bowman.

The Tigers open SEC Tournament play Thursday against the Missouri-Georgia winner before heading to the NCAA Tournament.

Bubble Banter: Conference tournaments kick off

By Rob DausterMar 13, 2019, 12:46 PM EDT
Here is the latest NBC Sports bracket projection.

WINNERS

N.C. STATE (NET: 32, SOS: 216): The Wolf Pack are getting closer to the bubble, but for my money they are not there yet. They now have three Q1 wins — Auburn (17) at home and Clemson (36) and Penn State (49) on a neutral — but they have a pair of Q3 losses and a total of 10 wins against Q4 opponents, an embarrassing number for a power conference. That’s what happens when you play the 353rd-ranked schedule, good for DFL — Dead Freakin’ Last — in all of college basketball.

My advice? Beat Virginia and remove any doubt, because a loss might relegate the Wolfpack to the NIT.

LOSERS

CLEMSON (NET: 36, SOS: 33): The Tigers have to be out. They have good computer numbers, but the simple fact of the matter is that they are 1-10 in Q1 games. That’s few Q1 wins that Belmont and Lipscomb have, and those two teams had a fraction of the chances to land them.

And look, I get why Clemson’s metrics are good. They lost at home by two against North Carolina (7). They lost by one at Louisville (24). They lost two games to N.C. State (32) by two points and one point, respectively. They lost by two at home to Nebraska (51). They lost by one at Miami (94). That’s six losses by a total of nine points, and it doesn’t count a five point loss to Creighton (52), an eight point loss at Syracuse (42) or a nine point loss at Florida State (17).

Clemson should count as a quality win for those teams because being able to play this many good teams close mean’s you are a good team.

But winning also has to matter. The difference in a one point win and a one point loss when it comes to their impact on KenPom or the NET is marginal at best, but it should make all the difference in the world when it comes to accomplishment. Clemson losing close games to good teams should not be looked at as a positive, especially not when they lost all of them.

LEFT TO PLAY

Oklahoma State vs. TCU (NET: 47, SOS: 34), 7:00 p.m.
BUTLER (NET: 63, SOS: 23) vs. PROVIDENCE (NET: 75, SOS: 56), 7:00 p.m.
DePaul vs. ST. JOHN’S (NET: 66, SOS: 76), 9:30 p.m.

AAC tournament preview and postseason awards

By Rob DausterMar 13, 2019, 11:35 AM EDT
POSTSEASON AWARDS

AMERICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati

Jarron Cumberland continued his development as a junior, turning into one of the most dangerous scorers in the ACC and certainly the best player in college basketball that looks like he got lost on the way to football practice. There are a number of really, really terrific perimeter players in the AAC this year, but for the Bearcats to end the year with a chance to win a share of the AAC regular season despite all that they lost last season should tell you all you need to know about what Cumberland did.

AMERICAN COACH OF THE YEAR: Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Sampson is very much in the mix for National Coach of the Year after the way that he was able to make Houston great against after the loss of Rob Gray. The Cougars are a top 15 team in all the rankings — and a top five team in the NET — after going 29-2, winning the AAC regular season title outright and putting themselves in a position that a top two seed in the NCAA tournament is a real possibility.

FIRST TEAM ALL-AAC

  • JARRON CUMBERLAND, Cincinnati
  • COREY DAVIS JR., Houston
  • JEREMIAH MARTIN, Memphis
  • B.J. TAYLOR, UCF
  • SHIZZ ALSTON JR., Temple

SECOND TEAM ALL-AAC

  • ARMONI BROOKS, Houston
  • AUBREY DAWKINS, UCF
  • MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
  • QUINTON ROSE, Temple
  • DAQUAN JEFFRIES, Tulsa

AMERICAN TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

WHEN: March 14-17
WHERE: Memphis
FINAL: March 17, 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

FAVORITE: Houston (+100)

The Cougars are the best team in the conference, and, frankly, I’m not sure that it is all that close. They have myriad talented perimeter players that can take a game over, and I think that their frontcourt is actually somewhat underrated. Corey Davis Jr. and Armoni Brooks get all the attention, but Dejon Jarreau is certainly talented as well.

The one concern I have about this Houston team is that they are going to have a tough semifinal game regardless of who they play. If it’s UCF (+450), they’re drawing the second-best defense in the league, one of the oldest and most talented teams and the group that beat Houston on their home floor just two weeks ago. If it’s MEMPHIS (+900) … well, let’s talk about the Tigers.

SLEEPER: Memphis (+900)

I don’t think there is a single coach in the AAC that is happy about the fact that this tournament is going to be played in FedEx Forum, the Tigers’ home arena, this season. That’s because Memphis has been dangerous in their own building. They are 15-2 at home this season — the only losses were by five to Cincinnati and against Tennessee — and you know that place is going to be packed to the gills with out of control Tiger fans. Remember, things get so rowdy in that building that one fan pooped behind an ice cream stand during a game this season.

The Tigers are hot. They’ve won six of their last eight games, and the two losses in that stretch came by a combined nine points at UCF and Cincinnati. They have arguably the most dangerous scorer in the league in Jeremiah Martin — he scored 41 in a half this year, he scored 43 in another game and in his last seven games, he’s averaging 30.7 points — and they play a thrilling style that allows them to score in bunches.

Penny Hardaway knows how to play the heel. He knows how to get Memphis fans into a frenzy. His players leave everything on the floor. This is a dangerous team that is peaking at the right time and playing at home.

BEST VALUE: Memphis (+900)

They are very clearly the best value bet in this tournament, and at 9:1 odds, I think they’re one of my favorite conference tournament futures, period.

I also think that WICHITA STATE (+1700) is worth a look. The Shockers have won nine of their last 11 games, they have a wins over UCF, Baylor and Providence and Gregg Marshall is a guy that has had plenty of success in tournament settings.

BUBBLE DWELLERS

TEMPLE (NET: 50, SOS: 72): Temple benefitted from some excellent bid collusion by the AAC this week, as UCF jettisoned up into the top 30 thanks to wins at Houston and against Cincinnati, which means that the Owls beating UCF in Philly became a Q1 win. Temple has two of those — UCF and Houston (4) at home. With a 23-8 record and just one loss outside Q1 and Q2 — Penn (108) at home — they’re in a good spot. Even with a loss to Memphis (53) in the quarterfinals of the AAC tournament, that’s only going to add another Q1 loss to their resume. It’ll be a sweat if a couple more teams go all Saint Mary’s on the bubble, but I’m starting to believe in the four-bid AAC.

UCF (NET: 28, SOS: 39): I’ve seen UCF on some bubble watch lists so I felt obligated to list them here, but for my money they are a lock after their win at Houston and against Cincinnati last week. They’re all the way up to a No. 8 seed in Dave Ommen’s latest bracket projection.

WHAT ELSE IS ON THE LINE?

Not all that much, frankly. There are a couple of coaches in the league that are in a bit of a difficult spot currently, but I don’t think that we will see too much turnover. I don’t think that Houston is going to be able to climb much higher than a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. I will say this, however: The AAC sure does look like it is going to be a four-bid conference, and if Memphis can find a way to get this automatic bid, they’ll get five. So much for all that talk about how the AAC is staring at being a one-bid league this season.

Now think about what happens when Memphis, UConn and Wichita State are all firing at the levels we’ve come to expect.

PREDICTION

I’ll ride with the Tigers. I think Penny finds a way to get it done as Jeremiah Martin becomes a conference tournament legend for the performance he puts together this week.