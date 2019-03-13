More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Bubble Banter: Conference tournaments kick off

By Rob DausterMar 13, 2019, 12:46 PM EDT
Here is the latest NBC Sports bracket projection.

WINNERS

N.C. STATE (NET: 32, SOS: 216): The Wolf Pack are getting closer to the bubble, but for my money they are not there yet. They now have three Q1 wins — Auburn (17) at home and Clemson (36) and Penn State (49) on a neutral — but they have a pair of Q3 losses and a total of 10 wins against Q4 opponents, an embarrassing number for a power conference. That’s what happens when you play the 353rd-ranked schedule, good for DFL — Dead Freakin’ Last — in all of college basketball.

My advice? Beat Virginia and remove any doubt, because a loss might relegate the Wolfpack to the NIT.

LOSERS

CLEMSON (NET: 36, SOS: 33): The Tigers have to be out. They have good computer numbers, but the simple fact of the matter is that they are 1-10 in Q1 games. That’s few Q1 wins that Belmont and Lipscomb have, and those two teams had a fraction of the chances to land them.

And look, I get why Clemson’s metrics are good. They lost at home by two against North Carolina (7). They lost by one at Louisville (24). They lost two games to N.C. State (32) by two points and one point, respectively. They lost by two at home to Nebraska (51). They lost by one at Miami (94). That’s six losses by a total of nine points, and it doesn’t count a five point loss to Creighton (52), an eight point loss at Syracuse (42) or a nine point loss at Florida State (17).

Clemson should count as a quality win for those teams because being able to play this many good teams close mean’s you are a good team.

But winning also has to matter. The difference in a one point win and a one point loss when it comes to their impact on KenPom or the NET is marginal at best, but it should make all the difference in the world when it comes to accomplishment. Clemson losing close games to good teams should not be looked at as a positive, especially not when they lost all of them.

LEFT TO PLAY

Oklahoma State vs. TCU (NET: 47, SOS: 34), 7:00 p.m.
BUTLER (NET: 63, SOS: 23) vs. PROVIDENCE (NET: 75, SOS: 56), 7:00 p.m.
DePaul vs. ST. JOHN’S (NET: 66, SOS: 76), 9:30 p.m.

AAC tournament preview and postseason awards

By Rob DausterMar 13, 2019, 11:35 AM EDT
POSTSEASON AWARDS

AMERICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati

Jarron Cumberland continued his development as a junior, turning into one of the most dangerous scorers in the ACC and certainly the best player in college basketball that looks like he got lost on the way to football practice. There are a number of really, really terrific perimeter players in the AAC this year, but for the Bearcats to end the year with a chance to win a share of the AAC regular season despite all that they lost last season should tell you all you need to know about what Cumberland did.

AMERICAN COACH OF THE YEAR: Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Sampson is very much in the mix for National Coach of the Year after the way that he was able to make Houston great against after the loss of Rob Gray. The Cougars are a top 15 team in all the rankings — and a top five team in the NET — after going 29-2, winning the AAC regular season title outright and putting themselves in a position that a top two seed in the NCAA tournament is a real possibility.

FIRST TEAM ALL-AAC

  • JARRON CUMBERLAND, Cincinnati
  • COREY DAVIS JR., Houston
  • JEREMIAH MARTIN, Memphis
  • B.J. TAYLOR, UCF
  • SHIZZ ALSTON JR., Temple

SECOND TEAM ALL-AAC

  • ARMONI BROOKS, Houston
  • AUBREY DAWKINS, UCF
  • MARKIS MCDUFFIE, Wichita State
  • QUINTON ROSE, Temple
  • DAQUAN JEFFRIES, Tulsa

AMERICAN TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

WHEN: March 14-17
WHERE: Memphis
FINAL: March 17, 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

FAVORITE: Houston (+100)

The Cougars are the best team in the conference, and, frankly, I’m not sure that it is all that close. They have myriad talented perimeter players that can take a game over, and I think that their frontcourt is actually somewhat underrated. Corey Davis Jr. and Armoni Brooks get all the attention, but Dejon Jarreau is certainly talented as well.

The one concern I have about this Houston team is that they are going to have a tough semifinal game regardless of who they play. If it’s UCF (+450), they’re drawing the second-best defense in the league, one of the oldest and most talented teams and the group that beat Houston on their home floor just two weeks ago. If it’s MEMPHIS (+900) … well, let’s talk about the Tigers.

SLEEPER: Memphis (+900)

I don’t think there is a single coach in the AAC that is happy about the fact that this tournament is going to be played in FedEx Forum, the Tigers’ home arena, this season. That’s because Memphis has been dangerous in their own building. They are 15-2 at home this season — the only losses were by five to Cincinnati and against Tennessee — and you know that place is going to be packed to the gills with out of control Tiger fans. Remember, things get so rowdy in that building that one fan pooped behind an ice cream stand during a game this season.

The Tigers are hot. They’ve won six of their last eight games, and the two losses in that stretch came by a combined nine points at UCF and Cincinnati. They have arguably the most dangerous scorer in the league in Jeremiah Martin — he scored 41 in a half this year, he scored 43 in another game and in his last seven games, he’s averaging 30.7 points — and they play a thrilling style that allows them to score in bunches.

Penny Hardaway knows how to play the heel. He knows how to get Memphis fans into a frenzy. His players leave everything on the floor. This is a dangerous team that is peaking at the right time and playing at home.

BEST VALUE: Memphis (+900)

They are very clearly the best value bet in this tournament, and at 9:1 odds, I think they’re one of my favorite conference tournament futures, period.

I also think that WICHITA STATE (+1700) is worth a look. The Shockers have won nine of their last 11 games, they have a wins over UCF, Baylor and Providence and Gregg Marshall is a guy that has had plenty of success in tournament settings.

BUBBLE DWELLERS

TEMPLE (NET: 50, SOS: 72): Temple benefitted from some excellent bid collusion by the AAC this week, as UCF jettisoned up into the top 30 thanks to wins at Houston and against Cincinnati, which means that the Owls beating UCF in Philly became a Q1 win. Temple has two of those — UCF and Houston (4) at home. With a 23-8 record and just one loss outside Q1 and Q2 — Penn (108) at home — they’re in a good spot. Even with a loss to Memphis (53) in the quarterfinals of the AAC tournament, that’s only going to add another Q1 loss to their resume. It’ll be a sweat if a couple more teams go all Saint Mary’s on the bubble, but I’m starting to believe in the four-bid AAC.

UCF (NET: 28, SOS: 39): I’ve seen UCF on some bubble watch lists so I felt obligated to list them here, but for my money they are a lock after their win at Houston and against Cincinnati last week. They’re all the way up to a No. 8 seed in Dave Ommen’s latest bracket projection.

WHAT ELSE IS ON THE LINE?

Not all that much, frankly. There are a couple of coaches in the league that are in a bit of a difficult spot currently, but I don’t think that we will see too much turnover. I don’t think that Houston is going to be able to climb much higher than a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. I will say this, however: The AAC sure does look like it is going to be a four-bid conference, and if Memphis can find a way to get this automatic bid, they’ll get five. So much for all that talk about how the AAC is staring at being a one-bid league this season.

Now think about what happens when Memphis, UConn and Wichita State are all firing at the levels we’ve come to expect.

PREDICTION

I’ll ride with the Tigers. I think Penny finds a way to get it done as Jeremiah Martin becomes a conference tournament legend for the performance he puts together this week.

SEC tournament preview and postseason awards

By Rob DausterMar 13, 2019, 11:04 AM EDT
POSTSEASON AWARDS

SEC PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Grant Williams, Tennessee

There was some speculation that, after a month of being the best player in the conference, P.J. Washington had overtaken Grant Williams in the SEC Player of the Year race. That seems silly now. Williams was the best player on the Vols all season long, the rock that they ran their offense through, and while it wasn’t enough to get Tennessee an SEC regular season title, it did keep them in contention for a No. 1 seed should they find a way to get out of Nashville with an SEC tournament title. Williams is the frontcourt version of Jalen Brunson — he’s not a look-the-part all-star, but he can absolutely dominate a game because of his intelligence and strength.

SEC COACH OF THE YEAR: Will Wade, LSU

This is a no-brainer for me. Wade beat out two top ten teams for the outright SEC title, and he did it while navigating a season in which he was ultimately suspended for his ties to the FBI’s investigation into college basketball and where one of his players, Wayde Sims, was shot and killed on the night before the first practice of the year.

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

  • GRANT WILLIAMS, Tennessee (POY)
  • TREMONT WATERS, LSU
  • ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, Tennessee
  • P.J. WASHINGTON, Kentucky
  • CHRIS SILVA, South Carolina

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

  • BREEIN TYREE, Ole Miss
  • QUINNDARY WEATHERSPOON, Mississippi State
  • JARED HARPER, Auburn
  • KELDON JOHNSON, Kentucky
  • DANIEL GAFFORD, Arkansas

SEC TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

WHEN: March 13-17
WHERE: Nashville
FINAL: March 17, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN

FAVORITE: Tennessee (+150) or Kentucky (+180)

So who do you think is better?

That’s really what this comes down to.

Are you on the side of Tennessee, who just two weeks ago beat the brakes off of Kentucky in Knoxville? Or do you think that Kentucky, who two weeks before that completely embarrassed Tennessee in Lexington?

Personally, I fall on the side of the Volunteers, and that’s mostly because I’m always a sucker for veterans. Tennessee is old and tough and is finally getting Jordan Bone to play like the best guard in the SEC. Kentucky, on the other hand, needs an inconsistent P.J. Washington to be at his best if they are going to be at their best.

I also think the status of Reid Travis really matters here. He’s not always the best option at the five for Kentucky, but as we noted here, he is when Kentucky faces off with Tennessee. The biggest issue that I have with this potential rubber match is that it is going to happen in the semifinals, assuming seeds hold This should be for the SEC title.

SLEEPER: Auburn (+500)

The bracket could not have broken down more perfectly for Bruce Pearl’s club. They did not find a way to get into the top four, meaning that they do not get a bye into the quarterfinals, but as long as they dispatch of the winner of Georgia-Missouri, the Tigers will advance to take on SOUTH CAROLINA (+6500), who put together an impressive conference season despite the fact that they struggled so much early in the year. Win those two games, and the Tigers draw an LSU (+500) team that is playing without their head coach Will Wade and without star freshmen Javonte Smart and, potentially, Naz Reid.

BEST VALUE: No one?

The best value is probably Auburn, but I don’t really love any futures in this league tournament. I think the winner will be whoever wins the Tennessee-Kentucky semifinal, but I don’t want to bet on either of them because the odds just aren’t good. The top of the bracket is wide-open, but beyond Auburn, I just can’t see a short-handed LSU or South Carolina beating either Kentucky or Tennessee with an SEC title on the line.

So it’s Auburn, even if the 5:1 payout is not great.

BUBBLE DWELLERS

ALABAMA (NET: 58, SOS: 21): The Tide are probably on the wrong side of the cutline heading into the SEC tournament. With just a 2-9 record against Q1 opponents and a pair of Q2 losses — Texas A&M (82) and Georgia State (126) at home — they don’t have enough quality wins to make up for their 17-14 record. That said, they do have a home win over Kentucky and they did play a tough, tough schedule, so a run to the semis featuring wins over Ole Miss (25) and Kentucky again would probably be enough to get the job done.

FLORIDA (NET: 33, SOS: 28): Florida’s resume isn’t all that much different from Alabama’s. The Gators are 3-11 against Q1 with a win at LSU (14) highlighting their profile, but they have just six Q1 and Q2 wins combined and they lost to South Carolina (80) and Georgia (113) at home. It is worth noting, however, that Florida played five games against top 10 NET teams and currently sits at 1-9 against teams ranked in the top 25 of the NET. They had their chances. They missed on them.

WHAT ELSE IS ON THE LINE?

Not only will Tennessee and Kentucky be playing for an SEC tournament title in Nashville, I think that they are going to be playing for a No. 1 seed as well. As it currently stands, our Dave Ommen has Kentucky the last No. 1 seed and headed to the Midwest (Kansas City) while Tennessee is a No. 2 seed in the South (Louisville). I think it goes without saying that the Wildcats would much prefer to jump North Carolina and get the No. 1 seed in the South, meaning that they end up playing in the state of Kentucky in the Sweet 16 and Elite 8.

Hell, we can probably put LSU in this conversation as well. They are also sitting as a No. 2 seed in the latest bracket update, and if things break the right way, there’s a non-zero chance that they could end up as a No. 1 seed.

PREDICTION

I do think that Tennessee is the better team than Kentucky at this point, so I’ll pick them to win it by knocking off Auburn in the SEC title game.

Big Ten tournament preview and postseason awards

By Rob DausterMar 13, 2019, 10:01 AM EDT
POSTSEASON AWARDS

BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cassius Winston, Michigan State

The top three for Player of the Year in the Big Ten is a tight race, but the way the season ended solidified Winston as the recipient in my mind. Michigan State lost two of their three best players to injury this year, which meant that the entire load of the offense was thrust upon Winston’s shoulders. Not only did he deliver, but he did so while winning a share of the Big Ten regular season title and sweeping in-state rival Michigan in the process. Should I mention that he won a pair of duels against his nemesis Zavier Simpson, too?

BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Painter, Purdue

Purdue was a borderline top 25 team heading into the season, but in hindsight, that was probably a poor choice. The Boilermakers rolled through the Big Ten and shook off a slow start to the season en route to a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Carsen Edwards put up numbers all season long, but it was the emergence of players like Grady Eifert, Ryan Cline and Trevion Williams that made all the difference in the world for this team.

FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

  • CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State
  • CARSEN EDWARDS, Purdue
  • ZAVIER SIMPSON, Michigan
  • BRUNO FERNANDO, Maryland
  • ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

  • ANTHONY COWAN, Maryland
  • ROMEO LANGFORD, Indiana
  • IGNAS BRAZDEIKIS, Michigan
  • JORDAN MURPHY, Minnesota
  • LAMAR STEVENS, Penn State

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

WHEN: March 13-17
WHERE: Chicago
FINAL: March 17, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

FAVORITE: Michigan State (+175)

For my money, Michigan State is probably the most likely team to win this tournament. I say that because I trust them on both sides of the ball more than I trust just about anyone else in the conference. Regardless of who has been on the floor for them this season, the Spartans have been elite defensively. They are the ninth-best defense in college hoops, according to KenPom, and they are actually better offensively than they are defensively — that is the Cassius Winston factor.

That said, the concern for me here would be Winston’s legs. At what point does he get tired having to carry such a massive load game in and game out? Maybe it’s not the second game in two days, but three games in three days against good basketball teams is enough to tire anyone, let alone a player that gets the usage Winston gets.

But … I mean, is there anyone else you think you can trust fully in this conference? WISCONSIN (+500) has a superstar that gets Hack-a-Happed late in games. MICHIGAN (+250) can go weeks without scoring. PURDUE (+350) has been great, but I’ll always have a tough time trusting a team where the best player is a streaky, inefficient volume scorer.

So it’s the Spartans, I guess.

SLEEPER: Maryland (+900)

The Terps ended up as the No. 5 seed in this tournament, but they actually have a pretty good draw here. If they can get out of the first round they draw the Badgers in the quarterfinals where they can put two different NBA big men on Ethan Happ. I think they can beat Michigan State, assuming Michigan State gets past Indiana, and there is nothing about Purdue or Michigan that truly scares me if I’m Mark Turgeon … other than Zavier Simpson’s sky-hooks.

BEST VALUE: Indiana (+2500)

The two hottest teams in the Big Ten right now were both dumpster fires in January. Indiana lost 12 of 13 games at one point this season while PENN STATE (+1500) opened league play with 10 straight losses.

Indiana is the better value here. They have won four in a row heading into the Big Ten tournament — including wins over Michigan State and Wisconsin — and look like they are finally playing with some confidence. Not only are they getting much better odds, but the way the bracket shakes out works for them. OHIO STATE (+6000) really shouldn’t scare anyone even with Kaleb Wesson back in the mix, and if the Hoosiers get to the quarterfinals, they will play a Michigan State team they swept this season.

The Nittany Lions don’t have quite as good of a draw. They get Minnesota in the first round and Purdue in the quarterfinals. They lost to the Golden Gophers and got swept by the Boilermakers. That said, this is a different Penn State team now. They’ve won five of their last six and seven of their last ten, giving Pat Chambers a puncher’s chance at keeping his job. I like Indiana significantly more in this spot, but that’s mostly because of what they payout with a win.

BUBBLE DWELLERS

MINNESOTA (NET: 56, SOS: 37): Minnesota is probably going to be in the tournament regardless of what happens in Chicago. Penn State, at this point, is a Q1 opponent on a neutral court, so a loss to the Nittany Lions would only drop Minnesota to 3-10 against Q1 opponents. That said, I do think they could stand to win one more game. As of today, they are 3-9 against Q1 and 10-12 against Q1 and Q2 with three sub-100 road losses that all qualify as Q2. The win at Wisconsin (15) is going to look very good on Selection Sunday.

INDIANA (NET: 51, SOS: 45)
OHIO STATE (NET: 55, SOS: 53): Another play-out game to kick off a conference tournament!!! Indiana and Ohio State face-off in the 4-5 game of the Big Ten tournament at noon on Thursday, and it will be for the right to still be on the bubble come Selection Sunday. At this point, I think Indiana is in a much better spot. The Buckeyes had a good non-conference season, but they’ve fallen off a cliff in the last month. They lost their last three games without Kaleb Wesson and have lost six of their last eight in total. Indiana, on the other hand, has won four in a row — including Michigan State and Wisconsin — to put themselves in a spot where one win here could end up being enough.

WHAT ELSE IS ON THE LINE?

Can anyone in the Big Ten climb up to the No. 1 seed line? I’m not sure that they can. Michigan State will likely be the closest if they can find a way to win the Big Ten tournament, and the Wolverines will also have a shot if things break their way, but I have a hard time seeing either of them leapfrog enough teams to get there. Part of the reason for that is I think Gonzaga and Virginia both have No. 1 seeds just about locked up, and Kentucky will likely play Tennessee and Duke will likely play North Carolina before the finals of their conference tournaments.

There are also some jobs on the line. Is this going to be the end of the Tim Miles era in Lincoln? Will this be the last that we see of Pat Chambers?

PREDICTION

I think that it gets wild in this event. I think Indiana gets to the finals. I think that Illinois wins two games. I think that Penn State can win two games. I would love to see Michigan-Michigan State part three or Indiana-Purdue for the tournament title, but I have a feeling we are going to be watching Maryland play Penn State, or something else totally off the board, before the Selection Show commences.

Bracketology: Saint Mary’s crashes dance

By Dave OmmenMar 13, 2019, 9:27 AM EDT
And so it begins …

Saint Mary’s upset Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference final Tuesday night, crashing into the Dance and leaving a yet unknown bubble team in its wake.  We could be in for a wild few days.

Bubble action revs up today as power conference tournaments advance.  Nowhere is that more true than in the Big East, ACC, and Big 12.  Tomorrow, additional bubble teams take the court in the Big Ten and SEC.  Stay tuned.

Championship Week: Teams in all CAPS reflect automatic bid (exceptions made to traditional teams with acronyms (VCU, UCF, etc.)

UPDATED: March 13, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
SOUTH REGION Ohio State vs. Clemson
MIDWEST REGION Creighton vs. Indiana
EAST REGION IONA vs. FAIR-DICKINSON
WEST REGION NO DAKOTA ST vs. Norfolk State
EAST Washington, DC         WEST – Anaheim      
Columbia Salt Lake City
1) Virginia 1) Gonzaga
16) IONA / FDU 16) NO DAKOTA ST / Norfolk St
8) Ole Miss 8) Iowa
9) VCU 9) Baylor
San Jose Hartford
5) Maryland 5) Mississippi State
12) SAINT MARY’S 12) LIBERTY
4) Kansas State 4) Florida State
13) New Mexico State 13) Vermont
Des Moines Tulsa
6) Cincinnati 6) Nevada
11) Arizona State 11) St. John’s
3) Michigan 3) Texas Tech
14) NORTHEASTERN 14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Jacksonville Des Moines
7) Louisville 7) WOFFORD
10) Utah State 10) Syracuse
2) LSU 2) Michigan State
15) Colgate 15) BRADLEY
MIDWEST – Kansas City SOUTH – Louisville
Columbus Columbia
1) Kentucky 1) North Carolina
16) Prairie View AM 16) Sam Houston State
8) Oklahoma 8) UCF
9) Seton Hall 9) Washington
Hartford San Jose
5) Virginia Tech 5) Marquette
12) MURRAY STATE 12) Ohio State / Clemson
4) Wisconsin 4) Kansas
13) Old Dominion 13) UC-Irvine
Salt Lake City Tulsa
6) Auburn 6) Villanova
11) Indiana / Creighton 11) TCU
3) Houston 3) Purdue
14) Montana 14) Georgia State
Jacksonville Columbus
7) Iowa State 7) Buffalo
10) Minnesota 10) Temple
2) Duke 2) Tennessee
15) Harvard 15) GARDNER-WEBB
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Minnesota Indiana NC State Furman
TCU Ohio State Georgetown Florida
St. John’s Creighton Belmont Alabama
Arizona State Clemson NC-Greensboro Texas

TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio State

ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, Clemson

BIG 12 (7): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU

SEC (6): LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss

Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Creighton

American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple

Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State

Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State

West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga

Southern (1): WOFFORD

Atlantic 10 (1): VCU

Mid American (1): BUFFALO

ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), IONA (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), NORTHEASTERN (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)

Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.

Introducing Cinderella: Fairleigh Dickinson is headed to the NCAA tournament

By Rob DausterMar 13, 2019, 1:08 AM EDT
Fairleigh Dickinson had three players put up 20 points on Tuesday night as they went on the road to St. Francis (PA) and knocked off the Red Flash, 85-76, to win the automatic bid from the NEC.

Darnell Edge led the way with 21 points while Kaleb Bishop and Jahlil Jenkins chipped in with 20 points apiece.

It’s the second time in four years that the Knights are dancing.

CONFERENCE: NEC

COACH: Greg Herenda

RECORD: 20-13, 12-6 (2nd NEC)

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 211
  • NET: 215

PROJECTED SEED: Fairleigh Dickinson will almost assuredly be a No. 16 seed come Selection Sunday, and there’s a real chance that they are one of the four teams that end up in a play-in game.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Darnell Edge is the best scorer on the roster for Greg Herenda, as he put up 16.3 points during the regular season while shooting 46.9 percent from three, but there is an argument to be made that point guard Jahlil Jenkins is actually the team’s best player. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 assists, 3.2 boards and 1.6 steals this season.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: The Knights have played just one Q1 game and two Q2 games. They lost all of them. They do have one Q3 win — which came at Princeton (188) — but that is their only win against a team that is in the top 235 of the NET. Playing in the NEC is not exactly a murderer’s row for scheduling.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: I think the thing to know with this group is that, despite starting the year 6-11 and NEC play 1-4, they found a way to win 11 of their last 13 regular season games before reeling off three straight during the conference tournament. That said, I find it hard to imagine a team that ranks 295th nationally in defensive efficiency has a chance to pick off a No. 1 seed, but you never know.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: You probably don’t.

FINAL THOUGHT: Greg Herenda spent 15 days in the hospital in San Antonio at last year’s Final Four recovering for a blood clot scare. This year he is headed back to the NCAA tournament. You have to be happy for him.