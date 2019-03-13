Bracketology: Saint Mary’s crashes the Dance

And so it begins …
Saint Mary’s upset Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference final Tuesday night, crashing into the Dance and leaving a yet unknown bubble team in its wake. We could be in for a wild few days.
Bubble action revs up today as power conference tournaments advance. Nowhere is that more true than in the Big East, ACC, and Big 12. Tomorrow, additional bubble teams take the court in the Big Ten and SEC. Stay tuned.
Championship Week: Teams in all CAPS reflect automatic bid (exceptions made to traditional teams with acronyms (VCU, UCF, etc.)
UPDATED: March 13, 2019
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|SOUTH REGION
|Ohio State vs. Clemson
|MIDWEST REGION
|Creighton vs. Indiana
|EAST REGION
|IONA vs. FAIR-DICKINSON
|WEST REGION
|NO DAKOTA ST vs. Norfolk State
|EAST – Washington, DC
|WEST – Anaheim
|Columbia
|Salt Lake City
|1) Virginia
|1) Gonzaga
|16) IONA / FDU
|16) NO DAKOTA ST / Norfolk St
|8) Ole Miss
|8) Iowa
|9) VCU
|9) Baylor
|San Jose
|Hartford
|5) Maryland
|5) Mississippi State
|12) SAINT MARY’S
|12) LIBERTY
|4) Kansas State
|4) Florida State
|13) New Mexico State
|13) Vermont
|Des Moines
|Tulsa
|6) Cincinnati
|6) Nevada
|11) Arizona State
|11) St. John’s
|3) Michigan
|3) Texas Tech
|14) NORTHEASTERN
|14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|Jacksonville
|Des Moines
|7) Louisville
|7) WOFFORD
|10) Utah State
|10) Syracuse
|2) LSU
|2) Michigan State
|15) Colgate
|15) BRADLEY
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|SOUTH – Louisville
|Columbus
|Columbia
|1) Kentucky
|1) North Carolina
|16) Prairie View AM
|16) Sam Houston State
|8) Oklahoma
|8) UCF
|9) Seton Hall
|9) Washington
|Hartford
|San Jose
|5) Virginia Tech
|5) Marquette
|12) MURRAY STATE
|12) Ohio State / Clemson
|4) Wisconsin
|4) Kansas
|13) Old Dominion
|13) UC-Irvine
|Salt Lake City
|Tulsa
|6) Auburn
|6) Villanova
|11) Indiana / Creighton
|11) TCU
|3) Houston
|3) Purdue
|14) Montana
|14) Georgia State
|Jacksonville
|Columbus
|7) Iowa State
|7) Buffalo
|10) Minnesota
|10) Temple
|2) Duke
|2) Tennessee
|15) Harvard
|15) GARDNER-WEBB
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Minnesota
|Indiana
|NC State
|Furman
|TCU
|Ohio State
|Georgetown
|Florida
|St. John’s
|Creighton
|Belmont
|Alabama
|Arizona State
|Clemson
|NC-Greensboro
|Texas
TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio State
ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, Clemson
BIG 12 (7): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU
SEC (6): LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss
Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Creighton
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
West Coast (2): SAINT MARY’S, Gonzaga
Southern (1): WOFFORD
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), IONA (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), NORTHERN KENTUCKY (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), NORTHEASTERN (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), FAIRLEIGH-DICKINSON (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)
Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.