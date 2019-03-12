More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No. 1 Gonzaga blows out Pepperdine 100-74 in WCC semis

Associated PressMar 12, 2019, 12:41 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures, and No. 1 Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 100-74 on Monday night in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Gonzaga (30-2), which has won six consecutive WCC titles, will look for its seventh straight on Tuesday, when it will face the winner of Monday’s late semifinal between San Diego and Saint Mary’s.

Rui Hachimura scored 16 points, Brandon Clarke added 15 and Josh Perkins and Corey Kispert each scored 11 for Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs — who came into the game ranked first in the nation in field-goal percentage (53.4 percent), first in scoring margin (24.9 points per game) and first in scoring offense (89.8) — went 39 for 62 (59.7 percent) from the field en route to their 21st straight victory by double digits.

Gonzaga has won those games by an average margin of 30.1 points.

The Bulldogs have won 37 straight against Pepperdine, including a 92-64 blowout in Spokane this season.

The Waves (16-18) were led by Colbey Ross, who scored a game-high 20 points. Eric Cooper Jr. added 16 points, while Jade Smith had 14.

After falling behind 8-6 early, the Bulldogs erupted for a 23-5 run to seize control.

Gonzaga, which closed as 24½-point favorite, never relinquished its double-digit lead after pulling ahead 24-13 with 9:40 left in the first half.

The Bulldogs got a boost from the return of Killian Tillie, who played for the first time since he suffered a partially torn ligament in his right foot in early February. Tillie was 3 for 4 from the field in the first half, all 3-pointers.

Gonzaga opened the second half on a 32-12 run to put the game out of reach.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The return of Tillie invoked a huge roar from the sold-out crowd. The 6-foot-10 junior from France had played in only nine games this season after missing the first half of the season with a stress fracture in his ankle, and then re-injuring his foot with the ligament tear on Feb. 7. Tillie finished with nine points and six rebounds in 15 minutes.

Pepperdine: The top 3-point shooting team in the league during the regular season couldn’t find a groove. After hitting 14 of 28 from 3-point range in a 17-point upset of San Francisco in the quarterfinals and going 10 for 19 against Loyola Marymount in the second round, the Waves shot 37.5 percent (9 of 24) from beyond the arc against Gonzaga.

TWO DECADES EARLIER

Monday marked 20 years to the day Gonzaga won its first-ever NCAA Tournament game, over Minnesota. The Bulldogs ousted three major-conference teams in 1999 and became the tournament darlings before falling to eventual champion Connecticut.

MORRISON HONORED

During a first-half timeout, former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison was announced as the 2019 WCC Hall of Fame inductee. Morrison, who was courtside as an analyst for the Gonzaga radio network, led the nation in scoring and was the conference’s player of the year in 2006. He led the Bulldogs to three straight conference tournament titles.

UP NEXT

Pepperdine: Despite finishing the season two games under .500, the run to the West Coast semifinals and a notable skipper in second-year coach Lorenzo Romar could garner an invite to one of the lower-level postseason tournaments.

Gonzaga: Will play either San Diego or Saint Mary’s in Tuesday’s championship game.

Introducing Cinderella: Iona wins the MAAC for the fourth straight year

AP Photo/Hans Pennink
By Rob DausterMar 12, 2019, 12:01 AM EDT
There were just two seconds left on the game clock when Davauhnte Turner stepped to the free throw line in the MAAC quarterfinals on Friday night.

Turner had scored 23 points on the night. He was the leading scorer for No. 9 seed St. Peter’s, and if he hit both ends of a one-and-one, the Peacocks would be advancing past top-seeded Iona to get to the semifinals of the MAAC tournament in Albany, N.Y.

Turner, an 80 percent free throw shooter on the season, missed the front end, and the Gaels never looked back.

On Monday night, Iona dispatched No. 6 seed Monmouth, 81-60, behind Asante Gist, who led five scorers in double-figures with 22 points. It capped off a wild turnaround for Iona this season, as the Gaels lost nine of their first 11 games and say at just 5-6 in league play as of Feb. 10th. But they reeled off seven straight wins to close out the regular season — taking down the MAAC regular season title in the process — before three wins in four days sent them back to the NCAA tournament.

And at this point, we should just assume that this is always going to be what happens with this group.

It’s the fourth straight trip to the NCAA tournament for the Gaels.

It’s the sixth time in nine seasons as the head coach of Iona that Cluess has been to the NCAA tournament.

And you thought the Warriors were a dynasty …

CONFERENCE: MAAC

COACH: Tim Cluess

RECORD: 17-15, 12-6 MAAC (1st)

RATINGS

  • KENPOM: 206
  • NET: 208

PROJECTED SEED: As of the latest NBC Sports bracket projection, Iona is headed directly for a play-in game. Given their record, their ratings and the fact that the MAAC is way down this season, I can’t imagine that they climb off the 16 seed line.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: The two best players on the Iona roster are E.J. Crawford and Rodney McGill. Both guards were named all-MAAC first team, and McGill finished top four in league play in scoring, assists and steals. Tajuan Agee is an all-league big man, and Gist is good enough to lead the team in scoring in the biggest game of the season.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: Iona not only does not have a win over a team that’s ranked in the top 185 of the NET, they only played three teams that rank in the top 170. They were blown out at VCU, they lost at Providence by 12 and they lost at Yale by 15. They have just two Q3 wins — Hartford on a neutral and at Rider — and sit at a cozy 15-8 against Q4 opponents.

Gross.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: At the very least, you know what you are going to get out of Iona. They’re going to run, they’re going to score a lot of points and they might even pretend to try and play defense on a few possessions. In Cluess’ nine years at Iona, there has been just one season where his team did not finish the year as the most efficient offense in the conference. There have been exactly zero seasons where the Gaels finished top 130 in adjusted defensive efficiency.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: The Gaels have been to the NCAA tournament six times in the last nine years, but they’ve never been seeded higher than 13th and they’ve never won a game. So you know them as the team you always pick to lose.

FINAL THOUGHT: At some point you have to figure a bigger program is going to come sniffing around Tim Cluess, right? He coaches an entertaining brand of basketball, he knows how to recruit, his teams win regular season titles and he clearly knows how to coach in a tournament setting. What else is there to succeeding as a college basketball coach?

ONIONS SZN: Northern Kentucky hits 3 in final seconds to move on to Horizon finals

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2019, 11:54 PM EDT
Non-stop afternoon basketball is without a question the best thing about conference tournament week. A close second, though, are game-winners.

We got our first Monday night.

Drew McDonald connected on a 3 with under 2 seconds left to help second-seeded Northern Kentucky defeat three-seed Oakland, 64-63, in the semifinals of the Horizon League tourney.

A simple little slip out to the 3-point line got McDonald wide open, and he delivered.

Northern Kentucky now draws top seed Wright State in the Horizon final tomorrow night for a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Introducing Cinderella: No. 20 Wofford completes perfect SoCon season

AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT
Bubble teams from across the country were keeping a very watchful eye on the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, N.C. as UNC Greensboro got out to a lead that it seemed determined to keep against 20th-ranked Wofford. The Terriers were in win or lose, but the Spartans are a bubble team themselves, leaving the likes of Ohio State, Clemson, Georgetown and a score of others sweating.

Then Wofford took over.

Greensboro led by five with under 6 minutes to play, but the Terriers outscored them 15-3 over the final 4 minutes to claim a 70-58 Southern Conference title game victory and the league’s automatic bid.

The Terriers struggled to shoot from distance, making just 7 of 23 (30.4 percent), but Greensboro was just 3 of 16 (18.8 percent). Fletcher Magee and Nathan Hoover both scored 20 points to power the Wofford offense while Cameron Jackson had a monster game of 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Francis Alonso scored 21 and Isaiah Miller 19 for the Spartans, who will now have six days to await their fate on Selection Sunday as a team on the fringes of a soft bubble. Wofford, meanwhile, will have nearly a week to dream of the high seed it seems destined to get.

CONFERENCE: Southern

COACH: Mike Young

RECORD: 29-4, 18-0 SoCon

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 20
  • NET: 14

PROJECTED SEED: It’s not often you write a post like this and get to this section to write “seven,” but that’s where the Terriers are projected in the latest NBC Sports bracket thanks to an absolutely dominant regular season whose losses all came at the hands of Power 5 programs. Wofford is going to be favored in its first-round matchup.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Wofford has a backcourt with names you need to know not only because they’re good players, but because they’re great names,  like a couple of detectives from an ‘80s cop movie. Fletcher Magee and Storm Murphy – can’t you just picture their names adorning the cheesy movie poster? But I digress. Magee is averaging 20.5 points while shooting 45/43.2/90.9 while Murphy leads the team in assists at 3.2 while shooting a team-best 48.9 percent from distance. Cameron Jackson – a solid ‘80s action hero name himself – is averaging 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds with a field goal percentage of 58 as the Terriers’ highest-usage player.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: The Terriers beat South Carolina (KenPom 73) in November for their best non-conference win while three wins against East Tennessee State (71) and UNC Greensboro (80) both make for a strong resume. In the loss ledger, none come anywhere close to “bad.” Wofford’s only losses this year were in the season-opener to North Carolina (5), Oklahoma (36), Kansas (17) and Mississippi State (24), the last of which came Dec. 19 and was the last time the Terriers lost.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: The Terriers are dangerous in the tournament first and foremost because they’re very good. Look at the rankings. Look at the record. What should absolutely terrify whatever high-majors they run into though is the 41.9 percent they shoot as a team from 3-point range, which is second in the country. Wofford gets 40.4 percent of its points via 3s (14th nationally). The Terriers can fill it up.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: As a top-25 team, the Terriers are no strangers to even casual college basketball fans. Before Wofford cracked the polls though, there was this wild sequence earlier this season that generated some buzz courtesy of Storm Murphy, who cans game winners by day and sends criminals to the can by night (still working on that movie concept):

FINAL THOUGHT: Wofford is only a Cinderella by a narrow definition. The Terriers would have been in the field of 68 regardless of whether they beat Greensboro on Monday night. Mike Young has taken the Terriers to four NCAA tournaments in his previous 16 years at the helm, but doesn’t have a tourney win on the resume yet. That seems very likely to change in about a week-and-a-half.

Coach K: ‘There’s no way’ Marques Bolden plays in ACC tournament

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
The world is waiting on solid news about Zion Williamson, but we now know Duke will be without at least one of its big men.

Six-foot-11 junior Marques Bolden will miss the ACC tournament after suffering an MCL sprain Saturday against North Carolina, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday.

“There’s no way Marques will be ready for the ACC tournament,” Coach K said. “Whatever grade it is, he’s not going to be well in one week. Then we’ll see.”

Bolden played just three minutes against the Tar Heels before injuring the knee trying to block a shot.

The one-time five-star prospect, who has battled injuries for much of his career, has become an effective role player for the Blue Devils. While the team relies on its four star freshmen, Bolden has been effective when the situation – and matchups – allow. He had a double-double just over a week ago against Miami after a 14-point effort against Virginia Tech. He’s averaging 5.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.

Still no word on Williamson, though, beyond Coach K saying over the weekend he believed the presumptive No. 1 pick in June’s draft would be available when ACC tournament play begins later this week.

Sean Miller: Saturday ‘wasn’t a goodbye speech

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT
When Sean Miller addressed the McKale Center crowd after Arizona’s loss to Arizona State on Saturday, more than a few eyebrows raised.

“There’s no place that’s more magical than McKale Center, there’s no fans in the world that are more loyal,” Miller, choking up while speaking, said during a senior day celebration. “And it has been an amazing honor to coach in McKale Center the last 10 years. Thank you for everything.”

That speech – and all the turmoil Miller and his program have been embroiled in the last two seasons – led some to speculate that his time in Tucson was coming to a close.

Not the case, Miller said Monday.

“It certainly wasn’t a goodbye speech,” Miller told reporters at a press conference. “I meant what I said in terms of I can’t imagine a fan base treating a coach any better than this fan base has treated our staff and me.

“It’s overwhelming to see the support. I’m not naive enough to think that it would be like that at every place. It may not be like this at any other place.”

HIs words Monday were a clarification after he declined to put the speech into greater context after the game Saturday. Given how much his program has been tied to the federal investigation into college basketball – and an assistant’s dismissal for unrelated issues – and that the Wildcats have underachieved their historical benchmarks the last two years, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see Miller not leading the program sometime soon.

Not that he’s ready to discuss that.

“It’s still not time to talk about the future,” Miller said Monday. “It’s not fair to this group, this team.

“For us, I want to make sure that we address things in the present. That (speech) was my best attempt.”