Bracketology: Wofford punches its ticket

Wofford took care if its business in the Southern Conference title game Monday night and officially punched its ticket to March Madness. The Terriers will be a dangerous opening round opponent.
That noted, we await of fate of quality mid-majors like UNC-Greensboro and Furman (both from the Southern Conference), as well as Belmont and Lipscomb. At this point, all they can do is wait and hope things break their way.
Championship Week: Teams in all CAPS reflect automatic bid (exceptions made to traditional teams with acronyms (VCU, UCF, etc.)
UPDATED: March 12, 2019
FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
SOUTH REGION
Ohio State vs. Clemson
EAST REGION
Creighton vs. NC State
EAST REGION
Iona vs. Norfolk State
WEST REGION
Prairie View vs. St. Francis (PA)
EAST – Washington, DC
WEST – Anaheim
Columbia
Salt Lake City
1) Virginia
1) Gonzaga
16) IONA / St. Francis (PA)
16) Prairie View / Norfolk St
8)Ole Miss
8) Iowa
9) VCU
9) Baylor
San Jose
Hartford
5) Maryland
5) Mississippi State
12) Creighton / NC State
12) LIBERTY
4) Kansas State
4) Florida State
13) New Mexico State
13) Vermont
Des Moines
Tulsa
6) Cincinnati
6) Nevada
11) Arizona State
11) St. John’s
3) Michigan
3) Texas Tech
14)Hofstra
14) Harvard
Jacksonville
Des Moines
7) Louisville
7) WOFFORD
10) Utah State
10) Syracuse
2) LSU
2) Michigan State
15) Colgate
15) BRADLEY
MIDWEST – Kansas City
SOUTH – Louisville
Columbus
Columbia
1) Kentucky
1) North Carolina
16) Omaha
16) Sam Houston State
8) Oklahoma
8) UCF
9) Seton Hall
9) Washington
Hartford
San Jose
5) Virginia Tech
5) Marquette
12) MURRAY STATE
12) Ohio State / Clemson
4) Wisconsin
4) Kansas
13) Old Dominion
13) UC-Irvine
Salt Lake City
Tulsa
6) Auburn
6) Villanova
11) Indiana
11) TCU
3) Houston
3) Purdue
14) Montana
14) Georgia State
Jacksonville
Columbus
7) Iowa State
7) Buffalo
10) Minnesota
10) Temple
2) Duke
2) Tennessee
15) Wright State
15) GARDNER-WEBB
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes
Last 4 IN
First 4 OUT
Next 4 OUT
TCU
Ohio State
Georgetown
Florida
St. John’s
Creighton
Belmont
Alabama
Arizona State
Clemson
NC-Greensboro
Texas
Indiana
NC State
Furman
Xavier
TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio State
ACC (9): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, Clemson, NC State
SEC (6):LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss
Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Creighton
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
Southern (1): WOFFORD
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES:BRADLEY (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), Omaha (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)
When it comes to college basketball and the federal government these days, it’s all about the investigation into corruption in the sport that has laready led to multiple arrests and convictions out of the Southern District of New York.
There’s an even stranger story between the two institutions colliding in Florida.
Former Penn coach Jerome Allen pleaded guilty last October for accepting $18,000 from the father of a recruit who was trying to get his son admitted into the Ivy League school, but it turns out that was just scratching the surface of this sordid tale.
Allen, in testimony in federal court Friday, admitted to receiving approximately $300,000 from the aforementioned father of a recruit which came to light with that man, Philip Esformes, was accused of falsely filing about $450 million of false Medicare and Medicaid claims in Florida, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
That would be the former Penn coach getting caught up – albeit tangentially – in a federal probe of nearly HALF A BILLION DOLLARS in fraudulent claims because the guy the government was after was paying Allen to get his son on the Quakers’ basketball team, according to Allen’s testimony.
More than that, Allen testified that former Penn assistant, Ira Bowman, was aware of the situation after James was fired by Penn in 2015.
“We were extremely disappointed to learn that Jerome Allen, former head men’s basketball coach at Penn, accepted payments to recruit a potential student-athlete to Penn and concealed that conduct from the Athletic Department and University administration,” Penn said in a statement released to the Philadelphia Inquirer. ““Until Jerome’s testimony last week, we also were unaware that former assistant men’s basketball coach Ira Bowman had any relevant knowledge of the matter. The University has been cooperating fully with the government and the NCAA so that the matter is appropriately redressed.”
Allen, now an assistant with the Boston Celtics said he received plastic bags with about $10,000 in cash and eventually started receiving wire transfers, ultimately receiving about $300,000, he said.
Usually, it’s coaches – or their intermediaries – that pay players to get them into a school. This is a new one. Given the power of an Ivy League diploma, maybe it makes some sense. But, wow, is it a wild tale.
BIG 12 PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
Culver is the Player of the Year in the Big 12, and I honestly don’t think there is really all that much argument here. He is the best and most talented player on the Big 12 co-champions, a 6-foot-6 sophomore guard that went from being an under-the-radar prospect to a likely top ten picks come the 2019 NBA Draft.
And if a way, he is the quintessential Chris Beard player. He’s a hometown kid, having gone to high school in Lubbock. He was not someone that was recruited by the likes of Kansas or Kentucky or Duke. He stayed home, outworked everyone that he went up against and found a way to win in the end. That’s more or less the mantra of this Texas Tech program under Beard …
BIG 12 COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Beard, Texas Tech
… and it’s why he is the easy pick for Big 12 Coach of the Year.
The Red Raiders were picked to finish seventh in the conference heading into the season, and that’s because they lost their leading scorer from last season (Keenan Evans), a one-and-done freshman that wasn’t expected to be one-and-done and four senior rotation players. In total, six of the top eight members of last year’s team are gone.
And Beard still found a way to share the title in the first season that Kansas was not the Big 12 regular season champion in 15 years. Coaching jobs don’t get much better than that.
FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG 12
JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech
BARRY BROWN, Kansas State
MARIAL SHAYOK, Iowa State
DEAN WADE, Kansas State
DEDRIC LAWSON, Kansas
SECOND TEAM ALL-BIG 12
MATT MOONEY, Texas Tech
DEVON DOTSON, Kansas
DESMOND BANE, TCU
TARIQ OWENS, Texas Tech
JAXSON HAYES, Texas
BIG 12 TOURNAMENT PREVIEW
WHEN: March 13-16 WHERE: Kansas City FINAL: March 16, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
(All odds courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook.)
FAVORITE: Texas Tech (+175)
There has not been a hotter team in the conference than the Red Raiders over the course of the last month. Hell, I don’t know if there has been a hotter team in college basketball. Texas Tech has won nine in a row and 11 of their last 12 games, going from being a team that ranked outside the top 100 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric to No. 34 in that ranking. They also happen to have the best defense in all of college basketball this season.
Another reason to consider Texas Tech the heavy favorite: They are healthy while everyone else in the league is seemingly losing players left and right. Kansas State (+400) is not expected to have Dean Wade available for the conference tournament. Kansas (+350) is not getting Lagerald Vick back. Iowa State (+650) and Baylor (+1100) have both dealt with injuries all season long. This tournament being in Kansas City means it will be a home game for Kansas if they play in the semifinals and a home game for Kansas State if they play in the finals, but Texas Tech fans travel better than you think and get loud.
SLEEPER: Iowa State (+650)
My love affair with Iowa State is well-documented this season, and I can fully admit that I may be the wrong guy to ask this question to. I know they’ve lost three in a row, five of their last six and six of their last eight games. I know that there was some kind of fight in a practice and that there was some kind of an argument between players during the loss at West Virginia. But I just cannot quit this team, because I still believe that they are the most talented team in the conference.
There is a very real chance that Iowa State loses their first game of the tournament to No. 5 seed Baylor. But their path isn’t really all that difficult. The Cyclones, if they can get past the Bears, would then draw either No. 1 Kansas State — who they beat by 14 points in Manhattan and who will not have Dean Wade playing — or someone from the 8-9 game. The Cyclones also have wins over both Kansas and Texas Tech, the top two seeds on the other side of the bracket. At 6.5:1 odds, that’s great value.
I also think that Oklahoma State (+10000) is worth a look at well. The Cowboys have won two in a row, and prior to that they lost by five against Kansas and took Texas Tech to overtime on the road. They’re the No. 9 seed, which means they’re on the right side of the bracket as well.
BEST VALUE: Kansas (+350)
I still think the best value here is the Jayhawks. Much has been made of the issues that have plagued Kansas this season, but I do think that it is important to note than Kansas has completed yet another season undefeated at Phog Allen Fieldhouse. Playing at the Sprint Center will not be the same as playing in the Phog, but it sure is going to feel like a Kansas home game. The Jayhawks were (+450) when I started writing this, and the odds have since adjusted, so if the book you use still have Kansas getting better than 4:1 odds, that’s might be the best bet to make here.
BUBBLE DWELLERS
TEXAS (NET: 39, SOS: 6): The Longhorns suffered a disastrous loss at home on Saturday, getting drubbed by fellow bubble-dweller TCU. They’ve now lost two in a row and four of their last five, dropping them to 16-15 on the season. They do have five Q1 wins — including North Carolina (7) on a neutral and Purdue (11) at home — with just one Q3 loss, and they have played the No. 6 SOS in all of college hoops. But at some point, you have to win games to get into the tournament, and Texas lost at home to VCU (31), Providence (74) and Radford (143) and also dropped roadies to Oklahoma State(82) and Georgia (112). They are currently one of the Next Four Out in our most recent bracket projection, and they likely have more ground to make up than that. I think they need to beat Kansas and Texas Tech en route to the finals to be an at-large.
TCU (NET: 47, SOS: 26): The Horned Frogs put themselves in a pretty good spot by knocking off Texas (39) by 17 points on Saturday, their third Q1 win of the season. All told, they are 3-8 against Q1, 8-12 against Q1 and Q2 and have no bad losses. I think they will be fine as long as they avoid an opening round loss to Oklahoma State (82), but thats assuming that there aren’t a number of bubbles burst this week.
OKLAHOMA (NET: 40, SOS: 9): The Sooners are a team that is going to rile some people up, seeing as they are 19-12 on the season and 7-11 in the Big 12, but they have just two losses outside Q1, four Q1 wins and an SOS that checks in at ninth nationally. They have just one loss to teams outside the top 40, a win over Wofford (14) and a 10-12 mark against Q1 and Q2. How wild is it that Wofford is going to be a difference-making win for the Sooners?
WHAT ELSE IS ON THE LINE?
I’m not sure that anyone in the Big 12 has a real chance at getting a No. 1 seed. If Texas Tech wins the Big 12 tournament, there’s a chance, but that will likely require Kentucky, Tennessee, Duke, North Carolina, LSU and both Michigan school to take bad losses.
To me, the most interesting thing to track in Kansas City this week is going to be Shaka Smart’s job status. His buyout is massive and the Texas fanbase barely fills the Erwin Center when the Longhorns are good, so the pressure isn’t really there. But this may be a chance for them to land someone like a Buzz Williams or a Chris Beard, and a first round loss means that Shaka will end his fourth season with a 16-16 record. That’s not ideal.
PREDICTION
I think that Kansas makes a run that reminds us all just how good they can actually be, playing and beating Iowa State in the title game.
No. 1 Gonzaga blows out Pepperdine 100-74 in WCC semis
LAS VEGAS — Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures, and No. 1 Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 100-74 on Monday night in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
Gonzaga (30-2), which has won six consecutive WCC titles, will look for its seventh straight on Tuesday, when it will face the winner of Monday’s late semifinal between San Diego and Saint Mary’s.
Rui Hachimura scored 16 points, Brandon Clarke added 15 and Josh Perkins and Corey Kispert each scored 11 for Gonzaga.
The Bulldogs — who came into the game ranked first in the nation in field-goal percentage (53.4 percent), first in scoring margin (24.9 points per game) and first in scoring offense (89.8) — went 39 for 62 (59.7 percent) from the field en route to their 21st straight victory by double digits.
Gonzaga has won those games by an average margin of 30.1 points.
The Bulldogs have won 37 straight against Pepperdine, including a 92-64 blowout in Spokane this season.
The Waves (16-18) were led by Colbey Ross, who scored a game-high 20 points. Eric Cooper Jr. added 16 points, while Jade Smith had 14.
After falling behind 8-6 early, the Bulldogs erupted for a 23-5 run to seize control.
Gonzaga, which closed as 24½-point favorite, never relinquished its double-digit lead after pulling ahead 24-13 with 9:40 left in the first half.
The Bulldogs got a boost from the return of Killian Tillie, who played for the first time since he suffered a partially torn ligament in his right foot in early February. Tillie was 3 for 4 from the field in the first half, all 3-pointers.
Gonzaga opened the second half on a 32-12 run to put the game out of reach.
BIG PICTURE
Gonzaga: The return of Tillie invoked a huge roar from the sold-out crowd. The 6-foot-10 junior from France had played in only nine games this season after missing the first half of the season with a stress fracture in his ankle, and then re-injuring his foot with the ligament tear on Feb. 7. Tillie finished with nine points and six rebounds in 15 minutes.
Pepperdine: The top 3-point shooting team in the league during the regular season couldn’t find a groove. After hitting 14 of 28 from 3-point range in a 17-point upset of San Francisco in the quarterfinals and going 10 for 19 against Loyola Marymount in the second round, the Waves shot 37.5 percent (9 of 24) from beyond the arc against Gonzaga.
TWO DECADES EARLIER
Monday marked 20 years to the day Gonzaga won its first-ever NCAA Tournament game, over Minnesota. The Bulldogs ousted three major-conference teams in 1999 and became the tournament darlings before falling to eventual champion Connecticut.
MORRISON HONORED
During a first-half timeout, former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison was announced as the 2019 WCC Hall of Fame inductee. Morrison, who was courtside as an analyst for the Gonzaga radio network, led the nation in scoring and was the conference’s player of the year in 2006. He led the Bulldogs to three straight conference tournament titles.
UP NEXT
Pepperdine: Despite finishing the season two games under .500, the run to the West Coast semifinals and a notable skipper in second-year coach Lorenzo Romar could garner an invite to one of the lower-level postseason tournaments.
Gonzaga: Will play either San Diego or Saint Mary’s in Tuesday’s championship game.
Introducing Cinderella: Iona wins the MAAC for the fourth straight year
There were just two seconds left on the game clock when Davauhnte Turner stepped to the free throw line in the MAAC quarterfinals on Friday night.
Turner had scored 23 points on the night. He was the leading scorer for No. 9 seed St. Peter’s, and if he hit both ends of a one-and-one, the Peacocks would be advancing past top-seeded Iona to get to the semifinals of the MAAC tournament in Albany, N.Y.
Turner, an 80 percent free throw shooter on the season, missed the front end, and the Gaels never looked back.
On Monday night, Iona dispatched No. 6 seed Monmouth, 81-60, behind Asante Gist, who led five scorers in double-figures with 22 points. It capped off a wild turnaround for Iona this season, as the Gaels lost nine of their first 11 games and say at just 5-6 in league play as of Feb. 10th. But they reeled off seven straight wins to close out the regular season — taking down the MAAC regular season title in the process — before three wins in four days sent them back to the NCAA tournament.
And at this point, we should just assume that this is always going to be what happens with this group.
It’s the fourth straight trip to the NCAA tournament for the Gaels.
It’s the sixth time in nine seasons as the head coach of Iona that Cluess has been to the NCAA tournament.
And you thought the Warriors were a dynasty …
CONFERENCE: MAAC
COACH: Tim Cluess
RECORD: 17-15, 12-6 MAAC (1st)
RATINGS
KENPOM: 206
NET: 208
PROJECTED SEED: As of the latest NBC Sports bracket projection, Iona is headed directly for a play-in game. Given their record, their ratings and the fact that the MAAC is way down this season, I can’t imagine that they climb off the 16 seed line.
NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: The two best players on the Iona roster are E.J. Crawford and Rodney McGill. Both guards were named all-MAAC first team, and McGill finished top four in league play in scoring, assists and steals. Tajuan Agee is an all-league big man, and Gist is good enough to lead the team in scoring in the biggest game of the season.
BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: Iona not only does not have a win over a team that’s ranked in the top 185 of the NET, they only played three teams that rank in the top 170. They were blown out at VCU, they lost at Providence by 12 and they lost at Yale by 15. They have just two Q3 wins — Hartford on a neutral and at Rider — and sit at a cozy 15-8 against Q4 opponents.
Gross.
STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: At the very least, you know what you are going to get out of Iona. They’re going to run, they’re going to score a lot of points and they might even pretend to try and play defense on a few possessions. In Cluess’ nine years at Iona, there has been just one season where his team did not finish the year as the most efficient offense in the conference. There have been exactly zero seasons where the Gaels finished top 130 in adjusted defensive efficiency.
HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: The Gaels have been to the NCAA tournament six times in the last nine years, but they’ve never been seeded higher than 13th and they’ve never won a game. So you know them as the team you always pick to lose.
FINAL THOUGHT: At some point you have to figure a bigger program is going to come sniffing around Tim Cluess, right? He coaches an entertaining brand of basketball, he knows how to recruit, his teams win regular season titles and he clearly knows how to coach in a tournament setting. What else is there to succeeding as a college basketball coach?