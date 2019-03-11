Texas guard Kerwin Roach II will play in Big 12 tournament following suspension

Texas guard Kerwin Roach II will be available for the Big 12 tournament after being suspended the past five games.
During a Big 12 Monday conference call, Longhorns head coach Shaka Smart confirmed Roach’s availability as his return should give Texas a major boost. Fighting for its tournament life, the Longhorns face Kansas in their first game of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday.
A playmaking senior guard, Roach is averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for Texas this season. The Longhorns have lost four of their five games without Roach in the lineup during this recent suspension. They went from being in the field in many tournament projections to now fighting their way back into the Field of 68 during Roach’s suspension.
The Longhorns are 16-15 on the season as they need to beat the Jayhawks on Thursday to even remain in the bubble conversation. Texas split the regular-season series with Kansas as they try to win the rubber match to keep the NCAA tournament hopes alive.
Roach has been suspended three times during his college career, including his sophomore season of 2016-17, as well as the start of this season.
Kansas will play the postseason without senior Lagerald Vick as head coach Bill Self announced on Monday that he will not rejoin the team this season.
Vick has been away from the team on a leave of absence since Feb. 7 to attend to a personal matter. Before leaving the Jayhawks, Vick had an up-and-down senior season as he averaged 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Over the weekend, Kansas did not celebrate Senior Day with Vick not in attendance — although Self remembered his only senior on the roster in a press conference last week.
“People should remember Lagerald in a very favorable way,” Self said. “No question. We won three (league titles) and won 10 games in the NCAA Tournament in (his first) three years. You know, there’s not too many players out there in the country who can say that. And he’s played a role in that and, certainly, he got better over time.”
Although Vick wasn’t expected to return to the Jayhawks, this is the official end of his college career. Kansas will miss his 45 percent three-point shooting, as they’ve struggled at times with perimeter shooting this season.
Announcers and commentators working for CBS/Turner during the 2019 NCAA tournament were revealed on Monday.
Many familiar names will be featured throughout March as Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and reporter Tracy Wolfson will call the Final Four and national title game for the fifth straight year. The studio coverage will be hosted once again by Ernie Johnson and Greg Gumbel as they’ll have Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith with them.
More studio coverage will be hosted by Casey Stern with a collection of college coaches as well as Brendan Haywood, Seth Davis and Candace Parker.
As for the in-game groups, most of the tournament’s regional weekend announce teams remain unchanged as sideline reporters have shifted in a few cases. Jamie Erdahl is now working with Ian Eagle and Jim Spanarkel while Lisa Byington replaces Erdahl with Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas. Allie LaForce will be with Brian Anderson and Chris Webber this year after previously being with Eagle and Spanarkel.
Here are all of the announcer pairings that will call NCAA tournament games over the next several weeks.
Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter
* Regional Weekend Announce Teams
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce*
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl*
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson*
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn
Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen
I know, I know, I know. I have Zion Williamson as the National Player of the Year and Hunter as the ACC Player of the Year. The reason why is simple: I think that the ACC Player of the Year award should be given to the guy that was the best during ACC play, and to be the best that requires actually being on the court. Williamson essentially missed a third of conference play, which is too much when you consider that Duke lost three of the six games he missed. He played more than 80 percent of the season as a whole.
Either way, the point isn’t to argue about this. The point is that Hunter has been absolutely phenomenal this season. I think there’s an argument to be made that he is the best defender in college basketball given the way he can switch from defending the best guards to the best bigs and back, often in the same game. He’s also the most talented player on Virginia and the guy that has been the one to takeover in games when Virginia is struggling.
His numbers aren’t eye-popping, which is a direct result of the pace Virginia plays and the fact that they have three stars, but he is easily the first ACC player not named Zion Williamson that I could pick if I was starting a college basketball team.
ACC COACH OF THE YEAR: Tony Bennett, Virginia
Coming off of a season in which the Wahoos not only lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament — the only time that has happened to a No. 1 seed, I don’t know if you heard about that — and then graduated their second-leading scorer and best frontcourt defender, Virginia entered the 2018-19 season picked to finish third in a conference that had more than half of their members in the preseason top 25. By the time the dust settled, Virginia finished the season sitting at 28-2 overall and with a share of the ACC regular season title for the fourth time in the last six seasons. Their only two losses this season came against Duke.
FIRST TEAM ALL-ACC
DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia (POY)
TY JEROME, Virginia
CAM JOHNSON, North Carolina
R.J. BARRETT, Duke
ZION WILLIAMSON, Duke
SECOND TEAM ALL-ACC
COBY WHITE, North Carolina
MARCQUISE REED, Clemson
NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
MFIONDU KABENGELE, Florida State
KERRY BLACKSHEAR, Virginia Tech
ACC TOURNAMENT PREVIEW
WHEN: March 12-16 WHERE: Charlotte FINAL: March 16, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
FAVORITE: Duke (+175)
Virginia (+150) is the odds-on favorite to win the ACC tournament, but I think that line has a lot to do with the fact that the Wahoos are the No. 1 seed, meaning they will avoid Duke and North Carolina until the title game. It’s hardly a bad bet — Virginia is the reigning ACC tournament champ, they have won two ACC tournaments in the last five years and this is one of the three best teams in college basketball — but I still think Duke is the best team in the conference. They have lost just once this season when they have been at full strength (against Gonzaga) and they swept Virginia despite playing without Tre Jones for a game.
The bigger news is that it appears that Zion Williamson will be back for the ACC tournament. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters after Saturday’s loss at North Carolina that he expects the big fella to play. For what it’s worth, I like the value that comes with Virginia more than Duke or North Carolina (+200) simply because the Tobacco Road Rivals are on a crash course in the semifinals.
SLEEPER: Virginia Tech (+1700)
I think we have to look at the top of the bracket here to avoid a situation where we’re picking a team to be Duke, North Carolina and Virginia on three straight nights. Florida State is the No. 4 seed, meaning that they, too, get the double-bye into quarterfinals where they seemed like to end up playing a Virginia Tech team they beat in overtime in Tallahassee just six days ago. The Seminoles have also won 12 of their last 13 games since starting ACC play 1-4.
That said, there are some books that have the Hokies getting better odds than Florida State, and in that situation I think that they are worth a look as well. Virginia Tech actually matches up better with Virginia than Florida State does. Virginia does not turn the ball over, they do not get sped up and they are not going to give up points in the paint, either via penetration or second chance points. Florida State probably has more talent that VT with Justin Robinson expected to miss the tournament, but Virginia Tech can really, really shoot the ball and Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kerry Blackshear work well ball-screen actions together.
BEST VALUE: Florida State (+2000)
If you can get 20:1 odds on Florida State it’s certainly a better bet because they have to win just three games instead of four, but otherwise I do like the Hokies more.
BUBBLE DWELLERS
CLEMSON (NET: 35, SOS: 32) N.C. STATE (NET: 32, SOS: 211): Right off the bat, we get what probably will amount to a play-out game, as the 8-9 game in the ACC tournament will feature bubbly Clemson vs. bubbly N.C. State. As far as I’m concerned, but programs need to not only win on Wednesday but then go on to beat No. 1 seed Virginia on Thursday afternoon to deserve an at-large bid. We detailed why Clemson should not be considered to be on or near the bubble right now, while N.C. State played the worst non-conference schedule in all of Division I basketball this season.
SYRACUSE (NET: 46, SOS: 12): I think the Orange are probably safe regardless of what happens on Wednesday, but if they end getting blown out by No. 14 seed Pitt after losing their last two, four of their last five and seven of their last ten regular season games, then there is a chance that they could drop below the cut-line if college basketball’s Bid Thieves go bonkers this week.
I do not expect that to happen, and besides, the Selection Committee has proven in recent years that they have no interest in leaving Syracuse out of the tournament even when Syracuse actually should be left out of the tournament.
WHAT ELSE IS ON THE LINE?
Virginia has more or less locked up a spot on the No. 1 seed line at this point, but there is still a possibility that, should they lose to the Clemson-N.C. State winner, they can be bumped off the top line or out of the East Region and Washington D.C. Duke and North Carolina, on the other hand, are still playing for a shot at the ACC’s second No. 1 seed. Should Duke beat Virginia in the ACC tournament title game, there’s a world where all three of Duke, UNC and UVA get No. 1 seeds.
On the job front, it seems like this will likely be the end of the forgettable Danny Manning era at Wake Forest. The other ACC job that could open this spring — beyond, you know, the obvious Buzz Williams to Texas A&M rumors — is Boston College, where Jim Christian missed on his chance to make the tournament with Ky Bowman and Jerome Robinson last season. As the No. 11 seed this year, an automatic bid to this tournament this year seems exceedingly unlikely.
PREDICTION
Zion Williamson returns and Duke reminds everyone who the true king is in college basketball this season, beating Syracuse, North Carolina and Virginia en route to the ACC tournament title.
We begin a new week with two new No. 1 seeds … North Carolina and Kentucky. The Tar Heels arrive after completing a season sweep of Duke. The Wildcats arrive after beating Florida and having Tennessee fall at Auburn.
The Blue Devils and Volunteers are next on the Seed List and could move back up with strong tourney showings. Keep an eye, too, on Michigan State. The Spartans beat Michigan a second time and winning the Big Ten tournament would put them in the conversation for a one seed.
Along the bubble, a few early-round tournament games might well end up being de-facto elimination games, especially in the ACC, Big East, and Big 10. The cutline is a very unsettled landscape and it’s likely to change several times between now and Sunday.
Then we have teams like Belmont and Furman, both of whom must sit, wait, and watch. It’s going to be a long week.
UPDATED: March 11, 2019
FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
MIDWEST REGION
Creighton vs. UNC-Greensboro
SOUTH REGION
Ohio State vs. Clemson
EAST REGION
Iona vs. Norfolk State
WEST REGION
Prairie View vs. St. Francis (PA)
FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
EAST – Washington, DC
WEST – Anaheim
Columbia
Salt Lake City
1) Virginia
1) Gonzaga
16) Iona / St. Francis (PA)
16) Prairie View / Norfolk St
8)Ole Miss
8) Iowa
9) VCU
9) Baylor
San Jose
Hartford
5) Maryland
5) Mississippi State
12) LIBERTY
12) Creighton / NC-Greensboro
4) Kansas State
4) Florida State
13) New Mexico State
13) Vermont
Des Moines
Tulsa
6) Cincinnati
6) Nevada
11) Arizona State
11) St. John’s
3) Michigan
3) Texas Tech
14)Hofstra
14) Harvard
Jacksonville
Des Moines
7) Louisville
7) Wofford
10) Utah State
10) Syracuse
2) LSU
2) Michigan State
15) Colgate
15) BRADLEY
MIDWEST – Kansas City
SOUTH – Louisville
Columbus
Columbia
1) Kentucky
1) North Carolina
16) Omaha
16) Sam Houston State
8) Oklahoma
8) UCF
9) Seton Hall
9) Washington
Hartford
San Jose
5) Virginia Tech
5) Marquette
12) MURRAY STATE
12) Ohio State / Clemson
4) Wisconsin
4) Kansas
13) Old Dominion
13) UC-Irvine
Salt Lake City
Tulsa
6) Auburn
6) Villanova
11) Indiana
11) TCU
3) Houston
3) Purdue
14) Montana
14) Georgia State
Jacksonville
Columbus
7) Iowa State
7) Buffalo
10) Minnesota
10) Temple
2) Duke
2) Tennessee
15) Wright State
15) GARDNER-WEBB
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes
Last 4 IN
First 4 OUT
Next 4 OUT
TCU
Ohio State
NC State
Florida
St. John’s
Creighton
Georgetown
Alabama
Arizona State
UNC-Greensboro
Belmont
Texas
Indiana
Clemson
Furman
Xavier
TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio State
ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, Clemson
SEC (6):LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss
Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Creighton
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
Southern (2): WOFFORD, UNC-Greensboro
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES:BRADLEY (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), Omaha (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)
College basketball’s coaching carousel has started for the 2019 offseason as we’ll see numerous changes in the coaching ranks over the next several months. To help keep track of all of the movement, CBT has created this page to monitor all of the movement. As the offseason continues, and new hires are made, we’ll update this list every time a coaching change is made. Be sure to follow our Twitter account @CBTonNBC for the latest college basketball news and notes.
Cal Poly: After 10 years at the helm, Cal Poly is moving on from head coach Joe Callero, according to a report by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Peaking in years three-through-five with two 18-win seasons and an appearance in the 2014 NCAA tournament, Callero never got the program back on track during his final five seasons. Finishing with a 6-21 record and 2-12 mark in the Big West this season, the Mustangs will be looking for only their fourth different head coach since the program transitioned into Division I in 1994. While Cal Poly hasn’t been particularly successful, they have allowed coaches plenty of time to build things their own way.
Kennesaw State: Veteran head coach Al Skinner announced his decision to step down after the 2018-19 season on Feb. 21 in an official announcement from the school. Skinner spent four seasons with the Owls, never finishing above fourth place in the Atlantic Sun. Kennesaw State bottomed out with a 6-26 mark this season as Skinner was 41-84 in four seasons at the school. Formerly head coach at Boston College and Rhode Island, Skinner once made seven NCAA tournament appearances in nine years with the Eagles, but he hasn’t coached a tournament team since 2009.
Southern Illinois: Following a quarterfinal exit from the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, head coach Barry Hinson announced in his postgame press conference that he was leaving his post at Southern Illinois. It hasn’t been made clear if Hinson is resigning, or being fired, as he said, “It is time for me to step away,” during an emotional press conference. In seven seasons at Southern Illinois, Hinson went 116-111 — twice winning 20 or more games in a season. But the Salukis never made the postseason as the once-proud Valley program has struggled to find its footing since six consecutive NCAA tournament appearances earlier this century. Hinson has also spent time at Oral Roberts and Missouri State as he’s fifth all-time in Missouri Valley Conference wins.
Stetson: The Hatters opted to move on from head coach Corey Williams, as first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Spending six years at Stetson, Williams never found his footing with the Atlantic Sun program, as the Hatters never finished above seventh in the league. Williams, a former standout at Oklahoma State, was previously an assistant at Florida State under head coach Leonard Hamilton as he finished with a 58-133 mark during his Stetson tenure.
Tennessee Tech: After 17 years with the program, head coach Steve Payne is stepping down. Spending eight years as the head coach, Payne guided the Golden Eagles to two postseason appearances (CIT and Vegas 16) during his tenure while achieving four winning seasons. Consistency alluded Payne, however, as Tennessee Tech never had back-to-back winning campaigns. Finishing 8-23 overall and 12th place in the Ohio Valley Conference this season, Payne leaves with a 118-134 career mark. Before becoming head coach, Payne also spent nine seasons with Tennessee Tech as an assistant coach.
UCLA: The first coaching carousel move of this offseason happened way back in December when Steve Alford was fired. Interim coach Murry Bartow hasn’t guided UCLA back on track as the Bruins have struggled to stay above .500 during a disastrous season in the Pac-12. Although UCLA isn’t the job it used to be, it remains one of the best and most storied programs in the country. It also might be the most fascinating coaching search in the nation since the Bruins have a two-month head start on the rest of the country.