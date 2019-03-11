Coach K: ‘There’s no way’ Marques Bolden plays in ACC tournament

The world is waiting on solid news about Zion Williamson, but we now know Duke will be without at least one of its big men.
Six-foot-11 junior Marques Bolden will miss the ACC tournament after suffering an MCL sprain Saturday against North Carolina, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday.
“There’s no way Marques will be ready for the ACC tournament,” Coach K said. “Whatever grade it is, he’s not going to be well in one week. Then we’ll see.”
Bolden played just three minutes against the Tar Heels before injuring the knee trying to block a shot.
The one-time five-star prospect, who has battled injuries for much of his career, has become an effective role player for the Blue Devils. While the team relies on its four star freshmen, Bolden has been effective when the situation – and matchups – allow. He had a double-double just over a week ago against Miami after a 14-point effort against Virginia Tech. He’s averaging 5.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.
Still no word on Williamson, though, beyond Coach K saying over the weekend he believed the presumptive No. 1 pick in June’s draft would be available when ACC tournament play begins later this week.
Like this:
Like Loading...
When Sean Miller addressed the McKale Center crowd after Arizona’s loss to Arizona State on Saturday, more than a few eyebrows raised.
“There’s no place that’s more magical than McKale Center, there’s no fans in the world that are more loyal,” Miller, choking up while speaking, said during a senior day celebration. “And it has been an amazing honor to coach in McKale Center the last 10 years. Thank you for everything.”
That speech – and all the turmoil Miller and his program have been embroiled in the last two seasons – led some to speculate that his time in Tucson was coming to a close.
Not the case, Miller said Monday.
“It certainly wasn’t a goodbye speech,” Miller told reporters at a press conference. “I meant what I said in terms of I can’t imagine a fan base treating a coach any better than this fan base has treated our staff and me.
“It’s overwhelming to see the support. I’m not naive enough to think that it would be like that at every place. It may not be like this at any other place.”
HIs words Monday were a clarification after he declined to put the speech into greater context after the game Saturday. Given how much his program has been tied to the federal investigation into college basketball – and an assistant’s dismissal for unrelated issues – and that the Wildcats have underachieved their historical benchmarks the last two years, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see Miller not leading the program sometime soon.
Not that he’s ready to discuss that.
“It’s still not time to talk about the future,” Miller said Monday. “It’s not fair to this group, this team.
“For us, I want to make sure that we address things in the present. That (speech) was my best attempt.”
Almost all injury news has been bad news for Michigan State this season. The Big Ten co-champs got some positive feedback Monday, though.
Nick Ward, who has been sidelined since breaking his hand Feb. 17, is expected to play for the Spartans when they begin their Big Ten tournament run Friday.
“I’m 99 percent sure he’s going to play, unless there’s a setback,” coach Tom Izzo said Monday, per MLive.com.
The Spartans have been stressed by injuries this season, most notably the season-ender suffered earlier this winter by Joshua Langford, and Ward’s return should help ease things for a banged-up frontcourt of Kenny Goins and Xavier Tillman.
“We need bodies,” Izzo said. “We’ve got Kenny going 37 minutes and Xavier going about the same thing. I’m not sure that’s healthy for you, especially if you’re trying to win three games.”
The 6-foot-8, 245-pound Ward is Michigan State’s second-leading scorer at 15.1 points per game while also grabbing 6.7 rebounds per game. Izzo said how many minutes Ward will be available for immediately is uncertain, hinging on his conditioning and his ability to use that injured hand.
“I think it’s going to be perfect,” Izzo said. “I know Xavier is looking forward to having his running mate back with him. What people don’t realize is those two guys play pretty well together. We questioned that early in the year.”
Ohio State big man Kaleb Wesson is returning to the lineup following a three-game suspension, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann announced on Monday.
Out for an undisclosed violation of athletic department policy, Wesson is the leading scorer and rebounder for the Buckeyes this season. Putting up 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, Wesson gives Ohio State one of the best post-scoring options in the country when he’s in the lineup.
Losing all three games when Wesson was out, Ohio State has been in a freefall over the last few weeks. The Buckeyes are currently in an uneasy position on the bubble as they enter this week’s Big Ten tournament. Facing Indiana in the opening round on Thursday, that game could ultimately decide an at-large spot in the NCAA tournament since both teams are fighting for a bid.
Wesson and Ohio State won the regular-season matchup at Indiana on Feb. 10 as he tallied 10 points in a three-point victory.
Kansas State will likely have to compete in this week’s Big 12 tournament without star senior forward Dean Wade.
Injuring his foot on Saturday in a Wildcat win over Oklahoma, Wade played the rest of the game, but later felt “discomfort in his foot,” according to Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber.
“We probably doubt he will be in the Big 12 Tournament,” Weber said about Wade on Monday. “But you never know. We are hoping for the best. But, at the same time, we want, if possible, to have him healthy down the road.”
Accustomed to playing in the postseason without Wade after he sat out last year’s NCAA tournament, this is not the news Kansas State was hoping for. The No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament has already been without sophomore guard Cartier Diarra for the last few weeks as losing Wade is another huge loss.
Wade is averaging 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on the season while shooting 49 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range.
(H/t: Kellis Robinett, Kansas City Star)
Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie is probable to return to the Bulldogs’ lineup as soon as Monday night.
Head coach Mark Few told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports that Tillie would play against Pepperdine in the WCC tournament Monday night as long as there were no issues that came up before the game.
“If he feels good after shootaround [he’ll play]” Few said to Rothstein: “That is the plan.”
Tillie has been limited to only nine games this season as he’s been dealing with a partially torn ligament in his foot. One of the nation’s better frontcourt players last season, Tillie is only putting up 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game on the season. As a sophomore last year, Tillie put up 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor and 47 percent from three-point range.
Transfer forward Brandon Clarke has emerged as a more-than-suitable replacement for Tillie as he’s emerged as an All-American this season. But Tillie’s addition to the Gonzaga rotation would be huge for depth as freshman Filip Petrusev hasn’t played consistent minutes over the last few months.
The Bulldogs are trying to lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament as the WCC semifinals continue on Monday.