Coach K: ‘There’s no way’ Marques Bolden plays in ACC tournament

The world is waiting on solid news about Zion Williamson, but we now know Duke will be without at least one of its big men.

Six-foot-11 junior Marques Bolden will miss the ACC tournament after suffering an MCL sprain Saturday against North Carolina, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday.

“There’s no way Marques will be ready for the ACC tournament,” Coach K said. “Whatever grade it is, he’s not going to be well in one week. Then we’ll see.”

Bolden played just three minutes against the Tar Heels before injuring the knee trying to block a shot.

The one-time five-star prospect, who has battled injuries for much of his career, has become an effective role player for the Blue Devils. While the team relies on its four star freshmen, Bolden has been effective when the situation – and matchups – allow. He had a double-double just over a week ago against Miami after a 14-point effort against Virginia Tech. He’s averaging 5.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.

Still no word on Williamson, though, beyond Coach K saying over the weekend he believed the presumptive No. 1 pick in June’s draft would be available when ACC tournament play begins later this week.