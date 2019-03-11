Killian Tillie returning to Gonzaga lineup on Monday night

Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie is probable to return to the Bulldogs’ lineup as soon as Monday night.
Head coach Mark Few told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports that Tillie would play against Pepperdine in the WCC tournament Monday night as long as there were no issues that came up before the game.
“If he feels good after shootaround [he’ll play]” Few said to Rothstein: “That is the plan.”
Tillie has been limited to only nine games this season as he’s been dealing with a partially torn ligament in his foot. One of the nation’s better frontcourt players last season, Tillie is only putting up 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game on the season. As a sophomore last year, Tillie put up 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor and 47 percent from three-point range.
Transfer forward Brandon Clarke has emerged as a more-than-suitable replacement for Tillie as he’s emerged as an All-American this season. But Tillie’s addition to the Gonzaga rotation would be huge for depth as freshman Filip Petrusev hasn’t played consistent minutes over the last few months.
The Bulldogs are trying to lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament as the WCC semifinals continue on Monday.
Kaleb Wesson returning to Ohio State following suspension
Ohio State big man Kaleb Wesson is returning to the lineup following a three-game suspension, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann announced on Monday.
Out for an undisclosed violation of athletic department policy, Wesson is the leading scorer and rebounder for the Buckeyes this season. Putting up 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, Wesson gives Ohio State one of the best post-scoring options in the country when he’s in the lineup.
Losing all three games when Wesson was out, Ohio State has been in a freefall over the last few weeks. The Buckeyes are currently in an uneasy position on the bubble as they enter this week’s Big Ten tournament. Facing Indiana in the opening round on Thursday, that game could ultimately decide an at-large spot in the NCAA tournament since both teams are fighting for a bid.
Wesson and Ohio State won the regular-season matchup at Indiana on Feb. 10 as he tallied 10 points in a three-point victory.
Kansas State star Dean Wade now ‘doubtful’ for Big 12 tournament
Kansas State will likely have to compete in this week’s Big 12 tournament without star senior forward Dean Wade.
Injuring his foot on Saturday in a Wildcat win over Oklahoma, Wade played the rest of the game, but later felt “discomfort in his foot,” according to Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber.
“We probably doubt he will be in the Big 12 Tournament,” Weber said about Wade on Monday. “But you never know. We are hoping for the best. But, at the same time, we want, if possible, to have him healthy down the road.”
Accustomed to playing in the postseason without Wade after he sat out last year’s NCAA tournament, this is not the news Kansas State was hoping for. The No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament has already been without sophomore guard Cartier Diarra for the last few weeks as losing Wade is another huge loss.
Wade is averaging 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on the season while shooting 49 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range.
Kansas will play the postseason without senior Lagerald Vick as head coach Bill Self announced on Monday that he will not rejoin the team this season.
Vick has been away from the team on a leave of absence since Feb. 7 to attend to a personal matter. Before leaving the Jayhawks, Vick had an up-and-down senior season as he averaged 14.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Over the weekend, Kansas did not celebrate Senior Day with Vick not in attendance — although Self remembered his only senior on the roster in a press conference last week.
“People should remember Lagerald in a very favorable way,” Self said. “No question. We won three (league titles) and won 10 games in the NCAA Tournament in (his first) three years. You know, there’s not too many players out there in the country who can say that. And he’s played a role in that and, certainly, he got better over time.”
Although Vick wasn’t expected to return to the Jayhawks, this is the official end of his college career. Kansas will miss his 45 percent three-point shooting, as they’ve struggled at times with perimeter shooting this season.
Announcers and commentators working for CBS/Turner during the 2019 NCAA tournament were revealed on Monday.
Many familiar names will be featured throughout March as Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and reporter Tracy Wolfson will call the Final Four and national title game for the fifth straight year. The studio coverage will be hosted once again by Ernie Johnson and Greg Gumbel as they’ll have Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith with them.
More studio coverage will be hosted by Casey Stern with a collection of college coaches as well as Brendan Haywood, Seth Davis and Candace Parker.
As for the in-game groups, most of the tournament’s regional weekend announce teams remain unchanged as sideline reporters have shifted in a few cases. Jamie Erdahl is now working with Ian Eagle and Jim Spanarkel while Lisa Byington replaces Erdahl with Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas. Allie LaForce will be with Brian Anderson and Chris Webber this year after previously being with Eagle and Spanarkel.
Here are all of the announcer pairings that will call NCAA tournament games over the next several weeks.
Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter
* Regional Weekend Announce Teams
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce*
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl*
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson*
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Jim Jackson // Evan Washburn
Spero Dedes / Len Elmore / Steve Smith // Ros Gold-Onwude
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Lisa Byington
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // John Schriffen
I know, I know, I know. I have Zion Williamson as the National Player of the Year and Hunter as the ACC Player of the Year. The reason why is simple: I think that the ACC Player of the Year award should be given to the guy that was the best during ACC play, and to be the best that requires actually being on the court. Williamson essentially missed a third of conference play, which is too much when you consider that Duke lost three of the six games he missed. He played more than 80 percent of the season as a whole.
Either way, the point isn’t to argue about this. The point is that Hunter has been absolutely phenomenal this season. I think there’s an argument to be made that he is the best defender in college basketball given the way he can switch from defending the best guards to the best bigs and back, often in the same game. He’s also the most talented player on Virginia and the guy that has been the one to takeover in games when Virginia is struggling.
His numbers aren’t eye-popping, which is a direct result of the pace Virginia plays and the fact that they have three stars, but he is easily the first ACC player not named Zion Williamson that I could pick if I was starting a college basketball team.
ACC COACH OF THE YEAR: Tony Bennett, Virginia
Coming off of a season in which the Wahoos not only lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament — the only time that has happened to a No. 1 seed, I don’t know if you heard about that — and then graduated their second-leading scorer and best frontcourt defender, Virginia entered the 2018-19 season picked to finish third in a conference that had more than half of their members in the preseason top 25. By the time the dust settled, Virginia finished the season sitting at 28-2 overall and with a share of the ACC regular season title for the fourth time in the last six seasons. Their only two losses this season came against Duke.
FIRST TEAM ALL-ACC
DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia (POY)
TY JEROME, Virginia
CAM JOHNSON, North Carolina
R.J. BARRETT, Duke
ZION WILLIAMSON, Duke
SECOND TEAM ALL-ACC
COBY WHITE, North Carolina
MARCQUISE REED, Clemson
NICKEIL ALEXANDER-WALKER, Virginia Tech
MFIONDU KABENGELE, Florida State
KERRY BLACKSHEAR, Virginia Tech
ACC TOURNAMENT PREVIEW
WHEN: March 12-16 WHERE: Charlotte FINAL: March 16, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
(All odds courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook.)
FAVORITE: Duke (+175)
Virginia (+150) is the odds-on favorite to win the ACC tournament, but I think that line has a lot to do with the fact that the Wahoos are the No. 1 seed, meaning they will avoid Duke and North Carolina until the title game. It’s hardly a bad bet — Virginia is the reigning ACC tournament champ, they have won two ACC tournaments in the last five years and this is one of the three best teams in college basketball — but I still think Duke is the best team in the conference. They have lost just once this season when they have been at full strength (against Gonzaga) and they swept Virginia despite playing without Tre Jones for a game.
The bigger news is that it appears that Zion Williamson will be back for the ACC tournament. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters after Saturday’s loss at North Carolina that he expects the big fella to play. For what it’s worth, I like the value that comes with Virginia more than Duke or North Carolina (+200) simply because the Tobacco Road Rivals are on a crash course in the semifinals.
SLEEPER: Virginia Tech (+1700)
I think we have to look at the top of the bracket here to avoid a situation where we’re picking a team to be Duke, North Carolina and Virginia on three straight nights. Florida State is the No. 4 seed, meaning that they, too, get the double-bye into quarterfinals where they seemed like to end up playing a Virginia Tech team they beat in overtime in Tallahassee just six days ago. The Seminoles have also won 12 of their last 13 games since starting ACC play 1-4.
That said, there are some books that have the Hokies getting better odds than Florida State, and in that situation I think that they are worth a look as well. Virginia Tech actually matches up better with Virginia than Florida State does. Virginia does not turn the ball over, they do not get sped up and they are not going to give up points in the paint, either via penetration or second chance points. Florida State probably has more talent that VT with Justin Robinson expected to miss the tournament, but Virginia Tech can really, really shoot the ball and Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kerry Blackshear work well ball-screen actions together.
BEST VALUE: Florida State (+2000)
If you can get 20:1 odds on Florida State it’s certainly a better bet because they have to win just three games instead of four, but otherwise I do like the Hokies more.
BUBBLE DWELLERS
CLEMSON (NET: 35, SOS: 32) N.C. STATE (NET: 32, SOS: 211): Right off the bat, we get what probably will amount to a play-out game, as the 8-9 game in the ACC tournament will feature bubbly Clemson vs. bubbly N.C. State. As far as I’m concerned, but programs need to not only win on Wednesday but then go on to beat No. 1 seed Virginia on Thursday afternoon to deserve an at-large bid. We detailed why Clemson should not be considered to be on or near the bubble right now, while N.C. State played the worst non-conference schedule in all of Division I basketball this season.
SYRACUSE (NET: 46, SOS: 12): I think the Orange are probably safe regardless of what happens on Wednesday, but if they end getting blown out by No. 14 seed Pitt after losing their last two, four of their last five and seven of their last ten regular season games, then there is a chance that they could drop below the cut-line if college basketball’s Bid Thieves go bonkers this week.
I do not expect that to happen, and besides, the Selection Committee has proven in recent years that they have no interest in leaving Syracuse out of the tournament even when Syracuse actually should be left out of the tournament.
WHAT ELSE IS ON THE LINE?
Virginia has more or less locked up a spot on the No. 1 seed line at this point, but there is still a possibility that, should they lose to the Clemson-N.C. State winner, they can be bumped off the top line or out of the East Region and Washington D.C. Duke and North Carolina, on the other hand, are still playing for a shot at the ACC’s second No. 1 seed. Should Duke beat Virginia in the ACC tournament title game, there’s a world where all three of Duke, UNC and UVA get No. 1 seeds.
On the job front, it seems like this will likely be the end of the forgettable Danny Manning era at Wake Forest. The other ACC job that could open this spring — beyond, you know, the obvious Buzz Williams to Texas A&M rumors — is Boston College, where Jim Christian missed on his chance to make the tournament with Ky Bowman and Jerome Robinson last season. As the No. 11 seed this year, an automatic bid to this tournament this year seems exceedingly unlikely.
PREDICTION
Zion Williamson returns and Duke reminds everyone who the true king is in college basketball this season, beating Syracuse, North Carolina and Virginia en route to the ACC tournament title.