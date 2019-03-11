More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek

Introducing Cinderella: No. 20 Wofford completes perfect SoCon season

By Travis HinesMar 11, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bubble teams from across the country were keeping a very watchful eye on the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, N.C. as UNC Greensboro got out to a lead that it seemed determined to keep against 20th-ranked Wofford. The Terriers were in win or lose, but the Spartans are a bubble team themselves, leaving the likes of Ohio State, Clemson, Georgetown and a score of others sweating.

Then Wofford took over.

Greensboro led by five with under 6 minutes to play, but the Terriers outscored them 15-3 over the final 4 minutes to claim a 70-58 Southern Conference title game victory and the league’s automatic bid.

The Terriers struggled to shoot from distance, making just 7 of 23 (30.4 percent), but Greensboro was just 3 of 16 (18.8 percent). Fletcher Magee and Nathan Hoover both scored 20 points to power the Wofford offense while Cameron Jackson had a monster game of 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Francis Alonso scored 21 and Isaiah Miller 19 for the Spartans, who will now have six days to await their fate on Selection Sunday as a team on the fringes of a soft bubble. Wofford, meanwhile, will have nearly a week to dream of the high seed it seems destined to get.

CONFERENCE: Southern

COACH: Mike Young

RECORD: 29-4, 18-0 SoCon

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 20
  • NET: 14

PROJECTED SEED: It’s not often you write a post like this and get to this section to write “seven,” but that’s where the Terriers are projected in the latest NBC Sports bracket thanks to an absolutely dominant regular season whose losses all came at the hands of Power 5 programs. Wofford is going to be favored in its first-round matchup.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Wofford has a backcourt with names you need to know not only because they’re good players, but because they’re great names,  like a couple of detectives from an ‘80s cop movie. Fletcher Magee and Storm Murphy – can’t you just picture their names adorning the cheesy movie poster? But I digress. Magee is averaging 20.5 points while shooting 45/43.2/90.9 while Murphy leads the team in assists at 3.2 while shooting a team-best 48.9 percent from distance. Cameron Jackson – a solid ‘80s action hero name himself – is averaging 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds with a field goal percentage of 58 as the Terriers’ highest-usage player.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: The Terriers beat South Carolina (KenPom 73) in November for their best non-conference win while three wins against East Tennessee State (71) and UNC Greensboro (80) both make for a strong resume. In the loss ledger, none come anywhere close to “bad.” Wofford’s only losses this year were in the season-opener to North Carolina (5), Oklahoma (36), Kansas (17) and Mississippi State (24), the last of which came Dec. 19 and was the last time the Terriers lost.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: The Terriers are dangerous in the tournament first and foremost because they’re very good. Look at the rankings. Look at the record. What should absolutely terrify whatever high-majors they run into though is the 41.9 percent they shoot as a team from 3-point range, which is second in the country. Wofford gets 40.4 percent of its points via 3s (14th nationally). The Terriers can fill it up.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: As a top-25 team, the Terriers are no strangers to even casual college basketball fans. Before Wofford cracked the polls though, there was this wild sequence earlier this season that generated some buzz courtesy of Storm Murphy, who cans game winners by day and sends criminals to the can by night (still working on that movie concept):

FINAL THOUGHT: Wofford is only a Cinderella by a narrow definition. The Terriers would have been in the field of 68 regardless of whether they beat Greensboro on Monday night. Mike Young has taken the Terriers to four NCAA tournaments in his previous 16 years at the helm, but doesn’t have a tourney win on the resume yet. That seems very likely to change in about a week-and-a-half.

Coach K: ‘There’s no way’ Marques Bolden plays in ACC tournament

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

The world is waiting on solid news about Zion Williamson, but we now know Duke will be without at least one of its big men.

Six-foot-11 junior Marques Bolden will miss the ACC tournament after suffering an MCL sprain Saturday against North Carolina, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday.

“There’s no way Marques will be ready for the ACC tournament,” Coach K said. “Whatever grade it is, he’s not going to be well in one week. Then we’ll see.”

Bolden played just three minutes against the Tar Heels before injuring the knee trying to block a shot.

The one-time five-star prospect, who has battled injuries for much of his career, has become an effective role player for the Blue Devils. While the team relies on its four star freshmen, Bolden has been effective when the situation – and matchups – allow. He had a double-double just over a week ago against Miami after a 14-point effort against Virginia Tech. He’s averaging 5.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.

Still no word on Williamson, though, beyond Coach K saying over the weekend he believed the presumptive No. 1 pick in June’s draft would be available when ACC tournament play begins later this week.

Sean Miller: Saturday ‘wasn’t a goodbye speech

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When Sean Miller addressed the McKale Center crowd after Arizona’s loss to Arizona State on Saturday, more than a few eyebrows raised.

“There’s no place that’s more magical than McKale Center, there’s no fans in the world that are more loyal,” Miller, choking up while speaking, said during a senior day celebration. “And it has been an amazing honor to coach in McKale Center the last 10 years. Thank you for everything.”

That speech – and all the turmoil Miller and his program have been embroiled in the last two seasons – led some to speculate that his time in Tucson was coming to a close.

Not the case, Miller said Monday.

“It certainly wasn’t a goodbye speech,” Miller told reporters at a press conference. “I meant what I said in terms of I can’t imagine a fan base treating a coach any better than this fan base has treated our staff and me.

“It’s overwhelming to see the support. I’m not naive enough to think that it would be like that at every place. It may not be like this at any other place.”

HIs words Monday were a clarification after he declined to put the speech into greater context after the game Saturday. Given how much his program has been tied to the federal investigation into college basketball – and an assistant’s dismissal for unrelated issues – and that the Wildcats have underachieved their historical benchmarks the last two years, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see Miller not leading the program sometime soon.

Not that he’s ready to discuss that.

“It’s still not time to talk about the future,” Miller said Monday. “It’s not fair to this group, this team.

“For us, I want to make sure that we address things in the present. That (speech) was my best attempt.”

Michigan State’s Nick Ward expected to play in Big Ten tournament

Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 11, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Almost all injury news has been bad news for Michigan State this season. The Big Ten co-champs got some positive feedback Monday, though.

Nick Ward, who has been sidelined since breaking his hand Feb. 17, is expected to play for the Spartans when they begin their Big Ten tournament run Friday.

“I’m 99 percent sure he’s going to play, unless there’s a setback,” coach Tom Izzo said Monday, per MLive.com.

The Spartans have been stressed by injuries this season, most notably the season-ender suffered earlier this winter by Joshua Langford, and Ward’s return should help ease things for a banged-up frontcourt of Kenny Goins and Xavier Tillman.

“We need bodies,” Izzo said. “We’ve got Kenny going 37 minutes and Xavier going about the same thing. I’m not sure that’s healthy for you, especially if you’re trying to win three games.”

The 6-foot-8, 245-pound Ward is Michigan State’s second-leading scorer at 15.1 points per game while also grabbing 6.7 rebounds per game. Izzo said how many minutes Ward will be available for immediately is uncertain, hinging on his conditioning and his ability to use that injured hand.

“I think it’s going to be perfect,” Izzo said. “I know Xavier is looking forward to having his running mate back with him. What people don’t realize is those two guys play pretty well together. We questioned that early in the year.”

Kaleb Wesson returning to Ohio State following suspension

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ohio State big man Kaleb Wesson is returning to the lineup following a three-game suspension, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann announced on Monday.

Out for an undisclosed violation of athletic department policy, Wesson is the leading scorer and rebounder for the Buckeyes this season. Putting up 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, Wesson gives Ohio State one of the best post-scoring options in the country when he’s in the lineup.

Losing all three games when Wesson was out, Ohio State has been in a freefall over the last few weeks. The Buckeyes are currently in an uneasy position on the bubble as they enter this week’s Big Ten tournament. Facing Indiana in the opening round on Thursday, that game could ultimately decide an at-large spot in the NCAA tournament since both teams are fighting for a bid.

Wesson and Ohio State won the regular-season matchup at Indiana on Feb. 10 as he tallied 10 points in a three-point victory.

Kansas State star Dean Wade now ‘doubtful’ for Big 12 tournament

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kansas State will likely have to compete in this week’s Big 12 tournament without star senior forward Dean Wade.

Injuring his foot on Saturday in a Wildcat win over Oklahoma, Wade played the rest of the game, but later felt “discomfort in his foot,” according to Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber.

“We probably doubt he will be in the Big 12 Tournament,” Weber said about Wade on Monday. “But you never know. We are hoping for the best. But, at the same time, we want, if possible, to have him healthy down the road.”

Accustomed to playing in the postseason without Wade after he sat out last year’s NCAA tournament, this is not the news Kansas State was hoping for. The No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament has already been without sophomore guard Cartier Diarra for the last few weeks as losing Wade is another huge loss.

Wade is averaging 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on the season while shooting 49 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range.

(H/t: Kellis Robinett, Kansas City Star)