Bracketology: Carolina, Kentucky move up

We begin a new week with two new No. 1 seeds … North Carolina and Kentucky. The Tar Heels arrive after completing a season sweep of Duke. The Wildcats arrive after beating Florida and having Tennessee fall at Auburn.
The Blue Devils and Volunteers are next on the Seed List and could move back up with strong tourney showings. Keep an eye, too, on Michigan State. The Spartans beat Michigan a second time and winning the Big Ten tournament would put them in the conversation for a one seed.
Along the bubble, a few early-round tournament games might well end up being de-facto elimination games, especially in the ACC, Big East, and Big 10. The cutline is a very unsettled landscape and it’s likely to change several times between now and Sunday.
Then we have teams like Belmont and Furman, both of whom must sit, wait, and watch. It’s going to be a long week.
UPDATED: March 11, 2019
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|MIDWEST REGION
|Creighton vs. UNC-Greensboro
|SOUTH REGION
|Ohio State vs. Clemson
|EAST REGION
|Iona vs. Norfolk State
|WEST REGION
|Prairie View vs. St. Francis (PA)
FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|EAST – Washington, DC
|WEST – Anaheim
|Columbia
|Salt Lake City
|1) Virginia
|1) Gonzaga
|16) Iona / St. Francis (PA)
|16) Prairie View / Norfolk St
|8) Ole Miss
|8) Iowa
|9) VCU
|9) Baylor
|San Jose
|Hartford
|5) Maryland
|5) Mississippi State
|12) LIBERTY
|12) Creighton / NC-Greensboro
|4) Kansas State
|4) Florida State
|13) New Mexico State
|13) Vermont
|Des Moines
|Tulsa
|6) Cincinnati
|6) Nevada
|11) Arizona State
|11) St. John’s
|3) Michigan
|3) Texas Tech
|14) Hofstra
|14) Harvard
|Jacksonville
|Des Moines
|7) Louisville
|7) Wofford
|10) Utah State
|10) Syracuse
|2) LSU
|2) Michigan State
|15) Colgate
|15) BRADLEY
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|SOUTH – Louisville
|Columbus
|Columbia
|1) Kentucky
|1) North Carolina
|16) Omaha
|16) Sam Houston State
|8) Oklahoma
|8) UCF
|9) Seton Hall
|9) Washington
|Hartford
|San Jose
|5) Virginia Tech
|5) Marquette
|12) MURRAY STATE
|12) Ohio State / Clemson
|4) Wisconsin
|4) Kansas
|13) Old Dominion
|13) UC-Irvine
|Salt Lake City
|Tulsa
|6) Auburn
|6) Villanova
|11) Indiana
|11) TCU
|3) Houston
|3) Purdue
|14) Montana
|14) Georgia State
|Jacksonville
|Columbus
|7) Iowa State
|7) Buffalo
|10) Minnesota
|10) Temple
|2) Duke
|2) Tennessee
|15) Wright State
|15) GARDNER-WEBB
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|TCU
|Ohio State
|NC State
|Florida
|St. John’s
|Creighton
|Georgetown
|Alabama
|Arizona State
|UNC-Greensboro
|Belmont
|Texas
|Indiana
|Clemson
|Furman
|Xavier
TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio State
ACC (8): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, Clemson
BIG 12 (7): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU
SEC (6): LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss
Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Creighton
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
Southern (2): WOFFORD, UNC-Greensboro
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES: BRADLEY (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Harvard (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), LIBERTY (ASUN), MURRAY STATE (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), GARDNER-WEBB (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), Omaha (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)
