Getty Images

No. 8 Texas Tech earns at least share of Big 12 title with win at Iowa State

By Scott PhillipsMar 9, 2019, 4:34 PM EST
Texas Tech clinched at least a share of the Big 12 title on Saturday as the No. 8 Red Raiders held off Iowa State for an 80-73 road win.

Sophomore Jarrett Culver put together another monster effort on Saturday as he poured in 31 points on 12-for-19 shooting to pace the Red Raider offense. Kansas State will also get a chance to share the Big 12 title if they can secure a home win over Oklahoma later on Saturday night.

While the nation has been mostly talking about the Kansas Big 12 title streak coming to a halt — and it’s hard not to given how the Big 12 and Kansas basketball itself has become synonymous with the 14-year streak — head coach Chris Beard leading Texas Tech to a conference title is one of the best stories in college basketball this season.

Coming off an Elite Eight appearance last season, nobody expected Texas Tech would be the team that knocked off the Kansas streak. It makes sense for Kansas State, also coming off of an Elite Eight appearance, to be in this position. The Wildcats returned nearly everyone from last season while making that deep tournament run despite being without forward Dean Wade.

But Texas Tech had to basically start from scratch this season in terms of its regular rotation. The Red Raiders lost six of their eight top scorers from last season. Clutch guard and go-to scorer Keenan Evans was one of five seniors who exhausted their eligibility. Zhaire Smith went from an underrated-and-overlooked prospect into a surprising NBA lottery pick. In the preseason, Texas Tech was picked seventh in the Big 12 poll.

And, yet, here we are, as Beard is looking like the favorite for National Coach of the Year (although Purdue’s Matt Painter also has a very credible case). In his sophomore season, Culver has developed into a star and potential lottery pick of his own. Beard intelligently found graduate transfers like Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens as plug-and-play options who have become valuable role players. Program guys like Davide Moretti and Brandone Francis have improved and become vital parts of the Red Raiders as well.

Beard had to develop his own players while recruiting guys who fit his culture and somehow found all of the perfect pieces on-the-fly while coming off of an Elite Eight appearance. If Texas Tech limped into the NCAA tournament this season, people would still be giving Beard kudos for replacing all that he had to change.

With the No. 1 adjusted defensive efficiency in the country on KenPom, and a takeover star in Culver, would you want to face Texas Tech at this point in the season? The Red Raiders have won nine straight games as a once sluggish-looking offense has slowly improved over the final weeks of the regular season.

A team that wasn’t supposed to be anywhere near this position now finds itself as one of the most dangerous teams in college basketball entering the postseason.

Jerome helps rally No. 2 Virginia past Louisville 73-68

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 7:09 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Ty Jerome scored 24 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 5:34 remaining, and No. 2 Virginia held off Louisville 73-68 on Saturday to clinch the top seed in next week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Kyle Guy added 13 points and Jay Huff also made huge contributions at both ends as Virginia (28-2, 16-2) won its eighth in a row.

The Cavaliers will head to Charlotte, North Carolina, as the top seed and with a double-bye for the fourth time in the last six years. No. 3 North Carolina had a chance to tie for the top spot when it faced No. 4 Duke later Saturday, but the Cavaliers hold the tiebreaker by virtue of their 69-61 victory at UNC on Feb. 11.

Jordan Nwora scored 19 and Malik Williams 12 for the Cardinals (19-12, 10-8), who lost their ninth in a row in the series and for the sixth time in the last eight games under first-year coach Chris Mack. The Cardinals missed nine of their last 11 shots.

Louisville used a 20-4 run spanning the half to open a 47-40 lead early in the second half, quieting the sellout crowd at John Paul Jones Arena until Virginia immediately scored seven straight to tie it. The game was tied at 49 when Louisville scored six in a row to go back ahead and the lead flip-flopped until Jerome followed a three-point play by Christen Cunningham by making a pair of free throws.

That put Virginia ahead 63-62 and when Louisville turned the ball over on its next possession, Jerome found Huff free at the top of the key for his second 3-pointer. Huff also had two steals and a block during the rally, and Guy and Braxton Key hit 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals managed just 52 points in their 64-52 home loss to Virginia on Feb. 23, but offensive bursts by Williams (seven points early) and Nwora (10 in the last 8:33) had them within 36-33 at halftime. Nwora scored eight of Louisville’s 10 during a 10-3 run that briefly gave them a 27-26 lead with 6:06 remaining.

Virginia: Huff has a huge offensive upside and is a fan favorite at Virginia, but his defensive liabilities have limited his playing time in the past. Lately, he’s grasping coach Tony Bennett’s Pack-Line defense better, working as a rim protector and getting critical playing time.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals will await their opponent in the ACC Tournament.

Virginia: The Cavaliers have byes through the first two rounds of the ACC Tournament.

Follow Hank Kurz Jr. on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hankkurzjr

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Akinjo, McClung help Georgetown beat No. 16 Marquette

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 5:37 PM EST
MILWAUKEE — Marquette has to regroup quickly to salvage its once-promising season.

Freshman guards James Akinjo scored 25 points. Mac McClung added 23 and Georgetown beat No. 16 Marquette 86-84 on Saturday, the Golden Eagles’ fourth straight loss to close the regular season.

“We better try to figure it out,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “But regardless, when your offense isn’t going the way you want it to, you have to play defense. I thought their freshman guards just had their way with us. Credit to them. I mean, they hit tough shots, not all of them were easy. But, you can’t let a backcourt come in here and score 50.”

Jamorko Pickett and Jessie Govan each added 10 points for the Hoyas (18-13, 9-9 Big East), who were coming off a 101-69 loss at DePaul.

Markus Howard led Marquette (23-8, 12-6) with 28 points, and Joey Hauser added 16. The Golden Eagles, who dropped from No. 10 the previous week, missed a chance to tie Villanova for the conference title. The Wildcats lost at Seton Hall earlier Saturday.

Pickett hit a 3-pointer from the top to put Georgetown up 82-77, and Joey Hauser countered with a 3 from the left corner to make it 82-80 with 46 seconds left. Govan hit the first of two free throws to put the Hoyas up 83-80. Howard was fouled on the ensuing possession, but only hit the second free throw to make it 83-81 with 11 seconds remaining.

Akinjo’s two free throws made it 85-81, and Howard hit a 3-pointer from the top to cut the lead to 85-84 with 3.5 seconds left.

Picket hit the first of two free throws with 2 seconds left, and time expired during the rebound scramble.

“James (Akinjo) didn’t play his best game the first time we played them, made some key mistakes,” Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. “But I thought he grew from them. In the first half, he started reverting back to mistakes that he made in that game. I got on him a little bit, but I thought that he showed that he’s growing up.”

Howard had 28 points and Joey Hauser added 16 for Marquette.

Howard, the Big East’s leading scorer was 8 of 25 from the field, including 3 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Howard was coming off a six-point performance on 2-of-11 shooting in a 73-64 loss to Seton Hall in which the Pirates scored the final 18 points of the game.

Marquette took a 60-53 lead on floater from the lane by Howard with 10:57 left, but the Hoyas tied it at 63 on Akinjo’s 3-pointer. The Golden Eagles led in the second half of each of their four losses.

“Obviously we’re disappointed we had this loss,” said Marquette forward Brendan Bailey. “We definitely wanted to win. But we’re just keeping our heads high. We’re talking positive. We’re not pointing fingers at anybody. We’re all still great, close teammates. We just need to come together even more.”

The Golden Eagles shot just 34 percent, making 23 of 67 shots.

“I thought we great looks,” Wojciechowski said. “We missed a number at the basket, we missed a number of open shots. I don’t think it was a problem with our shots.”

The Golden Eagles, who entered as the Big East’s top free-throw shooting team at 77 percent, missed 10 of 36 attempts, including six in the second half.

“We missed more free throws than we normally do,” “Wojciechowski said. “Again, those things happen. We’ve got to play better defense.”

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas enter the conference tournament looking for consistency. Georgetown hasn’t won more than two consecutive games since early December. “We had a great win today and it would be a shame if we don’t follow it up on Thursday with another great performance. So, we have to build on it,” Ewing said.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles need to take care of the ball after being hurt by turnovers during their skid. Marquette, which had committed 58 turnovers in its previous three losses, had five against Georgetown.

UP NEXT

Big East Conference Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Edwards scores 21, No. 11 Purdue beats Northwestern 70-57

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 5:30 PM EST
EVANSTON, Ill. — A shaky start to the season didn’t rattle Purdue. The Boilermakers believed they were setting themselves up to go on a big run, and look at them now.

Carsen Edwards scored 21 points and No. 11 Purdue clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship with a 70-57 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.

The Boilermakers (23-8, 16-4) secured their 24th conference title — second in three years — as well as the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago. They came in tied with Michigan State and Michigan, who played each other on Saturday night.

Edwards, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, made just 6 of 18 shots. Nojel Eastern scored a career-high 15, and Purdue bounced back from a loss at Minnesota on Tuesday to win for the 17th time in 20 games.

It’s quite a turnaround after a 6-5 start. The schedule early on wasn’t easy and there were some tight losses along the way.

“We just saw what we had,” center Matt Haarms said. “We saw how good (we could be). We saw the offensive potential. We saw how if we worked on defense, there were things we could do that could be special. Maybe others didn’t realize that because they weren’t around us all the time.”

Northwestern’s Vic Law scored 13 before getting carried off the court with a right knee injury in the second half.

The senior went down when his knee hit Edwards’ right shin as he curled toward the top of the key off a screen near the Wildcats’ basket.

The collision left Law clutching his cut right knee as he pounded the court in pain. He was tended to for several minutes before being carried off the court as the crowd gave him a loud ovation.

Coach Chris Collins said he wasn’t sure of the extent of the injury. He said Law was going for more tests, though he was able to walk.

“The most concerning thing is it was a pretty good cut,” Collins said. “It kind of broke open. That was the tough part of the thing. If there’s a way for him to keep playing, he will.”

A.J. Turner scored 14. The last-place Wildcats (13-18, 4-16) lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

DOWN THE STRETCH

Purdue had trouble putting this one away after building a 15-point lead in the second half. Northwestern got within 63-55 with 4:10 remaining on back-to-back 3’s by Turner.

But Edwards answered with a 3 and Eastern hit two free throws to make it a 13-point game.

QUOTABLE

“We have three or four wins that we were very fortunate to have. But more than anything, Our guys improved. Our guys got better. We had some young guys have to grow up, play off the bench and play a role. A lot of times, there’s a lot of dissension. There’s a lot of immaturity. There’s a lot of selfishness that comes because you’re young and you want to play. When you don’t have to play very much, you have to play a role. Our guys were really professional.” — Purdue coach Matt Painter.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers bounced back from a loss at Minnesota and got the win despite some difficulties in this game. They made just 7 of 24 3-pointers, but held a 37-26 rebounding edge — 10-2 in offensive boards.

Northwestern: As if the Wildcats needed more bad news this season, they might have to get by without their leading scorer. Law came in averaging 15.1 points. He missed the 2015-16 season because of a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Plays Friday in the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Northwestern: Plays Wednesday in the Big Ten Tournament.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

No. 13 Kansas tops Baylor 78-70, stays undefeated at home

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 5:26 PM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Cutting through Baylor’s long zone defense, Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji came down with the ball in the low post double-teamed by a pair of Baylor defenders. The freshman quickly offloaded the ball to fellow freshman David McCormack, who slammed the ball home over the top of Baylor’s Freddie Gillespie.

The dunk was an early indication of the day McCormack would have, as the young forward continues to grow into Bill Self’s Kansas squad.

“He played terrific, I should have played him more. He was our best offensive player of the first half, and he made some good, strong moves,” Self said. “The first move he had he didn’t go to his left hand jump hook and ended up taking a good shot, but after that I thought he was really good.”

Dedric Lawson scored 23 points, including 11 of 12 from the free-throw line, to help No. 13 Kansas beat Baylor 78-70 Saturday and stay undefeated at home.

The performance came hours after Lawson was announced on the ballot for the John R. Wooden Award that goes to the nation’s outstanding college basketball player.

Yet on senior day in Allen Fieldhouse, a trio of Kansas freshmen impressed. Devon Dotson, McCormack and Quentin Grimes had 15, 12 and nine points, respectively. Kansas (23-8, 12-6 Big 12) fielded no seniors for the first time since 2007. The Jayhawks’ lone senior Lagerald Vick left the team earlier this season for personal reasons.

Jared Butler led the way for Baylor (19-12, 10-8), scoring a career-high 31 points in 36 minutes. The freshman entered averaging 9.6 points.

Kansas took advantage of Baylor’s zone defense throughout the game, scoring 36 points in the paint. That included 18 of Kansas’ 32 points in the first half. Baylor’s strong rebounding presence was heavily tested, and both teams finished with 43.

“I think first half I only had two rebounds so coach was getting on me about that,” Lawson said. “It’s going out there and being aggressive and going after the ball and finishing plays on the defensive end.”

Kansas led 32-29 at halftime. A four-point possession five minutes into the second half turned the game in the Jayhawks’ favor.

Baylor forward Flo Thamba was called for a flagrant-one foul after the referees deemed he purposely pushed his hand into the face of Lawson. He made both free throws and was fouled again by Thamba after the inbounds play, with Lawson making both again.

Kansas took a 44-35 lead after the possession and maintained it the rest of the game.

“I think it was pretty big,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said of the flagrant. “It’s hard to come back on Kansas here; we’ve done it a couple of times but it’s really hard to do.”

With their Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal opponents already decided and neither team playing for the regular-season title, there was little at stake aside from an improved resume come Selection Sunday.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks finish the season 16-0 in Allen Fieldhouse, marking the 20th time in program history that Kansas has done so. It’s the first time since 2015-16 than Kansas has accomplished the feat and the seventh time during the Self era.

Baylor: Despite the loss, the Bears finished the Big 12 regular season with double-digit wins for the sixth time in 10 seasons. Before 2010, they hadn’t finished conference play with double-digit wins since 1988 when they competed in the Southwest Conference.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE DREAMS

With his final stat line of 23 points and 14 rebounds, Lawson recorded his 20th double-double of the season. He is only the third Kansas player to record 20 double-doubles or more in the Self era, joining Cole Aldrich and Thomas Robinson.

UP NEXT

Kansas: The Jayhawks enter as the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. They will play 6th-seeded Texas on Thursday.

Baylor: Will play Iowa State on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No. 6 Kentucky pulls away from Florida 66-57 in SEC finale

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 4:55 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Free throws seemed destined to be the saving grace for No. 6 Kentucky before it finally strung baskets together.

Tyler Herro made his share of both, and that combination was important in putting away Florida.

Herro scored 16 points and led a big second-half run that helped the Wildcats overcome the Gators 66-57 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (26-5, 15-3 Southeastern Conference) went back and forth with the Gators (17-14, 9-9) early in the second half and trailed 40-39 with 13:46 remaining.

Herro had six points during a 15-2 spree, hitting a couple of shots in the lane and adding two free throws, to give Kentucky a 54-42 advantage. The Wildcats capped the seven-minute burst by scoring 10 straight points.

“I saw some lanes going to the basket,” said Herro, who made 6 of 11 from the field.

Herro hit all four free throws as Kentucky made 26 of 32 from the line. Florida finished 6 for 11 on free throws.

“Me and PJ (Washington) ran a little two-man game when they went man to man. We had to take whatever they gave us, but once they went man I felt like I had some lanes to drive,” Herro said.

Added coach John Calipari, “Tyler made some unbelievable plays. We made some shots and again, we’re a good free throw shooting team.”

Washington added 15 points as Kentucky handed Florida its third consecutive loss. The Wildcats clinched the No. 2 seed for the SEC Tournament by virtue of its sweep of Auburn, which topped Tennessee earlier Saturday. It was regular-season wrapup for the Wildcats and Gators going into the SEC Tournament.

Ashton Hagans and Keldon Johnson each added 14 points, and Washington’s nine rebounds helped the Wildcats dominate the boards 39-23.

Kevarrius Hayes had 19 points and Jalen Hudson 13 for Florida, which overcame a nine-point first half deficit to lead 31-30 at the break. A 5:12 drought in the second half did in the Gators, who also made just 3 of 18 from long range.

“We just really struggled from the 3 and convert at the foul line,” Florida coach Mike White said.

SENIOR MOMENT

Reid Travis missed his fifth consecutive game with a sprained right knee but was honored before his home finale with reserve guard Jonny David, who started and played the first couple of minutes.

Though Calipari wouldn’t speculate about Travis’ availability for the SEC Tournament, he didn’t sound worried.

“Here’s what good, it’s not an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament),” the coach said. “He sprained his knee. He’s going to be fine.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky took a step toward getting back in the Top 5 with the win that took more work than expected.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators held their own for a while in the second of consecutive games against Top 10 schools but couldn’t finish with a win. They committed just six turnovers, outscored Kentucky 32-22 in the paint and appeared to make the Wildcats play at their pace for a good stretch. They then went cold and weren’t able to recover in shooting 44 percent.

Kentucky: The Wildcats got through the home stretch 4-1 without Travis. But it required a wakeup call they survived by getting hot midway through the second half. They shot just 41 percent, but those made shots were huge in clinching the game and second place.

“We knew we had to pick up the intensity and make a statement coming into the second half,” Johnson said. “We need to get some separation.”

UP NEXT

Florida will play Wednesday in the second round of the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

Kentucky plays in next Friday’s quarterfinal at the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/ Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25