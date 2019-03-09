More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo

Duke’s Zion Williamson officially ruled out against North Carolina

By Scott PhillipsMar 9, 2019, 10:52 AM EST
Duke freshman Zion Williamson has been officially ruled out of Saturday’s ACC rivalry game against North Carolina.

Listed as doubtful on Friday, Williamson has been recovering from a Grade 1 right knee sprain since exploding out of his shoe when the two storied Tobacco Road rivals met a few weeks ago. Saturday will mark the fifth consecutive game that Williamson will miss as Duke has gone 3-1 during his full absence.

When Williamson went down with the knee injury 33 seconds into Duke’s home loss against North Carolina, it shifted the dynamic in a crowded ACC race as the Tar Heels and Virginia remain ahead of Duke entering Saturday’s action.

ACC tournament seeding will be at stake on Saturday as the Blue Devils have a chance at a No. 1 seed with a win and Virginia loss to Louisville. The Tar Heels are also hoping for the season sweep over Duke as they attempt to also earn that No. 1 seed.

While Williamson is being held out on Saturday, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski sounded cautiously optimistic that his star freshman could return for the ACC tournament. The hope is that Williamson can play a few games in Charlotte and get into better game shape before the NCAA tournament.

“I want to give him a chance to get in game shape. I would be surprised if he wasn’t ready by the ACC Tournament, Krzyzewski said Friday. “Hopefully we’ll play some games there, not just one, and get ready for the NCAA Tournament.”

Besides Williamson, Duke is dealing with some other minor injuries at this point in the season. During a sluggish performance in a win over Wake Forest earlier this week, junior center Marques Bolden was limited with a hip injury. Freshman guard Tre Jones also had to be taken to the locker room during the second half with what was described as a bruised right quad. Both are expected to play on Saturday, but Duke is clearly banged up at this point in the season.

Creighton, TCU place assistant coaches on leave for roles in college basketball corruption scandal

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 9, 2019, 10:37 AM EST
Two more high-profile college basketball assistant coaches have been placed on administrative leave for their alleged involvement in the ongoing FBI college basketball corruption scandal.

On Friday, TCU announced it was placing assistant coach Corey Barker on administrative leave, while Creighton announced a similar move for assistant coach Preston Murphy.

Both men are accused of accepting a $6,000 bribe during meetings with Christian Dawkins, a former runner and aspiring sports agent, according to a new federal indictment filed on Thursday. No new charges were filed in the 31-page document, but the allegations are against NCAA rules.

The two coaches are accused of having separate meetings with Dawkins in July 2017 to help steer players to a new sports agency that Dawkins was hoping to start. An undercover law enforcement agent was responsible for the payment to both coaches.

Barker and Dawkins allegedly spoke over the phone and arranged a meeting between a TCU player likely to be drafted and Dawkins in the summer of 2017. Attempting to steer that unidentified TCU player in the direction of Dawkins for representation, Barker allegedly told Dawkins that signing the TCU player as a future client would be a “layup.”

Creighton and Murphy have been linked in the past during the recruitment of former McDonald’s All-American Brian Bowen Jr. — a player that Dawkins was connected to behind the scenes. In federal court in October, Brian Bowen Sr. testified that Dawkins helped broker an offer through Murphy where the Bowen family would receive $100,000 and two jobs if Bowen played at Creighton. Officials from Creighton have denied that claim.

Both Barker and Murphy have coached all season until being placed on leave on Friday.

Dawkins and former Adidas executive Merl Code were convicted of fraud charges during that initial October trial as they helped persuade Bowen to sign with Louisville. The two men also face bribery charges in a new federal trial set for April 22.

It’s unlikely that Barker and Murphy coach again this season, as both TCU and Creighton are fighting to get into the 2019 NCAA tournament. While losing an assistant coach isn’t usually seen as a detrimental loss to on-court performance, the looming case could be a major distraction for both programs.

College Basketball’s 2019 Coaching Carousel

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 9, 2019, 8:32 AM EST
College basketball’s coaching carousel has started for the 2019 offseason as we’ll see numerous changes in the coaching ranks over the next several months. To help keep track of all of the movement, CBT has created this page to monitor all of the movement. As the offseason continues, and new hires are made, we’ll update this list every time a coaching change is made. Be sure to follow our Twitter account @CBTonNBC for the latest college basketball news and notes.

Cal Poly: After 10 years at the helm, Cal Poly is moving on from head coach Joe Callero, according to a report by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Peaking in years three-through-five with two 18-win seasons and an appearance in the 2014 NCAA tournament, Callero never got the program back on track during his final five seasons. Finishing with a 6-21 record and 2-12 mark in the Big West this season, the Mustangs will be looking for only their fourth different head coach since the program transitioned into Division I in 1994. While Cal Poly hasn’t been particularly successful, they have allowed coaches plenty of time to build things their own way.

Kennesaw State: Veteran head coach Al Skinner announced his decision to step down after the 2018-19 season on Feb. 21 in an official announcement from the school. Skinner spent four seasons with the Owls, never finishing above fourth place in the Atlantic Sun. Kennesaw State bottomed out with a 6-26 mark this season as Skinner was 41-84 in four seasons at the school. Formerly head coach at Boston College and Rhode Island, Skinner once made seven NCAA tournament appearances in nine years with the Eagles, but he hasn’t coached a tournament team since 2009.

Southern Illinois: Following a quarterfinal exit from the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, head coach Barry Hinson announced in his postgame press conference that he was leaving his post at Southern Illinois. It hasn’t been made clear if Hinson is resigning, or being fired, as he said, “It is time for me to step away,” during an emotional press conference. In seven seasons at Southern Illinois, Hinson went 116-111 — twice winning 20 or more games in a season. But the Salukis never made the postseason as the once-proud Valley program has struggled to find its footing since six consecutive NCAA tournament appearances earlier this century. Hinson has also spent time at Oral Roberts and Missouri State as he’s fifth all-time in Missouri Valley Conference wins.

Stetson: The Hatters opted to move on from head coach Corey Williams, as first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Spending six years at Stetson, Williams never found his footing with the Atlantic Sun program, as the Hatters never finished above seventh in the league. Williams, a former standout at Oklahoma State, was previously an assistant at Florida State under head coach Leonard Hamilton as he finished with a 58-133 mark during his Stetson tenure.

Tennessee Tech: After 17 years with the program, head coach Steve Payne is stepping down. Spending eight years as the head coach, Payne guided the Golden Eagles to two postseason appearances (CIT and Vegas 16) during his tenure while achieving four winning seasons. Consistency alluded Payne, however, as Tennessee Tech never had back-to-back winning campaigns. Finishing 8-23 overall and 12th place in the Ohio Valley Conference this season, Payne leaves with a 118-134 career mark. Before becoming head coach, Payne also spent nine seasons with Tennessee Tech as an assistant coach.

UCLA: The first coaching carousel move of this offseason happened way back in December when Steve Alford was fired. Interim coach Murry Bartow hasn’t guided UCLA back on track as the Bruins have struggled to stay above .500 during a disastrous season in the Pac-12. Although UCLA isn’t the job it used to be, it remains one of the best and most storied programs in the country. It also might be the most fascinating coaching search in the nation since the Bruins have a two-month head start on the rest of the country.

Cowan scores 21 as No. 24 Maryland beats Minnesota 69-60

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 3:01 AM EST
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — If Maryland was feeling pressured to snap a two-game losing streak, it sure didn’t show prior to the opening tipoff against Minnesota.

The Terrapins completed their warmup session by gathering in the lane to dance to the hip-hop music blaring from the loudspeakers. They laughed and joked with the team’s two upperclassmen on Senior Night, and jumped for joy when senior Ivan Bender dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

And then, No. 24 Maryland kept the good times rolling, completing the regular season with a feel-good 69-60 victory Friday night.

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 21 points and Jalen Smith had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins. They were coming off a lopsided loss at Penn State and their lone Big Ten defeat at home, versus Michigan.

“We talked about having fun, but you never know if kids are going to relax or not,” coach Mark Turgeon said. “We were a little uptight Sunday in that (Michigan) game.”

There was no sign of nervousness against Minnesota. The Terrapins (22-9, 13-7) led by 12 at halftime, stretched the margin to 19 in the opening three minutes of the second half and went up 54-32 with 13 minutes left.

“We had a great week of practice,” Turgeon said. “I knew we were going to play well, I knew we were going to play with energy. I didn’t think it would be quite that easy.”

Amir Coffey had 23 points and six assists for Minnesota (19-12, 9-11). The Golden Gophers’ only lead was 2-0.

Minnesota shot 27 percent before halftime, 38 percent overall and committed 13 turnovers.

“We talked about when you go on the road, you’ve got to take good shots and you can’t turn the ball over,” coach Richard Pitino said. “We didn’t do both of those in the first half.”

Bruno Fernando had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Maryland and Smith, a lanky 6-foot-10 freshman, just missed matching his career high of 21 points — set against Minnesota in 82-67 victory Jan 8.

Limited to 10 points against Michigan, Cowan topped that with a 12-point first half against Minnesota. The junior guard finished with a team-high five assists and played 37 minutes.

Asked what made the night special, Cowan replied, “Just seeing everybody playing together. Everybody smiling. Everybody just playing with heart, playing with effort. You can’t really ask for much more than that.”

Maryland led 34-22 at halftime despite missing 11 of its final 12 shots.

Minnesota had more turnovers (8) than baskets (7) in the first half and was 2 for 14 from inside the arc.

The Terrapins led 9-6 before Smith drilled successive 3-pointers to ignite an 18-7 run. Smith added a dunk during the surge and Cowan capped it with a 3 from the top of the key.

Smith started the second half with two free throws and Cowan made a layup to launch a 9-2 spurt that made it 43-24.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers are a different team on the road, a problem that is not unique in the Big Ten. Minnesota finished 13-3 at home and 2-9 on the road, including 2-8 in the conference.

Maryland: The Terrapins desperately needed a blowout victory to erase the sting of the two games that preceded it. Turgeon can only hope this serves as a confidence boost heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

COLD COFFEY

Coffey scored a combined 63 points in Minnesota’s previous two games, helping the Golden Gophers beat Northwestern and Purdue. In this one, however, he went 8 for 17 from the floor and struggled before scoring 17 over the final 9:34.

“He doesn’t need to have to score 30 points for us to be a good offensive team,” Pitino said. “But in the second half, he was pretty darn good.”

FULLY ENGAGED

With only two upperclassmen on the squad, Senior Night was expected to be rather uneventful.

Bender rewrote the script by proposing to his girlfriend.

Though caught by surprise, Andrea Knezevic said yes.

UP NEXT

Both teams open play Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center in Chicago.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Alexander-Walker leads No. 15 Virginia Tech past Miami

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 2:58 AM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. — In a pregame ceremony, the Virginia Tech recognized three seniors who arguably changed the fortunes of the program. Then, a sophomore stole the show.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 15 Virginia Tech beat Miami 84-70 on Friday night to tie the school record for regular-season victories with 23.

Playing mostly at the point guard position, Alexander-Walker was 6 of 14 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Hokies (23-7, 12-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). The sophomore also tied his career high with eight assists.

“It was all about our seniors,” Alexander-Walker said. “The fact that I could be there for them was huge.”

Ahmed Hill and Ty Outlaw had strong performances in their last home game for the Hokies. Outlaw scored 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Hill added 17 points and connected on five 3s as well.

Ebuka Izundu and Chris Lykes had 16 points each for Miami (13-16, 5-13).

In addition to celebrating its seniors, Virginia Tech celebrated doing something that only one other team in school history had done — win 23 games in a regular season. The 2009-10 team won 23 games, but a soft nonconference schedule relegated that team to the NIT.

“In year No. 1 (2014-15), we won 11 percent of our ACC games, and after tonight, we’ve won at a 67-percent clip when 10 of those games — five were played with seven guys in uniform and the other five were played with eight guys in uniform,” Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said. “I think it’s off the chart.”

Virginia Tech trailed 16-8 before the Hokies found their shooting stroke and buried Miami, outscoring the ‘Canes 32-6 over a span of nearly nine minutes. The Hokies hit six of their nine first-half 3-pointers during that stretch and scored on 13 of 15 possessions.

In the second half, Miami sliced a 45-31 halftime deficit to 11 on a 3-pointer by Zach Johnson, but the Hokies answered with a 14-4 run. Wabissa Bede’s left-handed layup with 12:38 remaining pushed the lead to 61-40.

“The group I started in the second half has never played a second together,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. “We were just looking for something that might create some mismatches for them. It kept us inching closer … but then again we made some critical errors and missing some shots. We needed up not shooting the ball well from 3, and if we don’t shoot the ball well from 3, we’re going to have a hard time of winning.”

Virginia Tech shot 49.2 percent from the floor (29 of 59) and hit 14 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Virginia Tech: The Hokies basically played their 10th straight game without point guard Justin Robinson, who has been out with an injured foot. Williams ceremoniously started Robinson in his final home. Kerry Blackshear Jr. took the opening tip and tipped it out of bounds, allowing Williams to substitute for Robinson, whom the Hokies hope to get back at some point this season. Robinson was averaging 14.4 points and 5.5 assists before the injury.

Miami: Lykes came into the game averaging 16.2 points per game and ranking in the top 10 in the ACC in scoring — and he finished right on that average. But the sophomore struggled from the floor against the Hokies, hitting just 5 of 15. He missed his first seven 3-point attempts, which was emblematic of Miami’s struggles from the perimeter. The ‘Canes made just six of their 29 3-point attempts.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Virginia Tech lost to Florida State in overtime on Tuesday in Tallahassee, Florida, which certainly is no shame considering the Seminoles’ No. 14 ranking. So the Hokies figure to stay at or near No. 15 in next Monday’s poll.

UP NEXT

ACC Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bubble Banter: It’s the final weekend of the regular season

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
There is now just under a month left in conference play, so it is time for us to go all-in on the “who’s-in-who’s-out” discussion. Bubble Banter has never been more important!

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

  • This page will be updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the games get played. 
  • We’ll update them best that we can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Friday morning. 
  • If you see something we missed, if you have an issue with a team we left out or if you want to congratulate us on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit us up here: @RobDauster and @phillipshoops.
  • The cut-off we will be using this year for teams that are “on the bubble” is the No. 9 seed line. If your favorite team is seeded as a No. 9 or better in our most recent bracket, they will not be discussed below. This does not mean that those teams are locks, but it means they need to do something dumb before they are in danger of missing out on the tournament. 
  • On Thursday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket, and these eight teams were placed in an 8-9 game: Wofford, Baylor, St. John’s, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Ohio State, Auburn and N.C. State.

Onto the weekend’s action.

WINNERS

VCU (NET: 31, SOS: 49): Knocking off Saint Joseph’s (171) for a home win won’t do much to help VCU’s at-large cause. Beating the Hawks at home is only good enough for a Q4 win at this point in the season. Avoiding the disastrous Q4 loss is the most important thing about Friday’s win for the Rams. Winning the A-10 regular season by two full games, VCU should continue to win in order to feel safe next weekend.

BELMONT (NET: 44, SOS: 224): Cruising past Austin Peay (130) in the Ohio Valley semifinals on Friday night, Belmont gets a crack at the league’s autobid in the championship game against Murray State on Saturday. The Bruins managed to secure a Q3 win over the Governors to move to 3-3 against those teams on the season. Perhaps more importantly, the Bruins get a legitimate opponent in the Racers in the OVC title game. Belmont will, of course, want to win and land the autobid, but at least they get to add another Q1 game to the profile before Selection Sunday — regardless of outcome.

MURRAY STATE (NET: 48, SOS: 247): Ja Morant played the hero for the Racers in the other OVC semifinal on Friday night as Murray State escaped with a dub over Jacksonville State (136). Much like Belmont’s win in the semis, Murray State avoids disaster while acquiring a Q3 win in the process. Bumping up to 4-1 in Q3 games, Murray State facing Belmont is a best-case scenario for the OVC if they want to potentially get in multiple teams. The league’s two best teams (both at Q1 status on a neutral) should boost each other’s computer numbers.

LOSERS

MINNESOTA (NET: 55, SOS: 40): Squandering a valuable opportunity for a Q1 road win at Maryland (28), the Golden Gophers probably didn’t hurt themselves too badly in defeat. After beating Purdue (12) earlier this week at home, Minnesota gave themselves a little bit of a bubble cushion. But this Maryland game is the kind of win that would have all but guaranteed Minnesota’s at-large hopes had they won. As it stands, the Gophers are now 3-9 in Q1 scenarios and 7-3 against Q2. Richard Pitino’s bunch doesn’t have any bad losses and their strength of schedule is solid. As long as they don’t bow out in the first Big Ten Tournament game, it feels like they should be safe.

SATURDAY

No. 23 Villanova at SETON HALL (NET: 63, SOS: 36), Sat. 12:00 p.m. (FOX)
Syracuse at CLEMSON (NET: 40, SOS: 34), Sat. 12:00 p.m.
BUTLER (NET: 59, SOS: 20) at Providence, Sat. 12:00 p.m.
TCU (NET: 52, SOS: 26) at TEXAS (NET: 35, SOS: 7), Sat. 12:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
FLORIDA (NET: 34, SOS: 50) at No. 6 Kentucky, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (CBS)
N.C. STATE (NET: 31, SOS: 212) at Boston College, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ACCNET)
GEORGETOWN (NET: 72, SOS: 88) at No. 16 Marquette, Sat. 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
No. 25 UCF (NET: 29, SOS: 53) at TEMPLE (NET: 57, SOS: 86), Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
ARIZONA STATE (NET: 68, SOS: 75) at Arizona, Sat. 4:00 p.m.
ST. JOHN’S (NET: 61, SOS: 71) at Xavier, Sat. 5:00 p.m. (FOX)
OKLAHOMA (NET: 38, SOS: 19) at No. 18 Kansas State, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
ALABAMA (NET: 55, SOS: 21) at Arkansas, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (SECN)
DePaul at CREIGHTON (NET: 48, SOS: 13), Sat. 8:00 p.m. (FS1)

UNC GREENSBORO (NET: 58, SOS: 142) vs. Samford (SoCon quarterfinals), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
BELMONT vs. MURRAY STATE, Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
Mercer at FURMAN (NET: 44, SOS: 205), Sat. 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

SUNDAY

Rutgers at INDIANA (NET: 56, SOS: 25), Sun. 12:00 p.m. (BTN)
No. 21 Wisconsin at OHIO STATE (NET: 43, SOS: 54), Sun. 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty at LIPSCOMB (Atlantic Sun title game), Sun. 3:00 p.m. (ESPN)
SoCon Semifinals (WOFFORD), Sun. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
SoCon Semifinals (UNC GREENSBORO, FURMAN), Sun. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN+)