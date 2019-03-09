More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Amid protest and cheers, LSU beats Vandy to claim SEC title

Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 11:30 PM EST
BATON ROUGE, La. — Tremont Waters had 14 points and eight assists and LSU won the Southeastern Conference regular-season title with an 80-59 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night in the Tigers’ first game without suspended head coach Will Wade.

Darius Days scored a season-high 15 points and Marshall Graves had a season-high 12 — all on 3-pointers — for LSU (26-5, 16-2).

Several players climbed into the student section after the game and pulled on purple conference championship T-shirts while chants of “L-S-U! L-S-U!” reverberated throughout the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Vanderbilt (9-22, 0-18) became the first team to go winless in the SEC since former league member Georgia Tech in 1954, and the first ever to do so with an 18-game conference schedule.

LSU’s triumph came a day after Wade’s indefinite suspension in the wake of published excerpts of a wire-tapped phone call between the coach and a man convicted last year in federal court of funneling illegal payments to the families of college basketball recruits.

Nearly 14,000 spectators packed the bowl-shaped arena to see LSU — with Wade assistant Tony Benford making his debut as interim head coach — wrap up its first SEC title in a decade. But many fans split time between passionately demonstrating solidarity with the players on every remotely positive play and protesting the administration during lulls in the action.

Boos and chants of “Joe must go!” rained down from the student section and a few other corners of the arena when athletic director Joe Alleva walked to his seat a few rows up from the sideline. Fans also called Alleva a “coward,” the implication being that LSU rushed to suspend its coach before it had conclusive evidence of wrongdoing.

Many fans held up signs reading, “Free Will Wade,” and “Free Javonte Smart,” the freshman guard and former Louisiana player of the year who apparently was referred to in the 2017 call recorded by the FBI.

That was a partisan perspective anyway.

LSU’s decision to suspend Wade has been praised by conference commissioner Greg Sankey, who said he found the published excerpts of Wade’s wire-tapped phone call “very disturbing.”

Smart was held out of the game, although LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson stressed that decision was made “in an abundance of caution” and did not represent any knowledge of wrongdoing by Smart or his family, who Munson said were cooperating with university officials.

LSU also held out Naz Reid, but for entirely different reasons. He’d taken a hard blow to the head during a victory at Florida on Wednesday, and was given the night off with LSU already having clinched the SEC tournament’s top seed, and with higher-stakes games coming up.

Saben Lee scored 16 points and Yanni Wetzell had 11 for Vanderbilt, which struggled to stay within 20 points much of the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Solid perimeter shooter Matt Ryan missed a third-straight game because of his hand injury, which only made it tougher for struggling Vandy to keep pace with an opponent atop the league standings. The Commodores spent much of the game with a shooting percentage in the low 30s before finishing at 41.2 percent (21 of 51). They were also outrebounded 38-26.

LSU: The Tigers had plenty of depth to withstand the absences of Smart and Reid against the last-place team in the SEC. The Tigers had a double digit lead within the first 10 minutes and were never threatened en route to becoming only the second LSU team in program history to win as many as 26 games in a regular season. The 1981 team holds the school-record with 27.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: Opens SEC tournament play Wednesday night against Texas A&M.

LSU: Begins SEC tournament play Friday in the third round after earning a double-bye.

No. 9 Michigan State rallies to beat No. 7 Michigan for share of Big Ten title

Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 11:09 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston started slow and finished strong, scoring 23 points to help No. 9 Michigan State beat No. 7 Michigan 75-63 Saturday night.

The Spartans (25-6, 16-4 Big Ten) earned a share of the Big Ten title and top seeding in next week’s conference tournament.

The Wolverines (26-5, 15-5) will be seeded third in Chicago after falling to third place behind their rivals and No. 11 Purdue.

Winston was 1 of 8 before making five straight shots in the second half, including a 3-pointer to give Michigan State its first lead midway through the second half.

The Spartans then pulled away, winning easily in a game Michigan controlled for more than 20 minutes.

Winston made a layup with 5:58 left to cap a 25-4 run.

The Spartans trailed by six at halftime and by eight points early in the second half after Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis made a 3-pointer. The Big Ten freshman of the year candidate fouled out with 20 points and Jordan Poole scored just five of his 15 points in the second half.

Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman scored 17 points and blocked five shots. Kenny Goins had nine points and 16 rebounds while fellow senior Matt McQuaid scored nine points and played well defensively in their final home game at the Breslin Center, where they kissed the school’s logo at midcourt to follow a tradition Shawn Respert started in 1995.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Charles Matthews, who nearly 12 points a game, missed his third straight game. If the shooting guard can use the rest to be ready for the Big Ten and NCAA tournament, he can give the Wolverines a boost offensively.

Michigan State: Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo won his ninth Big Ten regular season title despite missing two of his best players, Nick Ward and Joshua Langford, due to injuries. Ward might be able to play in the conference tournament and likely can contribute a little at least in the NCAA tournament.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The third-seeded team in the Big Ten tournament will play the final game of the conference quarterfinals Friday night.

Michigan State: The first-seeded team will open the conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday afternoon.

Introducing Cinderella: Murray State and Ja Morant earn the first autobid

By Scott PhillipsMar 9, 2019, 10:22 PM EST
The first autobid of the 2019 NCAA tournament has been earned as Murray State knocked off Belmont for a 77-65 win.

Receiving national attention all season thanks to sophomore point guard Ja Morant, the Racers don’t have to sweat on Selection Sunday thanks to another stellar performance from their superstar. Considered by some to be the best NBA Draft prospect in the country behind Duke’s Zion Williamson, Morant made the game-winning three-point play in the OVC semifinals on Friday before a 36-point performance against Belmont on Saturday. Morant’s heroics in Nashville during the week helped lift Murray State back into the Field of 68.

But Murray State is more than just Morant. The Racers were good enough to force their way into the bubble conversation before earning the autobid as they’ll be a very dangerous team in a few weeks.

CONFERENCE: Ohio Valley Conference

COACH: Matt McMahon

RECORD: 27-4, 16-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference

RATINGS:

  • KENPOM: 55
  • NET: 52

PROJECTED SEED: Murray State was strong enough to earn at-large consideration before earning the autobid as they’ll likely slot at a No. 12 or No. 13 seed in the NCAA tournament.

NAMES YOU NEED TO KNOW: Besides for Morant (24.2 ppg, 10.3 apg, 5.5 rpg) and his electrifying athleticism and above-the-rim play, Murray State has three other double-figure scorers to contend with. It’s part of the reason Morant accumulated so many assists despite being a gigantic target all season. Senior guard Shaq Buchanan (13.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg) is the team’s second-leading scorer while freshman guard Tevin Brown (11.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg) has emerged as the team’s third playmaker on the perimeter. And junior big man Darnell Cowart (10.3 ppg and 6.7 rpg) is a wide-bodied big man who is a load to handle at 295 pounds.

BIG WINS, BAD LOSSES: The Racers actually just earned their best win of the season by beating Belmont in the OVC title game as it gave them their first Q1 victory. Murray State also lost to Alabama and Auburn by single digits earlier this season. The only loss Murray State suffered that wasn’t a top-60 team in NET was a respectable Q2 loss to 20-win Jacksonville State. Even though Murray State didn’t play a lot of marquee competition, they didn’t really lose to anybody bad.

STATS YOU NEED TO KNOW: Morant led the country in assists per game by nearly 2.5 per contest over his leading competitor. But the key for Murray State making a run could be its stellar three-point defense. Allowing opponents to shoot only 28.7 percent from three-point range on the season, good for fourth in the nation, the Racers do an excellent job of playing opponents off the line and making them settle for twos.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?: Murray State has consistently been one of the nation’s great mid-major programs. Making the NCAA tournament last season, the Racers have made 17 total NCAA tournament appearances. And besides for Morant, the program has a tremendous history of producing NBA guards — particularly for a mid-major program. Isaiah Canaan and Cameron Payne are both recent Murray State products who went on to play in the League.

FINAL THOUGHT: America needed this. During a season in which the bubble has been incredibly mediocre and filled with near-.500 teams from power conferences, getting an exciting player like Morant into the field is a breath of fresh air for college basketball diehards. Hopefully, the committee also takes a serious look at Belmont’s at-large profile as well. Because the Bruins have a star of their own in Dylan Windler and they’re a great team in their own right. It would be a lot of fun to see two OVC teams make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1987.

Bubble Banter: It’s the final weekend of the regular season

By Rob DausterMar 9, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
There is now just under a month left in conference play, so it is time for us to go all-in on the “who’s-in-who’s-out” discussion. Bubble Banter has never been more important!

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

  • This page will be updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the games get played. 
  • We’ll update them best that we can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Friday morning. 
  • If you see something we missed, if you have an issue with a team we left out or if you want to congratulate us on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit us up here: @RobDauster and @phillipshoops.
  • The cut-off we will be using this year for teams that are “on the bubble” is the No. 9 seed line. If your favorite team is seeded as a No. 9 or better in our most recent bracket, they will not be discussed below. This does not mean that those teams are locks, but it means they need to do something dumb before they are in danger of missing out on the tournament. 
  • On Thursday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket, and these eight teams were placed in an 8-9 game: Wofford, Baylor, St. John’s, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Ohio State, Auburn and N.C. State.

Onto the weekend’s action.

WINNERS

MURRAY STATE (NET: 52, SOS: 215): The Racers don’t have to worry about the bubble anymore after clinching an autobid over Belmont in the OVC title game. Ja Morant and Murray State are back into the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive year. Learn all about this dangerous double-digit seed here.

SETON HALL (NET: 61, SOS: 27): No bubble team in the country had a better week than Seton Hall. After Saturday’s Big East win at home over Villanova (25), the Pirates have now knocked off the Big East’s two best teams in back-to-back games with their backs against the wall. Following the win over Marquette earlier this week, Seton Hall should feel comfortable about likely getting in. Now standing a very solid 6-6 in Q1 games, Seton Hall is all but assured an at-large entry on Selection Sunday. It’ll be fascinating to see how the Pirates perform in the Big East Tournament because they’ve been one of the most inconsistent teams in the country. A three-game winning streak turned into a three-game losing streak and now Seton Hall just took down the league’s two top teams. Who knows what we’ll see in the postseason?

TCU (NET: 53, SOS: 34): Massive Q1 road win for TCU over another bubble team in Texas (34) on Saturday as both were in an uncomfortable position. The Horned Frogs can feel a little bit safer knowing they earned potentially the biggest bubble win of the day with this Q1 road victory. Although TCU has been shaky in the Big 12 (7-11) with just average Q1 (3-8) and Q2 (5-4) results, this could be the win that gives them a little bit of breathing room heading into the Big 12 tournament. Beating Texas stopped a three-game slide and also hurts another bubble team in the process. It would certainly help the Horned Frogs to get another win or two in the Big 12 tournament, but this win on Saturday was a home run for now.

TEMPLE (NET: 55, SOS: 80): The Owls might have just solidified an at-large bid thanks to a Q1 home win over UCF (26) on Saturday. Winners of six of their last seven games, Temple has been teetering on the bubble because of a soft recent conference schedule. Knocking off the Knights pushes the Owls to a 3-6 record against Q1 teams coupled with a solid 5-1 record in Q2 scenarios. Even more important for Temple, the UCF win provides Q1 insurance, as Missouri (75) is right on the edge of becoming a Q2 win. With high-quality wins over Houston (6) and UCF, that could be enough to get the Owls into the Field of 68 in Fran Dunphy’s final season.

GEORGETOWN (NET: 80, SOS: 81): A bizarre trip to the Midwest for the Hoyas this week as they followed up a blowout loss to DePaul (98) with a shocking road win over Marquette (29) on Saturday. The Hoyas still have very shaky computer metrics thanks to a very underwhelming non-conference schedule. They’ve also knocked off the two best teams in the Big East as they’ve proven themselves to be a dangerous opponent in conference play. Even with this Q1 road win (to move the Hoyas to 4-6 in that mark), they likely need to pick off a few teams at Madison Square Garden next week to get in. Marquette is doing everything they can to keep the Big East bubble teams afloat these last few games, and Georgetown will thankfully take its extended bubble life for another week.

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 71, SOS: 67): Helping its cause with a road win over in-state rival Arizona (89), the Sun Devils continued their solid play down the stretch. Beating the Wildcats means Arizona State has won five of their last six games — including two straight on the road. This Q2 win pushes the Sun Devils to a solid 8-2 record against that group while they remain a decent 3-3 against Q1 teams. If Arizona State avoids a bad loss in the Pac-12 tournament (and there are plenty of opportunities for pitfalls) then they should be able to be the second Pac-12 team to make the Big Dance.

CLEMSON (NET: 40, SOS: 32): The Tigers did what they needed to do in knocking off Syracuse (42) for a Q2 home win. For a team currently hovering at “First Four Out” status, getting two wins this week just helps keep the Tigers in the at-large picture. Now 6-3 in Q2 games, it’s the 1-9 mark against Q1 opponents that has Clemson concerned at this point in the season. It will likely come down to the ACC tournament in terms of the Tigers getting into the field as they need to continue to win at this point in the season.

CREIGHTON (NET: 54, SOS: 14): Pulling out a home win over DePaul (98), this Q3 victory won’t do too much to enhance Creighton’s credibility. But as a team sitting in “Last Four In” status entering this game, avoiding a loss is just as important. The win for the Bluejays earns them a bye into the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament as they get a dangerous Xaver team in the opening matchup. Creighton will need to take care of the Musketeers if they want to keep its tourney hopes in tact.

N.C. STATE (NET: 35, SOS: 211): Avoiding a bad loss was more important than the win N.C. State earned over Boston College (113) on Saturday. Although the Eagles are an ACC bottomfeeder, the road win still merits a Q2 result — pushing the Pack to a very solid 6-0 in that category. But, as we’ve discussed all season, N.C. State’s dreadful strength of schedule is going to be the fascinating subplot for them the rest of the season. With a comparable SOS to mid-major teams on this list like Belmont and Murray State (see below), how will the committee evaluate a team like N.C. State on Selection Sunday? The 2-8 record in Q1 territory doesn’t help. Continuing to win is really the only recipe to ensure that the Wolfpack get in.

UNC GREENSBORO (NET: 58, SOS: 142): Advancing to the SoCon tournament semifinals with a win over Samford (163), UNC Greensboro keeps its at-large hopes alive while avoiding a horrible loss. A Q3 win on Saturday, UNC Greensboro has a huge game coming up with another bubble team in Furman on Sunday. The semifinal matchup with the Paladins represents a valuable Q1 opportunity for UNC Greensboro and it would also get them one step closer to a potential autobid. If the Spartans can get past Furman, and get a crack at Wofford in the SoCon title game, they might be able to get into the field even with a loss. UNC Greensboro only has losses to Q1 opponents (1-5) on the season as they haven’t suffered a single bad defeat.

FURMAN (NET: 43, SOS: 211): Getting past Mercer (215) in the SoCon quarterfinals, the Paladins now face their most important game of the season. Sunday’s SoCon semifinal clash against UNC Greensboro pits two teams who currently sit at “Last Four Out” status going against each other. The loser almost assuredly will be left out of the field. The winner could still potentially get another quality game against Wofford in the SoCon title game. The Paladins would only notch a Q2 win if they advance past UNC Greensboro, but the win would elevate their computer numbers while giving them another solid victory.

VCU (NET: 31, SOS: 49): Knocking off Saint Joseph’s (171) for a home win won’t do much to help VCU’s at-large cause. Beating the Hawks at home is only good enough for a Q4 win at this point in the season. Avoiding the disastrous Q4 loss is the most important thing about Friday’s win for the Rams. Winning the A-10 regular season by two full games, VCU should continue to win in order to feel safe next weekend.

LOSERS

BELMONT (NET: 41, SOS: 186): It’s going to be a long week for the Bruins. Falling to Murray State (52) in the OVC title game, Belmont is hoping other bubble teams continue to lose while bid poachers don’t knock off teams like Buffalo or Wofford. On the bright side, if Belmont was going to lose to anyone in this OVC title game, falling to a Q1 opponent like Murray State is as good as they could have hoped for. With a 2-1 record against Q1 teams and a 3-2 mark against Q2 opponents, Belmont’s profile has a lot to like. But the mediocre strength of schedule, coupled with a mediocre 3-2 mark against Q3 opponents, could hurt the Bruins on Selection Sunday. Ultimately, Belmont will be one of the major test cases for the committee as they weigh the merits of picking a quality mid-major program or a barely-.500 power conference team with better computer numbers.

TEXAS (NET: 34, SOS: 7): The perplexing bubble case of Texas just got even more confusing with a home loss to TCU (53). The Q2 loss means the Longhorns are now 4-4 in that group (meh…) but they still have a solid (for a bubble team) 5-9 mark against Q1 teams. Just how long can the goodwill of wins over North Carolina, Purdue and Kansas last? Texas is now 16-15 overall and many brackets have them right on the cusp of making it. And that was before this Saturday defeat. Now that they’ve lost to TCU, Texas likely needs at least one or two wins in the Big 12 tournament to have a shot at getting in. The Longhorns might be the biggest indicator of how the committee feels about strength of schedule and NET rating on Selection Sunday.

FLORIDA (NET: 34, SOS: 39): Just when Florida was trending in a great direction on a five-game winning streak a few weeks ago, the Gators have now lost three straight games entering the postseason. Saturday’s loss at Kentucky (5) isn’t a backbreaker — but the Gators also would have potentially punched their ticket with a Q1 win of that magnitude. The SEC tournament now becomes the focus for Florida. At only 3-11 against Q1 teams, if Florida can enhance that mark while earning some more wins, they might just be able to sneak into this field. For now, it feels like Mike White’s team is doing everything they can to play in the NIT.

ST. JOHN’S (NET: 62, SOS: 69): Falling to Xavier (73) on the road, St. John’s continues to make its bubble life more difficult. Losing four of their last five games, the Red Storm are struggling entering a Big East tournament in which they now need to play a Wednesday play-in game to even make the quarterfinals as a No. 7 seed. Now 5-5 against Q1 teams, and 5-3 against Q2 teams, St. John’s desperately needs to win its opening game on Wednesday to avoid disaster. As long as St. John’s wins the opener, they should be okay but they certainly aren’t making things easy on the committee.

ALABAMA (NET: 57, SOS: 25): Dropping a third consecutive game, Alabama is in real trouble entering the SEC tournament. Falling to Arkansas (65) on the road, the Crimson Tide are now an underwhelming 3-9 in Q1 settings with a 6-3 record in the Q2 sector. Sitting at “First Four In” status in our latest bracket entering this game, this loss could push Alabama into risky territory as they’ll need to win a few games next week to get in. Given the way Alabama is limping into the postseason, that doesn’t seem very likely.

BUTLER (NET: 59, SOS: 20): It’s probably time to take Butler off the bubble after its latest loss to Providence (76). Losers of four of their last five games, the Bulldogs haven’t helped themselves at all over the last several weeks — even as other Big East bubble teams like Creighton, Georgetown and Seton Hall improve their chances. Now standing 16-15 overall with a suspect 1-10 record against Q1 opponents, a Q2 loss (now 8-3 there) is especially damaging for Butler. The Bulldogs need to likely win the Big East tournament to be dancing.

MINNESOTA (NET: 55, SOS: 40): Squandering a valuable opportunity for a Q1 road win at Maryland (28), the Golden Gophers probably didn’t hurt themselves too badly in defeat. After beating Purdue (12) earlier this week at home, Minnesota gave themselves a little bit of a bubble cushion. But this Maryland game is the kind of win that would have all but guaranteed Minnesota’s at-large hopes had they won. As it stands, the Gophers are now 3-9 in Q1 scenarios and 7-3 against Q2. Richard Pitino’s bunch doesn’t have any bad losses and their strength of schedule is solid. As long as they don’t bow out in the first Big Ten Tournament game, it feels like they should be safe.

SUNDAY

Rutgers at INDIANA (NET: 56, SOS: 25), Sun. 12:00 p.m. (BTN)
No. 21 Wisconsin at OHIO STATE (NET: 43, SOS: 54), Sun. 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty at LIPSCOMB (NET: 44, SOS: 242) (Atlantic Sun title game), Sun. 3:00 p.m. (ESPN)
UNC GREENSBORO (NET: 58, SOS: 126) vs.  FURMAN (NET: 43, SOS: 211), (SoCon semifinals) Sun. 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

No. 18 K-State beats Oklahoma 68-53, wins share of Big 12

Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 8:53 PM EST
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kamau Stokes scored 19 points and No. 18 Kansas State clinched a share of the Big 12 regular-season title with a 68-53 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Barry Brown added 15 points and Dean Wade had 11 as the Wildcats (24-7, 14-4) finished atop the conference for the second time in 42 years.

Kansas State is co-champions with No. 8 Texas Tech (26-5, 14-4), which topped Iowa State 80-73 earlier Saturday.

Kristian Doolittle scored 14 points and Jamal Bieniemy 12 for the Sooners (19-12, 7-11).

K-State was dominant on the offensive boards, grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring 16 second-chance points.

Stokes started the second half by scoring eight straight points for the Wildcats, which gave K-State a 42-23 lead with 17 minutes to play.

The Wildcats never looked back and led by as many as 29 in the win.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners are playing much better since the middle of February and look much better than they did six games ago.

K-State: Won their first Big 12 regular-season title in six years and the second under Weber. K-State has won five of its last six games heading into the conference tournament.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Takes on 10th-seeded West Virginia on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

K-State: Will play the winner of No. 8 seed TCU and ninth-seeded Oklahoma State on Thursday.

No. 3 North Carolina sweeps season series with win over No. 4 Duke

By Scott PhillipsMar 9, 2019, 8:47 PM EST
North Carolina claimed a share of the ACC regular-season title on Saturday night as the No. 3 Tar Heels notched a 79-70 win over No. 4 Duke. Sweeping the regular-season series over the rival Blue Devils, North Carolina continues to put itself in position to potentially earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Freshman Coby White led a balanced North Carolina effort with 21 points while senior guard Kenny Williams made plays on both ends of the floor to finish with 18 points and six rebounds — while doing an admirable job of making life tough on Duke freshman scorer R.J. Barrett (26 points, 10-for-27 shooting).

And even though Duke fell on the road in Chapel Hill, there were still able to stay in a game during in which they basically played without Zion Williamson or Marques Bolden.

Here are three takeaways from this one.

North Carolina’s guard play dictates the ceiling of this team

It’s important to note that North Carolina won both games over Duke with Zion Williamson relegated to the bench. Duke fans and anti-North Carolina people will express this sentiment whenever they can. And there’s something to be said for that.

But even with the Blue Devils missing Williamson and Bolden (more on that below), North Carolina’s guards had a very solid game against Duke. With senior forward Luke Maye (seven points, 3-for-13 shooting, 16 rebounds) having an off-night shooting the ball, the Tar Heel offense had to rely mostly on White and Williams to make plays. Both players delivered results for the first 34 minutes of Saturday’s game.

White had some dazzling moments knifing through traffic and making tough shots, garnering praise from NBA Draft gurus in the process. The second half opened up in large part due to White’s ability to do what he wanted with the ball in his hands.

Williams had a sound 7-for-15 shooting night in which he was 4-for-7 from three-point range. On the defensive end, Williams also helped draw three first-half fouls on R.J. Barrett as he frustrated the freshmen into some bad offensive possessions.

It has to be comforting for North Carolina that they can beat a very good team like Duke even with Maye having an underwhelming shooting night. If North Carolina’s guards continue to play like this, and Maye plays up to his normal capabilities, then North Carolina is as dangerous as any team in the country.

What does Duke do if Marques Bolden is out?

The injury bug continues to bite Duke late in the regular season. Williamson has missed the past five games. Tre Jones briefly left the second half of the Wake Forest win with what was labeled a bruised right thigh. Cam Reddish appeared to be favoring his knee at times on Saturday.

But the potential loss of junior big man Marques Bolden is a major subplot to follow for the Blue Devils over the next few weeks. Bolden went down with a knee injury in the opening minutes of Saturday’s game as he was helped to the locker room by teammates after colliding with the basket stanchion. He didn’t return to the contest as Duke had to roll with a smaller lineup to face North Carolina. Postgame, Coach K told reporters that Bolden suffered an MCL sprain.

Without Bolden in the lineup, the Blue Devils were missing the team’s second-best rim protector besides Williamson. Although Bolden has had an up-and-down career at Duke, his size and athleticism on the defensive end is unmatched on this Blue Devil roster — particularly if Williamson isn’t on the floor to help as a freakish weakside shot blocker.

Javin DeLaurier did a solid job playing an energy role in finishing with eight points and 10 rebounds, but he can’t protect the rim, or defend bigs in the post one-on-one nearly as capably as Bolden can. If Bolden misses any sort of significant time, it puts even more pressure on a limited Duke rotation that can’t get consistent production from players outside of Barrett, Reddish and Williamson.

And since Reddish can be maddeningly inconsistent in his own way, it means players like Alex O’Connell (0 points, 0-for-4 shooting) can’t have nights where they provide next to nothing. With the way Jack White has also struggled to shoot late this season, Duke’s depth continues to take hits heading into the postseason. For their sake, the Blue Devils desperately need Bolden back as a stabilizing force at the rim whenever Williamson gets a rest.

Should we worry about North Carolina’s late-game offense?

Although North Carolina won on Saturday, a troubling late-game stretch of offense will be something to monitor going forward.

After developing a comfortable double-digit with a little under seven minutes left, the Tar Heels took the foot off the gas and struggled to score the rest of the game. Going nearly six minutes without scoring, and the final 6:47 of the game without a field goal, North Carolina allowed Duke to crawl back into the game to make it tight at the end.

Many offensive possessions ended in contested shots or turnovers as North Carolina’s half-court offense was stagnant much of the time. Not known to run many plays, Tar Heel head coach Roy Williams has already had to adjust his offensive tendencies during the Miami win earlier this season.

While it didn’t get that dire in this one, North Carolina’s offense clearly lost a lot of confidence down the stretch against an undermanned Duke team playing without a true rim protector. For as brilliant as North Carolina can look, they can also have some puzzling stretches of bad offense. That kind of sustained stretch of poor offense could haunt this team in the postseason.