More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Alexander-Walker leads No. 15 Virginia Tech past Miami

Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 2:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

BLACKSBURG, Va. — In a pregame ceremony, the Virginia Tech recognized three seniors who arguably changed the fortunes of the program. Then, a sophomore stole the show.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 15 Virginia Tech beat Miami 84-70 on Friday night to tie the school record for regular-season victories with 23.

Playing mostly at the point guard position, Alexander-Walker was 6 of 14 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Hokies (23-7, 12-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). The sophomore also tied his career high with eight assists.

“It was all about our seniors,” Alexander-Walker said. “The fact that I could be there for them was huge.”

Ahmed Hill and Ty Outlaw had strong performances in their last home game for the Hokies. Outlaw scored 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Hill added 17 points and connected on five 3s as well.

Ebuka Izundu and Chris Lykes had 16 points each for Miami (13-16, 5-13).

In addition to celebrating its seniors, Virginia Tech celebrated doing something that only one other team in school history had done — win 23 games in a regular season. The 2009-10 team won 23 games, but a soft nonconference schedule relegated that team to the NIT.

“In year No. 1 (2014-15), we won 11 percent of our ACC games, and after tonight, we’ve won at a 67-percent clip when 10 of those games — five were played with seven guys in uniform and the other five were played with eight guys in uniform,” Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said. “I think it’s off the chart.”

Virginia Tech trailed 16-8 before the Hokies found their shooting stroke and buried Miami, outscoring the ‘Canes 32-6 over a span of nearly nine minutes. The Hokies hit six of their nine first-half 3-pointers during that stretch and scored on 13 of 15 possessions.

In the second half, Miami sliced a 45-31 halftime deficit to 11 on a 3-pointer by Zach Johnson, but the Hokies answered with a 14-4 run. Wabissa Bede’s left-handed layup with 12:38 remaining pushed the lead to 61-40.

“The group I started in the second half has never played a second together,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. “We were just looking for something that might create some mismatches for them. It kept us inching closer … but then again we made some critical errors and missing some shots. We needed up not shooting the ball well from 3, and if we don’t shoot the ball well from 3, we’re going to have a hard time of winning.”

Virginia Tech shot 49.2 percent from the floor (29 of 59) and hit 14 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Virginia Tech: The Hokies basically played their 10th straight game without point guard Justin Robinson, who has been out with an injured foot. Williams ceremoniously started Robinson in his final home. Kerry Blackshear Jr. took the opening tip and tipped it out of bounds, allowing Williams to substitute for Robinson, whom the Hokies hope to get back at some point this season. Robinson was averaging 14.4 points and 5.5 assists before the injury.

Miami: Lykes came into the game averaging 16.2 points per game and ranking in the top 10 in the ACC in scoring — and he finished right on that average. But the sophomore struggled from the floor against the Hokies, hitting just 5 of 15. He missed his first seven 3-point attempts, which was emblematic of Miami’s struggles from the perimeter. The ‘Canes made just six of their 29 3-point attempts.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Virginia Tech lost to Florida State in overtime on Tuesday in Tallahassee, Florida, which certainly is no shame considering the Seminoles’ No. 14 ranking. So the Hokies figure to stay at or near No. 15 in next Monday’s poll.

UP NEXT

ACC Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cowan scores 21 as No. 24 Maryland beats Minnesota 69-60

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2019, 3:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — If Maryland was feeling pressured to snap a two-game losing streak, it sure didn’t show prior to the opening tipoff against Minnesota.

The Terrapins completed their warmup session by gathering in the lane to dance to the hip-hop music blaring from the loudspeakers. They laughed and joked with the team’s two upperclassmen on Senior Night, and jumped for joy when senior Ivan Bender dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

And then, No. 24 Maryland kept the good times rolling, completing the regular season with a feel-good 69-60 victory Friday night.

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 21 points and Jalen Smith had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins. They were coming off a lopsided loss at Penn State and their lone Big Ten defeat at home, versus Michigan.

“We talked about having fun, but you never know if kids are going to relax or not,” coach Mark Turgeon said. “We were a little uptight Sunday in that (Michigan) game.”

There was no sign of nervousness against Minnesota. The Terrapins (22-9, 13-7) led by 12 at halftime, stretched the margin to 19 in the opening three minutes of the second half and went up 54-32 with 13 minutes left.

“We had a great week of practice,” Turgeon said. “I knew we were going to play well, I knew we were going to play with energy. I didn’t think it would be quite that easy.”

Amir Coffey had 23 points and six assists for Minnesota (19-12, 9-11). The Golden Gophers’ only lead was 2-0.

Minnesota shot 27 percent before halftime, 38 percent overall and committed 13 turnovers.

“We talked about when you go on the road, you’ve got to take good shots and you can’t turn the ball over,” coach Richard Pitino said. “We didn’t do both of those in the first half.”

Bruno Fernando had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Maryland and Smith, a lanky 6-foot-10 freshman, just missed matching his career high of 21 points — set against Minnesota in 82-67 victory Jan 8.

Limited to 10 points against Michigan, Cowan topped that with a 12-point first half against Minnesota. The junior guard finished with a team-high five assists and played 37 minutes.

Asked what made the night special, Cowan replied, “Just seeing everybody playing together. Everybody smiling. Everybody just playing with heart, playing with effort. You can’t really ask for much more than that.”

Maryland led 34-22 at halftime despite missing 11 of its final 12 shots.

Minnesota had more turnovers (8) than baskets (7) in the first half and was 2 for 14 from inside the arc.

The Terrapins led 9-6 before Smith drilled successive 3-pointers to ignite an 18-7 run. Smith added a dunk during the surge and Cowan capped it with a 3 from the top of the key.

Smith started the second half with two free throws and Cowan made a layup to launch a 9-2 spurt that made it 43-24.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers are a different team on the road, a problem that is not unique in the Big Ten. Minnesota finished 13-3 at home and 2-9 on the road, including 2-8 in the conference.

Maryland: The Terrapins desperately needed a blowout victory to erase the sting of the two games that preceded it. Turgeon can only hope this serves as a confidence boost heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

COLD COFFEY

Coffey scored a combined 63 points in Minnesota’s previous two games, helping the Golden Gophers beat Northwestern and Purdue. In this one, however, he went 8 for 17 from the floor and struggled before scoring 17 over the final 9:34.

“He doesn’t need to have to score 30 points for us to be a good offensive team,” Pitino said. “But in the second half, he was pretty darn good.”

FULLY ENGAGED

With only two upperclassmen on the squad, Senior Night was expected to be rather uneventful.

Bender rewrote the script by proposing to his girlfriend.

Though caught by surprise, Andrea Knezevic said yes.

UP NEXT

Both teams open play Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center in Chicago.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Bubble Banter: It’s the final weekend of the regular season

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

There is now just under a month left in conference play, so it is time for us to go all-in on the “who’s-in-who’s-out” discussion. Bubble Banter has never been more important!

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

  • This page will be updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the games get played. 
  • We’ll update them best that we can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Friday morning. 
  • If you see something we missed, if you have an issue with a team we left out or if you want to congratulate us on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit us up here: @RobDauster and @phillipshoops.
  • The cut-off we will be using this year for teams that are “on the bubble” is the No. 9 seed line. If your favorite team is seeded as a No. 9 or better in our most recent bracket, they will not be discussed below. This does not mean that those teams are locks, but it means they need to do something dumb before they are in danger of missing out on the tournament. 
  • On Thursday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket, and these eight teams were placed in an 8-9 game: Wofford, Baylor, St. John’s, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Ohio State, Auburn and N.C. State.

Onto the weekend’s action.

WINNERS

VCU (NET: 31, SOS: 49): Knocking off Saint Joseph’s (171) for a home win won’t do much to help VCU’s at-large cause. Beating the Hawks at home is only good enough for a Q4 win at this point in the season. Avoiding the disastrous Q4 loss is the most important thing about Friday’s win for the Rams. Winning the A-10 regular season by two full games, VCU should continue to win in order to feel safe next weekend.

BELMONT (NET: 44, SOS: 224): Cruising past Austin Peay (130) in the Ohio Valley semifinals on Friday night, Belmont gets a crack at the league’s autobid in the championship game against Murray State on Saturday. The Bruins managed to secure a Q3 win over the Governors to move to 3-3 against those teams on the season. Perhaps more importantly, the Bruins get a legitimate opponent in the Racers in the OVC title game. Belmont will, of course, want to win and land the autobid, but at least they get to add another Q1 game to the profile before Selection Sunday — regardless of outcome.

MURRAY STATE (NET: 48, SOS: 247): Ja Morant played the hero for the Racers in the other OVC semifinal on Friday night as Murray State escaped with a dub over Jacksonville State (136). Much like Belmont’s win in the semis, Murray State avoids disaster while acquiring a Q3 win in the process. Bumping up to 4-1 in Q3 games, Murray State facing Belmont is a best-case scenario for the OVC if they want to potentially get in multiple teams. The league’s two best teams (both at Q1 status on a neutral) should boost each other’s computer numbers.

LOSERS

MINNESOTA (NET: 55, SOS: 40): Squandering a valuable opportunity for a Q1 road win at Maryland (28), the Golden Gophers probably didn’t hurt themselves too badly in defeat. After beating Purdue (12) earlier this week at home, Minnesota gave themselves a little bit of a bubble cushion. But this Maryland game is the kind of win that would have all but guaranteed Minnesota’s at-large hopes had they won. As it stands, the Gophers are now 3-9 in Q1 scenarios and 7-3 against Q2. Richard Pitino’s bunch doesn’t have any bad losses and their strength of schedule is solid. As long as they don’t bow out in the first Big Ten Tournament game, it feels like they should be safe.

SATURDAY

No. 23 Villanova at SETON HALL (NET: 63, SOS: 36), Sat. 12:00 p.m. (FOX)
Syracuse at CLEMSON (NET: 40, SOS: 34), Sat. 12:00 p.m.
BUTLER (NET: 59, SOS: 20) at Providence, Sat. 12:00 p.m.
TCU (NET: 52, SOS: 26) at TEXAS (NET: 35, SOS: 7), Sat. 12:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
FLORIDA (NET: 34, SOS: 50) at No. 6 Kentucky, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (CBS)
N.C. STATE (NET: 31, SOS: 212) at Boston College, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ACCNET)
GEORGETOWN (NET: 72, SOS: 88) at No. 16 Marquette, Sat. 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
No. 25 UCF (NET: 29, SOS: 53) at TEMPLE (NET: 57, SOS: 86), Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
ARIZONA STATE (NET: 68, SOS: 75) at Arizona, Sat. 4:00 p.m.
ST. JOHN’S (NET: 61, SOS: 71) at Xavier, Sat. 5:00 p.m. (FOX)
OKLAHOMA (NET: 38, SOS: 19) at No. 18 Kansas State, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
ALABAMA (NET: 55, SOS: 21) at Arkansas, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (SECN)
DePaul at CREIGHTON (NET: 48, SOS: 13), Sat. 8:00 p.m. (FS1)

UNC GREENSBORO (NET: 58, SOS: 142) vs. Samford (SoCon quarterfinals), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
BELMONT vs. MURRAY STATE, Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
Mercer at FURMAN (NET: 44, SOS: 205), Sat. 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

SUNDAY

Rutgers at INDIANA (NET: 56, SOS: 25), Sun. 12:00 p.m. (BTN)
No. 21 Wisconsin at OHIO STATE (NET: 43, SOS: 54), Sun. 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty at LIPSCOMB (Atlantic Sun title game), Sun. 3:00 p.m. (ESPN)
SoCon Semifinals (WOFFORD), Sun. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
SoCon Semifinals (UNC GREENSBORO, FURMAN), Sun. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

LSU announces indefinite suspension of Will Wade

Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 8, 2019, 2:29 PM EST
1 Comment

One day after it was reported by Yahoo Sports that LSU head coach Will Wade was overheard on federal wiretaps discussing a recruiting “offer” with FBI defendant Christian Dawkins, LSU athletic director Joe Alleva announced that the coach has been suspended indefinitely.

Assistant coach Tony Benford will serve as interim head coach as the school works through its investigation of the recent report.

“All of us at LSU share the obligation to protect the integrity of the institution, as such we have suspended Head Coach Will Wade indefinitely until such time as we can ensure full compliance with the NCAA, as well as institutional policies and standards,” Alleva said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

During his taped conversation with Dawkins, Wade was quoted as referring to a recruiting process as the “Smart thing.” It isn’t explicitly stated in the conversation, but it could appear that this is in reference to then-recruit and current LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart. LSU has not announced anything regarding Smart’s status for Saturday’s regular season finale against Vanderbilt.

Wade issued a statement to the New Orleans Times-Picayune in which he stated that the reports surrounding his suspension “do not begin to tell the full story. I understand the University had to take action before all the facts are in, but I would ask everyone to withhold their judgment until the record is complete.”

Wade isn’t the only coach to be sanctioned by his school in the aftermath of the latest Yahoo Sports report. TCU assistant Corey Barker and Creighton assistant Preston Murphy have both been placed on administrative leave by their respective schools. Per the report Barker and Murphy are alleged to have been offered $6,000 bribes by Dawkins.

Dawkins and former adidas grassroots executive Merl Code Jr. were sentenced to six months in prison earlier this week, with former adidas executive James Gatto receiving a nine-month sentence. All three defendants have filed appeals of their respective sentences.

Zion Williamson remains doubtful for regular season finale

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Raphielle JohnsonMar 8, 2019, 1:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

No. 4 Duke’s first meeting with No. 3 North Carolina was headlined by the knee injury suffered by Zion Williamson just 33 seconds into the game, and with the star freshman out of the game the Blue Devils were unable to control the Tar Heels in the paint.

Williamson hasn’t played since, and on Friday Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said that the star freshman is considered to be doubtful for the rematch with the Tar Heels. A final decision on Williamson’s status for the game will be made after Duke’s pregame shoot-around Saturday morning.

Duke has won three of the four games it has played since the first meeting with North Carolina, an 88-72 Tar Heel victory in which Roy Williams’ team scored 62 points in the paint. That area will have a significant impact on Saturday’s rematch, whether Williamson plays or not. While freshmen RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones remain the headliners for the Blue Devils, how well Marques Bolden and Javin DeLaurier play against the likes of Luke Maye and Garrison Brooks is worth watching Saturday night as well.

Bolden, who accounted for just two rebounds and two blocked shots in the loss to North Carolina, has scored in double figures in two of Duke’s last four games. That includes a 15-point, 10-rebound, two-steal effort in Duke’s March 2 win over Miami. Also Jack White, who went through a brutal cold spell in which he missed 29 straight three-point attempts, has shot a combined 5-for-8 from distance in Duke’s last two games.

ACC tournament seeding will also be on the line Saturday, as Duke can be either the one (with a win and a Virginia loss to Louisville), two or three-seed in Charlotte. If Williamson can return Saturday, that would give Duke a boost. But after Tuesday’s win over Wake Forest, there was more optimism regarding the freshman’s availability for the ACC tournament than for the matchup with North Carolina.

“I don’t think he’ll be ready for Saturday. I have to be careful not to push this,” Krzyzewski said.

“I want to give him a chance to get in game shape. I would be surprised if he wasn’t ready by the ACC Tournament. Hopefully we’ll play some games there, not just one, and get ready for the NCAA Tournament.”

Philly lifer Dunphy set to say coaching goodbye to Temple

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 8, 2019, 10:41 AM EST
Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA — Fran Dunphy has a book about Tiger Woods on his night table and piles of books in his office at Temple that are mostly unread.

With the Owls on the brink of securing an NCAA Tournament bid, Dunphy’s in-season page turners are mostly scouting reports.

“When I wake up at night, I’m looking at film,” Dunphy said.

It’s the kind of late, late show that’s nearing the final credits.

Dunphy is set to step down at the end of the season — and with the Owls at 22-8, March Madness could prolong that final bow — and call it a career on one of the great runs in Philadelphia basketball history.

Up next for the 70-year-old Dunphy, the home finale Saturday against No. 25 UCF and a chance for the Owls to knock off one more Top 25 team and send him out of Philly a winner.

Dunphy’s arc has touched nearly every Big 5 school in some way — from distinguished tenures on the bench at Penn and at Temple, to scholarly stops at Villanova and La Salle. He’ll turn the program over next season to former Temple and Philadelphia 76ers star Aaron McKie.

And then?

“I would love to represent Temple in any way they see fit,” he said.

Dunphy has lasted almost 50 years without a sniff of scandal and perhaps a collection of as many good guy awards (including the 2018 Dean Smith Award for charity work and community service) as conference championships. As his coaching career ticks down to the final seconds, Dunphy has been loath to boast about his accomplishments, even as this season has turned into a farewell tour that earned him standing ovations at hated city rivals Villanova and Saint Joseph’s. He called the celebrations “understandingly uncomfortable” and would “just assume crawl underneath the bleachers” rather than have the game come to a pause just for his brief wave of acknowledgment to a generous crowd.

Dunphy has waved off much of the tributes Temple had planned for Saturday and asked for the focus to stay on seniors such as star Shizz Alston Jr.

“I haven’t given it a whole lot of thought that this is going to be my last game,” Dunphy said.

Plenty of Dunphy fans — from former players to famous coaches — have shown their respect though a series of testimonials posted on Temple’s website.

— “You’ve always been a coach’s coach and I tell people all the time that you are the most genuine person in our profession.” — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

— “I consider you to be my ‘brother.’ To stand beside you has been an extreme pleasure and unsurpassed honor.” — Saint Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli.

— “All your success on the court are obvious. But more important, I believe, is the way you conducted yourself and the reaction that other people had toward you.” — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Dunphy (579-323) is not necessarily retiring from coaching — or retiring, period. He will continue to teach his “Management, Theory & Practice: From the Locker Room to the Board Room” class at Temple’s business school and may expand the course to the spring semester. Some of his contemporaries moved on after leaving their long-time schools (like Princeton’s Pete Carril to the NBA or UConn’s Jim Calhoun to a D-III program), and Dunphy won’t rule another coaching gig, though it would take a heck of a job to leave Philadelphia.

“You would be foolish if you said never to anything. Who knows? Right now, it’s not a plan that I have,” he said.

Dunphy is ingrained in the Philly hoops fabric like few others in the city’s storied history. He played basketball at Philly high schools and went to games at the Palestra as a kid. He was co-captain under Tom Gola at La Salle, earned a Master’s degree at Villanova, won four Ivy League titles in 17 seasons at Penn and has lived in the same home since 1984.

He’s been at home — with or without his bushy mustache — on North Broad since he replaced the often-controversial and outspoken Hall of Fame coach John Chaney at Temple in 2006.

Dunphy led Temple to some of its biggest upsets in program history, including wins over No. 3 Villanova in 2009, No. 5 Duke in 2012, No. 3 Syracuse in 2012, No. 10 Kansas in 2014 and No. 8 SMU in 2016.

“It’s the faces you remember,” more than the scores, Dunphy said.

The lone blemish on Dunphy’s career is his lack of success in the NCAA Tournament. The Owls have won only two games in the tournament under Dunphy and the Quakers, out of the Ivy League, had one win in his 10 trips to the tournament.

“Would have loved more success in the postseason, no question,” Dunphy said.

Dunphy still had two years left on his contract and when word spread at the Final Four of Temple’s transition plan, it was before he had time to tell his family or his team. The headlines that hit Philly (“Replacing Fran Dunphy another wrong decision by Temple”) fueled speculation that Temple pushed out Dunphy before he left on his own terms.

“I think the timing of this has been great, to be honest with you,” Dunphy said. “We sat down, we had great talks about how we’re going to do this thing. I’m very much at peace with how this whole thing has been handled. I’m grateful to Temple and I’m happy for Aaron McKie and the new chapter in his life.”

McKie takes over at a program that has had remarkable consistency on the bench. He’ll become just the fifth coach at Temple since 1952. The Owls haven’t played in a Final Four since 1958 and they haven’t reached the Sweet 16 or Elite 8 since 2001.

But the Owls have continued to matter, even in the American Athletic Conference, and won plenty of big games because of the Big 5 lifer on the bench.

“I’ve been celebrated enough by being given this opportunity to coach college basketball in Philadelphia,” Dunphy said. “No one’s been more fortunate than me. That’s how I feel about my life.”