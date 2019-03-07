More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

No. 25 UCF beats No. 19 Cincinnati 58-55

Associated PressMar 7, 2019, 10:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — B.J. Taylor scored 22 points and No. 25 UCF held off No. 19 Cincinnati 58-55 on Thursday night.

Tacko Fall added 10 points and six rebounds for the Knights (23-6, 13-4 American Athletic). They held Cincinnati to 37.1 percent shooting and had a 39-33 rebounding edge.

Trevon Scott had 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting and added nine rebounds for the Bearcats (25-5, 14-3). Jarron Cumberland added 10 points and five assists.

Taylor broke a tie with two free throws with 1:16 left and made it 57-53 with a layup with 17 seconds to go. Cumberland cut it to two with a layup with 10 seconds left, and Chad Brown completed the scoring for UCF with a free throw with 9 seconds to go.

Cumberland and Can Broome missed 3-point attempts for the Bearcats in the final seconds.

CUMBERLAND STRUGGLES

Cumberland didn’t score his first basket until 7:28 left in the first half. The Bearcats’ leading scorer at 18.6 points per game, he was 5 for-18 from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats couldn’t overcome their shooting problems. They were 6 of 18 from 3 -point range.

UCF: The victory gave the Knights two victories over Top 25 teams in a season for the first time.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Hosts No. 12 Houston on Sunday

UCF: At Temple on Saturday.

Thursday’s Things To Know: Fall family reunion, Clemons passes McBuckets and ASun title game set

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP
By Travis HinesMar 7, 2019, 11:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

There wasn’t a ton of action across the country of major significance Thursday – that’s what happens when the Pac-12 becomes an afterthought – but there was some notable moments that you need to know. Get caught up: 

TACKO FALL’S MOTHER SEES HER SON PLAY FOR THE FIRST TIME

A lot of good things happened Thursday for UCF. The Knights took a big step forward in solidifying their NCAA tournament resume as they earned a second top-25 win of the season – a program first – by beating No. 19 Cincinnati, 58-55, on senior night.

The best thing, though, was the reunion between UCF senior star Tacko Fall and his mother after the pair had been separated for seven years.

She never saw me play before,” Tacko told reporters. “We haven’t been together in so long.

“It felt like a dream.”

Tacko hadn’t seen his mother, Marianne, since he left his native Senegal to pursue basketball.

“I left my home in Senegal seven years ago to learn to play basketball, to get an education and to make a better life for me, my mom and my family,” Tacko said, per the Orlando Sentinel. “I’m just so glad she’s able to see me play at UCF, so she will know now that it’s all been worth it.”

On the heals of last week’s win over No. 8 Houston, it’s hard to imagine a better few days for UCF and its 7-foot-6 senior, who came to the United States to escape poverty.

“There were times when I went to school hungry and other times when the electricity got cut off,” he said, “but my mom worked all different jobs to keep us going. I owe her so much for all the sacrifices she made for us. The final sacrifice was letting me come to America.”

Now Fall will likely finish his career with an NCAA tournament appearance, with his mother having seen him live out his dream after a seven-year separation.

“It was like the day he was born when I held him in my arms,” Marianne said. “I can’t describe the joy of seeing my son play for the first time.”

(AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)

CHRIS CLEMONS PASSES DOUG MCDERMOTT ON SCORING LIST

Playing at Campbell doesn’t provide a major platform or spot light from Chris Clemons, so his numbers will have to do the talking.

The senior star moved up to fourth place on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list after scoring 34 points in a win over Hampton, edging past Doug McDermott and Alphonso Ford with 3,170 points.

He’s now just behind Lionel Simmons (3,217), Freeman Williams (3,249) and Pete Maravich (3,667).

Not bad for a guy who shoots free throws like this.

FIRST CONFERENCE TITLE MATCHUP SET

We’re a few days away from conference tournament ramping up to high gear, but we’ve already got our first championship matchup set.

Liberty and Lipscomb will meet Sunday to determine the ASun title after Liberty topped North Florida (63-71) and Lipscomb throttled NJIT (78-55) in the semis Thursday.

The ASun has the first title matchup, but won’t be the first conference to get a team an autobid as the OVC finals will be played Saturday night.

No. 21 Wisconsin routs Iowa 65-45

Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 7, 2019, 10:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ethan Happ had 21 points and 14 rebounds in his final home game to help No. 21 Wisconsin beat Iowa 65-45 on Thursday night.

Fellow senior Khalil Iverson added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Badgers (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten).

The Hawkeyes (21-9, 10-9) played without coach Fran McCaffery as he completed a two-game suspension for an outburst at an official Feb. 26. They had a season-low points total — 20 below their previous low — and shot a season-worst 31 percent from the field.

Jordan Bohannon led Iowa with eight points.

Iowa’s post players couldn’t stay on the floor. Luka Garza went to the bench in the first half after being whistled for his second foul with nearly 9 minutes left. Nicholas Baer followed a few minutes later Then it was Jared Cook’s turn in the second half. He was whistled for his third foul less than 4 minutes into the half, came back five minutes later and was promptly hit with his fourth. After scoring 19 and grabbing 15 rebounds in the two teams’ first meeting Nov. 30, Cook was scoreless and had seven rebounds.

Wisconsin turned Iowa’s 25 fouls into 27 free throws, making just 17.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes lost their third straight game by double digits.

Wisconsin: The Badgers came in needing to win each of their last two games to secure a top-four finish in the conference and a double-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament. They took care of the first one.

UP NEXT

Iowa: At Nebraska on Sunday

Wisconsin: At Ohio State on Sunday.

Bubble Banter: Clemson should be nowhere near the bubble right now

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 7, 2019, 8:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Barring some kind of monumental change to their resume — a run, for example, to the ACC semifinals which includes a couple wins over the likes of Duke, Virginia Tech or Louisville — the Clemson Tigers have no business deserving an at-large bid.

And that’s not to say that they aren’t a good basketball team.

They are.

They currently rank 29th in KenPom. They are 40th in the NET. They’ve played enough good teams close that we can pretty safely assume that they, themselves, are pretty good.

But the problem for this group is that they simply have not landed nearly enough good wins to get themselves onto the right side of the bubble. The Tigers have just one Q1 win on the season, and that came at home against Virginia Tech (11) when the Hokies were playing without Justin Robinson. The only other win they have against a team in the top 80 of the NET came at home against Lipscomb. Clemson does have five Q2 wins, but four of those five came on the road against sub-80 opponents, none of whom are bound for the NCAA tournament and three of whom are sub-100 league opponents.

And look, I get why Clemson’s metrics are good. They lost at home by two against North Carolina (7). They lost by one at Louisville (24). They lost by two at N.C. State (35). They lost by two at home to Nebraska (51). They lost by one at Miami (94). That’s five losses by a total of eight points, and it doesn’t count a five point loss to Creighton (52), an eight point loss at Syracuse (42) or a nine point loss at Florida State (17).

They’re good.

They might even be one of the 36 best teams in the at-large pool come Selection Sunday.

But as things stand, they are nowhere near deserving a bid to the NCAA tournament despite the fact that this is a historically bad year for bubble teams.

I say that because regardless of how much we value metrics like KenPom, at the end of the day winning games has to matter. When determining just how good a basketball team is, the first possession of the game and the last possession of the game really aren’t all that much different. But when determining what a team has accomplished during the season, there really should be a difference.

Otherwise what’s the point? The difference between winning a game by a point and losing by a point is just two points, but those two points mean everything. That’s why the split-second that a ball is in the air as the buzzer sounds is the most beautiful moment in sports.

This is the way that I look at it: Clemson’s metrics are proof that they are a good team and should be counted as such by the team’s that beat them.

Clemson’s metrics are not enough to put them into the NCAA tournament, not when the likes of Belmont, and Lipscomb, and Murray State are deserving NCAA tournament teams that didn’t have the opportunity to blow eight chances at quality wins like the Tigers did.

WINNERS

INDIANA (NET: 56, SOS: 24): Indiana got one step closer to actually being a team that is on the right side of the bubble on Selection Sunday by blowing out Illinois in Champaign on Thursday. That is the third Q2 win for the Hoosiers to add to their six Q1 wins. They’ve swept Michigan State (8), knocking off Wisconsin (15), Louisville (24) and Marquette (29) at home and won at Penn State. Perhaps the most important thing to note is that while Indiana has lost 14 games, they are 9-14 against Q1 and Q2 competition. They still have work to do, and I think they need to probably get to at least the Big Ten quarterfinals, if not the semifinals, but that’s doable. Especially if the team that showed up at Illinois decides to make the trip to the Big Ten tournament, too.

UCF (NET: 28, SOS: 59): The Knights beat Cincinnati (21) in Orlando on Thursday night, and with that they are going dancing. UCF has two Q1 wins — including at Houston (6) — and now sit at 8-5 against Q1 and Q2 with just one bad loss. The question at this point is whether they can play themselves out of the 8-9 game.

TEMPLE (NET: 57, SOS: 78): The Owls picked up a Q2 win on Thursday, knocking off UConn in Hartford. Temple has just two Q1 wins this year, and one of them is a win at Missouri (73). Their home win over Houston (6) is going to have legs, and beating UCF (28) on Saturday sure would help them out. That might be enough to get them out of the play-in game in they avoid a bad loss early in the AAC tournament.

LIPSCOMB (NET: 45, SOS: 236): The Bisons picked up a win over NJIT on Thursday night, sending them to the Atlantic Sun title game against Liberty and setting up the only situation possible for Lipscomb to be in the at-large picture: An Atlantic Sun tournament loss to Liberty (63) and only Liberty. It’s not all that likely, unfortunately. They have just three top 100 wins — including two Q1 road wins, TCU (53) and Liberty (63) — and only a 3-5 record against Q1 and Q2 opponents.

LSU’s Will Wade reportedly on wiretap talking recruiting “offer”

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 7, 2019, 8:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

The federal investigation into corruption in college basketball isn’t done making headlines yet.

The latest came Thursday when Yahoo Sports reported that LSU coach Will Wade was on a wiretap discussing an “offer” he made to a recruit while federal prosecutors alleged that Christian Dawkins, the convicted would-be agent, made payments to assistants at two other schools, reported to be Creighton and TCU.

It’s been nearly 18 months since this investigation came public and the fallout has been more contained that originally thought, but these developments – and those expected to come in future court proceedings – are a reminder that there is still plenty of string to play out here.

For Wade, the transcript of a call with Dawkins looks potentially damning.

“I was thinking last night on this Smart thing,” Wade said according to Yahoo. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m (expletive) tired of dealing with the thing. Like I’m just (expletive) sick of dealing with the (expletive). Like, this should not be that (expletive) complicated.”

While it’s not explicit in the conversation, the “Smart thing” could appear to refer to Javonte Smart, a former top-50 recruit currently a Tigers freshman.

“I went to him with a (expletive) strong-ass offer about a month ago. (Expletive) strong,” Wade said, per Yahoo, of a third-party. “The problem was, I know why he didn’t take it now, it was (expletive) tilted toward the family a little bit,” Wade continued. “It was tilted toward taking care of the mom, taking care of the kid. Like it was tilted towards that. Now I know for a fact he didn’t explain everything to the mom. I know now, he didn’t get enough of the piece of the pie in the deal.”

Whatever the “offer” was or it was ever accepted is unclear, according to the Yahoo report.

Wade, who took over at LSU from VCU in 2017, is reportedly set to receive a subpoena for his testimony in the case.

Elsewhere, federal prosecutors issues a superseding indictment that alleges Dawkins made two $6,000 bribes to assistant coaches, which Yahoo reports are Preston Murphy of Creighton and Corey Barker of TCU. No new charges were filed by authorities.

Dawkins’ trial is scheduled to begin April 22.

Boeheim deemed ‘not reckless’ in fatal crash

Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 7, 2019, 5:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim will not be charged in last month’s fatal highway accident and the case has been closed.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said Thursday that Boeheim was “not reckless.” He says that after reviewing the police accident report he decided to exercise his discretion in declining to file charges.

According to the report, Boeheim was driving 66 mph five seconds before impact and about 54 mph at impact. The disabled car on the dark highway was going 67 mph when it skidded out.

The report concluded that speed was not a contributing factor to the accident. There was no evidence that drugs or alcohol played a role.

Boeheim accidentally killed 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez at 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 20 while trying to avoid the disabled car. Jimenez had exited the car and was standing near the guardrail.