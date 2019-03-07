Bracketology: Keep an eye on LSU

Keep an eye on LSU. The Tigers continue inching their way up the seed list, grabbing the final No. 2 seed this morning, passing Michigan State. Following last night’s win at Florida, the Bayou Bengals are 9-2 vs. Quad 1 teams, including wins over both Tennessee and Kentucky, and are 9-1 in true road games.
For various reasons, next week’s SEC tournament in Nashville will be worth the price of admission. Tennessee and Kentucky are jockeying for No. 1 seeds; and what if LSU wins the SEC tourney, beating Kentucky and/or Tennessee again? They would have to be in the discussion, right?
It was a mixed night on the bubble, with Seton Hall winning a huge home game against Marquette. It was an equally rough night for North Carolina State, who lost at home to Georgia Tech. The Wolfpack are squarely on the cutline heading into the ACC tournament.
UPDATED: March 7, 2019
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|MIDWEST REGION
|Texas vs. Creighton
|SOUTH REGION
|Temple vs. Alabama
|EAST REGION
|Iona vs. Norfolk State
|WEST REGION
|Prairie View vs. St. Francis (PA)
|EAST – Washington, DC
|WEST – Anaheim
|Columbia
|Salt Lake City
|1) Virginia
|1) Gonzaga
|16) Iona / Norfolk State
|16) Prairie View / St. Francis
|8) Oklahoma
|8) Syracuse
|9) UCF
|9) Baylor
|San Jose
|Hartford
|5) Villanova
|5) Maryland
|12) Belmont
|12) Lipscomb
|4) Kansas State
|4) Florida State
|13) UC-Irvine
|13) Vermont
|Des Moines
|Tulsa
|6) Cincinnati
|6) Nevada
|11) TCU
|11) Ohio State
|3) Michigan State
|3) Texas Tech
|14) Yale
|14) Georgia Southern
|Jacksonville
|Des Moines
|7) Buffalo
|7) Louisville
|10) Seton Hall
|10) St. John’s
|2) LSU
|2) Michigan
|15) Loyola-Chicago
|15) Montana
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|SOUTH – Louisville
|Columbus
|Columbia
|1) Tennessee
|1) Duke
|16) Campbell
|16) Sam Houston State
|8) Wofford
|8) Washington
|9) VCU
|9) Ole Miss
|Hartford
|San Jose
|5) Virginia Tech
|5) Marquette
|12) Texas / Creighton
|12) Alabama / Temple
|4) Wisconsin
|4) Kansas
|13) Old Dominion
|13) New Mexico State
|Salt Lake City
|Tulsa
|6) Mississippi State
|6) Iowa State
|11) Arizona State
|11) Florida
|3) Houston
|3) Purdue
|14) South Dakota State
|14) Hofstra
|Jacksonville
|Columbus
|7) Auburn
|7) Iowa
|10) Minnesota
|10) Utah State
|2) North Carolina
|2) Kentucky
|15) Colgate
|15) Wright State
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Ohio State
|Alabama
|NC State
|Murray State
|Arizona State
|Texas
|Clemson
|Indiana
|TCU
|Temple
|Furman
|Butler
|Florida
|Creighton
|UNC-Greensboro
|Georgetown
TOP SEED LINE: Virginia is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Gonzaga, Duke, and Tennessee
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (8): MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State
BIG 12 (8): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU, Texas
SEC (8): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama
ACC (7): VIRGINIA, Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse
Big East (5): VILLANOVA, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall, Creighton
American (4): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, UCF, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Mountain West (2): NEVADA, Utah State
Southern (1): WOFFORD
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Iona (MAAC), Old Dominion (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Wright State (HORIZON), Sam Houston State (SLND), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Belmont (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Campbell (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Colgate (PAT), St. Francis (PA) (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)
Bracketing principles: read them for yourself at http://www.ncaa.com.