More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Seton Hall beats No. 16 Marquette, closing with 18-0 run

Associated PressMar 6, 2019, 9:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEWARK, N.J. — Seton Hall, needing a win to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive, closed on an 18-0 run and upset No. 16 Marquette 73-64 on Wednesday night.

Myles Powell had 10 straight points in the run, tying it at 64 with 2:55 to play and hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:28 left.

“That’s a big one just because of where we are this time of year and how good of a team they are,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said. “When you look at seedings, it’s so jumbled up, and getting a win like this just helps enormously.”

Seton Hall (17-12, 8-9 Big East) snapped a three-game losing streak and handed Marquette (23-7, 12-5) its third straight loss.

Pirates forward Michael Nzei hit four free throws in the final minute, and guard Jared Rhoden added two.

Sam Hauser led Marquette with 25 points, but the big thing was Seton Hall’s defense on Big East Conference scoring leader Markus Howard. Howard came in averaging almost 26 points in league action but was limited to six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Seton Hall trailed 59-46 after Hauser hit a shot midway through the second half, but the Pirates finished with a 27-5 run, holding Marquette without a point for the final 4:40.

Despite committing 14 turnovers and getting only three points from Howard, the Golden Eagles led 37-31 at the half, thanks in large part to Hauser. Hauser scored 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting and grabbed seven boards, helping Marquette hold a 27-13 edge.

The Pirates’ problem in the first half was that Nzei picked up two early fouls, with the second coming on a double technical foul when he and Theo John faced off after a basket.

BIG PICTURE:

Marquette: The Golden Eagles need Seton Hall to beat visiting Villanova on Saturday and win their game against Georgetown to share the regular-season conference title.

Seton Hall: The Pirates need another win or two to get into the NCAA tournament.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Close regular season at home against Georgetown on Saturday

Seton Hall: Close regular season at home against No. 23 Villanova. The Wildcats have clinched at least a share of the Big East regular-season title.

Bubble Banter: Seton Hall’s huge win, devastating losses for N.C. State, Florida, Ohio State

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 6, 2019, 11:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

The latest NBC Sports bracket projection can be found here

WINNERS

SETON HALL (NET: 63, SOS: 38): The Pirates landed their fifth Q1 win of the season on Wednesday night, scoring the final 18 points as they found a way to beat Marquette (26) 73-64 at home. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Seton Hall and puts them in a position where they can probably feel pretty good about their tournament chances regardless of what happens on Saturday against Villanova (25). Those losses to DePaul (105) and Saint Louis (110) at home are not pretty, but with a neutral court win over Kentucky (5) and a win at Maryland (28) to go along with the Marquette win, Kevin Willard probably needs to win just one more game to lock up a second straight tournament bid. How many teams with top five wins and double-digit victories against the top two quadrants are going to be left out of the field?

CREIGHTON (NET: 48, SOS: 15): The Big East’s bubble teams are just disgusting this season, and the Bluejays are hardly impressive. That said, they don’t have a bad loss this season, they are 3-10 against Q1 opponents — including a win at Marquette (26) — and their SOS is 13th while their non-conference SOS ranks 28th. Throw in a top 50 rating in the NET, and I think they are probably closer to the bubble than the likes of Providence, Georgetown, Butler and Xavier ever were.

CLEMSON (NET: 40, SOS: 33): Clemson survived at Notre Dame (104) on Wednesday, which keeps them in the NCAA tournament picture but will not be a difference-making win. The Tigers really needed to beat UNC (7) on Saturday. Or win one of the other half-dozen games that they have lost by one possession. As it stands, they have just a single Q1 win, which is not going to work with a 17-12 record overall. Beating Syracuse (42) this Saturday won’t do much to help. The Tigers are going to need to pick off one of the big boys in the ACC tournament to have a real chance to dance.

LOSERS

FLORIDA (NET: 34, SOS: 47): The Gators missed a golden opportunity to land a second win over LSU (13) this season, falling by one in overtime. Florida is now 17-14 on the season with a pair of Q3 losses — South Carolina (81) and Georgia (102) at home — and they still have to play at Kentucky (5) on Saturday. That is a massive, massive opportunity, one that could change where they play their postseason basketball, but how often is Florida going into Rupp Arena and winning?

OHIO STATE (NET: 43, SOS: 47): The Buckeyes are starting to crumble. They lost their second straight game on Wednesday night — this one at Northwestern (95) by 18 points — which is their fifth loss in the last seven games. The Buckeyes are now sitting at 18-12 on the season and 8-11 in the Big Ten with Wisconsin (15) coming to town on Sunday. In the two games since Kaleb Wesson was suspended, OSU has lost by a total of 53 points. With just four Q1 wins — the best being at Cincinnati (22) — and an 8-11 mark against the top two quadrants, OSU is getting themselves into a bad situation. I think they’re probably still on the right side of the bubble, but they need to turn this thing around.

N.C. STATE (NET: 31, SOS: 140): The Wolfpack took just a dreadful loss at home on Wednesday night, falling to Georgia Tech (130) at home. It’s the second Q3 loss for this team, which is the same number as their Q1 wins. The biggest issue here is that Kevin Keatts put together the second-worst non-conference schedule in the country. They played five home games against teams that rank outside the top 335 in the NET. They played nine home games against sub-200 competition. The committee has never looked kindly upon teams that are afraid to schedule, and without the quality wins, N.C. State is going to have some real work to do in the ACC tournament to make up the ground they need to dance.

GEORGETOWN (NET: 72, SOS: 239): The Hoyas had worked their way onto the bubble and then turned around and lost at DePaul (105) by 40. The Hoyas did beat Villanova (25) at home, and that is a good win, but it’s their only top 50 win to go along with a pair of Q3 losses and a non-conference SOS that ranks in the 230s.

PROVIDENCE (NET: 77, SOS: 50): The Friars are probably dead at this point. They are 4-8 against Q1 opponents with just one top 50 win — at Texas (35) — and a 16-14 record that includes a home loss to UMass (224). If we’re to the point where Providence is dancing, then it’s time to start letting the likes of Belmont in.

Wednesday’s Things to Know: Seton Hall stuns Marquette; LSU beats Florida; Bubble brutality

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 6, 2019, 11:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wednesday night was all about the bubble in college hoops as teams with shaky profiles were featured in most of the day’s important games. While one Big East team pulled off a win that could ultimately get them in on Selection Sunday, things weren’t so kind for most of the other teams on the bubble.

Seton Hall rallies to stun No. 16 Marquette

Wednesday’s most important win undoubtedly went to Seton Hall as the Pirates stormed back to stun No. 16 Marquette for a Big East home win. Closing the game on an 18-0 run while holding the Golden Eagles scoreless for the final 4:40, this is a massive bubble win for the Pirates — as they currently sit at “First Four In” status in our latest Bracketology. Myles Powell (34 points) went on a personal 10-0 run during that span, as the junior guard’s hot shooting helped propel Seton Hall to the victory.

The win was vital for Seton Hall’s at-large chances, but the major storyline here is that Marquette’s season is continuing to crumble before the postseason begins. In the driver’s seat for the Big East title less than two weeks ago, the Golden Eagles have now dropped three consecutive games — all in sloppy fashion — as they’ve been thoroughly outplayed in the final minutes against bubble teams in back-to-back games. Sam Hauser (25 points) was impressive during most of this one, but he didn’t get much consistent help. Markus Howard (six points), Sacar Amin (eight points) and Joey Hauser (four points) combined to go a forgettable 7-for-32 from the field as Marquette had 18 turnovers. Villanova now holds a one-game lead over Marquette entering the final game of Big East conference season this weekend.

No. 10 LSU outlasts Florida for OT road win

For the second time in as many meetings this season, LSU and Florida needed extra time as the Tigers prevailed this time in Gainesville with a 79-78 OT win. Maintaining its shared lead in the SEC with Tennessee, LSU stayed hot behind 19 points and a clutch game-tying bucket at the end of regulation by sophomore point guard Tremont Waters. The Tigers now have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament thanks to a head-to-head win over the Vols a few weeks back. As long as the Tigers take care of business at home against SEC bottom-feeder Vanderbilt they will gain at least a share of the league title.

Florida looked to be in solid NCAA tournament shape a week ago but back-to-back SEC losses could really hurt them come Selection Sunday. The Gators had a monster night from Jalen Hudson (33 points), but on the game’s final possession, the senior slipped and Florida didn’t get a shot off on a broken possession. Luckily for the Gators, they get another crack at a top-ten team this weekend when they head to Lexington to face Kentucky. Florida might need to win that game to feel comfortable heading into the NCAA tournament.

A brutal night for most of the bubble

Besides for Seton Hall’s big win over Marquette, Creighton and Clemson were the only two other bubble teams to earn wins on Wednesday night as both of them escaped with tight wins.

Things weren’t so kind for the rest of the teams on the bubble.

The Big East saw Providence fall to the Bluejays in OT, while Georgetown got absolutely smoked by a suddenly-dangerous DePaul squad. Across town from the Hoyas getting obliterated, Ohio State also suffered a blowout loss to a Northwestern team that has barely showed a pulse in months.

And the night’s worst bubble loss went to N.C. State as the Wolfpack allowed a game-winning dunk with 1.4 seconds left to fall to Georgia Tech at home. It’s been stressed here, and elsewhere, plenty of times before, but this is an atrocious year for the bubble.

CBT’s Rob Dauster goes deeper into Wednesday’s bubble picture here.

No. 10 LSU stays hot, beats Florida 79-78 in OT in rematch

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 6, 2019, 9:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Getting to overtime was the tough part for LSU.

Winning in the extra frame? That’s pretty much what the Tigers have done all season.

Tremont Waters dribbled the length of the court for the tying basket with 3 seconds remaining in regulation and hit a 3-pointer early in overtime, helping No. 10 LSU escape Florida with a 79-78 victory Wednesday night.

The Tigers (25-5, 15-2 Southeastern Conference) improved to 5-1 in OT games in league play.

“It’s kind of what we’ve done all year,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “It’s not very pretty.”

The Gators had a chance to win it with 7.8 seconds left in the extra period, but Jalen Hudson slipped and then KeVaughn Allen failed to get off a shot before the final buzzer.

“Golden opportunity,” Florida coach Mike White said. “To not get a shot off on your last possession is very disheartening. We had done so many positive things to be in that position.”

LSU nearly gave the game away in the final minute of regulation. Waters coughed up a turnover that led to a dunk at the other end and Skylar Mays missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Hudson, who scored 16 straight points in the second half in his final home game on “Senior Night,” looked as if he delivered the winner after Mays’ miss. His 3-pointer from the elbow rattled around the rim and fell through with 6.2 seconds left, putting the Gators (17-13, 9-8) up 72-70.

But that was enough time for Waters to go coast to coast while splitting Florida’s half-hearted defense.

“I don’t think any one man can stay in front of me,” Waters said. “So I just went by (Andrew) Nembhard and created that play.”

Waters finished with 19 points, six assists, six turnovers, three rebounds and three steals.

“Tremont did what he does,” White said.

Javonte Smart added 15 points for the Tigers, who have won eight of nine and avenged their only loss — to Florida in overtime — in the last month.

Emmitt Williams chipped in 13 points and 14 rebounds. Williams scored 11 straight in the first half, helping LSU build a double-digit lead.

“He was phenomenal,” Wade said.

The Gators stormed back in the second half behind Hudson, who finished with a season-high 33 points on 11-of-20 shooting. Hudson struggled the first three months of the season but has scored in double figures in seven of the last eight games.

“It does beg the question,” White said, wondering aloud where that kind of performance has been all season. “He got it going.”

Allen, Florida’s leading scorer, had another poor shooting performance. The senior, one of three honored before the game, had four points on 1 of 6 from the field. He has missed 21 of his last 25 shots, all in the last three games.

The Tigers pounded Florida on the glass and in the paint, enjoying a plus-10 rebounding advantage and outscoring the Gators 44-26 in the lane.

“We just needed to get the ball on the backboard,” Wade said.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers can clinch a share of the SEC regular-season title with a victory Saturday against lowly Vanderbilt. They already have locked up a double-bye in next week’s conference tournament and continue to improve their NCAA Tournament seeding.

Florida: The Gators are playing consecutive games against Top 10 teams for the first time since the 2007 Final Four. The Gators won both of those a dozen years ago to clinch the national championship. They might need to upset Kentucky on Saturday to secure a spot in this year’s NCAA Tournament field.

STRETCHER HELP

LSU forward Naz Reid was limped to the bench in the final few seconds and was later helped off the court on a stretcher.

Wade said Reid was dehydrated and on the stretcher only as a precaution. Reid finished with nine points and five rebounds.

FRESHMAN RECORD

Florida’s Noah Locke broke the school’s freshman record for 3-pointers when he hit his second of the game and 75th of the season early in the second half. Anthony Roberson set the previous mark in 2003.

UP NEXT

LSU hosts Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale Saturday. It will be “Senior Night” for the Tigers, who will honor forward Kavell Bigby-Williams.

Florida plays at No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats won the first meeting 65-54 in early February.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

College Basketball’s 2019 Coaching Carousel

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 6, 2019, 4:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

College basketball’s coaching carousel has started for the 2019 offseason as we’ll see numerous changes in the coaching ranks over the next several months. To help keep track of all of the movement, CBT has created this page to monitor all of the movement. As the offseason continues, and new hires are made, we’ll update this list every time a coaching change is made. Be sure to follow our Twitter account @CBTonNBC for the latest college basketball news and notes.

Cal Poly: After 10 years at the helm, Cal Poly is moving on from head coach Joe Callero, according to a report by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Peaking in years three-through-five with two 18-win seasons and an appearance in the 2014 NCAA tournament, Callero never got the program back on track during his final five seasons. Finishing with a 6-21 record and 2-12 mark in the Big West this season, the Mustangs will be looking for only their fourth different head coach since the program transitioned into Division I in 1994. While Cal Poly hasn’t been particularly successful, they have allowed coaches plenty of time to build things their own way.

Kennesaw State: Veteran head coach Al Skinner announced his decision to step down after the 2018-19 season on Feb. 21 in an official announcement from the school. Skinner spent four seasons with the Owls, never finishing above fourth place in the Atlantic Sun. Kennesaw State bottomed out with a 6-26 mark this season as Skinner was 41-84 in four seasons at the school. Formerly head coach at Boston College and Rhode Island, Skinner once made seven NCAA tournament appearances in nine years with the Eagles, but he hasn’t coached a tournament team since 2009.

Stetson: The Hatters opted to move on from head coach Corey Williams, as first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Spending six years at Stetson, Williams never found his footing with the Atlantic Sun program, as the Hatters never finished above seventh in the league. Williams, a former standout at Oklahoma State, was previously an assistant at Florida State under head coach Leonard Hamilton as he finished with a 58-133 mark during his Stetson tenure.

Duke not expecting Zion Williamson back for North Carolina game

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 6, 2019, 10:48 AM EST
3 Comments

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was not optimistic when he was asked about the status of Zion Williamson after the Blue Devils beat Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

“I don’t think he’ll be ready for Saturday,” Krzyzewski said, referencing the trip to Chapel Hill for a rematch with the Tar Heels. “I have to be careful not to push this. I’d be surprised if he’s not ready by the ACC tournament.”

Williamson has missed the last four games, not including the loss to Carolina two weeks ago, and Duke is 3-1 in those four games. But that includes last night’s ugly win, where Duke won 71-70 and needed a Wake Forest layup at the buzzer to roll off the rim to survive.