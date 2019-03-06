Duke not expecting Zion Williamson back for North Carolina game

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was not optimistic when he was asked about the status of Zion Williamson after the Blue Devils beat Wake Forest on Tuesday night.
“I don’t think he’ll be ready for Saturday,” Krzyzewski said, referencing the trip to Chapel Hill for a rematch with the Tar Heels. “I have to be careful not to push this. I’d be surprised if he’s not ready by the ACC tournament.”
Williamson has missed the last four games, not including the loss to Carolina two weeks ago, and Duke is 3-1 in those four games. But that includes last night’s ugly win, where Duke won 71-70 and needed a Wake Forest layup at the buzzer to roll off the rim to survive.
College basketball conference tournament schedule: Everything you need to know for championship week
Lastly, here are the best bets that you can make when it comes to conference tournament futures. If you are looking to make some money this week, I am too. Let’s get rich.
Now, to the schedules.
Below is the cheat sheet that you need to be able to keep track of any and all college basketball games that you are going to want to watch. The red squares below are the games in which an automatic bid will be won. The games in yellow are ones involved leagues where bid thieves reside, and yes, that includes the Pac-12.
If you click on the spreadsheet, you can save the image to your laptop or phone. You’re welcome, and yes, you can buy me a beer!
The beauty of the mid-major tournaments that we will be obsessed with this week is that this is where stars will be born.
They’ll burst onto the national scene if they find a way to get to the NCAA tournament, but this is where they’ll earn themselves the right to have that chance.
So who might end up being the next Harold Arceneaux or the next Jairus Lyles? Can anyone go from being a cinderella to an NBA player like C.J. McCollum or Kyle O’Quinn? Who might end up giving us a memory that lasts longer than Bryce Drew’s game-winner or a double-order of onions like Ronald Moore did?
If you don’t know who Ja Morant is at this point, I don’t think you can call yourself a college basketball fan. He’s going to be a top five pick in the 2019 NBA Draft — he might go No. 2 — because he is an uber-athletic dunking machine that just so happens to lead the country in assists (10.3 per game) while averaging 24.1 points. The world needs Morant in the NCAA tournament, trying to put a 50-burger on whatever poor No. 4 seed happens to draw Murray State in the first round.
WHEN HE PLAYS: 3/8, 9:00 p.m. in the OVC semis
2. CHRIS CLEMONS, Campbell
Clemons is 5-foot-9. He’s currently averaging 30.1 points, and no Division I player has finished a season averaging 30 points since Charles Jones (LIU) and Bubba Wells (Austin Peay) did it in 1997. He is currently sixth on the Division I all-time scoring list at 3,136 career points. He’s 14 behind Doug McDermott for fifth on the all-time scoring list with a very real shot of getting to No. 2 if he can find a way to play four more games.
And if you’re not careful, he will dunk on you:
WHEN HE PLAYS: 3/7, 6:00 p.m. vs. No. 8 seed Hampton
3. MIKE DAUM, South Dakota State
Clemons is not the only 3,000 point scorer in college basketball right now, because the 6-foot-9 Daum has climbed past Hersey Hawkins and Oscar Robertson into ninth on the career scoring list. He makes threes. He dominates the glass. He can’t really guard anyone, but it doesn’t matter all that much when he’s putting up 25 and 10 every night. The Jackrabbits have reached the NCAA tournament each of the past two seasons, so Daum is hardly a secret at this point in his career.
WHEN HE PLAYS: 3/9, 6:00 p.m. vs. No. 8 Western Illinois
4. C.J. MASSINBURG, Buffalo
You really should know who Massinburg is at this point. He averaged 18.5 points in the NCAA tournament last season, when he led Buffalo to an upset win over No. 4 seed Arizona in the first round of the tournament and gave Kentucky all they could handle in the second round. Then he went for 43 points as the Bulls won at West Virginia in the first week of the season.
WHEN HE PLAYS: The MAC tournament starts 3/11
5. FLETCHER MAGEE, Wofford
Magee is 14 made three-pointers away from becoming the all-time Division I leader in career three-pointers made. He’s averaging better than 20 points for the second straight season. He shoots more than 10 threes per game, and he’s never had a season where he shot worse than 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.
But here’s the craziest part — the threes that he shoots look like this:
WHEN HE PLAYS: 3/9, 12:00 p.m. in the SoCon quarters
6. JORDAN FORD, St. Mary’s
Ford might be the best guard that St. Mary’s has had since the days of Patty Mills and Matthew Dellavadova. He’s averaging 21.5 points this season, nearly doubling his scoring output from a season ago, and he has a chance to one day play in the NBA. The Gaels have the best chance to win the WCC automatic bid, and that’s going to be the only way that St. Mary’s can actually get to the NCAA tournament.
WHEN HE PLAYS: 3/11, 8:30 p.m. in the WCC semis
7. JORDAN DAVIS, Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado is second in the Big Sky. That’s good. Davis averages 23.7 points and 4.7 assists for UNC. That’s better. But the real reason that you need to know who this dude is? He might do this again:
WHEN HE PLAYS: The Big Sky tournament kicks off March 13th
8. DYLAN WINDLER, Belmont
Windler needs his breakout moment. While Morant is out here setting records, Windler has a case to be the OVC Player of the Year. He’s the only Division I player averaging 20 points, 10 boards and 2.5 assists, and in OVC play, he’s putting up 23.0 points and 10.9 boards while shooting 48.1 percent from beyond the arc. He’s an NBA prospect, but he has yet to have a blow-up game in front of the world.
WHEN HE PLAYS: 3/9, 7:00 p.m. in the OVC semis
9. MIYE ONI, Yale
Bryce Aiken of Harvard is the guy that gets all the hype in the Ivy League, but Oni is probably the best player in the league. A 6-foot-6 native from California, Oni is a junior that is averaging 18.3 points and 6.5 boards. He’s a borderline first round pick as of today, and the best part? He was originally committed to the same Division III school that former Michigan guard Duncan Robinson played for.
WHEN HE PLAYS: The Ivy League tournament starts 3/16
10. JALEN PICKETT, Siena
Pickett is probably the best freshman in the country that you have never heard of. He averaged 15.7 points, 6.7 assists and 4.6 boards for the Saints, who finished tied for second in a wide-open MAAC. He had 46 points and 13 assists in a game earlier this year. Keep an eye on this dude, he could end up being an NBA player.
WHEN HE PLAYS: 3/9, 9:30 p.m. vs. No. 4 Rider
11. JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN, Hofstra
Hofstra steam-rolled the CAA this year thanks in very large part to the nation’s second-leading scorer, Wright-Foreman. He put up 26.8 points this season, and he also hit what might be the shot of the year:
WHEN HE PLAYS: 3/10, 12:00 p.m. in the CAA semis
12. JOHN KONCHAR, Fort Wayne
The season did not end well for the Mastadons, as they lost their last four regular season games to fall out of the Summit League title race. That will make it that much more difficult for Konchar, who averages 19.7 pints, 8.5 boards and 5.3 assists, to make a national name for himself, but it is doable.
WHEN HE PLAYS: 3/10, 8:30 p.m. vs. No. 6 South Dakota
13. ANTOINE DAVIS, Detroit
Antoine is the son of Detroit head coach Mike Davis. He’s the nation’s third-leading scorer at 26.0 points. He’s a freshman. He has made 128 threes this year, which breaks the record that was set by one Stephen Curry. The problem? Detroit is the No. 7 seed in the Horizon League tournament.
WHEN HE PLAYS: 3/6, 7:00 p.m. vs. No. 2 Northern Kentucky
14. ANTHONY LAMB, Vermont
We all know how good the UVM program is at this point, and Lamb is currently the star in Burlington. He had 24 points at Kansas this year. He put 34 on Yale and 37 on Harvard. He had 42 points against St. Bonaventure. People that loved Georges Niang will be thrilled to see his dopplegänger get some run if UVM can get to the Big Dance.
WHEN HE PLAYS: 3/9, 7:00 p.m. vs. No. 8 seed Maine
15. GRANT RILLER, Charleston
There may not be a more dangerous scorer in college basketball than Riller right now. The junior guard is averaging 22.3 points and 4.0 assists, but he popped off for 43 points against Hofstra, 33 points against Northeastern, 32 against Memphis and 30 at VCU.
WHEN HE PLAYS: 3/10, 8:30 p.m. vs. No. 6 Drexel
16. CHARLES BASSEY, Western Kentucky
Bassey is a former five-star recruit and a future NBA draft pick. He hasn’t quite lived up to expectations playing for WKU this year, but he’s still averaging 15.1 points and 10.6 boards. He’ll be the big body that will allow the Hilltoppers to matchup with the frontline of whatever power conference team they face off with in the NCAA tournament.
WHEN HE PLAYS: The CUSA tournament starts on 3/13
17. JAKEENAN GANT, Louisiana
The former Missouri forward is currently averaging 20.8 points, 8.7 boards and 2.7 blocks, the only player in Division I to post a line like that. The Sun Belt regular season hasn’t come to an end yet, but the Ragin’ Cajuns are currently sitting at .500 with two games left. They likely aren’t destined for the NCAA tournament, but you never know.
WHEN HE PLAYS: The Sun Belt tournament starts 3/12
18. JAYLIN WALKER, Kent State
Walker has finally moved his way into the starting lineup, but the 6-foot-3 senior spent much of the year averaging 21.6 points off the bench for the Golden Flashes. Kent State is going to have to beat out Buffalo for the MAC automatic bid if they are going to be dancing.
WHEN HE PLAYS: The MAC tournament starts 3/11
19. D’MARCUS SIMONDS, Georgia State
Simonds had a bunch of NBA hype heading into his sophomore season, but the jump shot never came around. He’s still not shooting it great this year, but he is averaging 18.9 points, 4.9 boards and 3.7 assists for a team that is tied for first in the Sun Belt right now.
WHEN HE PLAYS: The Sun Belt tournament starts 3/12
20. LAMINE DIANE, Cal St.-Northridge
If Pickett isn’t the best freshman you’ve never heard of, Diane is. He’s the Big West Zion Williamson, averaging 24.2 points, 10.8 boards, 2.2 blocks, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals. I know this is going to shock you, but Diane is putting up these numbers for a team coached by Mark Gottfried that is currently sitting at 7-7 in the Big West.
WHEN HE PLAYS: The Big West tournament starts 3/14
21. MATT RAFFERTY, Furman
Furman’s star has as well-rounded of a stat line as you’ll find: 17.4 points, 9.2 boards, 4.2 assists, 2.6 steals, 1.1 blocks, 62.8% FG, 36.4% 3PT. That’s how you upset Villanova on the road, I guess.
WHEN HE PLAYS: 3/9, 8:30 p.m. vs. No. 6 Mercer
Bubble Banter: Here are the eight mid-major bid thieves you need to know about
Bid Thievery is defined by Webster’s Dictionary as the act of winning an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament at the cost of a team that is a lock to get an at-large, thus robbing the field of one of the available at-large bids.
It’s not a criminal act.
In fact, in a year like this, where the bubble is weaker than wet toilet paper, these Bid Thieves will be doing America a favor.
For every successful heist, there will be one less 14-loss high major team backing their way into a bid.
So with that in mind, these are the leagues — and the teams — that you need to be the most concerned about if you happen to be a fan of a program that has spent the last three weeks on all over bubble watch.
NOTE: We are not discussing the MAC, the Atlantic 10, the Mountain West or (yes) the Pac-12 here because their regular seasons have not yet come to a close.
At this point, WOFFORD (NET: 14) is not only a lock to get a bid to the NCAA tournament, they are a lock to end up as a single-digit seed.
But what makes the SoCon so interesting is that there are three other teams in that league that are currently top 70 teams in the NET. The Pac-12, by comparison, has just three teams sitting in the top 70 as of today.
If there is a saving grace here for bubble teams, it’s that UNC GREENSBORO (NET: 58) and FURMAN (NET: 44) are the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively, which means that they won’t get a shot at Wofford until the title game. Both UNCG and Furman have put together resumes that are strong enough to be in consideration for an at-large but are probably not going to be strong enough to get them an at-large bid. UNCG has not lost to anyone outside of Q1, but their best win on the season came at EAST TENNESSEE STATE (NET: 66). Furman, on the other hand, does have a win at Villanova, but they also lost at home to Samford which, when combined with an unimpressive non-conference SOS, has them seemingly destined for the First Four Out along with UNCG.
Those two will have to face off in the semifinals before getting a shot at Wofford which means that they will not be able to drastically improve their tournament resume without also winning the automatic bid. ETSU is not going to be in the mix for an at-large even with a win over Wofford.
So the dream of a three-bid SoCon is DOA.
But the conference is certainly good enough — and, I’d argue, more than deserving — of getting a second team into the field.
Here’s to hoping one of UNCG, Furman and ETSU finds a way to hand Mike Young, Fletcher Magee and the Terriers their first loss since Dec. 19th.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE (Mar. 7-12, Las Vegas)
As weird as this will sound logically, GONZAGA (NET: 1) was able to steamroll their way through the WCC without even playing a game that ended in single digits is not evident of just how good the conference was this season.
Because there are some really good teams in the league, even if they SAINT MARY’S (NET: 38) and BYU did not do enough to get themselves into the at-large discussion.
For my money, it is the No. 2-seed Gaels that actually have a good chance of finding a way to pick off the Zags in Vegas this weekend. For starters, they are only going to have to win one game to get to the finals, thanks to the way that the WCC tournament bracket is shaped. But they are also the best team in the league not named Gonzaga. Jordan Ford is a Patty Mills clone, is capable of putting up 30 on any given night and has a real chance to end up being an NBA player. Throw in the likes of Malik Fitts and Jordan Hunter, and Randy Bennett has some really good pieces that are starting to play their best basketball. They’ve only lost twice since January 26th, and both of those losses came to the Zags. On Saturday, they led Gonzaga into the second half before losing control of the game.
They can certainly get the job done.
The other team to keep an eye on is SAN FRANCISCO (NET: 67). The Dons gave Gonzaga all they could handle at home this year, losing 96-83 in a game that was tied with two minutes left. They have a terrific senior point guard in Frankie Ferrari, some length and athleticism along their front line and one of the best young coaches on the west coast in Kyle Smith. As the No. 4-seed, they’ll get their shot at the Zags in the semifinals, assuming they handle their business in the quarterfinals.
OHIO VALLEY (Mar. 6-9, Evansville)
Unfortunately, there is likely only one way for the OVC tournament to play out in a way that will get two teams to the NCAA tournament: No. 2-seed MURRAY STATE (NET: 50) needs to beat No. 1-seed BELMONT (NET: 45) in the finals, and even that might not be enough to get the job done.
The reason for that is that neither the Bruins nor the Racers have a profile that is strong enough to make us believe the committee is going unquestionably to put them in the field.
Of the two, Belmont’s resume is stronger because they have some really good wins. They swept Lipscomb (46), won at Murray State (50) and beat UCLA in Pauley Pavilion (109). They are 2-1 in Q1 games and 5-2 against Q1 and Q2 opponents. The problem is that they have three losses to sub-130 opponents, getting swept by Jacksonville State (134) and falling at Green Bay (221). They definitely will not be surviving a loss to anyone in the league other than Murray State, and that’s largely because falling to the Racers on a neutral court will likely end up as a Q1 loss.
Murray State, on the other hand, has basically no chances of getting an at-large bid. They’ve only played two Q1 games all season long and lost them both. Of the three Q2 games that they played, two of them were road games against sub-130 opponents. Their best win on the season is at Austin Peay (133). Unless the committee decides that having a top five pick in Ja Morant on the roster is a new criteria for selection, they’ll be drawing dead without an automatic bid.
One thing to note: JACKSONVILLE STATE (NET: 134) is 3-0 against Murray State and Belmont this season and is coached by Ray Harper, who made a habit of getting Western Kentucky to the NCAA tournament when they had no business getting there. At +800, they are my favorite longshot bet to win a conference tournament.
ATLANTIC SUN (Mar. 7-10, Campus sites)
The only team in the Atlantic Sun with a real chance of getting an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament is LIPSCOMB (NET: 46), but even that is something of a longshot at this point. They have an ugly loss at FGCU (227) to their name, which is likely enough to make the committee overlook the work that the Bisons did in the non-conference — they won at TCU (54) and at SMU (114) and also beat Liberty (62) on the road.
But there is always a chance, particularly in the committee makes the decision that mediocre power conference teams don’t deserve to dance with a 6-12 record in conference play.
Which leads me to LIBERTY (NET: 62). The Flames are dangerous. Like Belmont, they have a win at Pauley Pavilion. They beat Lipscomb in Lynchburg. They have won 18 of their last 20 games after beating Jacksonville in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun tournament. And if they are the ones to beat Lipscomb in the title game, then there will be a chance that a two-bid Atlantic Sun happens.
No. 6 Kentucky earns hard-fought 80-76 win over Mississippi
OXFORD, Miss. — Keldon Johnson scored 22 points, Tyler Herro added 20 and No. 6 Kentucky earned a hard-fought 80-76 win over Mississippi on Tuesday night.
Kentucky (25-5, 14-3 Southeastern Conference) bounced back from its 71-52 loss at No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday. PJ Washington had 13 points — all in the second half — to help the Wildcats ward off a tough challenge from the Rebels.
Kentucky shot 55.4 percent from the field and dominated in the paint with 34 points.
Ole Miss (19-11, 9-8) has lost three straight and four of five. The Rebels trimmed their deficit to 78-76 with six seconds left, but Immanuel Quickly made two free throws to put the game out of reach.
Terence Davis led the Rebels with 25 points on his Senior Night. Breein Tyree added 21.
Ole Miss led 39-38 at halftime thanks to 15 points from Davis. The 6-foot-4 guard also had six rebounds and two assists before the break.
Herro scored 13 points in the first half on 6-of-6 shooting.
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: It was a good bounce-back win for the Wildcats, who were once again tested. Kentucky prevailed thanks to an efficient offense that finished tough chances close to the rim. Washington’s second-half outburst was huge. Kentucky remains in the mix for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Ole Miss: The Rebels were feeling good about their NCAA Tournament chances a few weeks ago, but three straight defeats have hurt the resume. Two have come against Tennessee and Kentucky, and while those are certainly understandable, it means Saturday’s road game against Missouri could have NCAA implications.
UP NEXT
Kentucky: Hosts Florida on Saturday.
Ole Miss: Plays at Missouri on Saturday.
The streak is over: No. 15 Kansas falls at Oklahoma, cannot win Big 12
The last time that Kansas finished a season has anything other than a winner of at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title, the year was 2004.
That was the year that Eddie Sutton, who was still coaching Oklahoma State, won his only Big 12 regular season title. Texas A&M, Missouri, Nebraska and Colorado were all still league rivals. and Quin Snyder was still Bill Self’s Border War counterpart. Yeah had just usurped Slow Jamz at the top of the Billboard charts and Ruben Studdard had the No. 9 song in America.
Fast forward 15 years, and Bill Self will be telling Kansas fans ‘I’m sorry for 2019.’
With their chance to remain in the Big 12 title picture on the line, No. 13 Kansas went into Norman and got absolutely boatraced by an Oklahoma team that hadn’t been good in more than two months and entered the game sitting at 6-10 in the Big 12. The Sooners jumped out to a 23-7 lead, led by as many as 24 points and sent the Jayhawks back to Lawrence with a 81-68 loss and the indignity of being the team that ended The Streak™.
This was always the inevitable ending for this group.
They lost Udoka Azubuike for the season in early January. Lagerald Vick hasn’t been seen or heard from since taking a leave of absence from the team last month. They were expected to be two of the top three scorers for this Kansas team. Throw in Silvio De Sousa, who hasn’t played a second all season after failing to be cleared by the NCAA due to the FBI’s investigation into college basketball, and this team hardly looks like the one we expected to see when they were ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Poll.
They were supposed to be one of the oldest and deepest teams in the country. Instead, they spent the final month of the season starting four freshmen, one of whom was supposed to be their third-string center and another who spent the first half of the season redshirting. After Azubuike went down with his wrist injury, Self tried to morph his team into one that played small-ball full-time. That had limited success, but it only lasted a few weeks before two of the most important pieces to that system — Marcus Garrett (ankle injury) and Vick — found themselves MIA. It didn’t help matters that Quentin Grimes has spent the season playing with the confidence of an eighth grader asking his crush to the spring formal.
The truth is that this Kansas team just isn’t very good, and if it wasn’t for the cauldron that is Phog Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks never would have had a chance to keep The Streak™ alive on Tuesday night.
The truth is that this Kansas team has spent the season doing what you should expect out of teams that start four freshmen. They’ve been inconsistent. They’ve struggled to execute offensively, and they’ve made mistakes on the defensive end of the floor. They haven’t won games on the road.
That’s what freshmen are supposed to do!
And I know, Grimes isn’t just a normal freshman. He entered school as a top ten prospect expected to go one-and-done straight into the lottery. That’s true. It’s also true that we knew by the time the calendar hit December that it wasn’t to be as easy for Grimes as we projected.
Let me be clear: None of that is meant to be an excuse for Kansas. They aren’t good enough to be champions of a league that is as good and as deep as the Big 12 is this season. Full stop.
But that should also put into context just how incredible this streak has been.
Because this is the first time since Self’s first year at Kansas that having things go wrong cost them the league.
Think about that.
Last season, Self was forced to enroll De Sousa at the semester break because his team was so thin up front and they won the league. In 2016, the Jayhawks lost three out of five in January in a year where their star freshmen were Cheick Diallo and Carlton Bragg and they won the league. In 2015, they won the league despite being forced to play Jamari Traylor at center because Cliff Alexander was their prized recruit.
Put another way, this is not the first time that Kansas has not had luck break their way during the season.
But this is the first time that it cost them a league title.
All it took was losing two of their top three players and seeing their best freshman flop, and they were still in the mix during the final week of the regular season.