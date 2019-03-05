Zion Williams will sit out Duke’s game vs. Wake Forest

Duke announced that Zion Williamson will sit out the program’s game against Wake Forest on Tuesday night.
The freshman forward is still recovering from a knee sprain that he suffered two weeks ago in a loss at home against North Carolina.
This will be the fourth game that Williamson has sat out since the injury. Duke is 2-1 without Williamson during that stretch, having won at Syracuse and beaten Miami at home with a loss at Virginia Tech.
A judge granted leniency for three defendants that were found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges, sentencing them to less than a year in prison.
On Tuesday afternoon, Judge Lewis Kaplan, sentenced former Adidas executive Jim Gatto to nine months in prison while handing out six month sentences to fellow former Adidas executive Merl Code and to Christian Dawkins (pictured above), a former runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller. Gatto was convicted on three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October while Code and Dawkins were both convicted on two counts.
All three defendants will remain free while they appeal.
If you’re confused as to why paying basketball players to play basketball is a federal crime worthy of jail time, I spoke with an attorney who represents college coaches in October to discuss why it’s illegal:
Player of the Year Power Rankings: Zion Williamson’s reign still remains, but for how long?
We saw all of that play out in Duke’s loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last Tuesday. Without Williamson, the Hokies spread the court with shooters and put Kerry Blackshear in ball-screen after ball-screen. Marques Bolden is notoriously bad defending ball-screens, which created opportunities for Blackshear to be able to attack off the dribble in pick-and-pop actions while he was able to bury Javin DeLaurier in the paint on the possessions where Bolden was off the floor:
It should not come as a surprise, then, that this was easily the worst defensive performance of the season for the Blue Devils, giving up 1.222 points-per-possession. Williamson’s presence would have helped immensely, as this was the perfect scenario for the Blue Devils to trot out their lineup that features Williamson at the five.
It appears as if Williamson is just about ready to return to the lineup for Duke. Assuming he does, he has National Player of the Year locked up.
2. DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia
Monday night’s win at Syracuse summed up everything that makes De’Andre Hunter so good. He finished with 21 points, six boards, four assists and three blocks while shooting 5-for-7 from the floor, and he did the heavy-lifting on Tyus Battle defensively. How many players can be a go-to scorer and can be a shutdown defender on players at four different positions?
I broke down his defensively versatility last week:
3. MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette
It was a disappointing week for Marquette, as they blew two late leads and lost to both Villanova and Creighton. That cost them a two-game lead over the Wildcats in the Big East standings, meaning that an outright Big East title is no longer in their control. Howard, in those two games, had 13 turnovers.
4. R.J. BARRETT, Duke
Duke has gone just 2-2 in the four games that Zion Williamson hasn’t played, so it’s pretty clear who the best player on that team his. That said, it is worth noting that Barrett has been much more efficient scoring the ball and a much more willing distributor in his absence.
5. JA MORANT, Murray State
Murray State’s regular season ended last week, and we now wait for the kick off of the OVC tournament to find out if the Racers are going to end up with an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. I don’t think that they have done enough to earn an at-large bid, so we will need them to roll through to an automatic bid to have a shot at seeing Morant try and put 50 on some unsuspecting No. 4 seed.
6. JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech
Culver is the engine that makes Texas Tech run, and the Red Raiders are one win at Iowa State away from ending Kansas’ 14 year run atop the Big 12
7. BRANDON CLARKE, Gonzaga
Clarke’s PER as of today is 37.4. That is the best PER that any college player not named Zion Williamson has posted in the last decade. I’m not sure there is a more underrated player in college basketball than Clarke.
8. CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State
I think the biggest knock on Winston this season is that he gets worn out by the end of games, but that’s understandable. He’s playing 38-40 minutes a night in competitive games while having an entire offense built around him. Perhaps the most impressive part about his junior season has been that the added workload has not really impacted how well he protects the ball.
9. GRANT WILLIAMS, Tennessee
Williams reclaimed his hold on the SEC Player of the Year award after a couple of dominant performances this week. He had 21 points, six boards, four assists, three steals and two blocks in a win at Ole Miss before putting up 24 points and seven boards as Tennessee mollywhopped Kentucky in Knoxville.
10. DEDRIC LAWSON, Kansas
Kansas has struggled with injuries and Lawson has one of the youngest supporting casts in all of college hoops, but he has still managed to find a way to roll out of bed and put up 20 and 10 on a nightly basis. He has his flaws, but he’s been a rock for Bill Self to build around.
ALSO CONSIDERED: Phil Booth (Villanova), Jordan Carolina (Nevada), Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin), Ty Jerome (Virginia), Shamorie Ponds (St. John’s), P.J. Washington (Kentucky), Coby White (North Carolina)
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored 16 points, Matt Mooney added 15 and No. 8 Texas Tech stayed even with Kansas State atop the Big 12 with one game remaining in a dominating 70-51 win over Texas on Monday night.
With his mom watching from the stands after traveling from the Dominican Republic on senior night, Brandone Francis scored all 12 of his points in the second half in an eighth straight win for the Red Raiders (25-5, 13-4 Big 12).
No. 18 Kansas State rolled to a 64-52 win at TCU on Monday, so the Wildcats and Red Raiders have a shot at the Big 12 regular-season title Saturday. Kansas State is home against Oklahoma, and Texas Tech visits Iowa State.
The Big 12 co-leaders also left 13th-ranked Kansas’ streak of 14 consecutive conference titles in jeopardy. The streak could end with a KU loss at Oklahoma on Tuesday night or a win by either Kansas State or Texas Tech this weekend.
Matt Coleman led the Longhorns (16-14, 8-9) with 16 points, but Texas struggled all night to get in sync on offense and finished shooting 30 percent.
On senior night in his hometown of Lubbock, Culver, a sophomore, turned in a solid performance in what may have been his final home game. Projected as an NBA lottery pick, Culver scored 12 points after halftime, including a 3-pointer for Texas Tech’s first 20-point lead.
With two-time NBA defensive player of the year Dennis Rodman watching with a capacity crowd, the Texas Tech defense was as suffocating as usual. The Longhorns were 8 of 27 from the field in each half.
BIG PICTURE
Texas: A roller-coaster season continues for the Longhorns, who were coming off a win over Iowa State that dramatically improved their NCAA Tournament hopes.
Texas Tech: The Raiders remained the hottest team in the Big 12 and one of the hottest in the country, with a 10th win in the last 11 games.
UP NEXT
Texas: The Longhorns finish the regular season at home vs. TCU on Saturday.
Texas Tech: The visit to Iowa State gives the Red Raiders a chance to avenge their only home loss of the season.