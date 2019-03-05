More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo

Sentences handed out for defendants in first college hoops corruption trial

By Rob DausterMar 5, 2019, 1:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

A judge granted leniency for three defendants that were found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges, sentencing them to less than a year in prison.

On Tuesday afternoon, Judge Lewis Kaplan, sentenced former Adidas executive Jim Gatto to nine months in prison while handing out six month sentences to fellow former Adidas executive Merl Code and to Christian Dawkins (pictured above), a former runner for ex-NBA agent Andy Miller. Gatto was convicted on three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October while Code and Dawkins were both convicted on two counts.

All three defendants will remain free while they appeal.

If you’re confused as to why paying basketball players to play basketball is a federal crime worthy of jail time, I spoke with an attorney who represents college coaches in October to discuss why it’s illegal:

Player of the Year Power Rankings: Zion Williamson’s reign still remains, but for how long?

AP Photo/Gerry Broome
By Rob DausterMar 5, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

1. ZION WILLIAMSON, Duke

I spent a good portion of the mock draft that I published last week discussing what makes Zion Williamson so effective on the defensive end of the floor.

We saw all of that play out in Duke’s loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last Tuesday. Without Williamson, the Hokies spread the court with shooters and put Kerry Blackshear in ball-screen after ball-screen. Marques Bolden is notoriously bad defending ball-screens, which created opportunities for Blackshear to be able to attack off the dribble in pick-and-pop actions while he was able to bury Javin DeLaurier in the paint on the possessions where Bolden was off the floor:

It should not come as a surprise, then, that this was easily the worst defensive performance of the season for the Blue Devils, giving up 1.222 points-per-possession. Williamson’s presence would have helped immensely, as this was the perfect scenario for the Blue Devils to trot out their lineup that features Williamson at the five.

It appears as if Williamson is just about ready to return to the lineup for Duke. Assuming he does, he has National Player of the Year locked up.

2. DE’ANDRE HUNTER, Virginia

Monday night’s win at Syracuse summed up everything that makes De’Andre Hunter so good. He finished with 21 points, six boards, four assists and three blocks while shooting 5-for-7 from the floor, and he did the heavy-lifting on Tyus Battle defensively. How many players can be a go-to scorer and can be a shutdown defender on players at four different positions?

I broke down his defensively versatility last week:

3. MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette

It was a disappointing week for Marquette, as they blew two late leads and lost to both Villanova and Creighton. That cost them a two-game lead over the Wildcats in the Big East standings, meaning that an outright Big East title is no longer in their control. Howard, in those two games, had 13 turnovers.

4. R.J. BARRETT, Duke

Duke has gone just 2-2 in the four games that Zion Williamson hasn’t played, so it’s pretty clear who the best player on that team his. That said, it is worth noting that Barrett has been much more efficient scoring the ball and a much more willing distributor in his absence.

5. JA MORANT, Murray State

Murray State’s regular season ended last week, and we now wait for the kick off of the OVC tournament to find out if the Racers are going to end up with an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. I don’t think that they have done enough to earn an at-large bid, so we will need them to roll through to an automatic bid to have a shot at seeing Morant try and put 50 on some unsuspecting No. 4 seed.

6. JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech

Culver is the engine that makes Texas Tech run, and the Red Raiders are one win at Iowa State away from ending Kansas’ 14 year run atop the Big 12

7. BRANDON CLARKE, Gonzaga

Clarke’s PER as of today is 37.4. That is the best PER that any college player not named Zion Williamson has posted in the last decade. I’m not sure there is a more underrated player in college basketball than Clarke.

8. CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State

I think the biggest knock on Winston this season is that he gets worn out by the end of games, but that’s understandable. He’s playing 38-40 minutes a night in competitive games while having an entire offense built around him. Perhaps the most impressive part about his junior season has been that the added workload has not really impacted how well he protects the ball.

9. GRANT WILLIAMS, Tennessee

Williams reclaimed his hold on the SEC Player of the Year award after a couple of dominant performances this week. He had 21 points, six boards, four assists, three steals and two blocks in a win at Ole Miss before putting up 24 points and seven boards as Tennessee mollywhopped Kentucky in Knoxville.

10. DEDRIC LAWSON, Kansas

Kansas has struggled with injuries and Lawson has one of the youngest supporting casts in all of college hoops, but he has still managed to find a way to roll out of bed and put up 20 and 10 on a nightly basis. He has his flaws, but he’s been a rock for Bill Self to build around.

ALSO CONSIDERED: Phil Booth (Villanova), Jordan Carolina (Nevada), Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin), Ty Jerome (Virginia), Shamorie Ponds (St. John’s), P.J. Washington (Kentucky), Coby White (North Carolina)

 

WATCH: Brandone Francis surprised by mom on senior night

Screenshot via twitter
By Rob DausterMar 5, 2019, 10:24 AM EST
Leave a comment

Texas Tech senior guard Brandone Francis is a native of the Dominican Republic, and he has not seen his mother in more than two years.

Well, the Red Raiders found a way to work out her visa issues, according to ESPN, so Kenia Ramirez made her first ever trip to the United States to watch her son play in his final game as a collegian.

The program captured the reveal on camera:

Francis scored 12 points, all in the second half, in a win over Texas that kept the Red Raiders tied for first in the Big 12 race with one game left to play.

Texas Tech routs Texas 70-51, stays even with Kansas State

Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 5, 2019, 12:18 AM EST
Leave a comment

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored 16 points, Matt Mooney added 15 and No. 8 Texas Tech stayed even with Kansas State atop the Big 12 with one game remaining in a dominating 70-51 win over Texas on Monday night.

With his mom watching from the stands after traveling from the Dominican Republic on senior night, Brandone Francis scored all 12 of his points in the second half in an eighth straight win for the Red Raiders (25-5, 13-4 Big 12).

No. 18 Kansas State rolled to a 64-52 win at TCU on Monday, so the Wildcats and Red Raiders have a shot at the Big 12 regular-season title Saturday. Kansas State is home against Oklahoma, and Texas Tech visits Iowa State.

The Big 12 co-leaders also left 13th-ranked Kansas’ streak of 14 consecutive conference titles in jeopardy. The streak could end with a KU loss at Oklahoma on Tuesday night or a win by either Kansas State or Texas Tech this weekend.

Matt Coleman led the Longhorns (16-14, 8-9) with 16 points, but Texas struggled all night to get in sync on offense and finished shooting 30 percent.

On senior night in his hometown of Lubbock, Culver, a sophomore, turned in a solid performance in what may have been his final home game. Projected as an NBA lottery pick, Culver scored 12 points after halftime, including a 3-pointer for Texas Tech’s first 20-point lead.

With two-time NBA defensive player of the year Dennis Rodman watching with a capacity crowd, the Texas Tech defense was as suffocating as usual. The Longhorns were 8 of 27 from the field in each half.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: A roller-coaster season continues for the Longhorns, who were coming off a win over Iowa State that dramatically improved their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Texas Tech: The Raiders remained the hottest team in the Big 12 and one of the hottest in the country, with a 10th win in the last 11 games.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns finish the regular season at home vs. TCU on Saturday.

Texas Tech: The visit to Iowa State gives the Red Raiders a chance to avenge their only home loss of the season.

No. 18 Kansas State still in Big 12 lead after 64-52 win at TCU

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 4, 2019, 11:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Barry Brown had 16 points to lead four Kansas State players in double figures and the 18th-ranked Wildcats beat TCU 64-52 on Monday night to maintain a share of the Big 12 lead with one game remaining in the regular season.

Kansas State (23-7, 13-4 Big 12) went ahead to stay with a tiebreaking 13-4 run to end the first half, then scored the first 10 points after halftime.

Kamau Stokes added 15 points for the Wildcats, who remained tied with No. 8 Texas Tech (25-5, 13-4) atop the Big 12 standings. The Red Raiders, who won by 15 at slumping TCU on Saturday, finished a 70-51 home win over Texas only minutes after the K-State game ended.

Kevin Samuel had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead TCU (18-12, 6-11), while RJ Nembhard scored 12 points.

After TCU’s Desmond Bane made a second-chance 3-pointer with 4:47 left in the first half to tie the game at 23, the Wildcats started their game-turning run.

Dean Wade, who scored all of his nine points before halftime, assisted on a 3-pointer by Stokes before the 6-foot-10 senior who was the preseason All-Big 12 player of the year had a steal. Wade and Brown then traded passes down the court before Wade slammed the ball home.

Stokes hit a 3 that beat the shot clock just before halftime for a 36-27 lead at the break.

K-State led by as many as 21 points before TCU reeled off 10 points in a row, a streak that finally ended when Mike McGuirl stopped underneath and passed out to Makol Mawien for a 13-foot jumper in the lane.

Xavier Sneed had 11 points and Mawien 10.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas St.: The Wildcats have a chance to win their second Big 12 title. They were co-champions in 2012-13, coach Bruce Weber’s first season, when they shared the title with Kansas — the 14-time defending champion that won the last five titles outright. K-State started 0-2 in the Big 12 when Wade was out with a foot injury, but is 13-2 in conference play since.

TCU: The Horned Frogs lost for the sixth time in seven games, a stretch that has taken them to the NCAA Tournament bubble. Before that, they seemed to be well on their way to their second consecutive NCAA Tournament after ending a two-decade drought last year.

SENIOR NIGHT

TCU seniors Alex Robinson and JD Miller were recognized before the game. Robinson, who is from Fort Worth but played his first college season for Texas A&M, is TCU’s career assist leader at 628. Miller has played in all 133 games since he got on campus, three short of Brandon Parrish’s school record of 136.

UP NEXT

Kansas State wraps up the regular season Saturday at home against Oklahoma, on senior day for starters Wade, Brown and Stokes.

TCU plays its regular-season finale Saturday at Texas, another NCAA Tournament bubble team.

Monday’s Things To Know: Texas Tech, K-State on track to beat The Streak, Virginia goes 3-crazy and the postseason begins

Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 4, 2019, 11:44 PM EST
1 Comment

It was a night light on games, but not on significance as the Big 12 race heated up, Virginia was red-hot and March Madness got its start. Here’s everything you need to know from Monday:

TEXAS TECH AND KANSAS STATE ARE A GAME AWAY FROM ENDING THE STREAK

It might actually happen.

The seemingly unstoppable, infallible and inevitable streak of Big 12 regular season titles for Kansas could come to an end this week as both Texas Tech and Kansas State guaranteed themselves a cushion of at least one game heading into their regular season finales Saturday by beating Texas and TCU, respectively, on Monday evening.

If Kansas loses tomorrow at Oklahoma, it’s over. If the Jayhawks lose Saturday to Baylor, it’s over. If Texas Tech beats Iowa State on the road and/or Kansas State wins at home against Baylor, it’s over.

Despite all the close calls, the obituaries written and dire situations over the last 14 years, the Jayhawks’ amazing streak looks like it has finally found a corner from which it won’t escape. It’s been a truly remarkable run.

Kansas State would have been one of the contenders everyone picked to be a threat to end Kansas’ streak this year after the Wildcats went to the Elite Eight a year ago, but the doubts about just how talented they were got pretty loud after they opened the Big 12 0-2 and then trailed West Virginia by 21 before rallying to avoid 0-3. Since then, they’ve won 13 of 15 Big 12 games.

Texas Tech’s move to the top is more surprising. Jarrett Culver went from third-option behind Keenan Evans and Zhaire Smith to a likely lottery pick, which has helped the Red Raiders overcome huge roster losses from last year’s Elite Eight squad. All of a sudden combining red-hot 3-point shooting with the nation’s top defense also goes a long way.

Their fortuitous turns have coincided with what seems like disaster at every turn for Bill Self and Kansas. The Jayhawks lost Udoka Azubuike to an injury, which completely changed the dynamics of the team. Then Silvio De Sousa was ruled ineligible (though not surprisingly) by the NCAA, and that was followed by Lagerald Vick’s departure from the team, with no definitive word on if he’ll return. It didn’t help that Marcus Garrett turned his ankle and missed time, too.

It took all that to end the streak. Well, at least it looks like that’ll be enough to finally put an end to it, anyway.

And while it’s the end of an astounding streak for Kansas, a streak that underscores its excellence and consistency as a program under Self, it’s the end of what has to be, or at least should be, an embarrassing year-after-year result for the league. Yes, Kansas has shared a couple titles during the streak and they have a rich tradition and spend millions (insert joke here, if you so choose) in its upkeep, but in a league with programs of the resources of Texas and Oklahoma, with the proud basketball traditions at places like Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Kansas State, somebody should have stepped up and ended this thing at some point – and probably more than once – over the last decade-and-a-half.

Yes, these 14 years have been a triumph for Kansas, but they’ve been a failure for the rest of the conference, too.

Maybe now, that’s over.

Or Texas Tech and Kansas State will bumble this away Saturday and the Jayhawks streak will continue to live on in perpetuity until the sun engulfs us all.

TEXAS AND TCU MISS BIG CHANCES

While Texas Tech and Kansas State’s pursuit of the End of The Streak gets top billing in the Big 12, the league’s quest to get eight of its 10 teams into the NCAA tournament is an interesting subplot, one which got dinged by the furtherance of the Red Raiders’ and Wildcats’ quest Monday.

TCU and Texas both missed big chances to bolster their NCAA tournament prospects, with the Horned Frogs losing at home to K-State and the Longhorns losing in Lubbock to the Red Raiders.

In our Monday-morning bracketology, we had Texas as a No. 11 and TCU as a No. 10 seed. While neither team suffered anything close to what would be considered a bad loss Monday, both missed out on wins that could have really gone a long way in solidifying their shaky position.

One of them will be in better position come Saturday night, however, as they face each other in the regular season finale. That’s bad news for the loser, though.

VIRGINIA GOES BONKERS FROM DEEP

I’ve written before that the failures of previous Virginia teams shouldn’t be held against this current version. I’ve written how good these Cavs are and how they’re different from their predecessors. Mostly in their willingness to shoot more 3s.

That was on display in a major way in their 79-53 second-half dismantling of Syracuse.

The Cavs hit a school-record 18 triples, with Kyle Guy connecting on eight and both Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter on five apiece.

We all know how good Virginia’s defense is. It’s been nearly invulnerable for years, and it’s very much so again this season. Pair that with a team that can shoot it like this one – capable of piling up points in a low possession game – and look out.

That’s a pretty good recipe for a national title contender, if you ask me.

CONFERENCE TOURNEY SEASON IS UPON US

The Power 5 games Monday will get all the attention, but it’s worth marking the unofficial start of March Madness with the Atlantic Sun’s conference tournament tipping off.

North Florida, Liberty, Florida Gulf Coast and Lipscomb were all first-day winners, for those keeping track at home.