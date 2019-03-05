More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
No. 4 Duke holds on for 71-70 victory over Wake Forest

Associated PressMar 5, 2019, 9:45 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. — RJ Barrett scored 28 points and No. 4 Duke held on to beat Wake Forest 71-70 on Tuesday night after Chaundee Brown’s jumper rimmed out at the buzzer.

Tre Jones added 13 points for a sluggish Duke team missing star freshman Zion Williamson for a fourth straight game with a sprained right knee. The Blue Devils (26-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame 41 percent shooting and a 16-for-26 showing from the free-throw line to win their 10th straight in the in-state series.

Williamson’s absence, coupled with a rough game from No. 3 option Cameron Reddish, left Barrett as essentially a one-man show for Duke. The Blue Devils — 26-point favorites — trailed by 10 with 16 minutes remaining and never led by more than three until the final three minutes.

Brown had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and he pulled Wake Forest within 69-68 with two free throws with 43.9 seconds left. Duke bled the shot clock before the left-handed Barrett hit a right-handed jumper in the lane to put the Blue Devils up by three with 17.3 seconds remaining.

Brandon Childress hit a layup with 7.4 seconds left, and Wake Forest had one last chance after Duke turned it over while trying to inbound the ball. Childress missed a 3-pointer with about two seconds left and the rebound went to Brown, whose short jumper spun around the back of the iron before falling out at the horn.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: This one will sting for the Demon Deacons, who have struggled throughout Danny Manning’s fifth season while losing nine games by 20 or more points. This one on paper looking like it would be No. 10. Wake Forest responded with arguably its best game of the season — but fell inches short of its first victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium since Tim Duncan’s senior year in 1997.

Duke: There weren’t many encouraging things in this one from the Blue Devils, who once again stumbled early against a lower-division ACC team. But unlike the Georgia Tech and Boston College games — in which they pulled away after falling behind in the first half — they could never shake the pesky Demon Deacons.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Plays host to No. 14 Florida State on Saturday.

Duke: Visits No. 3 North Carolina on Saturday night.

Coffey’s 32 points helps Minnesota down No. 11 Purdue 73-69

Associated PressMar 5, 2019, 11:03 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS — Amir Coffey matched his career with 32 points, making two free throws with 2.5 seconds left Tuesday night to seal Minnesota’s 73-69 victory over No. 11 Purdue to give the Gophers a big boost for an NCAA Tournament berth and spoil the Boilermakers’ bid for an outright Big Ten title.

Carsen Edwards scored 22 points for Purdue (22-8, 15-4), but he needed 31 shots to get there and finished just 3 for 15 from 3-point range. The Boilermakers, who had their five-game winning streak broken and lost for only the second time in their last 15 games, fell into a three-way tie for first place in the conference with Michigan and Michigan State. The Wolverines and Spartans play each other this weekend, so the best the Boilermakers can do is tie for the regular-season title.

Jordan Murphy had all 13 of his points in the first half to go with 14 rebounds, with fellow seniors Dupree McBrayer (10 points, four rebounds, four assists) and Matz Stockman (nine points, six rebounds, seven blocks) also playing key roles for the Gophers (19-11, 9-10).

Ryan Cline scored 19 points for Purdue, making six of nine 3-pointers including a pair that came 23 seconds apart sandwiching a turnover by Minnesota and cut the lead to 64-61 with 3:06 left. The Gophers were up 68-61 after McBrayer made two free throws with 2:05 remaining, but Coffey missed three of four free throws on consecutive possessions before a 3-pointer by Edwards brought the Boilermakers within 71-69 with 5.2 seconds to go.

The Gophers nearly had the ball stolen on an errant inbound pass but maintained possession after a replay review. The next time they got the ball safely to Coffey, who was coming off his first career double-double with 31 points and 12 rebounds in a win at Northwestern, for the final pair of foul shots.

Nojel Eastern had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Grady Eifert added 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Boilermakers, who had won 47 of their last 57 regular-season Big Ten games. They were trying to become the first team since Ohio State in 2006 and 2007 to win two outright titles in a three-year span, having also taken the regular-season crown in 2017.

The Boilermakers had a 21-9 edge in second-chance points, including Eifert’s putback at the halftime buzzer to bring them within 37-27, and the Gophers sure weren’t counting on their opponent wilting down the stretch. Purdue’s 9-0 run tied the game at 54, the only time in the last 31:35 that Minnesota didn’t lead.

STELLAR SENIOR NIGHT

The Gophers honored with the requisite pregame ceremony their five seniors on the roster, including a rousing introduction as the “sixth man” of Jarvis Johnson, an acclaimed hometown recruit who was prevented from playing at all in college by a heart condition. McBrayer received an especially big ovation as he hugged his aunt, standing in for his late mother, Tayra McFarlane, who died Dec. 3 of cancer .

Murphy gave the Gophers his usual yeoman’s effort underneath to help offset their season-long struggle with the 3-point shot. Their high-low passing has been one of their best assets in a half-court offense that has often lagged, and Murphy was a frequent beneficiary.

Stockman, the 7-foot transfer from Louisville wrapping up his only season at Minnesota, ably assumed a much larger role in with backup big man Eric Curry lost for the season to a foot injury. Coffey just kept attacking the basket.

HOUNDING HAARMS

The Boilermakers have one of the most efficient offenses in the country by any statistical measure, but the Gophers gave them plenty of trouble in the first half, particularly in the paint. Matt Haarms, the 7-foot-3 sophomore who brought the best field goal percentage (64.5) in the Big Ten into the game, missed seven of his eight shots and finished with just three points.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Edwards, the leading scorer in the Big Ten, is bound to bounce back from this off-kilter shooting performance. More concerning for the Boilermakers, though, was the zero points they received from their bench.

Minnesota: With the pressure on coach Richard Pitino to reach the NCAA Tournament for only the second time in six seasons, this was one of the biggest wins of his career with the Gophers. After faltering at home last month against Wisconsin and Michigan, they finally put together a complete performance against a Top 25 team.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Plays at last-place Northwestern on Saturday afternoon. With a double bye and a spot in the quarterfinals secured, the first Big Ten tournament game for the Boilermakers will be on March 15.

Minnesota: Concludes the regular season conference schedule on Friday night at No. 24 Maryland, with a 2-8 record on the road this season. The Gophers will start the Big Ten tournament in the second round on March 14.

The streak is over: No. 15 Kansas falls at Oklahoma, cannot win Big 12

By Rob DausterMar 5, 2019, 10:54 PM EST
The last time that Kansas finished a season has anything other than a winner of at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title, the year was 2004.

That was the year that Eddie Sutton, who was still coaching Oklahoma State, won his only Big 12 regular season title. Texas A&M, Missouri, Nebraska and Colorado were all still league rivals. and Quin Snyder was still Bill Self’s Border War counterpart. Yeah had just usurped Slow Jamz at the top of the Billboard charts and Ruben Studdard had the No. 9 song in America.

Fast forward 15 years, and Bill Self will be telling Kansas fans ‘I’m sorry for 2019.’

With their chance to remain in the Big 12 title picture on the line, No. 13 Kansas went into Norman and got absolutely boatraced by an Oklahoma team that hadn’t been good in more than two months and entered the game sitting at 6-10 in the Big 12. The Sooners jumped out to a 23-7 lead, led by as many as 24 points and sent the Jayhawks back to Lawrence with a 81-68 loss and the indignity of being the team that ended The Streak™.

This was always the inevitable ending for this group.

They lost Udoka Azubuike for the season in early January. Lagerald Vick hasn’t been seen or heard from since taking a leave of absence from the team last month. They were expected to be two of the top three scorers for this Kansas team. Throw in Silvio De Sousa, who hasn’t played a second all season after failing to be cleared by the NCAA due to the FBI’s investigation into college basketball, and this team hardly looks like the one we expected to see when they were ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Poll.

They were supposed to be one of the oldest and deepest teams in the country. Instead, they spent the final month of the season starting four freshmen, one of whom was supposed to be their third-string center and another who spent the first half of the season redshirting.

No. 3 North Carolina beats Boston College 79-66

Associated PressMar 5, 2019, 10:24 PM EST
BOSTON — Luke Maye scored 17 points and added a career-high 20 rebounds on Tuesday night to lead No. 3 North Carolina to a 79-66 victory over Boston College and preserve the Tar Heels’ hopes for a regular-season conference title.

Cameron Johnson scored 22 with 12 rebounds for Carolina (25-5, 15-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its sixth straight game and went unbeaten on the road in the league for the first time since 2008. The Tar Heels finish up on Saturday at home against archrival and fourth-ranked Duke, which escaped with a 71-70 victory over Wake Forest on Tuesday.

No. 2 Virginia is also 15-2 in the conference, with its finale against Louisville.

Ky Bowman scored 23 points with nine rebounds and Nik Popovic scored 20 for Boston College, which has not beaten the Tar Heels in 12 tries since 2010. The Eagles (14-15, 5-12) have lost four of their past five games overall, and eight of their past 11.

The game was tied 16-all before the Tar Heels ran off 12 straight points, holding BC without a basket for more than five minutes. In all, Carolina scored 32 of the last 41 points in the first to head into halftime with a 48-25 lead.

The Tar Heels led by as many as 25 points early in the second half and led 63-42 with 12 minutes left before Bowman hit a 3-pointer and Popovic scored twice from the inside to make it a 14-point game. But Johnson scored in the lane, Carolina scored on back-to-back fast breaks and then Kenny Williams made a layup to open a 22-point lead.

Carolina has won six straight and 13 of 14, finishing 11-1 on the road.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: Needs to beat Duke to share the regular-season ACC title; a Blue Devils win would give them a chance to share the title.

Boston College: The Eagles had a chance to play spoiler and ruin the Tar Heels’ chance at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Instead, BC needs a win in the finale and in the conference tournament to finish .500.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: hosts No. 4 Duke in regular-season finale on Saturday.

Boston College: Finishes its season at home against North Carolina State.

No. 14 Florida St. rallies to top No. 15 Va. Tech in OT

Associated PressMar 5, 2019, 9:55 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — M.J. Walker scored nine of his 11 points after halftime, including a critical 3-pointer in overtime, and No. 14 Florida State rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to top No. 15 Virginia Tech 73-64 on Tuesday night.

Mfiondu Kabengele scored 13 points in the second half and overtime and Florida State improved to 15-1 at home this season and tied the program record with 12 Atlantic Coast Conference wins.

The Seminoles trailed 35-22 with 18:08 left in regulation but slowly chipped away. Six minutes later, Florida State tied the game and Terance Mann’s 3-pointer with 11:26 remaining gave the Seminoles a 44-41 lead.

Virginia Tech was short-handed, playing without guard Justin Robinson (foot) and forward Kerry Blackshear (fouled out). But Ahmed Hill hit a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 61. After a timeout, Mann missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

With the win, Florida State (24-6, 12-5) clinched the No. 4 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament and a double bye. Virginia Tech (22-7, 11-6) is locked into the No. 5 seed.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19 points to pace Virginia Tech.

Blackshear, the Hokies’ tallest player at 6-foot-10, fouled out with 2:46 left. He had nine points and five rebounds but it was a tough loss for Virginia Tech, which only goes seven deep.

Florida State has won 12 straight against Virginia Tech in Tallahassee, going back to 1990 when the teams were Metro Conference rivals. The Seminoles are 9-0 at home in ACC games against the Hokies.

Hill and Alexander-Walker each had 10 first-half points as Virginia Tech took a 33-19 halftime lead. The Hokies outrebounded FSU 21-13 and held the Seminoles to just 26.9 percent (7 of 26) from the floor.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies were dominant in the first half, but ran out of gas in overtime. They were again without Robinson, who was in street clothes but coaching up teammates from the bench.

Florida State: The Seminoles scored just 19 first-half points, their lowest total of the season. But a 12-0 second-half run and some critical shots in overtime, as well as free-throws, helped them to the win.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech plays Miami on Friday.

Florida State travels to face Wake Forest on Saturday.

Goins scores 24 as No. 9 Michigan State tops Nebraska 91-76

Associated PressMar 5, 2019, 9:48 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Kenny Goins scored 21 of his career-high 24 points in the first half and Matt McQuaid had a career-best 22, leading No. 9 Michigan State to a 91-76 win over Nebraska on Tuesday night.

The seniors along with freshman Aaron Henry, who scored a season-high 15 points, made up for Cassius Winston matching his season low with eight points.

The Spartans (24-6, 15-4 Big Ten) close the regular season against No. 7 Michigan (26-4, 15-4) at home Saturday night.

The Cornhuskers (15-15, 5-14) have lost four in a row and 11 of 13 in what might be Tim Miles ‘ final season as their coach.

Nebraska’s James Palmer matched his season high with 30 points. Glynn Watson equaled his season best with 25 while Isaiah Roby added 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Michigan State started slowly before taking control and leading 47-29 at halftime after Goins was 5 of 5 on 3-pointers and McQuaid scored 13 in the opening 20 minutes.

McQuaid topped his previous best scoring game with a 3 midway through the second half to give the Spartans a 69-55 advantage after Nebraska rallied to pull within seven points.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: Miles fired back at a heckling fan who shouted his name and said he was going to get fired. “You think so?” Miles asked. “Maybe they’ll hire you.”

Miles is 112-112 at Nebraska, which would have to give him a $2.52 million buyout if the school fires him with two years left on his contract.

Michigan State: Henry played the way coach Tom Izzo hopes he can for the rest of the season. The shooting guard entered averaging just 4.9 points per game. He has not looked confident starting in place of Joshua Langford, who had season-ending foot surgery.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Will play Iowa at home on Sunday.

Michigan State: Hosts the rival Wolverines on Saturday night.

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

