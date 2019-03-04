More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

No. 18 Kansas State still in Big 12 lead after 64-52 win at TCU

Associated PressMar 4, 2019, 11:52 PM EST
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Barry Brown had 16 points to lead four Kansas State players in double figures and the 18th-ranked Wildcats beat TCU 64-52 on Monday night to maintain a share of the Big 12 lead with one game remaining in the regular season.

Kansas State (23-7, 13-4 Big 12) went ahead to stay with a tiebreaking 13-4 run to end the first half, then scored the first 10 points after halftime.

Kamau Stokes added 15 points for the Wildcats, who remained tied with No. 8 Texas Tech (25-5, 13-4) atop the Big 12 standings. The Red Raiders, who won by 15 at slumping TCU on Saturday, finished a 70-51 home win over Texas only minutes after the K-State game ended.

Kevin Samuel had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead TCU (18-12, 6-11), while RJ Nembhard scored 12 points.

After TCU’s Desmond Bane made a second-chance 3-pointer with 4:47 left in the first half to tie the game at 23, the Wildcats started their game-turning run.

Dean Wade, who scored all of his nine points before halftime, assisted on a 3-pointer by Stokes before the 6-foot-10 senior who was the preseason All-Big 12 player of the year had a steal. Wade and Brown then traded passes down the court before Wade slammed the ball home.

Stokes hit a 3 that beat the shot clock just before halftime for a 36-27 lead at the break.

K-State led by as many as 21 points before TCU reeled off 10 points in a row, a streak that finally ended when Mike McGuirl stopped underneath and passed out to Makol Mawien for a 13-foot jumper in the lane.

Xavier Sneed had 11 points and Mawien 10.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas St.: The Wildcats have a chance to win their second Big 12 title. They were co-champions in 2012-13, coach Bruce Weber’s first season, when they shared the title with Kansas — the 14-time defending champion that won the last five titles outright. K-State started 0-2 in the Big 12 when Wade was out with a foot injury, but is 13-2 in conference play since.

TCU: The Horned Frogs lost for the sixth time in seven games, a stretch that has taken them to the NCAA Tournament bubble. Before that, they seemed to be well on their way to their second consecutive NCAA Tournament after ending a two-decade drought last year.

SENIOR NIGHT

TCU seniors Alex Robinson and JD Miller were recognized before the game. Robinson, who is from Fort Worth but played his first college season for Texas A&M, is TCU’s career assist leader at 628. Miller has played in all 133 games since he got on campus, three short of Brandon Parrish’s school record of 136.

UP NEXT

Kansas State wraps up the regular season Saturday at home against Oklahoma, on senior day for starters Wade, Brown and Stokes.

TCU plays its regular-season finale Saturday at Texas, another NCAA Tournament bubble team.

Texas Tech routs Texas 70-51, stays even with Kansas State

Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 5, 2019, 12:18 AM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored 16 points, Matt Mooney added 15 and No. 8 Texas Tech stayed even with Kansas State atop the Big 12 with one game remaining in a dominating 70-51 win over Texas on Monday night.

With his mom watching from the stands after traveling from the Dominican Republic on senior night, Brandone Francis scored all 12 of his points in the second half in an eighth straight win for the Red Raiders (25-5, 13-4 Big 12).

No. 18 Kansas State rolled to a 64-52 win at TCU on Monday, so the Wildcats and Red Raiders have a shot at the Big 12 regular-season title Saturday. Kansas State is home against Oklahoma, and Texas Tech visits Iowa State.

The Big 12 co-leaders also left 13th-ranked Kansas’ streak of 14 consecutive conference titles in jeopardy. The streak could end with a KU loss at Oklahoma on Tuesday night or a win by either Kansas State or Texas Tech this weekend.

Matt Coleman led the Longhorns (16-14, 8-9) with 16 points, but Texas struggled all night to get in sync on offense and finished shooting 30 percent.

On senior night in his hometown of Lubbock, Culver, a sophomore, turned in a solid performance in what may have been his final home game. Projected as an NBA lottery pick, Culver scored 12 points after halftime, including a 3-pointer for Texas Tech’s first 20-point lead.

With two-time NBA defensive player of the year Dennis Rodman watching with a capacity crowd, the Texas Tech defense was as suffocating as usual. The Longhorns were 8 of 27 from the field in each half.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: A roller-coaster season continues for the Longhorns, who were coming off a win over Iowa State that dramatically improved their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Texas Tech: The Raiders remained the hottest team in the Big 12 and one of the hottest in the country, with a 10th win in the last 11 games.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns finish the regular season at home vs. TCU on Saturday.

Texas Tech: The visit to Iowa State gives the Red Raiders a chance to avenge their only home loss of the season.

Monday’s Things To Know: Texas Tech and Kansas State stay track to beat The Streak, Virginia goes 3-crazy and the postseason begins

Photo by John Weast/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 4, 2019, 11:44 PM EST
It was a night light on games, but not on significance as the Big 12 race heated up, Virginia was red-hot and March Madness got its start. Here’s everything you need to know from Monday:

TEXAS TECH AND KANSAS STATE ARE A GAME AWAY FROM ENDING THE STREAK

It might actually happen.

The seemingly unstoppable, infallible and inevitable streak of Big 12 regular season titles for Kansas could come to an end this week as both Texas Tech and Kansas State guaranteed themselves a cushion of at least one game heading into their regular season finales Saturday by beating Texas and TCU, respectively, on Monday evening.

If Kansas loses tomorrow at Oklahoma, it’s over. If the Jayhawks lose Saturday to Baylor, it’s over. If Texas Tech beats Iowa State on the road and/or Kansas State wins at home against Baylor, it’s over.

Despite all the close calls, the obituaries written and dire situations over the last 14 years, the Jayhawks’ amazing streak looks like it has finally found a corner from which it won’t escape. It’s been a truly remarkable run.

Kansas State would have been one of the contenders everyone picked to be a threat to end Kansas’ streak this year after the Wildcats went to the Elite Eight a year ago, but the doubts about just how talented they were got pretty loud after they opened the Big 12 0-2 and then trailed West Virginia by 21 before rallying to avoid 0-3. Since then, they’ve won 13 of 15 Big 12 games.

Texas Tech’s move to the top is more surprising. Jarrett Culver went from third-option behind Keenan Evans and Zhaire Smith to a likely lottery pick, which has helped the Red Raiders overcome huge roster losses from last year’s Elite Eight squad. All of a sudden combining red-hot 3-point shooting with the nation’s top defense also goes a long way.

Their fortuitous turns have coincided with what seems like disaster at every turn for Bill Self and Kansas. The Jayhawks lost Udoka Azubuike to an injury, which completely changed the dynamics of the team. Then Silvio De Sousa was ruled ineligible (though not surprisingly) by the NCAA, and that was followed by Lagerald Vick’s departure from the team, with no definitive word on if he’ll return. It didn’t help that Marcus Garrett turned his ankle and missed time, too.

It took all that to end the streak. Well, at least it looks like that’ll be enough to finally put an end to it, anyway.

And while it’s the end of an astounding streak for Kansas, a streak that underscores its excellence and consistency as a program under Self, it’s the end of what has to be, or at least should be, an embarrassing year-after-year result for the league. Yes, Kansas has shared a couple titles during the streak and they have a rich tradition and spend millions (insert joke here, if you so choose) in its upkeep, but in a league with programs of the resources of Texas and Oklahoma, with the proud basketball traditions at places like Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Kansas State, somebody should have stepped up and ended this thing at some point – and probably more than once – over the last decade-and-a-half.

Yes, these 14 years have been a triumph for Kansas, but they’ve been a failure for the rest of the conference, too.

Maybe now, that’s over.

Or Texas Tech and Kansas State will bumble this away Saturday and the Jayhawks streak will continue to live on in perpetuity until the sun engulfs us all.

TEXAS AND TCU MISS BIG CHANCES

While Texas Tech and Kansas State’s pursuit of the End of The Streak gets top billing in the Big 12, the league’s quest to get eight of its 10 teams into the NCAA tournament is an interesting subplot, one which got dinged by the furtherance of the Red Raiders’ and Wildcats’ quest Monday.

TCU and Texas both missed big chances to bolster their NCAA tournament prospects, with the Horned Frogs losing at home to K-State and the Longhorns losing in Lubbock to the Red Raiders.

In our Monday-morning bracketology, we had Texas as a No. 11 and TCU as a No. 10 seed. While neither team suffered anything close to what would be considered a bad loss Monday, both missed out on wins that could have really gone a long way in solidifying their shaky position.

One of them will be in better position come Saturday night, however, as they face each other in the regular season finale. That’s bad news for the loser, though.

VIRGINIA GOES BONKERS FROM DEEP

I’ve written before that the failures of previous Virginia teams shouldn’t be held against this current version. I’ve written how good these Cavs are and how they’re different from their predecessors. Mostly in their willingness to shoot more 3s.

That was on display in a major way in their 79-53 second-half dismantling of Syracuse.

The Cavs hit a school-record 18 triples, with Kyle Guy connecting on eight and both Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter on five apiece.

We all know how good Virginia’s defense is. It’s been nearly invulnerable for years, and it’s very much so again this season. Pair that with a team that can shoot it like this one – capable of piling up points in a low possession game – and look out.

That’s a pretty good recipe for a national title contender, if you ask me.

CONFERENCE TOURNEY SEASON IS UPON US

The Power 5 games Monday will get all the attention, but it’s worth marking the unofficial start of March Madness with the Atlantic Sun’s conference tournament tipping off.

North Florida, Liberty, Florida Gulf Coast and Lipscomb were all first-day winners, for those keeping track at home.

 

Long ball propels No. 2 Virginia over Syracuse 79-53

Photo by Lance King/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 4, 2019, 10:01 PM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter led a long-range assault, combining for 18 3-pointers as No.2 Virginia broke open a tight game in the second half and cruised to a 79-53 victory over Syracuse on Monday night.

Virginia (27-2, 15-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), whose only two losses were to Duke, has won seven straight since losing for the second time to the Blue Devils and leads North Carolina by a half game in the ACC.

Syracuse (19-11, 10-7) was coming off a solid road win at Wake Forest, but the Orange’s vaunted zone defense was torched for eight 3-pointers during a 27-3 spurt. After falling behind by one point, the Cavaliers outscored Syracuse 37-10 over the final 15 minutes and set a record for 3-pointers allowed by the Orange.

Guy finished with 25 points, Hunter had 21, and Jerome 16. They finished a combined 18 of 24 from behind the arc.

Just over a year ago, Hunter scored 15 points and Guy added 14 as then-No. 2 Virginia humbled the Orange 59-44, the fewest points Syracuse has scored in the Carrier Dome. This one was tight until the big barrage.

Virginia’s biggest lead in the first 25 minutes was four points, but after Tyus Battle hit a corner 3 to give Syracuse a one-point lead at 15:05, the Cavaliers defense kicked in as they scored 11 straight points to gain a double-digit advantage and pulled away.

Hunter hit a 3 from the left corner, Mamadi Diakite converted a layup and Jerome hit a long 3 from the top of the key for a 50-43 advantage nearing the midpoint of the period. Guy’s fifth 3 of the game made it 53-43 at 10:26 as Syracuse went scoreless for nearly five minutes and hit only 1 of 10 shots as the lead slipped away.

Guy’s eighth 3, a career high, gave Virginia its 17th from beyond the arc, the most ever against the Orange.

Battle, the Orange’s leading scorer, finished 5 of 19 for 11 points. Elijah Hughes and Buddy Boeheim also had 11 points apiece.

The game marked the third time since early February the Cavaliers played on the road on a Monday night after a Saturday home game, and they won the first two in that scenario — 69-61 at No. 5 North Carolina on Feb. 11 and 64-58 at No. 20 Virginia Tech on Feb. 18.

TIGHT FIRST HALF

Syracuse’s zone forced eight turnovers in the first half — the Cavaliers average 9.2 a game —and the Orange took a 34-32 lead into the break, despite allowing Virginia to hit 8 of 12 3-pointers. Syracuse had the biggest lead of the period, 31-25 with 3:54 left after Buddy Boeheim hit a 3-pointer off a feed from Oshae Brissett at the top of the key. The score was tied four times and Syracuse held a 12-2 edge in the paint and had nine second-chance points to three for the Cavs. Jerome, Hunter and Guy each had 10 points in the half. Virginia committed only three turnovers in the second half.

ADIOS SENIORS

Center Paschal Chukwu and point guard Frank Howard and reserves Ky Feldman and Antonio Barandi were honored on senior night before their last game in the Carrier Dome.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers are purring and their long-range game is a real equalizer as they seek their second straight ACC title.

Syracuse: Although the Orange lost, they have three wins over ranked teams and should be a lock for a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers host Louisville on Saturday in their regular-season finale.

Syracuse: The Orange finish the regular season at Clemson on Saturday.

Fixing men’s hoops a top priority during Wake Forest AD transition

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 4, 2019, 9:27 PM EST
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — New Wake Forest athletic director John Currie is taking over a department that’s on pretty solid overall footing — except in men’s basketball.

The basketball season ends well before Currie formally starts his new job on May 1, so retiring AD Ron Wellman says he will make any major decisions “if there are major decisions to be made” — with both men saying Monday that they’ll keep an open line of communication during the transition.

Wellman and Currie spoke a day after the school announced the retirement of the longest-tenured AD in Division I and its selection of Currie, a Wake Forest alumnus and Wellman protege who ran the departments at Kansas State and Tennessee, as his successor.

The moves come with one of the school’s highest-profile programs at a crossroads, and the official transition date falls several weeks after the Demon Deacons’ season wraps up.

“I’ll be the one making those decisions, but there will be communication between John and me, for sure,” Wellman said.

Currie says he has confidence in whatever Wellman, who took over at Wake Forest in 1992, decides to do.

“Ron Wellman has made a career of incredible decisions for Wake Forest” and at his other schools, Currie said. “I have extraordinary trust and respect for Ron and President (Nathan) Hatch, and as we go along the road, I’m sure that I’ll be clued in when I need to be.”

The situation in men’s basketball certainly will need to be addressed — one way or another.

Coach Danny Manning is 65-90 overall and 24-64 in Atlantic Coast Conference play with one NCAA Tournament appearance in five seasons. Barring a miracle run in the postseason, the Demon Deacons (11-17, 4-12) are headed for their seventh losing season since 2010 — also the last year they finished above .500 in the league.

Nearly half of Manning’s losses here (44) have come by double figures. Of the 17 losses this season, nine have been by at least 20 points. That includes the worst loss in the three-decade history of Joel Coliseum — a 95-57 setback to North Carolina last month — but doesn’t include head-scratching home defeats by Houston Baptist and Gardner-Webb that, at least, were close. And the Demon Deacons still have to play No. 4 Duke and No. 14 Florida State later this week.

This year’s team entered Monday night’s games ranked last in the league in seven major stat categories, including scoring defense, scoring margin, shooting percentage, shooting percentage allowed and assist-to-turnover ratio.

Manning has said part of the problem is youth, with only one scholarship player — junior Brandon Childress — remaining from the 2017 team that reached the NCAA Tournament’s First Four.

Complicating matters, Manning received a contract extension before last season, but Wellman did not disclose the terms or the length of the deal, as is customary at the private school.

And the lack of recent success in that sport threatens to undercut the success the department is enjoying in other areas.

Dave Clawson’s football program has won three bowls in three years, the men’s tennis team won an NCAA title in 2018 — one of five team national titles Wake Forest has claimed since Wellman took over — and the school ranks No. 6 nationally and tops in the ACC in the standings for the Director’s Cup, given to the top overall athletic department.

Plus, several new facilities are sprinkled across campus, from the football program’s indoor practice facility that opened in 2016 to the sports performance center and new basketball practice building scheduled to open later this year.

But basketball has long been the signature sport in the ACC, and there’s no denying Wake Forest has lagged behind over much of the past decade.

“It needs to be resolved,” Wellman said. “We need to do better, and I am confident that we will.”

Mountain West says court-storm not at fault in Nevada-Utah State dust-up

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Travis HinesMar 4, 2019, 7:26 PM EST
Whatever the issues that led to the post-game issues Saturday between Nevada and Utah State, the Mountain West Conference is staying out of it.

The league conducted an investigation into the court storming at Utah State and the events in the handshake line and determined that it would be up to the two schools to determine if any further action should be needed, the conference announced Monday.

“After a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Saturday night’s incident, which included a review of numerous video clips from various sources and the collection of written statements from multiple individuals,” the conference said in a prepared statement, “the Mountain West has concluded the situation was not caused by the court rush.  There was a postgame management plan in place and it was executed successfully.

“Rather, inappropriate conduct by individuals from both programs in the postgame handshake line and subsequently in the locker room areas created the unfortunate circumstances.  The Conference office has had multiple communications with both athletics directors and has shared the findings of its review.  Each institution will be responsible for the determination and administration of what it deems appropriate disciplinary action for those involved.  It must be made clear unsportsmanlike and unprofessional conduct is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

After Utah State’s 81-76 upset of Nevada, a dispute in the handshake line spilled into the hallways of the arena and ultimately there was video of Jordan Caroline striking a glass case in anger.

Nevada coach Eric Musselman tweeted a statement in support of Caroline.